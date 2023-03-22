Yokohama vs.Bridgestone Tires: A Point-By-Point Comparison

Some tire companies are better than others. Who wins in a Yokohama vs Bridgestone comparison? What advantages do the two companies have?

Yokohama Vs. Bridgestone Tires Both Yokohama and Bridgestone make great tires at fair prices, but Bridgestone makes somewhat better tires. Yokohama tires are usually not as long-lasting, but they are cheaper. Both companies offer innovative products and robust warranties.

As a mechanic, I recommend Yokohama and Bridgestone over other companies. Other companies may charge you more for the same quality. Michelin and Goodyear are also good companies, but Yokohama and Bridgestone are the best.

Both Yokohoma And Bridgestone Are Good Tire Companies

Bridgestone and Yokohama tires are excellent, some of the best in the tire industry. Both Yokohama and Bridgestone are known for innovative tread design.

There is no best tire for every car. A tire that works great on one vehicle might perform poorly on another. There are general tires and special tires for winter conditions, towing, driving off-road, and more.

Yokohama vs Bridgestone Tires

Bridgestone and Yokohama tires can give you performance at high-speed driving, responsive handling, good traction, ride comfort, or a quiet ride.

Since there is no perfect tire, you should learn a bit about tires before you get new ones. You can have anything from better vehicle performance in dry conditions to a more comfortable car ride if you pick the right tires.

What Tires Does Yokohama Offer?

Yokohama has many different tires for many different road conditions. Their high-speed Advan tires are surely impressive. They also make tires that work well in all seasons.

Iceguard Tires for Winter Driving

Reasons to Buy

Good performance on fairly but not very rough roads

Made of powerful high-tech materials

Large tread blocks and wide center rib improve winter road performance

Drawbacks

There are better tires for very harsh conditions

These are powerful winter tires that can handle fairly rough conditions and work well on many different vehicles. They grip the ground on wet, snowy roads. They are not recommended for performance vehicles.

The treads use high-tech materials, including silica, carbon, and micro-bubbles. The large tread blocks and wide center rib give the tires stability on wet or snow-covered pavement.

The tires are good for normal to fairly rough winter conditions but don’t perform as well on the worst roads. The tires have some trouble with ice and slush.

The Off-Road or On-Road Geolandar Tires

Reasons to Buy

Several different tires with different advantages to choose from

Some can handle very difficult off-road conditions

Durability and strong warranties

There are several different Geolandar tires, some designed for on-road and others for off-road driving. Some, such as the Geolandar X-At, are designed for very harsh off-road conditions.

One thing the Yokohama Geolander tires have in common is their durability. The treads last for a long time, and at least most of the tires have good warranties. They work on trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and sometimes minivans.

The New Parada Tire

Reasons to Buy

Great traction, including on wet roads

Great for cornering and steering

Disadvantages

Not that good in snow

Not very quiet

The Parada tire is meant for SUVs and Crossovers. It gives you great traction on both wet and dry roads.

It is also great for steering and cornering and makes driving fun and effortless. On the downside, the tires are not quiet and aren’t that good in snow.

The Fuel-Saving Bluearth Winter Tires

Reasons to Buy

Resistant to hydroplaning

Can handle severe snow

Yokohama Bluearth Winter Tires work at a wide range of temperatures, including freezing cold. The tread pattern pushes water and slushy snow away from the tires, making them resistant to hydroplaning. They meet industry requirements for severe snow.

The Advan Performance Tire

Reasons to Buy

Great sports tires that are inspired by racing tires

Excellent handling performance

Great grip in wet weather conditions but not in winter

Disadvantages

Not good in the winter

Yokohama’s Advan tires are racing tires for ordinary drivers. They are inspired by racing tires but are legal to drive everywhere.

On a dry road in the summer, they give you excellent handling and precise steering. They also work very well on wet pavement in the summer. However, they are not good winter tires.

Avid All-Season Tires

Reasons to Buy

Good in various weather conditions, not including heavy snow

Work well on bumpy roads with potholes

Quiet and comfortable ride

Drawbacks

Not good in heavy snow

Yokohama Avid tires are great for both dry and wet conditions. They also work very well in light snow, as all-season tires should.

I don’t recommend using them in heavy snow. For that, you need winter tires and not all-season tires. Whether you can use them in all four seasons depends on how much snow you get in your area.

The tires perform well on bumpy, badly maintained roads. They also give you a quiet and comfortable ride. Yokohama Avid tires are durable and have a long-lasting warranty if anything goes wrong.

Bridgestone tires also offer excellent tires for many different vehicles and situations. They are best known for their performance and winter tires.

They also offer tires that you can drive on for a long time despite some damage.

Bridgestone Potenza Tires for Fast Sports Cars

Reasons to Buy

Excellent sport tires for fast driving and cornering

The innovative tread gives stability

Potenza tires are for high-speed performance. A Potenza tire can help you go around corners tightly and make steering as responsive as possible.

The tires also work very well when braking, because of how well the treads grip the road. The treads are made out of a unique compound. There are six slightly different Potenza sports tyres to choose from.

The All-Weather Alenza Tire

Reasons to Buy

Excellent braking performance on wet roads

90-day try-and-return guarantee

Very quiet

All-season performance

Bridgestone’s Alenza tire aims to last a long time and perform well the whole year round. It works well in winter, in wet weather, and in hotter and drier conditions.

The tires stand out for their braking performance on wet roads. Alenza tires are also very quiet tires. They are one of the most impressive products Bridgestone tyres offers.

