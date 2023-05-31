Lexus NX Dimensions: A Comprehensive Guide to Interior and Exterior Measurements

The Lexus NX is a luxury compact SUV that has been a popular choice for drivers who want a comfortable ride, ample cargo space, and advanced safety features. One of the most important factors that prospective buyers consider when choosing a car is its dimensions. The Lexus NX dimensions are worth exploring as they offer insights into the car’s capabilities and suitability for different driving needs.

The 2023 Lexus NX 350 has a length of 182.7 inches, a width of 74.6 inches, and a height of 64.8 inches. Its wheelbase is 106.5 inches, and it has a ground clearance of 7.5 inches. The cargo capacity of the 2023 Lexus NX 350 is 17.7 cubic feet, which is expandable to 54.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

These dimensions are crucial for drivers who need a car that can accommodate their lifestyle, whether it’s for daily commuting or weekend adventures.

Lexus NX Dimensions Overview

The Lexus NX is a luxury compact SUV that comes in two models: the NX 250 and the NX 350. Both models have similar dimensions, but there are a few differences in their specs and features. Let’s take a closer look at the dimensions of the Lexus NX.

Exterior Dimensions

The 2022 Lexus NX has a length of 183.5 inches, a width of 73.4 inches (without mirrors), and a height of 65.4 inches. The wheelbase of the Lexus NX is 105.9 inches, while the front track width is 63.2 inches and the rear track width is 64 inches. The ground clearance of the Lexus NX is 7.5 inches.

Interior Dimensions

The Lexus NX has a seating capacity of five passengers, and it offers 42 inches of front legroom, 38.5 inches of rear legroom, and 56.6 inches of front shoulder room. The cargo capacity of the Lexus NX is 17.7 cubic feet with all seats in place, and it expands to 54.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down.

Lexus NX 250 vs. Lexus NX 350

The Lexus NX 250 and the Lexus NX 350 have similar dimensions, but there are a few differences between the two models. The Lexus NX 250 has a curb weight of 3,940 pounds, while the Lexus NX 350 has a curb weight of 4,050 pounds. The Lexus NX 250 has a fuel tank capacity of 14.8 gallons, while the Lexus NX 350 has a fuel tank capacity of 15.9 gallons.

Comparison Table

Dimension Lexus NX Lexus NX 250 Lexus NX 350 Length 183.5 in 183.5 in 183.5 in Width (without mirrors) 73.4 in 73.4 in 73.4 in Height 65.4 in 65.4 in 65.4 in Wheelbase 105.9 in 105.9 in 105.9 in Front Legroom 42 in 42 in 42 in Rear Legroom 38.5 in 38.5 in 38.5 in Cargo Capacity (seats up) 17.7 cu ft 17.7 cu ft 17.7 cu ft Cargo Capacity (seats down) 54.6 cu ft 54.6 cu ft 54.6 cu ft Curb Weight 3,940 lbs 3,940 lbs 4,050 lbs Fuel Tank Capacity 15.9 gal 14.8 gal 15.9 gal

Overall, the Lexus NX is a compact luxury SUV that offers a spacious and comfortable interior, as well as plenty of cargo space. Its dimensions are similar to other vehicles in its class, but it stands out with its elegant design and high-end features.

Exterior Dimensions

The Lexus NX is a compact luxury SUV that offers a spacious and comfortable ride. Its exterior dimensions play a significant role in its overall design and performance. In this section, we’ll take a closer look at the different exterior dimensions of the Lexus NX.

Length

The overall length of the 2022 Lexus NX is 183.5 inches. This makes it slightly longer than its predecessor, the 2021 model, which had a length of 182.7 inches. The increased length provides more interior space, making the ride more comfortable for passengers.

Width

The width of the 2022 Lexus NX is 73.4 inches, which is slightly wider than the 2021 model’s 73.6 inches. This extra width provides more shoulder room for passengers, making the ride more comfortable.

Height

The height of the 2022 Lexus NX is 65.4 inches, which is slightly lower than the 2021 model’s 66.3 inches. The reduced height provides a sleeker and sportier look while also improving the vehicle’s aerodynamics.

