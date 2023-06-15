2023 Acura RDX vs. 2023 Lexus NX: Comparing Luxury Compact SUVs

Luxury compact SUVs are gaining popularity among car buyers, and two standout models in this category are the Lexus NX and Acura RDX. While these vehicles share some similarities, they also boast distinctive features that set them apart.

Is the Acura RDX or the Lexus NX better? If you prioritize performance and cargo space, the Acura RDX would be a suitable choice. On the other hand, if a spacious cabin and better fuel efficiency are more important to you, the Lexus NX could be a better fit.

In this article, we will closely examine and compare the specifications, features, and overall performance of the Acura RDX and Lexus NX.

Key Takeaways:

Both vehicles offer impressive performance, with the Acura RDX delivering greater torque for a more exhilarating driving experience.

The Lexus NX provides a spacious cabin with ample legroom, while the Acura RDX offers additional cargo space for greater versatility.

Both models prioritize safety, featuring advanced driver-assistance systems and earning high crash test ratings.

The Acura RDX excels in handling and offers a panoramic moonroof, while the Lexus NX focuses on ride comfort and interior quality.

The Lexus NX boasts better fuel efficiency, especially in hybrid models, while the Acura RDX strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy.

Comparing the Acura RDX and Lexus NX: An Overview

The Acura RDX and Lexus NX are among the top luxury compact SUVs in today’s market. With their well-rounded features and smooth rides, they prove to be excellent options for daily commutes and road trips alike. In this section, we will provide an overview of the key features and differences between these two vehicles.

Engine and Powertrain

The Acura RDX is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 272 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.

Its 10-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless shifting and quick acceleration. While front-wheel drive is standard, all-wheel drive is available as an option for enhanced traction and handling.

The Lexus NX offers two engine options. The base model is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, generating 235 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

On the other hand, the F Sport model boasts a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 275 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. Similar to the RDX, the NX provides front-wheel drive as standard, with the option to upgrade to all-wheel drive.

Dimensions and Interior

With a wheelbase of 108.3 inches, the Acura RDX offers ample space inside. It provides 42 inches of legroom in the front and 38 inches in the rear.

The vehicle boasts a cargo space of 29.5 cubic feet, which can expand to 58.9 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down. Passengers will enjoy generous headroom and shoulder room, complementing the well-designed interior.

The Lexus NX features a slightly smaller wheelbase at 104.7 inches. It provides 42.8 inches of legroom in the front and 36.1 inches in the rear.

The cargo space measures at 17.7 cubic feet, which can be expanded to 54.6 cubic feet by folding down the rear seats. Inside, the NX boasts premium materials, comfortable seats, and a luxurious feel.

Model Wheelbase Legroom (Front/Rear) Cargo Space Acura RDX 108.3 inches 42 inches / 38 inches 29.5 cubic feet / 58.9 cubic feet Lexus NX 104.7 inches 42.8 inches / 36.1 inches 17.7 cubic feet / 54.6 cubic feet

Handling and Fuel Economy

The Acura RDX offers a sporty and agile driving experience, thanks to its precise steering and responsive suspension. On the other hand, the Lexus NX prioritizes a comfortable and smooth ride, making it an ideal choice for long-distance travel.

In terms of fuel efficiency, both models fare similarly. The Acura RDX achieves an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

The Lexus NX base model matches these figures, while the F Sport model slightly lowers the numbers to 21 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

The Acura RDX and Lexus NX deliver excellent performance, comfort, and style. The Acura RDX stands out for its handling and spacious cargo area, making it an ideal choice for those seeking versatility.

On the other hand, the Lexus NX excels in ride comfort and interior quality, appealing to those who prioritize a luxurious driving experience.

In the realm of performance, the Lexus NX and Acura RDX excel as compelling options within the compact luxury crossover segment. However, there are noteworthy differences that set them apart.

Model City MPG Highway MPG Combined MPG Lexus NX 350h 33 30 36 Lexus NX 450h+ N/A N/A N/A Acura RDX 22 28 24

Ultimately, choosing between the Lexus NX and Acura RDX in terms of performance depends on personal preferences and priorities. If fuel efficiency is a top concern, the Lexus NX takes the lead. However, if acceleration and handling are of greater importance, the Acura RDX provides an exhilarating driving experience.

Interior Comparison: Acura RDX vs. Lexus NX

When it comes to the interior, both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX offer comfortable and well-equipped cabins. However, there are notable distinctions to consider.

Infotainment System

The Acura RDX boasts a user-friendly 10.2-inch infotainment display that is highly responsive and intuitive. It features standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a 9-speaker audio system that delivers excellent sound quality.

