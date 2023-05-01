Volvo XC60 Reliability: A Comprehensive Analysis of its Performance

The Volvo XC60 is a popular crossover SUV that has been on the market since 2008. Known for its sleek design and advanced safety features, the XC60 has become a favorite among families and commuters alike. One of the most important factors to consider when purchasing a new vehicle is reliability, and many readers want to know if the XC60 has a reputation for being a dependable choice.

XC60 Recharge T8, Silver Dawn

In recent years, Volvo has made significant improvements to the XC60’s reliability. According to J.D. Power’s 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study, the XC60 ranks above average for dependability in the compact premium SUV segment. This is a significant improvement from previous years and a testament to Volvo’s commitment to quality and reliability. With regular maintenance and care, the XC60 is a vehicle that drivers can trust to get them where they need to go.

Overall, the Volvo XC60 ranks as a reliable choice for those in the market for a new vehicle. With its advanced safety features, sleek design, and improved dependability, it’s no wonder the XC60 has become a favorite among drivers. Whether you’re commuting to work or taking a family road trip, the XC60 is a vehicle that you can count on.

Are Volvos Reliable? Is a frequent question we get here at Driven Wheels. While we are discussing only the XC60 in this article, you can learn more about overall reliability from the link I just shared. You can also check out other models like the XC 90 reliability or what to look for in an XC40.

Reliability

Volvo is known for producing reliable vehicles, and the XC60 is no exception. The XC60 has consistently ranked high in reliability studies conducted by J.D. Power and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

J.D. Power Rankings

In J.D. Power’s 2023 Vehicle Dependability Study, the 2020 Volvo XC60 ranked third in the Compact Premium SUV segment, with a score of 134 problems per 100 vehicles. This score is significantly lower than the industry average of 146 problems per 100 vehicles. The study measures problems experienced by original owners of 2020 model-year vehicles after three years of ownership.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) gave the 2020 Volvo XC60 an overall safety rating of five out of five stars. In addition, the XC60 received five stars in the frontal crash, side crash, and rollover tests. The NHTSA has not issued any recalls for the 2020 XC60.

The XC60 also comes with a variety of safety features that contribute to its reliability. These features include:

City Safety Collision Avoidance Technology

Lane Keeping Aid

Run-off Road Mitigation

Oncoming Lane Mitigation

XC60 Recharge

Owner Feedback

While J.D. Power and the NHTSA seem to point to favorable reliability, recent owner feedback and reviews over at Edmunds.com have been anything but favorable.

The Volvo XC60 has received mixed owner reviews on Edmunds.com, with an average score of just 2.6 stars out of 5.

Despite Volvo’s collaboration with Google to enhance the infotainment system, which improved the car’s overall rating, users still report quirks and counter-intuitive features.

Navigation functions well, but satellite radio and app functions demand more attention than is safe while driving. The lack of SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, and limited app selection has frustrated many buyers.

Some customers have experienced significant issues with their 2022 Volvo XC60, from vibrations at highway speeds and crooked steering wheels to multiple electrical problems requiring dealership visits.

Many of these issues have appeared within the first few months of ownership. In some cases, the cars have become completely unresponsive or have had all infotainment features fail, leading to extended time spent at dealerships for repairs.

Despite these concerns, some owners still appreciate the car’s design, safety features, and comfortable seats. However, the recurring electrical issues and quality control problems have left many disappointed and questioning the reliability of the Volvo XC60.

While some may still consider the car for its safety and comfort, it’s crucial for potential buyers to be aware of the reported issues and do thorough research before making a purchase.

Quality

Volvo has a reputation for producing high-quality vehicles, and the XC60 is no exception. The XC60 is built with high-quality materials and features advanced technology that contributes to its reliability.

Recalls

The NHTSA has not issued any recalls for the 2020 Volvo XC60. This is a testament to the vehicle’s reliability and the quality of its design and construction.

Problems

The 2020 Volvo XC60 has not been reported to have any major problems. The vehicle has a reputation for being reliable and well-built, with a range of safety features that contribute to its overall quality and dependability.

