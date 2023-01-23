Here’s the 9 Best Tires For Ford F150 [2023]

You have decided that your F150 needs a new set of tires, but you are still determining which one to choose. Here are the ten best tires for the Ford 150.

The top ten best tires for the Ford 150 are listed below, along with an explanation of why we chose them.

The Ford F150 continues to be the best-selling truck on the American landscape, capturing the hearts and minds of the public. Whether cruising down the highway in a King Ranch, rolling over rough terrain in an XLT, or now charging your new Ford Lightning, the F150 has enough versatility to do it all and more. Part of the reason an F150 has the kahunas enough to handle everything owners throw at it is the tires it uses. This article will discuss the best tires for the F150 so that you can have the information you need to make an intelligent decision when it comes time to slap new rubber shoes on your rig.

What Are the Best Tires for the F150?

If you decide to replace the tires on your truck, one of the first things you will realize is that too many companies are producing too many tires. Every tire manufacturer under the sun makes a tire for your truck, and it can be challenging to narrow down the choices.

The are several contenders for the best tires for an F150. Here is a list of the best tires in their category. (And now, the envelope, please).

Best Premium Touring All-Season: Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra

If your goal is to find an excellent all-around tire that can perform on various road conditions (wet or dry), then the Bridgestone is the tire to buy. It has a superb grip on wet and snowy road conditions while providing a soft ride. Made with a new silica formula, the tire holds up well under use, resists puncture, and has balanced treadwear.

This premium truck tire offers a unique tread pattern with arrowed sipes grooved into the center stripe, leading to straight cuts along the sides. This pattern channels the water out and away from the tire’s contact point, creating more traction than competitors’ tires. The reviewers at NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) have given the Alenza AS Ultra an “A” traction rating.

The biggest reason why truck owners love this tire is due to the treadwear, which is why Bridgestone has enough confidence to warranty the tire for 80k miles. That kind of warranty is a reason to pay the extra price for this premium tire, mainly because you can slap the tires on and have confidence that they will hold up. The NHTSA rated the treadwear at 800, which means it lasts eight times longer than the control tire (a superb score, by the way).

Bridgestone is a Japanese multinational manufacturer of all things tire related. It is headquartered in Tokyo (with American corporate offices in Nashville). Founded in 1930, the company is one of the largest tire manufacturers in the world, selling over 29.5 billion dollars a year for the fiscal year ending in March 2021. While 2022 appears to be a down year, the company still produces 25 million tires annually. Nearly half of their sales come from the US market, so the tire is very popular among truck and SUV owners. The tire is manufactured in Japan and shipped overseas for sale.

NHTSA rating

Temperature B Traction A Treadwear 800

Pros:

New silica formula

Tread grooves to channel water and moisture from snow

Excellent wet and snow traction

80k mile warranty

Excellent ride – nice feel

49 sizes from 16 – 22 inch rims.

Made to fit a variety of SUVs and Trucks

Cons:

Lower temperature rating.

Have some complaints about road noise.

Price:

Best Overall Touring All-Season: Michelin Defender LTX M/S

This tire is one of the gold standards that Michelin offers for premium SUV and light-duty truck tires. Michelin uses a potent compound called EverTread, which provides more durability and longevity. While the compound’s chemical makeup is a closely guarded secret, the tire is stiffer, providing a more rigid ride, but also built to handle the higher torque demands of SUVs and trucks.

The tread is made with three center strips with diagonal sipes leading away from the center, which allows water and moisture to move directionally away from the central portion of the tire. The side channels flex with pressure, and more minor grooves expand as the tire tread wears, adding to performance over the tire’s life. This fabrication improves handling on wet and muddy road conditions, improves braking, and gives the tire a lot of grips.

The Defender LTX M/S has been out since 2015 and received an upgrade two years later. Since then, this tire has been the go-to for many pickup trucks and more prominent SUV owners. The tire comes with eco-friendly technology that improves fuel economy by 65 gallons over the tire’s life.

The tire comes with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee and a 70,000-mile warranty. In addition, the company offers complimentary roadside assistance for the first three years of ownership.

