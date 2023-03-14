Toyo Tires Vs. Goodyear Tires: A 6-Point Comparison

Shopping around for new tires is always recommended, and two common brands we get asked about are Toyo and Goodyear. But which is better?

Are Toyo Tires Better Than Goodyear Tires? In general, Toyo tires are not better than Goodyear tires. We prefer using Toyo tires for less rugged and harsh terrains because the tires are generally cheaper. But for anybody driving a passenger vehicle or in need of a rugged terrain tire, Goodyear has a broader selection of more capable tires.

We compared two all-terrain tires known for off-road performance to determine how these brands stack up. We compared two of their highest-selling tires to understand these two brands better. Keep reading to learn whether Toyo tires are better than Goodyear or not.

Toyo Tires Vs. Goodyear Tires

Toyo tires can be better than Goodyear, depending on which two tires we compare. If we want an aggressive off-roading option, Goodyear is the superior brand. But we will save money when using Toyo tires.

Toyo and Goodyear are two of the most popular and respected tire brands in the automotive industry. When comparing the two brands, it’s essential to consider their strengths and weaknesses.

In general, these tire brands provide better off-road, all-terrain, and truck tires than passenger tires. Other brands like Michelin or Yokohama are excellent choices for passenger tires too.

Below we will dive deeper into Toyo and Goodyear to explain what buyers can expect from each.

Toyo

Toyo was founded in 1945 and gradually grew into one of the premier tire brands today. While they offer a range of options, we consider this brand synonymous with all-terrain and light off-road riding tires.

We have no problem with their line of passenger tires like the all-season or summer options. However, we believe there are better brands for these categories and prefer Toyo’s 4×4, SUV, and truck tires instead.

Toyo is renowned for its fast innovations and rapid developments of new tire technologies. The Nano Balance technology is a perfect example.

This upgraded feature improves tire performance, creates more precise control, and helps keep tire noise low and ride comfort high. In general, Toyo is the ideal choice when looking for an excellent, versatile all-terrain tire.

Goodyear

Goodyear has been around since 1898, making them an established and reliable brand that millions of consumers trust.

They offer excellent wet grip performance and are designed for durability even when used on rough terrain or during extreme weather conditions. Goodyear tires like the Wrangler SR-A are highly versatile for highway use too, making them one of the best tires for F150s.

The sidewall and tread design are the number one thing that sets Goodyear tires apart. All truck and snow tires have excellent sidewall protection and a more aggressive tread pattern that easily handles rugged conditions.

We recommend Goodyear as the better tire if handling and traction on rocks, dirt, and snow is the primary concern.

Toyo Open Country AT3 Vs. Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac

The perfect way to compare these two brands is by putting their top-rated tires against one another. This includes the Toyo Open Country AT3 and the Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac, both all-terrain tires ranking well in the industry.

This experiment gives us a better understanding of each brand based on quality and performance. Below, we’ll compare tread design, traction, warranty, comfort, etc.

Tread Design

When comparing off-road capability, the Wrangler Duratrac is the clear-cut winner. The aggressive tread design is much more capable.

Goodyear uses Tractive Groove Technology with a squared tread block alignment. It’s also layered with chamfered edges and interlocking sipes, so just by looking at this tire, it’s easy to see why it’s the more aggressive and better off-road option.

The Open Country AT3 is more versatile. The tread design uses numerous S-shaped blocks with capable notches and a deep siping pattern.

Because it doesn’t have as aggressive staggered blocks, it’s a little better for highway riding but lacks the performance for deep mud and other harsh surfaces.

The winner is – Goodyear. For off-road driving, a more aggressive design goes a long way to ensure maximum performance and durability. And Goodyear has it.

Durability & Lifespan

In terms of longevity, both tires will provide 50,000 miles or more with proper care. However, the Duratrac is a good tire and better suited to avoid punctures, sidewall damage, and potential flat tires.

Both tires have a well-built internal structure using two-ply polyester casings and two broad steel belts. But Goodyear uses two layers of nylon to reinforce these steel belts for extra support, while Toyo only uses one layer.

We expect to get closer to 70,000 miles from the Open Country and only about 50,000 miles from the Duratrac. Toyo makes a better tire for longevity, but Goodyear can resist damages and punctures more effectively.