Common Problems

When it comes to Volvo XC60, there are a few common problems that owners have reported. While the XC60 is generally considered a reliable vehicle, it’s always good to be aware of any potential issues.

One common problem is with the engine. Some owners have reported that the engine can be noisy, and that there may be issues with the timing chain. Additionally, there have been reports of oil leaks, which can be a sign of a more serious problem.

Another issue that some owners have reported is with the electrical system. This can manifest in a few different ways, such as issues with the infotainment system or problems with the car’s sensors. While these issues are not necessarily common, they are worth keeping an eye out for.

Finally, some owners have reported issues with the brakes. Specifically, there have been reports of squeaking or grinding noises, as well as issues with the brake pads wearing down too quickly. If you notice any issues with your brakes, it’s important to have them checked out by a professional as soon as possible.

Overall, while there are a few common problems that owners of the Volvo XC60 should be aware of, the vehicle is generally considered to be reliable. As with any vehicle, it’s important to keep up with regular maintenance and to address any issues as soon as they arise.

XC60 Recharge, interior

Infotainment System

The infotainment system of the Volvo XC60 is a feature that many drivers appreciate. It is easy to use and has a sleek design. The system is user-friendly, and drivers can easily navigate through the menus to find what they need.

Apple CarPlay

The Apple CarPlay feature is a great addition to the infotainment system. It allows drivers to connect their iPhone to the car and use various apps, including Maps, Music, and Messages. The system is easy to set up, and once connected, the driver can use Siri to control the apps without taking their eyes off the road.

One of the main advantages of using Apple CarPlay is that it provides a seamless integration between the car and the phone. The driver can access their phone’s features through the car’s touchscreen or voice commands. This integration makes it easy to stay connected while on the go.

Another advantage of Apple CarPlay is that it allows drivers to use third-party apps. For example, if the driver prefers to use Google Maps instead of the car’s built-in navigation system, they can do so through Apple CarPlay.

Overall, the Apple CarPlay feature is a great addition to the Volvo XC60 infotainment system. It provides a seamless integration between the car and the phone, making it easy to stay connected while on the go.

Transmission

When it comes to the transmission of the Volvo XC60, there are a few things that potential buyers should be aware of. The XC60 comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is a standard feature across all trims.

One of the most notable things about the XC60’s transmission is that it’s smooth and responsive. Drivers will appreciate the quick and seamless shifting, which makes for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. Additionally, the XC60’s transmission is reliable and doesn’t require much maintenance, which is always a plus.

However, there have been some reports of transmission issues with the XC60. Some drivers have reported that the transmission can be jerky, especially when shifting from first to second gear. While this isn’t a widespread issue, it’s something to keep in mind if you’re considering purchasing an XC60.

Another thing to note is that the XC60’s transmission doesn’t offer a manual mode, which may be a dealbreaker for some drivers who prefer more control over their driving experience. Additionally, the XC60’s transmission doesn’t offer a sport mode, which may disappoint drivers who enjoy a more dynamic driving experience.

Overall, the transmission of the Volvo XC60 is a reliable and responsive feature that most drivers will appreciate. While there have been some reports of transmission issues, these are relatively uncommon and shouldn’t deter potential buyers from considering the XC60.

Steering

The steering system of the Volvo XC60 is a crucial component of the car’s reliability. The car’s steering system is designed to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, with minimal effort required from the driver. The steering system is also designed to be reliable and durable, with minimal maintenance required over the life of the car.

XC60 Recharge T8, Silver Dawn

Steering Gear

The steering gear is the component of the steering system that translates the movement of the steering wheel into the movement of the wheels. The steering gear in the Volvo XC60 is designed to be reliable and durable, with minimal maintenance required. The steering gear is also designed to provide a smooth and responsive driving experience, with minimal effort required from the driver.

In addition to the steering gear, the Volvo XC60 also features a number of advanced safety features that can help improve the car’s reliability. These features include blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and a head-up display. These features can help drivers avoid accidents and maintain control of the car in a variety of driving conditions.

Finally, the Volvo XC60 also features advanced diagnostic systems that can help identify potential problems with the car’s steering system before they become serious issues. These diagnostic systems can help drivers maintain the reliability of their car over the life of the vehicle.

