Here are the benefit of oil catch can (and drawbacks)

While there are many potential benefits to using an oil catch can, including improved engine performance, extended engine life, and improved fuel efficiency, there are also a few potential downsides to consider. In this article, we will explore the benefits and downsides of using an oil catch can, and help you determine if this modification is right for your vehicle.

What are the benefits of using an oil catch can?

An oil catch can is a device that is installed in a vehicle’s engine bay and is designed to catch and store excess crankcase oil vapors that would otherwise be re-circulated back into the engine.

There are several benefits to using an oil catch can, including:

Improved engine performance: By reducing the amount of oil vapors that are re-circulated back into the engine, an oil catch can can help to improve the performance of the engine by reducing the amount of excess oil that can accumulate in the combustion chamber and on the spark plugs. Extended engine life: Excess oil in the combustion chamber can lead to a build-up of carbon deposits, which can cause damage to the engine over time. By catching and storing excess oil vapors, an oil catch can can help to extend the life of an engine by reducing the amount of carbon build-up. Improved fuel efficiency: By reducing the amount of excess oil that is burned in the engine, an oil catch can can help to improve fuel efficiency by reducing the amount of fuel that is required to power the vehicle. Reduced emissions: Excess oil in the combustion chamber can lead to increased emissions, as the oil is burned along with the fuel. By catching and storing excess oil vapors, an oil catch can can help to reduce emissions and make a vehicle more environmentally friendly. Easy maintenance: Oil catch cans are relatively easy to install and maintain, as they only require periodic emptying and cleaning to function effectively.

What is the downside to using an oil catch can?

There are a few potential downsides to using an oil catch can:

Cost: Oil catch cans can be relatively expensive, especially when compared to other aftermarket engine modifications. Installation: Installing an oil catch can can be a complex process, depending on the vehicle and the specific model of oil catch can being used. It may be necessary to hire a professional mechanic to install an oil catch can, which can add to the overall cost of the modification. Reduced crankcase pressure: Some oil catch cans are designed to reduce crankcase pressure by venting excess oil vapors to the atmosphere. While this can help to improve engine performance and reduce emissions, it can also lead to reduced crankcase pressure, which can be detrimental to the engine. Decreased engine lubrication: By catching and storing excess oil vapors, an oil catch can can potentially decrease the overall amount of oil that is available for lubrication in the engine. This could potentially lead to increased wear and tear on the engine over time.

It’s worth noting that not all vehicles will benefit from the use of an oil catch can, and it may be more beneficial to address any issues with excess oil consumption or engine performance through other means.

It’s always a good idea to consult with a mechanic or automotive professional before making any modifications to a vehicle’s engine.

Does an oil catch can increase horsepower?

An oil catch can may potentially increase horsepower in some vehicles, although the extent of the increase will depend on the specific vehicle and the condition of the engine. Some of the ways in which an oil catch can can potentially increase horsepower include:

Improved engine performance: By reducing the amount of excess oil that accumulates in the combustion chamber and on the spark plugs, an oil catch can can help to improve the overall performance of the engine. This can potentially result in increased horsepower. Reduced carbon build-up: Excess oil in the combustion chamber can lead to a build-up of carbon deposits, which can reduce horsepower and overall engine performance. By catching and storing excess oil vapors, an oil catch can can help to reduce carbon build-up and potentially increase horsepower. Improved fuel efficiency: By reducing the amount of excess oil that is burned in the engine, an oil catch can can help to improve fuel efficiency. This can potentially result in increased horsepower, as the engine will require less fuel to produce the same amount of power.

It’s worth noting that the extent to which an oil catch can will increase horsepower will depend on the specific vehicle and the condition of the engine. In some cases, other modifications may be required to see a significant increase in horsepower. It’s always a good idea to consult with a mechanic or automotive professional before making any modifications to a vehicle’s engine.