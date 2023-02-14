Goodyear vs. Bridgestone Tires: A Battle of the Brands

Goodyear and Bridgestone are two very successful tire companies. Who wins the Goodyear vs Bridgestone tires comparison?

Both Goodyear and Bridgestone have advantages and disadvantages. Bridgestone is usually the best for high-end tires and sport tires. Goodyear is usually better if you want long-lasting performance and offers one of the best all-terrain tires.

As an automotive enthusiast, I encourage people to know a little about tires so they can choose the right ones for their cars. Better tires can prevent an accident, last a long time, improve your mileage, and more.

The Goodyear Company

Goodyear started out as far back as 1898 when it was called the Goodyear Rubber and Tire Company. The tires were very advanced for the time because they could be easily removed and needed less maintenance.

For many years, Goodyear supplied tires for Formula One racing, though they stopped in 1998. Goodyear still supplies tires for NASCAR races.

The company was briefly in trouble in 1946-1970, when Michelin was using new technology to make their tires stronger and longer-lasting. It cost a lot to buy new equipment to make tires in this way, so the investment was risky. Thankfully, Goodyear chose to buy the expensive new equipment, which may have saved the company.

The Bridgestone Company

Bridgestone is not as old as Goodyear, but they still go back to 1931 and have more than 90 years’ worth of experience. While some of the Japanese company’s buildings were damaged during World War 2, their factories survived the war. This allowed them to quickly get back into production and keep up with changes in the industry.

In 1967 they developed a new type of radial tire in their Tokyo technical center. Radial tires were also introduced by Michelin in 1946, Yokohama in 1956 and Goodyear in 1970. Radial tires improve stability, lower rolling resistance, and improve mileage.

Bridgestone greatly expanded in the 1960s, including building a new factory in Singapore. Later, they bought the American Firestone tire brand. Today, Bridgestone is the largest tire company in the world.

Goodyear vs Bridgestone Tires

Performance Tires

Bridgestone is the first company to look into if you want performance tires. If you drive a sports car, try one of Bridgestone’s Potenza tires. There are several different high-performance tires to choose from, each with different advantages.

Goodyear also has a line of Eagle performance tires. However, the best Eagle tires are not as good as the best Potenza tires.

Goodyear Eagle tires can still be worth it for some people, especially those who want to save a little money.

Variety

Bridgestone offers all the variety you would expect from the world’s largest tire company. They have several families of tires and multiple tires in each family.

You can usually find the tire you want from the Bridgestone tire company. Goodyear is also a good company for variety, although not as good as Bridgestone.

Wet Weather Handling

Both companies offer tires that let you brake quickly in wet weather. However, Bridgestone’s Ecopia tires are more expensive than Goodyear’s Assurance WeatherReady tires.

Ecopia tires have other advantages, but Goodyear delivers better value if you want wet-weather braking power.

Longevity

Both companies offer some long-lasting tires. The longest-lasting is Goodyear’s Assurance MaxLife tire, which has an 85,000-mile warranty. Bridgestone’s Tourenza line of tires has up to 80,000-mile warranties.

Which Company Offers Better Warranties?

The Goodyear tire company offers three warranties. One of them is a treadwear warranty that guarantees the treads will last for more than a certain number of miles.

The second is a replacement warranty (they will replace the tire within a certain time, within limitations) and the third is a 30-day opportunity to exchange the tires.

With Bridgestone, there is a 90-day rather than a 30-day return policy. Within some limits, you can exchange a tire within 90 days of buying it. Bridgestone wins in the warranties comparison.

The Gold Pledge

Many companies including companies that make electronics and many other things make premium warranties that you have to pay for. This includes Bridgestone’s gold pledge.

Bridgestone’s gold pledge lasts for three years. During that time you can exchange your tires for a fee that depends on how worn the tires are. Since this depends on time and not miles, it is a good idea if you drive less than most people.

Goodyear warranties are not bad. However, they do not try to compete with other companies by offering better-than-normal warranties as Bridgestone does.

Technological Innovations

Both companies have created new technologies that make tires better. While Goodyear is mostly for cheaper tires and Bridgestone is mostly for higher-end tires, Goodyear still innovates.

Customer Service

Both companies offer decent customer service and have dedicated stores. There is no real difference in quality between the two companies.

Bridgestone vs Goodyear

Bridgestone is a great company if you want a tire for fast cars, excellent handling, comfort, or a long-lasting warranty. Goodyear is better if you want a durable tire or a cheaper tire that is still reasonably high-quality.

Goodyear is also better for the price if you want to drive off-road. A more expensive Bridgestone off-road tire isn’t necessarily better than a Goodyear one.

Price

Certainly, Goodyear tires are cheaper. They are not obviously better for their price, but if you are looking for cheaper tires, Goodyear has more available.

Bridgestone is better for luxury vehicles, and Goodyear might be better for average ones.

What Else Does Bridgestone Do?

Bridgestone makes a lot more than regular car tires. The company makes tires for motorcycles, commercial trucks, airplanes, and much more. They also make things other than tires, such as:

Bicycles

Conveyor belts

Gold equipment

Hydraulic hoses

Rubber tracks and pads

Car parts

Seismic isolators

What Else Does Goodyear Tires Do?