Michelin is a french based multinational that is the second-largest tire manufacturer in the world. Besides automotive tires, the company produces tires for machinery, aircraft, bicycles, and even the space shuttle. Michelin generates over 27 billion dollars in sales annually, the third-best seller of truck tires in the US. (They rank right behind Goodyear in passenger car tires). The company has an excellent reputation for producing premium tires, which tend to be more expensive than standard tires.

NHTSA Rating

Temperature A Traction A Treadwear 720

Pros:

Tire has been on the market for years (since 2015).

Stiffer compound for improved treadwear

Excellent wet and snow traction

70k mile – six-year warranty

Plenty of sizes.

Made to fit a variety of SUVs and Trucks

Good NHTSA rating

Cons:

Some complaints about road noise.

One of the most expensive tires on the market.

Price:

Best Budget-Friendly All-Season Touring: Cooper Endeavor Plus

This very well-built tire was introduced in 2021 and has been popular among budget-minded consumers. The company has a special formula for mixing in 4 times the silica that other tire makers use, which increases the gripping power of the Endeavor. In addition, the chemically combined silica helps provide an increased structure which is helpful against chipping or gashing.

I love that Cooper has used Wear Square technology for years on their tires. This simple visual cue is designed to help inform owners when their tires start to wear down. Located at three points on the inside and outside of the tire, the imprint can help show when a car is out of alignment or the tread is wearing unevenly. The square even looks like an exclamation point when the tread reaches 2/32nds, which many states have laws requiring replacement.

The tread consists of three center strips and looks similar to the more expensive premium designs. The center grooves are wider, allowing more water deployment toward the rear and away from the tires. Flanged side grooves provide excellent traction in wetter conditions and, combined with the stiffer compound, improve braking distances.

Cooper tires are less expensive than their competitors, and with the global pandemic and a worldwide recession hitting many American pocketbooks, it is nice to know that owners have options. The tires have a 65,000-mile warranty but do not offer roadside assistance.

Cooper Tires are a part of the Goodyear family. They are produced in facilities in the United States (Goodyear and Cooper are the only two American tire companies left. The merger happened in 2021). The company has manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Arkansas, and Mississippi. They have become the fourth largest tire manufacturer in the United States, primarily due to their ability to produce quality tires at reasonable price savings.

NHTSA Rating

Temperature A Traction A Treadwear 680

Pros:

Cooper uses extra silica to reinforce firmness.

Excellent wet and snow traction

65k mile – six-year warranty

Plenty of sizes.

Adequate NHTSA ratings

Good owner reviews

USA tire company

Cons:

May not last as long as more expensive premium tires.

Price:

Best All Terrain: Continental TerrainContact AT

Continental makes this all-terrain tire that works on the highway, dirt, gravel, and grass. The company uses a rubber compound of 25 different components to enhance the grip and traction on multiple road surfaces. This tire was three years in the making and was tested for over two million highway and off-road miles before ever being introduced to the public.

The tread has a varying block pattern which helps help with ice and snow traction and yet is flexible enough to have a nice feel to the ride. Noise dampers help reduce vibration sounds, and Continental’s interior tests have it outperforming the Michelin Defender LTX M/S in internal noise results.

The tire comes with a 12-month replacement if the tires become unserviceable due to the manufacturer’s defect, and Conti backs the tire with a 60k mile warranty.

The company is a German multinational owned by the Scheffler Group with headquarters in Hanover, Germany. The company produces tires under several different brands and sells about 240 million dollars yearly. Continental has manufacturing facilities in several states, and the US division is headquartered in South Carolina.

NHTSA Rating

Temperature A Traction A Treadwear 680

Pros:

Great all-terrain tire

Excellent wet and snow traction

60k mile – six-year warranty (12-month replacement warranty)

Adequate NHTSA rating

Cons:

Some complaints on snow traction due to the heaviness of the tires.

Price:

Best Off-Road Radial: BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2

This off-road all-terrain tire is built for the abuse that rocky mountain trails often inflict on a truck’s tires. The rubber compound is made 20% stronger with more solid side walls that resist bruising and puncture from sharp gravel pieces.

