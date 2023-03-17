7 Hybrid SUV and Truck Models That Tow 5000+ lbs! (2023)

Have you ever wondered which hybrid vehicle has the highest towing capacity? Probably not! Hybrid cars and electric vehicles in general, are not known for their towing abilities. As opposed to their gasoline-powered vehicles, hybrid cars are not designed for towing per se. But if you are set on buying a hybrid, and you need to tow with it, what is the highest hybrid towing capacity?

Hybrid cars have gained lots of popularity in the last few years, thanks to the plethora of benefits they guarantee. Hybrid vehicles are powered by two distinct engines; an electric motor powered by a rechargeable battery pack and an internal combustion engine (ICE) that’s generally gasoline-powered.

Whereas the high voltage battery pack offers energy to the electric motor, which propels the car at lower speeds, the combustion engine provides the torque at higher speeds.

When compared to their conventional vehicle counterparts, hybrid cars guarantee better fuel economy and power. When a hybrid car is either cruising or braking, the result is excess power which is used to charge the batteries. This, in turn, leads to enhanced fuel efficiency and range.

However, this doesn’t entirely imply that hybrid cars that can tow are unavailable. If you are looking to purchase an electric vehicle or a hybrid that can handle a towing task, there is hope.

Fortunately, there are a few models in this vehicle segment that can get the job done when you have some towing job on the menu! In this article, we review the five best hybrid vehicles with incredible towing capacities.

Which Hybrid Vehicle Has The Highest Towing Capacity?

It is generally accepted that the Landover Defender has the greatest towing capacity of any hybrid SUV at 8,200 lbs. The Aviator Lincoln Grand Touring and the Nissan Pathfinder aren’t far behind, boasting commendable towing capacities of 6,700 lbs and 6,200 lbs respectively.

However, things are changing and hybrid powertrains are finding their way into pickup trucks. That’s significant because it means you can tow up to 9,300 pounds with a properly specified Ford F-150 Hybrid.

If you are in a hurry and don’t have the time to go through the entire article, below is our list of the best six hybrid cars with the highest towing capacities:

Ford F-150 Lariat Hybrid – 9,300 lbs Landrover Defender – 8,200 lbs Aviator Lincoln Grand Touring – 6,700 lbs Nissan Pathfinder – 6,2000 lbs Ford Explorer Hybrid – 5,000 lbs Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid – 5,000 lbs

Although there are still other hybrid cars that provide considerably high towing capacity, hybrid cars are relatively new, so you shouldn’t expect much from them, especially when it comes to towing.

The complex set-up of a hybrid vehicle means towing is difficult. Electric cars are fairly heavy, therefore, towing can easily cause lots of stress on the batteries and adversely impact the electric range.

This is why most hybrid cars are designed to offer limited towing, in exchange for improved fuel efficiency. This makes shopping for a hybrid car that will equally handle your towing needs an overwhelming task!

Ford F-150 Hybrid

What is there left to say about the F-150? I’m sure you already know it’s America’s best-selling vehicle and has been for as long as most of us care to remember. The F-150 often boasts the highest towing capacity in the half-ton truck segment, and the latest model is no exception.

The hybrid isn’t in the same league as the best combustion engine models, yet, but it puts hybrid SUVs firmly in their place with a maximum towing capacity of 9,300 pounds.

The secret to the capability of the F-150 Hybrid is the 3.5-liter twin-turbo gas engine at the heart of its hybrid powertrain. When coupled with the battery and electric motor, the F-150 Hybrid boasts a combined output of 430 horsepower and 570 lb.-ft. of torque.

Landrover Defender

The Land Rover Defender is a legendary high-end machine that seamlessly blends premium comfort with unrivaled off-roading capability. Two – and four-door styles are on offer, with both featuring comfortable and practical cabins, tech features, sophisticated infotainment, and a signature style that evokes those coveted Defenders of yore!

What’s more, car enthusiasts are offered a plethora of highly advanced off-roading equipment, including a height-adjustable air suspension, locking differentials as well as a unique mode for wading through deep water. However, the most important feature of the new generation Defender’s setup is its superior towing capacity!

It is among the top-of-the-line hybrid cars with the highest towing capacity. It has a payload capacity of 1,763 pounds and a towing capacity of 8,200 pounds.

It is a highly versatile family-oriented SUV that is suitable for both fishing and camping adventures. What’s more, it has a generous interior and also comes equipped with a long-lasting battery for long-distance travel.