The tires have a buy-and-try guarantee, so you can use them for up to 90 days and then return them for a full refund, within some limitations. Currently, there is only one Alenza tire and not a family of Alenza tires.

The General-Purpose Turanza Tire

Reasons to Buy

Excellent warranty

Great for passenger vehicles

Smooth ride

Better quality than average

The Turanza tire is a general-purpose, all-season tire. Unlike the Alenza tire, the Turanza tire is mostly for passenger vehicles.

It is also more of a touring tire than the Alenza tire. The warranty lasts for 80,000 miles, so this is a reliable and durable tire. It also smooths out small bumps and keeps your car quiet.

Bridgestone Dueler Off-Road Tires

Reasons to Buy

Aquaplaning resistance

Good performance on dry roads

Keeps your steering responsive

Drawbacks

Clearly not the best off-road tire

The Bridgestone Dueler is an average off-road tire. In some ways, it is good – it is resistant to aquaplaning, it keeps the noise level low, and it performs well on dry roads. It also gives you responsive steering.

However, the tire isn’t that great when you take it off-road. It performs adequately but not well. Maybe half of the currently available off-road tires are better than the Bridgestone Dueler.

Some people like these tires – they perform well on the road and reasonably well in lighter off-road conditions. However, there are better off-road tires out there.

Bridgestone Driveguard Run-Flat Tires

Reasons to Buy

Lets you go 50 miles at 50 miles per hour after a puncture

Weight remains evenly distributed with a flat tire

Works well in wet and dry conditions

Run flat tires are nothing new, but the technology is getting better over time, so there’s lots of room for innovation. Even after a tire puncture, you can still drive for 50 miles at 50 miles per hour with a Driveguard tire.

The twin steel belts are supported by nylons that keep weight evenly distributed even with a flat tire. The tires perform well in both wet and dry conditions, and the tires are sturdy and durable.

The Environmentally Friendly Ecopia Tire

Reasons to Buy

Great fuel efficiency, which reduces environmental damage

Reduces rolling resistance

Great braking performance

The Ecotopia tire is a fuel-efficient tire, which makes it great for anyone who wants to limit damage to the environment. The tire reduces rolling resistance and offers great braking performance in wet and dry conditions.

Yokohama vs Bridgestone

Should You Get Cheaper Yokohama Tires?

Yokohama tires are generally cheaper. However, it is not obviously true that their tires are better for their price.

If you compare a more expensive Bridgestone tire to a similar but cheaper Yokohama tire, the Bridgestone tire probably lasts longer. Both companies take quality control seriously. A lot of the time, Bridgestone tires have a slight edge in performance, but that isn’t always true.

Sometimes, there isn’t a huge difference. You can expect your steering to be responsive if you get high-performance tires from either company.

Does Yokohama Offer Better Warranties?

A company that has a good warranty quite likely produces good products. If a company had a good warranty while offering shoddy products, they would have to offer too many refunds. You can guess the quality of any product by how good the warranty is.

Both companies offer similar warranties. Bridgestone tires might be a little better, but there aren’t any big differences between the two. Yokohama has such good warranties on their Geolandr and Avid tires that their warranties might be as good as Bridgestone’s.

Which Tires Perform Better?

Bridgestone tires are usually somewhat better than comparable tires from Yokohama. Bridgestone and Yokohama both make excellent tires. The main difference between the two tire brands is that Bridgestone is a somewhat higher-end brand. You can get Yokohama tires for a somewhat lower price.

Types of Car Tires

There are touring tires, winter tires, all-season tires, and many more types. Not everyone is familiar with the terms.

Touring Tires

Touring tires work at high speeds and give you responsive handling, so they are common on sportscars.

Tires have a speed rating or a maximum speed they can safely endure. Touring tires usually have higher speed ratings than other tires.

Summer Tires

Summer tires are designed to maximize summer performance instead of performance in all seasons. They give you the strongest grip and best handling in the warmer months.

Summer tires work well in wet and not just dry weather. They are also resistant to hydroplaning.

Performance Tires

Performance tires have even higher speed ratings than touring ties do. They give you excellent grip, including in wet weather.

Competition Tires

Competition tires are for racing, not for everyday use. They have the highest performance on a hot, dry racetrack. They are constantly in contact with the ground, giving you as much control as possible.

They are not only for professional racecar drivers. Many amateurs take their sportscars to the track.

Tires for Trucks and SUVs

Tires for trucks have to be significantly different from tires for cars and SUVs. Some of the options are:

Highway tires can handle the weight of a heavy vehicle. They also last a long time because of their tread patterns. They are designed for comfort.

All-Terrain tires are for off-road driving. They can handle dirt, gravel, and to a lesser extent mud.

are for off-road driving. They can handle dirt, gravel, and to a lesser extent mud. All-Purpose tires are a middle ground between off-road and on-road tires. They are good enough for milder but not harsher off-road conditions.

are a middle ground between off-road and on-road tires. They are good enough for milder but not harsher off-road conditions. Rib tires are best if you want fuel efficiency. They also have good traction as long as you stay on the road.

are best if you want fuel efficiency. They also have good traction as long as you stay on the road. Sport truck tires are performance tires for trucks. They have higher speed ratings than other truck/SUV tires do.

Winter Tires

Both cars and trucks need winter tires. Some winter tires are studded, which makes them perform well on ice, but makes them illegal on some roads. Non-studded winter tires are legal everywhere but don’t work as well on ice.

In particularly bad conditions, you should avoid driving. Don’t drive on a very icy road, no matter how good of a driver you are or what tires you have.