The tread is bold, firm, and made with a dogbone pattern that opens to deep channels. All this carefully contoured rubber is designed to help channel water and mud away from the tread’s center section, increasing the surface traction with the road. The tire’s strength means it is meant to take on rough conditions. It is evident that the company has utilized its experience in off-road racing to build a quality tire.

The T/A KO2 has been around for years (the present tire was introduced in 2016 as the fourth generation). Although it has been almost a decade since these tires won the desert race in 2015, the company still sponsors the Baja 1000 and is a strong presence in competitive off-road racing.

The T/A KO2 comes with a six-year limited warranty against manufacturer’s defects, which is relatively standard as far as tire warranties go.

Even though BF Goodrich developed the first radial tire, the company has shifted over the years to what they do best – make off-road tires. The company is an American subsidiary of the French tire company Michelin.

The company has plants in Alabama and Indiana, producing the T/A K02. Their American corporate headquarters are located in Charlotte, North Carolina. They produce about 2.92 billion dollars in sales yearly.

NHTSA Rating

Temperature B Traction A Treadwear 620

Pros:

Great all-terrain tire

Dogbone center tread grips well

Excellent wet and snow traction

Six-year limited warranty

A powerhouse in off-road racing

Cons:

Low-temperature rating

Complaints on street performance – designed for off-roading.

Price:

Best Budget Highway Tire: Khumo Crugen HT51

This South Korean tire has a lot going for it, and even though it may not be that well known, the US market accounts for about 20% of its sales. This brand is gaining some serious rep in America, primarily due to the excellent traction, handling, and stopping power on dry and wet highway conditions.

The center tread is made of three circumferential rows with deep channels and angled sipes leading off toward the edge of the sidewall. A tall, firm sidewall protects the tire from bruising and gashing from road debris. (Let’s face it, this is a real need if you do much highway driving)

The warranty is 70k miles with roadside assistance for the first two years. The tires are reasonably priced and an excellent choice for any F150 owner who doesn’t take their truck off the street.

Khumo tires began in Seoul in 1960, so they are a relatively new company in the tire manufacturing world. The tires are made in Viet Nam and South Korea and then shipped to distributors and tire wholesalers across the country.

NHTSA Rating – No Information Available (Consumer Reports rated this tire at 58 out of 100)

Pros:

Great highway tire

Tri-center strip helps traction.

Excellent wet and snow traction

70k mile warranty with two-year roadside

Tall sidewalls protect from road hazards

Inexpensive best budget tire

Cons:

No NHTSA rating

Low CR rating, but recommended by consumers.

Complaints on street performance – designed for off-roading.

Price:

Best General Use Tire: Goodyear Wrangler SR-A

This great highway tire is built for a smooth ride, low resistance, and a quiet feel. The rubber compound is softer and more flexible than other all-season tires like Michelin, which tend to let their stiffness translate into the cabin. The tire has excellent traction and performs well on wet or dry road surfaces. This tire has been the OEM tire for several light truck brands, which means that there must be something that Goodyear knows about making tires.

The tread has microscopes designed to improve its traction in rain, snow, or ice conditions. Tredlock sidewalls enhance cornering ability, and the two-ply construction offers better noise reduction.

The tire comes with a 50,000-mile warranty. Goodyear has its headquarters in Akron, Ohio. The parent to Cooper Tires, Wranglers have been around for a long time. Goodyear employs around 72,000 workers, producing about 5.4 million dollars in sales.

NHTSA Rating

Temperature B Traction A Treadwear 500

Pros:

Good all-purpose tire

Microgrooves improve traction.

Excellent wet and snow traction

50k mile warranty

Tall side walls protect from road hazards

Made in the USA

Cons:

Treadwear is not as good as premium tires

Warranty should be better

Not a tire for off-roading

Price:

Best Heavy Load Tire: Cooper Discoverer AT3

Cooper Tire Company strikes again with its Discoverer AT3, which happens to be an Amazon choice, and with one look, it is easy to see why. This tire has an industrial compound of silica, chemicals, and special polymers designed to give the tire additional strength for heavy loads. The sidewalls are sturdy to withstand the additional strains of payload and towing.