Wheelbase

The wheelbase of the 2022 Lexus NX is 105.9 inches, which is the same as the 2021 model. The wheelbase is the distance between the center of the front and rear wheels and plays a crucial role in the vehicle’s stability, handling, and ride comfort.

Ground Clearance

The ground clearance of the 2022 Lexus NX is 7.5 inches, which is the same as the 2021 model. Ground clearance is the distance between the lowest point of the vehicle and the ground. The 7.5 inches of ground clearance provide enough space for the SUV to handle rough terrain and obstacles.

To summarize, the 2022 Lexus NX’s exterior dimensions provide a spacious and comfortable ride while maintaining a sleek and sporty design. The increased length and width provide more interior space and shoulder room, respectively, while the reduced height improves the vehicle’s aerodynamics. The wheelbase and ground clearance remain the same as the previous model, providing stability, handling, and rough terrain handling.

Interior Dimensions

The 2022 Lexus NX offers comfortable seating for up to five passengers. The front seats provide ample headroom and legroom, while the rear seats offer good space for two adults. The interior dimensions of the NX 350 and NX 250 are identical.

Cargo Space

The 2022 Lexus NX provides a decent amount of cargo space for its class. With the rear seats up, it offers 17.7 cubic feet of cargo space, which is enough to accommodate a few suitcases or a couple of golf bags. If you need more space, you can fold down the rear seats to get up to 54.6 cubic feet of cargo space.

Here is a table showing the cargo space of the 2022 Lexus NX:

Cargo Space Volume (cubic feet) Behind rear seats 17.7 Rear seats folded 54.6

The cargo area is well-designed and features a low lift-over height, making it easy to load and unload heavy items. However, it’s worth noting that the cargo space is slightly smaller than some of its competitors, such as the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

In summary, the 2022 Lexus NX offers a comfortable and spacious interior, with a decent amount of cargo space. While it may not have the largest cargo area in its class, it should be sufficient for most everyday needs.

Performance

The Lexus NX is a powerful and efficient SUV that offers an impressive performance on the road. Let’s take a closer look at its key performance features.

Engine Type

The 2023 Lexus NX comes with two engine options. The base model has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, while the higher-end model has a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and come with all-wheel drive.

Horsepower

The base model of the Lexus NX has a horsepower of 203, while the higher-end model has a horsepower of 275. This makes the Lexus NX a powerful SUV that can handle any road condition with ease.

Torque

The base model of the Lexus NX has a torque of 184 lb-ft, while the higher-end model has a torque of 317 lb-ft. This means that the Lexus NX has a strong pulling power that can handle any load with ease.

Transmission

The Lexus NX comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission that delivers smooth and seamless shifts. This transmission is paired with both engine options and provides excellent acceleration and fuel efficiency.

Fuel Economy

The Lexus NX is a fuel-efficient SUV that delivers excellent gas mileage. The base model has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 22 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, while the higher-end model has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 20 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway.

Top Speed

The Lexus NX has a top speed of 130 mph, making it a fast and powerful SUV that can handle any road condition with ease.

Model Top Speed Base 130 mph Higher-end 130 mph

In conclusion, the Lexus NX is a powerful and efficient SUV that offers an impressive performance on the road. With its powerful engine options, smooth transmission, and excellent fuel economy, the Lexus NX is the perfect SUV for those who want a powerful and efficient vehicle that can handle any road condition with ease.

Features and Luxury

The 2022 Lexus NX offers a variety of features and luxury options to make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable. Let’s take a closer look at some of the standout features.

AWD

The 2022 Lexus NX comes with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system that provides excellent traction and stability on any road conditions. The AWD system is designed to distribute power between the front and rear wheels to ensure maximum grip and control. This feature is especially useful in adverse weather conditions such as snow and rain.

Fuel Tank Capacity

The 2022 Lexus NX has a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 gallons. With an estimated fuel economy of 22 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway, the NX has a range of up to 406 miles on a single tank of gas. This means fewer stops at the gas station and more time on the road.

Valve Timing

The 2022 Lexus NX features an advanced Variable Valve Timing with intelligence (VVT-i) system that optimizes engine performance and efficiency. The VVT-i system adjusts the timing of the intake and exhaust valves to maximize power and torque while minimizing fuel consumption and emissions. This advanced technology ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience.