The winner is – Toyo. Because the treads are less aggressive, they won’t wear out as quickly. This provides more longevity and better overall tread life.

Traction & Grip

If we were to choose a tire for mud terrains with strong traction and grip, the Wrangler Duratrac is a no-brainer. The grooves are deeper, and the tread creates a firmer and more consistent grip despite the slippery surface. It also makes for a good snow tire.

The critical difference is the shoulder block design difference. Because they are tighter together on the Open Country, it’s tougher to self-clean the treads, so traction is lost rather quickly in mud.

Both tires are capable in snowy terrains with a 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake rating. The Open Country is excellent for lighter snow, but we prefer the Wrangler Duratrac in deeper snow. It also withstands freezing temperatures a little better because of the softer compound.

The winner is – Goodyear. The tread blocks are built to handle deep snow and will significantly outperform Toyo.

Comfort

Comfort is tricky because everybody has a different understanding of what feels comfortable. However, the primary factor we rank it with is road noise. And the Open Country tire is much quieter, especially on pavement at highway speeds.

This is because of the Whisper Groove technology and the tighter tread blocks. It’s much harder for air to flow through the grooves with this design, meaning road noise is much lower.

Because the Duratrac has a softer compound, it feels like a more comfortable tire for many drivers. But this is only noticeable when driving over significant bumps.

The winner is – Toyo – because of the low road noise and improved comfort while riding on pavement, primarily due to the Whisper Groove technology.

Price

The pricing for these two tires is similar. For the Toyo Open Country AT3, buyers can expect to pay between $162.81-$630.41, depending on the tire size needed.

To buy the Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac, expect to pay between $230.99-$538.99. The primary pricing difference between these tires is sizing availability. Toyo produces a better highway tire, so it has more sizing options to consider.

The winner is – TIE. Both of these tires are priced similarly. There is only a small difference in the minimum, and maximum one would pay depending on tire size.

Warranty

The Goodyear Duratrac has a 50,000-mile tread life warranty for all passenger sizes. There is no warranty for LT sizes, and Goodyear also provides six years of coverage if we never reach that mile mark.

The Toyo Open Country has a 65,000-mile tread wear warranty, significantly higher than what Goodyear offers. Anybody prioritizing a warranty should stick with Toyo because they have one of the friendliest policies among all tire brands.

The winner is – Toyo. It has a much more friendly warranty policy with extended coverage because the tire is more long-lasting.

Types Of Toyo & Goodyear Tires

Comparing brands like these is difficult because they have so many products. We’d prefer plenty of Toyo tires over specific Goodyear ones and vice versa.

Below are some of the common tire types each brand manufactures.

Toyo

Toyo puts more money into their truck, SUV, and CUV tires, but they have a vast list of other options we have yet to mention. We did recommend another brand like Michelin for car passenger tires, but they have some serviceable models.

The complete list of available tire types at Toyo includes the following.

Summer

All-Season

All-Weather

Winter

All-Terrain

Off-Road

Highway

Performance

Competition

Goodyear

Goodyear also has various tire categories worth mentioning. Goodyear would be the winner if we were to pick between Toyo and Goodyear when comparing passenger tires.

Here is a complete list of Goodyear tire types.

All-Season

Summer

Winter

All-Terrain

Fuel-Efficient

Run On Flat

Sport Performance

Who Should Use Toyo Tires?

The best Toyo tires are all-terrain options built for light trucks, SUVs, and CUVs for mild off-road riding and plenty of highway comfort. They provide excellent treadwear warranty coverage of 65,000 miles or more.

Toyo also has more budget tire options compared to Goodyear. They are the preferred choice for SUV drivers for this reason, and many of their truck tires are budget-minded tires for pickup drivers too.

Who Should Use Goodyear Tires?

Goodyear is a more versatile tire brand with various options, but they truly stand out among its competitors with its truck tire innovations. They are built with precision and durability for rugged off-road adventures.

For example, many pickup drivers use Goodyear tires because they perform steadily with excellent sidewall protection. But they are also expensive, so be prepared to pay a premium for most models.

Key Takeaways