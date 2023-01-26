Michelin Tire Warranty: Everything you need to know!

Michelin is one of the most respected and recognized brands in the tire industry. As a vote of confidence, they offer a warranty on the bulk of their tires.

Michelin’s tire warranty, formally known as the Michelin Promise Plan includes a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, 3-year flat tire changing assistance, a limited tread life warranty, and a standard limited warranty, which covers defects and faulty designs.

After extensively researching Michelin tires, I have gathered enough information to determine the terms and conditions of their warranty policy. In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at Michelin’s tire warranty to help you know if you are in your rights when reporting an issue.

How Does a Michelin Tire Warranty Work?

Michelin has a very solid track record in the industry, and they are regarded for releasing some of the best tires that money can buy. However, many drivers still run into issues here and there with their Michelin brand tires.

If you are experiencing a technical problem with your tires, such as a faulty or defective design, you may be entitled to a free replacement under Michelin’s mileage warranty. Michelin strives to ensure that their customers are 100% satisfied with their products, which is why they offer a warranty on virtually every tire model in their line-up.

So long as your case meets the requirements for their warranty, formally known as the Michelin Promise Plan, you can access exclusive benefits offered by Michelin and even get your tires replaced for free.

What Does Michelin’s Tire Warranty Cover?

Whenever I see a tire manufacturer offering a warranty to its customers, I always take this as a reassuring sign that the brand has integrity with its products.

With that said, before you jump the gun and buy a set of Michelin tires, or make a claim regarding an issue you’ve just experienced, it’s important to understand the terms and conditions of the warranty beforehand.

Although Michelin offers a warranty on all tire models, the conditions for the warranty can often vary depending on the issue you are reporting, as well as the tire model that you own. This is what Michelin covers under its tire warranty:

60-day satisfaction guarantee – covers standard limited-time satisfaction guaranteed 3-year flat tire changing assistance – covers roadside assistance on flats for the first 3 years Limited tread life warranty – covers tread life based on the mileage advertised for the tire Standard limited warranty – covers defects and design flaws

Does Michelin’s Tire Warranty Cover Nails?

Nails have been the culprits behind countless flat tires over the years, and unfortunately, they are not covered under Michelin’s tire warranty. Given that the tire was not damaged or punctured due to a defective design, it will not qualify for warranty coverage.

With that said, although you cannot get the tire replaced for free, this type of issue would be covered under Michelin’s 3-year flat tire changing assistance program. This implies that you can get free assistance changing your tire under Michelin’s warranty, so long as it’s within the first 3 years of ownership.

Do Michelin Tires Have a Road Side Hazard Warranty?

Yes, all Michelin tires come with a roadside hazard warranty. This is a limited warranty that Michelin customers can take advantage of for the first 3 years that they own their tires.

You can reach out to Michelin for roadside assistance by calling (1-888-553-4327). The hotline is available 24 hours per day, so you know you are covered regardless of when you are driving.

All you need to do is provide Michelin with your tire information, as well as other customer details and they will dispatch someone to assist you, provided that you are covered under the warranty.

How Long are Michelin Tires Under Warranty?

It’s important to understand that Michelin’s warranty terms can vary depending on the tire model that you own. Michelin offers a 60-day satisfaction guarantee on all tires, as well as a 3-year limited roadside assistance package, but to determine how long your specific tire warranty lasts, you need to refer to the manufacturer’s tread wear warranty.

Although there is a tread wear warranty for most Michelin tires, the number of miles the manufacturer guarantees changes depending on the tire class and model. In general, all-season tire models tend to have the best tread warranty, whereas performance tires either have a very limited warranty or none at all. This is a rough breakdown of Michelin’s mileage coverage based on tire class:

All-season tires – 20,000 to 80,000 miles

Winter tires – 25,000 to 40,000 miles

Summer Performance tires – 20,000 to 50,000 miles (if covered)

If you want to find out how long your Michelin tires are covered, look at the terms and conditions for your specific model tire. Michelin will cover tires under their warranty if there are any technical issues within the mileage advertised or within the first 6 years of driving.

Where is the Date on Michelin Tires?

If you decide to file a claim or report an issue to Michelin, one of the first things you will need to provide is the date of your Michelin tires. Each Michelin tire has a printed date so that drivers can easily reference when their tires were manufactured.

The date on Michelin tires is located on the sidewall of the rubber. Keep an eye out for a long string of numbers, which you will need to decode to find out the date of your model. The last 4 digits of the number will determine the week and year the tires were made.

For example, if the last 4 digits of the code read “1805”, then you will know that the tires were made on the 18th week of the year 2005.

Key Takeaways