Interior Colors

The 2022 Lexus NX offers a range of interior color options to suit your personal style. The standard interior color is Black NuLuxe® with Linear Espresso Wood trim, but you can upgrade to other options such as Birch NuLuxe® with Open Pore Brown Walnut or Black NuLuxe® with Open Pore Brown Walnut trim. These options allow you to customize your vehicle to your liking and create a luxurious and comfortable driving environment.

Interior Color Trim Black NuLuxe® Linear Espresso Wood Birch NuLuxe® Open Pore Brown Walnut Black NuLuxe® Open Pore Brown Walnut

In summary, the 2022 Lexus NX offers a range of luxury features such as AWD, fuel tank capacity, valve timing, and interior color options to enhance your driving experience. These features are designed to provide comfort, convenience, and performance, making the NX a great choice for anyone looking for a stylish and luxurious SUV.

Towing Capacity

The towing capacity of the Lexus NX varies depending on the model and drivetrain. According to Metro Lexus, the 2023 Lexus NX 250 FWD 2.5L 4-CYLINDER has a towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, while the NX 250 AWD 2.5L 4-CYLINDER has the same towing capacity. These models have a curb weight of 3,660 and 3,790 pounds, respectively.

It’s worth noting that the towing capacity of the Lexus NX is lower than some of its competitors in the compact luxury SUV class. For example, the 2023 Acura RDX has a towing capacity of up to 1,500 pounds, while the 2023 BMW X3 can tow up to 4,400 pounds.

If you plan on towing heavy loads, it’s important to keep in mind that exceeding the towing capacity can be dangerous and cause damage to your vehicle. In addition, towing capacity can be affected by factors such as altitude, temperature, and road conditions.

If you need to tow heavy loads, you may want to consider upgrading to a larger vehicle with a higher towing capacity. However, if you only need to tow light loads such as a small trailer or a small boat, the Lexus NX should be able to handle it without any issues.

Overall, while the towing capacity of the Lexus NX may not be the highest in its class, it should be sufficient for most light towing needs.

Comparison with Competitors

When it comes to the dimensions of the Lexus NX, it’s important to compare it with its competitors to get a better understanding of how it stacks up. Here’s how the NX compares to the Toyota RAV4, Audi Q5, and Audi Q3.

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 is a popular compact SUV that is known for its reliability and practicality. In terms of size, the RAV4 is slightly larger than the NX. Here’s a quick comparison of the two:

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Lexus NX 182.7 in 73.6 in 64.8 in 104.7 in Toyota RAV4 180.9 in 73 in 67 in 105.9 in

As you can see, the RAV4 is slightly longer and taller than the NX, but both vehicles have a similar width and wheelbase. This means that the RAV4 may have a bit more interior space, but it may also be slightly less maneuverable than the NX.

Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 is a luxury compact SUV that is known for its refined driving experience and high-end features. Here’s how it compares to the NX in terms of size:

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Lexus NX 182.7 in 73.6 in 64.8 in 104.7 in Audi Q5 183.6 in 74.5 in 65.3 in 111 in

As you can see, the Q5 is slightly longer, wider, and has a longer wheelbase than the NX. However, the NX is slightly taller than the Q5. This means that the Q5 may have a bit more interior space but may also be slightly less maneuverable than the NX.

Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 is a smaller luxury SUV that is known for its agile handling and stylish design. Here’s how it compares to the NX in terms of size:

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Lexus NX 182.7 in 73.6 in 64.8 in 104.7 in Audi Q3 176.6 in 72.8 in 62.5 in 105.5 in

As you can see, the Q3 is smaller than the NX in every dimension. This means that the NX may have more interior space and be more comfortable for passengers. However, the Q3 may be more maneuverable and easier to park in tight spaces.

In summary, the Lexus NX is a mid-sized SUV that falls somewhere between larger competitors like the RAV4 and Q5 and smaller competitors like the Q3. While it may not be the biggest or the smallest vehicle in its class, it strikes a good balance between size and maneuverability.