Aviator Lincoln Grand Touring

The Viator Grand Touring is another high-end hybrid car you would want to consider. It comes equipped with multiple performance-based, high-tech features designed to make your riding experience safe and unforgettable.

This luxury three-row crossover SUV boasts an electrified 494 HP powertrain and a stately design that equally emphasizes comfort. Its large 21 miles of electric range really shows a willingness to embrace green energy.

With more than 494ft-lb of horsepower, coupled with 630 lb-ft of torque, the Grand Touring has an incredible towing capacity of up to 6,700 pounds.

Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid

The 2021 Nissan Pathfinder hybrid boasts a quality and spacious interior, numerous standard safety features, a user-friendly infotainment system, and stout towing capacity. This vehicle’s interior has an upscale appearance with top-notch finishes, seating for up to eight passengers, and intuitive tech features.

Under the hood, the Nissan Pathfinder features a potent 3.5 L V6 engine that provides sufficient power and acceleration for this family-friendly automobile. The V6 engine is a good match for the pathfinder. While initial acceleration is a bit light, once underway, the engine scoots this beast around town confidently. Zero to 60 mph only takes 7 seconds.

With nearly 300 HP from the motor, the Pathfinder ranks among the top in hauling capacity. With a towing capacity of 6,200, the Pathfinder will not only accommodate your stuff, but will also tow your entire camping paraphernalia!

Ford Explorer Hybrid

The Ford Explorer is another incredible SUV with commendable towing capability. What’s more, it has a large cargo space, an energetic powertrain, and great handling. The Ford Explorer hybrid is a complete makeover from the older model and comes with a range of 450 miles with 29 mpg in city and highway for the rear-wheel-drive trim, whereas the hybrid AWD option provides 25 mpg.

It is equipped with a very powerful 3.3 L hybrid engine that generates enough torque to tackle even some of the roughest and toughest terrains.

Ford Explorer Hybrid is a highly versatile family SUV that can accommodate your whole family while still being able to haul up to 5,000 pounds. Whether you are going for a long-distance camping trip or a routine daily commute in the city, the hybrid Ford Explorer is what you need as it guarantees a convenient, quiet, and comfortable ride.

Thanks to its superb off-roading prowess, the explorer is suitable for both rural and urban camping expeditions.

Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid

Volvo has been gradually upping its game, and its current roster features vehicles that are both capable and incredibly stylish. And the XC90 Plug-in is one of the standouts in an eye-catching lineup. Its handling is sharp and sure and its exterior is equally elegant and stylish.

Being a Volvo, the XC90 comes with an exhaustive list of top-notch safety features.

With a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds, the XC90 is powered by a potent engine, coupled with a smooth-shifting transmission that guarantees crisp handling.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can you find a hybrid vehicle with a towing capacity that exceeds 5,000 pounds? As already explained, hybrid cars are designed for towing. They are innovative vehicles intended to boost fuel economy while remaining environmentally friendly. However, a few top-of-the-line hybrid vehicles boast incredible towing capacities exceeding 5,000 pounds. Are hybrid cars ideal for road trips? Hybrid vehicles can be good for long-distance or extended driving. Although each model is unique, most hybrid vehicles will run on electricity for the first 50 or so miles. After that, the car will switch to gasoline, after which they can cover at least another 300 miles. Is a Ford Explorer capable of towing a trailer? Yes, the latest Ford Explorer can tow up to 2,200 kg almost effortlessly! This high-quality SUV boasts ample interior space for hauling cargo and passengers. This can comfortably tow any small trailer as well as your camping gear. However, it’s worth noting that towing will significantly minimize the range of the battery. What advantages do hybrid cars have over their conventional car counterparts? Reduced emissions and fuel efficiency are the most important advantages of hybrid vehicles. What’s more, hybrid cars provide highly comfortable, quiet, and fun riding on batteries. Also, many states provide tax incentives for hybrid cars as well as other alternative-fuel vehicles.

The Bottom line

Many people are making the switch to electric or hybrid vehicles. Offering state-of-the-art technology, low operating costs, and attractive incentives, these cutting-edge SUVs are without a doubt an interesting acquisition, especially if you can find one with towing power. If you are looking for the best hybrid SUV with a great towing capacity and room for people, pets, and gear, the cars reviewed in this article are all incredible options!