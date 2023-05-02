Volvo XC90 vs XC60: A Tale of Two Swedes

Today, I want to talk to you about two beautiful Swedish gems: the Volvo XC90 and the Volvo XC60. These are two of Volvo’s most popular SUV offerings, and we’re going to compare them to help you decide which one is right for you.

XC60 Recharge T8

Design and Styling

XC60 Recharge T8, Silver Dawn

Exterior Design Comparison

At first glance, it’s easy to see the family resemblance between the XC90 and XC60. Both models have that unmistakable Volvo look, with the signature Thor’s Hammer LED headlights and large, prominent grille.

The XC90 is the larger of the two, with a more imposing stance and a slightly boxier shape. The XC60, on the other hand, appears sleeker and more compact, with a sportier profile.

Interior Design Comparison

XC60 Recharge, interior

Inside, both SUVs showcase Volvo’s minimalist yet luxurious approach to design. The XC90 features a more spacious and upscale cabin, with high-quality materials throughout, and an air of refinement.

The XC60’s interior is also impressive, but it leans more towards a sporty vibe. Both models have the same vertically oriented infotainment screen and sleek, uncluttered dashboard.

Performance and Handling

XC90 Recharge T8 AWD, Denim Blue

Engines and Powertrains

When it comes to power, both the XC90 and XC60 come with a choice of engines, including a turbocharged four-cylinder (T5), a supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder (T6), and a plug-in hybrid (T8). The XC90 has more power and torque, but the XC60’s lighter weight helps it hold its own in terms of acceleration.

Driving Experience and Handling

I’ve had the pleasure of driving both models, and while they both offer a comfortable, smooth ride, the XC60 feels more nimble and agile on twisty roads, thanks to its compact size. The XC90, while still capable, is a bit more focused on providing a plush and serene driving experience.

Practicality and Space

Cargo and Storage Space

If you need space for family and cargo, the XC90 is the clear winner. It offers more cargo space and comes with an available third row of seats, making it perfect for large families or those who need extra seating.

The XC60 is still roomy, but it’s better suited for smaller families or couples who don’t require as much space.

XC90 Recharge Interior

Passenger Comfort

Both models provide comfortable seating, with ample legroom and headroom. The XC90’s larger size offers more passenger space, especially in the second row, and the available third row is a nice addition. The XC60 is still spacious enough for most people, but the XC90’s extra room gives it an edge in this category.

Safety and Technology

Safety Features

Volvo is known for its commitment to safety, and both the XC90 and XC60 live up to that reputation. Both models come standard with a host of advanced safety features, including automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

The XC90, however, offers a few additional safety features, such as a 360-degree surround-view camera and a blind spot monitoring system.

Infotainment Systems

XC60 Recharge

Both the XC90 and XC60 feature Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system, which includes a 9-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The system is user-friendly and responsive, making it easy to navigate through various functions.

The XC90 offers a slightly more advanced audio system and a larger, 12.3-inch digital driver display, giving it a slight edge in terms of technology.

Price and Value

Price Comparison

As you’d expect, the larger and more luxurious XC90 comes with a higher price tag than the XC60. The base price of the XC90 starts at around $56,000, while the XC60 starts at about $43,450. As you move up the trim levels and add options, the price difference becomes more pronounced.

(source as of May 2023)

Value for Money

When considering the price difference between the two models, it’s essential to think about your specific needs and priorities.

The XC90 offers more space, a more upscale interior, and a few additional safety and tech features, making it a great choice for those who want a luxurious, family-friendly SUV.

The XC60, on the other hand, provides a sportier driving experience, and it still comes with plenty of features and amenities at a more affordable price point.

My Recommendation

Both the Volvo XC90 and XC60 are exceptional SUVs, and your decision will ultimately come down to personal preference and needs. If you’re looking for a luxurious, spacious, and safe family hauler, the XC90 is the better choice.

However, if you prefer a more agile, sporty driving experience and don’t require as much space, the XC60 might be the perfect fit.

In the end, you can’t go wrong with either of these Swedish beauties. Take the time to test-drive both and see which one speaks to you. As for me, I appreciate the extra space and refinement the XC90 offers, so that’s the one that would work for my family and me.