In contrast, the Lexus NX previously faced criticism for its 8-inch touchscreen system, which was deemed challenging to use. However, the 2022 redesign has introduced a more user-friendly touchscreen, enhancing its ease of use. The NX also comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, as well as a 6-speaker audio system.

Seating

Both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX provide comfortable and supportive front seats. However, the Acura RDX offers slightly more rear legroom, ensuring enhanced comfort for rear passengers.

Another notable feature of the Acura RDX is the inclusion of a panoramic moonroof, which contributes to the overall sense of spaciousness in the cabin. On the other hand, the Lexus NX offers available ambient lighting, adding a touch of luxury and ambiance to the interior.

Cargo Space

In terms of cargo capacity, the Acura RDX holds a slight advantage over the Lexus NX. The Acura RDX provides 29.5 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, and this capacity expands to 58.9 cubic feet when the rear seats are folded down.

In comparison, the Lexus NX offers 17.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, which expands to 54.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

Model Cargo Space Behind Rear Seats Cargo Space with Rear Seats Folded Down Acura RDX 29.5 cubic feet 58.9 cubic feet Lexus NX 17.7 cubic feet 54.6 cubic feet

Overall, both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX offer comfortable and well-equipped interiors. The Acura RDX has a slight advantage in terms of rear legroom and cargo space, while the Lexus NX provides the option for ambient lighting to enhance the cabin’s luxurious ambiance.

Safety Comparison: Acura RDX vs. Lexus NX

When it comes to safety, both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX prioritize the well-being of drivers and passengers. Let’s delve into the safety features and crash test ratings of these vehicles.

Safety Features

The Acura RDX and Lexus NX offer a comprehensive suite of standard safety features to enhance on-road safety. These include automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and pedestrian detection, all of which contribute to accident prevention and mitigating collision severity.

The Acura RDX goes a step further by providing forward collision warning, which alerts drivers to potential collisions, and LED headlights that improve visibility in low-light conditions.

On the other hand, the Lexus NX offers additional safety features such as a head-up display that projects essential information onto the windshield and an adaptive suspension system, which adjusts the suspension based on road conditions for a smoother ride.

Crash Test Ratings

Both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX perform well in crash tests, receiving high ratings for overall safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) awards both vehicles an overall safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars.

In individual crash tests, the Acura RDX outperforms the Lexus NX slightly. The Acura RDX achieves a 5-star rating in the frontal crash test and a 5-star rating in the side crash test. The Lexus NX earns a 4-star rating in the frontal crash test and a 5-star rating in the side crash test.

Crash Test Rating Acura RDX Lexus NX Frontal Crash 5 Stars 4 Stars Side Crash 5 Stars 5 Stars Overall Rating 5 Stars 5 Stars

Overall, both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX prioritize safety by offering a range of standard safety features and achieving impressive crash test ratings.

Reliability and Ownership: Acura RDX vs. Lexus NX

Reliability

Both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX are known for their reliability in the automotive industry. They have consistently received high ratings in reliability studies. According to J.D. Power’s Vehicle Dependability Study, both models have earned a rating of 4 out of 5.

Ownership

Acura and Lexus provide a premium ownership experience with various benefits and services for their customers.

Acura offers Acura Concierge Service, which offers personalized assistance for tasks like travel arrangements and dinner reservations. They also provide AcuraLink, a connected car service that offers features such as remote start and vehicle diagnostics.

Lexus provides Lexus Enform, a suite of connected services that includes features like remote start and vehicle health reports. They also offer complimentary maintenance for the first two years of ownership, along with other maintenance services.

Ownership Costs

In terms of pricing, the Acura RDX generally has a slightly lower starting price compared to the Lexus NX. However, the price difference is not significant, and both vehicles are competitively priced within their segment.

Overall, both the Acura RDX and Lexus NX offer a premium ownership experience with reliability and a range of benefits and services. The Acura RDX has an advantage in its basic warranty coverage, while Lexus provides additional ownership benefits such as complimentary maintenance during the early years of ownership.

The Acura RDX and Lexus NX are both exceptional luxury compact SUVs that cater to the discerning needs of car buyers. Each vehicle has its own unique set of features and characteristics that set them apart.

The Acura RDX impresses with its powerful engine, superior torque, and sporty handling, making it a thrilling choice for those seeking a dynamic driving experience. On the other hand, the Lexus NX shines with its comfortable ride, luxurious interior, and exceptional fuel efficiency, making it an ideal option for those prioritizing a smooth and efficient journey.

Whether you prioritize exhilarating performance and spaciousness or a smooth ride and fuel efficiency, these vehicles offer a compelling package that caters to different preferences.