The tread has diagonal grooves and blocks to channel water, and the side blocks prevent chipping or cuts from gravel surfaces. The tires’ appearance shouts ruggedness, and the ride is good on the highway or off-road. The tire exceeds expectations and has better braking force than other heavy-duty tires.

The tire comes with a 65,000-mile warranty.

Cooper has plants in Mississippi, Ohio, and Arkansas. They are one of only two American tire companies. Their excellent customer service is an aid to consumers, as they have been a part of the Goodyear family for a few years.

NHTSA Rating

Temperature B Traction A Treadwear 620

Pros:

Good tire for hauling and towing

Diagonal tread blocks help provide traction

Excellent wet road braking

65k mile warranty

Tall side walls protect from road hazards

Made in the USA

Cons:

Temperature rating not as good as other premium tires

Price:

Best Honorable Mention Tire: Falken Wildpeak A/T3W

This brand-new tire is made by Falken and has everything going for it. Made by a division of Sumitomo Rubber Company of North America, the tire is becoming quite popular among owners looking for enhanced performance. The compound is stiff and firm, gripping the pavement and providing excellent handling on all road surfaces. Treadwear lasts a long time, but surprisingly the firmness does not translate into a challenging ride. The feel is quiet and trustworthy without a lot of internal cabin noise. This tire is at the top of many review sites and is the highest-rated tire on Tire Rack’s consumer ratings, with a 100% score.

The tread blocks handle gravel and rocky terrain well but provide enough traction to be adaptable to wet and snow conditions.

The tires come with a six-year warranty against manufacturer defects.

Falken may not be as well known as the prominent players like Michelin or Bridgestone, but they are becoming a player in the US market. The tires are made in Thailand and sold through tire distributors inside the states.

NHTSA Rating

Temperature A Traction A Treadwear 660

Pros:

Excellent reviews from consumers

Diagonal tread blocks help provide traction

Effective off-road as well as on.

Six-year warranty

Reasonably Priced

Cons:

Not made in the US

Price:

What Should I Know To Choose the Right Tire for My Truck?

You should consider several factors to get the best set of tires.

Replacing With OEM Tires May Not Be the Best

When you purchase your truck from the dealer, it comes with stock tires that are designed to be the best option for a wide variety of uses that your truck might encounter. In other words, the tires are made to be general, all-purpose tires that can accommodate many different road surfaces and conditions.

But is that really how any of us drive our trucks? Some owners drive on the highways during the week and off-road during the weekends, but most travel on the same roads daily. So, a general tire might not be the one that best fits your needs, and if it isn’t, then you should look for a design that will hold up to the stresses that your situation places on your truck. (If you travel gravel mountain country roads, don’t expect a highway tire to hold up as well as an all-terrain or off-road tire).

Know What You Want To Spend

Tires come in lots of price ranges. Chances are you want to get the best value you can (because most of us don’t have bottomless budgets for tires). It helps if you know how much you want to spend before letting the tire technician talk you into the more expensive treads.

You should expect to pay $175 per tire for an all-terrain tire and in the mid to upper $200s for premium quality tires. Don’t forget you will have to pay for installation, balancing, and mounting. Many tire centers and manufacturers run specials or offer digital coupons that never hurt to use.

Know Your Tire Size

The most critical information you will need in shopping for new treads is your tire size. The markings are on the sidewall or listed in your owner’s manual. Many tire companies make it easy by providing databases that will tell you what tires will fit your truck and which will not.

Take advantage of these resources so that you don’t order the wrong tire size and leave your technician stuck with tires they’ll have trouble selling.

Know The Warranty

Tire warranties are significant, especially if they last the tire’s life. With any tire purchase, ensure that the tire center gives you written paperwork on precisely what the warranty covers, how long it lasts, and how you file a claim. Make sure that you keep this information secure so that if there is an issue, you have something to refer to.