Goodyear also makes products other than regular car/truck tires. They make tires for recreational vehicles, airplanes, and racing cars.

They do not make as many products as Bridgestone, but they do make a wide variety of products.

Popular Goodyear Tire Lines

Some popular Goodyear tires include Wrangler tires (all terrain), Ultra Grip tires (winter braking performance), Winter Command tires (stability/grip/traction in winter), and Assurance tires (exceptional durability and hydroplaning resistance).

Wrangler

Goodyear’s Wranglers are excellent on-road and off-road tires. Their Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure tire is particularly impressive. The tires are strengthened with kevlar, the same material used in bulletproof vests.

The tire performs very well at braking on wet ground and even better on dry ground. It will last for around 60,000 miles and has a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty.

Goodyear Wranglers are for both on-road and off-road use. Some Wrangler tires, such as the Duratrac, can handle mud and severe snow. The length of the warranty varies from one tire to another.

Ultra Grip

Goodyear Ultra Grip tires are designed for braking performance. The Ultra Grip Winter Tires can stop around six feet shorter on snow than a leading competitor. This is enough to prevent a serious accident.

Winter Command

Cornering during winter driving causes many car accidents. Thankfully, many tire companies including Goodyear and Bridgestone tires offer excellent winter tires. Bridgestone’s winter command tires are some of the best winter tires you can get for stability and grip when turning corners.

They are also high-performance tires in other situations. They offer excellent traction on snow, whether you are turning a corner or not. They are also good for their price, like most or all new tires from the company.

Goodyear’s Blizzak tires are not obviously better. Both are from reputable brands that don’t get many poor ratings from reviewers. You should go with the Winter Command tires at least if you can get them for significantly cheaper.

Assurance

Goodyear Assurance tires last a long time and are backed by warranties that last for 65,000 or even 80,000 miles. The best might be their Assurance All-Season tires, which have outstanding durability plus many other important features.

They offer hydroplaning resistance. Hydroplaning is when your car “floats” on top of the water on a wet road surface, making you lose control.

Hydroplaning happens when there is only a tiny amount of water on the road because even a small amount of water can make you lose contact with the ground.

Eagle

While the Goodyear Eagle line doesn’t offer anything as impressive as the best of Bridgestone’s Potenza tires, they are still good tires. You might like a Goodyear Eagle tire better than a cheaper Potenza tire model. There’s nothing wrong with these tires, but I won’t recommend them over Potenzas.

One of the better Eagle tires is the Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season. It is suitable for high speeds (up to 149 miles per hour) and performs better than many sports tires from other tire companies. They have a 50,000-mile warranty.

While Goodyear and Bridgestone both make good all-terrain and off-road tires, most of their tires are not for off-road use. Don’t take the Goodyear Eagle Sport tires off-road.

Popular Bridgestone Tire Lines

Blizzak

Bridgestone Blizzaks are dedicated winter tires that can handle heavy snow. These are not anything like all-season tires that perform well in the summer and in lighter winter conditions. They are for people who live in places with harsh winters.

They use high-tech materials to perform well on snow, slush, and ice. Their Nanopro-Tech and RC Polymer materials allow the tire to keep its grip on a cold and wet road. They also use a “multicell compound” – tiny pores that remove the top layer of water to prevent you from slipping and sliding.

The tire’s wide tread width also helps it handle severe snow. These are not all-season tires, so if you use them in the Summer, they will wear out quickly.

Ecopia

Bridgesone’s Ecopia tires are fuel efficient. They have very low rolling resistance, so you can drive on remarkably little fuel if you drive at a constant speed. You can save money using these tires, and they are good for the environment.

Bridgestone’s Ecopia tires also give you superior control in wet weather, including great braking performance. They are excellent tires if you want something long-lasting.

Turanza

Bridgestone’s Turanzas are quiet touring tires that can keep you safe in wet weather. The tires absorb road noise and are remarkably quiet. There is a 90-day try-and-buy guarantee, so you can try the tires and return them if you don’t like them.

Turanzas are premium tires intended for luxury sedans. They have a particularly long tread life. The treads are made of a silica-enriched compound that gives you great traction and handling on a wet road.

Potenza

Bridgestone Potenzas are ultra-high-performance tires for performance vehicles and sports cars. They were designed to maximize grip and perform well on wet as well as dry ground. The tires use impressive technology and engineering to perform so well.

The tires use advanced pressure distribution to make sure the weight of the car is distributed evenly over each tire. The well-designed tread pattern makes steering responsive, and the stiff shoulders enable excellent cornering. An innovative tread compound makes the tires perform as well at braking as at cornering.

Not all Potenza tires are very expensive. They vary in quality and price, so you can choose to go with affordable performance tires.

Run Flat Tires and Fuel Efficiency

Car owners should know a little about tires before they go out and buy new ones. Two things you should consider are run flat tires and fuel efficiency.

Run flat tires can still support your car’s weight after they are damaged. You can sometimes drive for 50 or 100 miles with a flat tire if you have run flat tires.

Fuel efficiency is how little fuel it takes you to travel a certain distance. Bridgestone’s Ecopia tires have great fuel efficiency.

Key Takeaways