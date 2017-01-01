Have you ever stood atop some marvel of nature and thought “hmmm….that is a long way down. I think I’ll step back a bit”? Well, […]
Auto News
Mazda finally introduces a Miata Coupe: Meet the 2017 MX-5 RF
Ever since Mazda teased the world with a one off creation called the Miata M Coupe way back in 1996, sports car fans the world […]
Daily Grind
Vancouver driver experiences instant karma while driving like an idiot
We've all been there, stuck in traffic when a guy comes flying up a lane that … [Read More...]
Latest Review
Driven: Porsche 991.2
Driven: 2016 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT
I take a few gentle laps of the Driver Development Centre at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park to talk about the sixth generation Camaro, in the V6 paddle shift variety. … Read full review
Driven-2016 Ford CMAX ENERGI The Subtle Way To Go Green
I decided to take a walk the other day at a local trail system that runs out along a spit into Lake Ontario. The weather was perfect, a few billowy clouds, 15 degrees, a slight breeze and birds … Read full review
Latest Features
The Garage Guy visits Crazy Leo at Race Lab
A few weeks ago, my kid and I headed west of Toronto to the Rockton Fair Grounds, where Leo Urlichich, aka Crazy Leo, teaches drivers how to control a car on mixed surfaces. We rode along with Leo, … [Read More...]
Welcome into our messy garage
We've been working towards a new video series here in Driven Wheels and are proud to show off the first episode. The series will include a variety of product reviews as we bring the garage up to snuff … [Read More...]
Getting dirty at Race Lab with Crazy Leo
Last month I wrote about my day playing in the snow at Canadian rally star "Crazy Leo" Urlichich's Race Lab advanced driving school. Last weekend I headed back to the Rockton Fair grounds an hour West … [Read More...]
Motorsports
Canadian NASCAR racer Derek White charged in tobacco smuggling ring investigation
In a story reminiscent of Randy Lanier and John Paul, smuggling has reared its head in professional auto racing once again, this time involving Canadian NASCAR racer Derek White. White, who was previously a NASCAR Canadian Tire Series regular, surrendered himself to police on Wednesday after being named as one of 60 people wanted in […]