Goodyear Tire Warranty: Coverage and Benefits Explained

Goodyear Tire Warranty is a guarantee given by Goodyear to their customers that their tires will be free from defects in materials and workmanship. This warranty is designed to protect customers from any manufacturing defects that may cause problems with their tires. Goodyear offers different types of warranties depending on the type of tire and its intended use.

Goodyear offers a limited warranty that covers defects in materials and workmanship for up to 6 years from the date of purchase or until the tire is worn down to 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, whichever comes first. This warranty also includes a prorated replacement if the tire becomes unusable due to a covered defect.

Brand Warranty Length Coverage Goodyear Up to 6 years Defects in materials and workmanship Toyo Up to 5 years Defects in materials and workmanship Bridgestone Up to 5 years Defects in materials and workmanship Michelin Up to 6 years Defects in materials and workmanship Yokahama Up to 6 years Defects in materials and workmanship Cooper Up to 5 years Defects in materials and workmanship Hankook Up to 6 years Defects in materials and workmanship

Types of Goodyear Tire Warranties

When purchasing Goodyear tires, it’s important to understand the different types of warranties that come with them. Goodyear offers several types of warranties to ensure that their customers are satisfied with their purchases. These warranties include:

Standard Limited Warranty

Goodyear Highway Auto and Light Truck Tire Replacement Limited Warranty

Goodyear Highway Auto and Light Truck Tire Uniformity Limited Warranty

Goodyear Highway Auto and Light Truck Tire Tread Life Limited Warranty

The Standard Limited Warranty covers defects in workmanship and materials for a specified period of time or until the tire reaches a certain mileage, whichever comes first.

The Goodyear Highway Auto and Light Truck Tire Replacement Limited Warranty provides free replacement for eligible tires that become unserviceable due to non-repairable road hazards.

The Goodyear Highway Auto and Light Truck Tire Uniformity Limited Warranty covers issues with tire uniformity, such as vibration, within the first year or first 2/32″ of wear.

The Goodyear Highway Auto and Light Truck Tire Tread Life Limited Warranty is a prorated warranty that covers eligible tires for up to six years from the date of purchase or until the tire reaches a certain mileage, whichever comes first. This warranty covers premature tread wear and provides a credit towards the purchase of a new tire.

Comparison with Other Tire Brands

When comparing Goodyear’s warranties to other popular tire brands, such as Toyo, Bridgestone, Michelin, Yokohama, Cooper, and Hankook, it’s important to note that each brand offers different types of warranties with varying coverage and limitations.

However, the following table provides a general comparison of the warranties offered by these brands:

Brand Standard Limited Warranty Road Hazard Warranty Uniformity Warranty Tread Life Warranty Goodyear Yes Yes Yes Yes Toyo Yes Yes Yes Yes Bridgestone Yes No Yes Yes Michelin Yes Yes Yes Yes Yokohama Yes No Yes Yes Cooper Yes Yes Yes Yes Hankook Yes No Yes Yes

Coverage and Exclusions

Goodyear Tire Warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the original usable tread or for six years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first. If a tire is found to have a defect during the warranty period, Goodyear will replace it with a comparable new tire at no charge.

However, the warranty does not cover damage caused by road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, or accidents. It also does not cover tires that have been improperly installed, repaired, or maintained.

Additionally, the warranty does not cover tires that have been used in racing or other competitive activities, or tires that have been used on commercial vehicles.

Brand Warranty Coverage Exclusions Goodyear Limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the original usable tread or for six years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first. Does not cover road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, accidents, improper installation, repair or maintenance, racing or other competitive activities, or commercial use. Toyo Limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship for up to 72 months from the date of purchase or until the tire wears out to 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, whichever comes first. Does not cover damage caused by road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, or accidents. Bridgestone Limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship for up to 72 months from the date of purchase or until the tire wears out to 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, whichever comes first. Does not cover damage caused by road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, or accidents. Michelin Limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship for up to 72 months from the date of purchase or until the tire wears out to 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, whichever comes first. Does not cover damage caused by road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, or accidents. Yokohama Limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship for up to 72 months from the date of purchase or until the tire wears out to 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, whichever comes first. Does not cover damage caused by road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, or accidents. Cooper Limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship for up to 72 months from the date of purchase or until the tire wears out to 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, whichever comes first. Does not cover damage caused by road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, or accidents. Hankook Limited warranty for defects in materials and workmanship for up to 72 months from the date of purchase or until the tire wears out to 2/32 of an inch of tread depth, whichever comes first. Does not cover damage caused by road hazards, punctures, cuts, snags, impacts, or accidents.

How to Make a Claim

If you need to make a claim on your Goodyear tire warranty, the process is relatively straightforward. Here are the steps you need to take:

Check your warranty documentation to make sure your tire is covered. Contact Goodyear customer service at 1-800-321-2136 or visit a Goodyear store to start the claims process. Provide proof of purchase and any other required documentation, such as photos of the damaged tire. Wait for Goodyear to assess your claim and determine if your tire is covered under warranty. If your claim is approved, Goodyear will replace your tire with a new one at no charge to you.

It’s important to note that not all tire damage is covered under the Goodyear warranty. Damage caused by accidents, vandalism, or improper use is typically not covered. It’s also important to properly maintain your tires to ensure they last as long as possible and to avoid any damage that may not be covered under warranty.

Brand Warranty Length Coverage Goodyear Up to 80,000 miles Covers defects in materials and workmanship Toyo Up to 80,000 miles Covers defects in materials and workmanship Bridgestone Up to 80,000 miles Covers defects in materials and workmanship Michelin Up to 80,000 miles Covers defects in materials and workmanship Yokohama Up to 80,000 miles Covers defects in materials and workmanship Cooper Up to 80,000 miles Covers defects in materials and workmanship Hankook Up to 100,000 miles Covers defects in materials and workmanship

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions about the Goodyear tire warranty:

What Is Covered Under The Goodyear Tire Warranty? The Goodyear tire warranty covers defects in workmanship and materials for the life of the original usable tread or for 6 years from the date of purchase, whichever comes first. It also covers road hazards such as nails, glass, and potholes for the first year or first 2/32″ of treadwear, whichever comes first. What Is Not Covered Under The Goodyear Tire Warranty? The Goodyear tire warranty does not cover damage caused by improper use or maintenance, such as overloading or underinflation. It also does not cover damage caused by accidents, vandalism, fire, or natural disasters.

How Do I Make A Warranty Claim? If you believe your Goodyear tires are covered under the warranty, you should take them to an authorized Goodyear dealer for inspection. If the dealer determines that the tires are covered under the warranty, they will be replaced or repaired free of charge.

How Does Goodyear Compare To Other Tire Brands? Here is a comparison table for Goodyear, Toyo, Bridgestone, Michelin, Yokahama, Cooper, and Hankook: Brand Warranty Treadwear Warranty Road Hazard Warranty Goodyear Limited Warranty Up to 80,000 miles 1 year or 2/32″ of treadwear Toyo Standard Limited Warranty Up to 80,000 miles 5 years or 2/32″ of treadwear Bridgestone Standard Limited Warranty Up to 80,000 miles 1 year or 2/32″ of treadwear Michelin Standard Limited Warranty Up to 80,000 miles 1 year or 2/32″ of treadwear Yokohama Standard Limited Warranty Up to 80,000 miles 1 year or 2/32″ of treadwear Cooper Standard Limited Warranty Up to 80,000 miles 2 years or 2/32″ of treadwear Hankook Standard Limited Warranty Up to 100,000 miles 1 year or 2/32″ of treadwear