Overall, the steering system of the Volvo XC60 is designed to be reliable, durable, and easy to use. With advanced safety features and diagnostic systems, the car’s steering system is designed to help drivers maintain control of their car and avoid accidents in a variety of driving conditions.

Suspension

The suspension system of the Volvo XC60 is designed to provide a comfortable ride while also offering good handling and stability. The XC60 uses a front MacPherson strut suspension and a rear multi-link suspension.

The front suspension features a stabilizer bar and hydraulic shock absorbers. The rear suspension also has a stabilizer bar and hydraulic shock absorbers, but it also includes a transverse link that helps to reduce body roll during cornering.

The suspension system is further aided by the use of Volvo’s Four-C (Continuously Controlled Chassis Concept) technology. This system allows the driver to select between four different driving modes: Comfort, Eco, Dynamic, and Off-road. Each mode offers a different suspension and steering response, allowing the driver to tailor the vehicle’s handling to their preferences.

One potential issue with the XC60’s suspension is the front strut mounts. Some owners have reported premature wear of these mounts, which can cause noise and vibration in the front end. However, this issue appears to be relatively rare.

Overall, the suspension system of the Volvo XC60 is well-designed and provides a comfortable ride with good handling and stability. The addition of Four-C technology further enhances the driving experience by allowing the driver to customize the vehicle’s handling characteristics.

Engine

The Volvo XC60 comes with a range of engine options, but the most common is the four-cylinder engine. This engine is known for its efficient performance, providing a balance between power and fuel economy.

According to Consumer Reports, the XC60’s engine has had a good reliability rating in recent years, with few reported problems. However, it’s worth noting that the reliability of the engine can vary depending on the model year and specific engine type.

One issue that some XC60 owners have reported is oil consumption. Some drivers have found that their engines consume more oil than they would expect, which can lead to the need for more frequent oil changes. However, this seems to be a relatively rare issue and is not a widespread problem.

Overall, the four-cylinder engine in the Volvo XC60 is a reliable option that provides good performance and fuel efficiency. As with any vehicle, regular maintenance and care can help ensure that the engine continues to operate smoothly for years to come.

Engine Specifications

Here are some of the key specifications for the XC60’s four-cylinder engine:

Displacement: 2.0 liters

Horsepower: 250-316 hp (depending on engine type)

Torque: 258-295 lb-ft (depending on engine type)

Fuel economy: 22-29 mpg (combined, depending on engine type)

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

Engine Options

The XC60 is available with several different engine options, including:

T5: 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (250 hp, 258 lb-ft of torque)

T6: 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine (316 hp, 295 lb-ft of torque)

Recharge: plug-in hybrid with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor (400 hp, 472 lb-ft of torque)

Each engine option provides a different balance of power and fuel efficiency, so drivers can choose the one that best fits their needs.

Interior

The interior of the Volvo XC60 is a standout feature of the vehicle. It is spacious and comfortable, with high-quality materials used throughout. The overall design is sleek and modern, and the attention to detail is impressive.

Leather

The XC60 comes standard with leather upholstery, which is available in a range of colors. The leather is of high quality and feels soft to the touch. Optional Nappa leather is also available, which is even softer and more luxurious.

The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive, with plenty of adjustability to accommodate different body types. They are also heated and ventilated, which is a nice touch for those living in extreme climates.

Climate Controls

The XC60’s climate controls are easy to use and effective. The system is responsive and can quickly cool or heat the cabin to the desired temperature. The controls are located on the center console and are intuitive to operate.

In addition to the standard climate control system, the XC60 also features a CleanZone air quality system. This system helps to filter out pollutants and allergens from the cabin air, making for a more pleasant and healthy driving experience.

Overall, the interior of the Volvo XC60 is a strong selling point for the vehicle. It is comfortable, luxurious, and well-designed, with attention paid to the smallest details.

Warranty

Volvo is known for its high-quality vehicles, and the XC60 is no exception. The XC60 comes with a standard four-year/50,000-mile warranty, which includes complimentary scheduled maintenance for the first three years or 36,000 miles.

In addition to the standard warranty, Volvo offers an extended warranty program for the XC60. This program allows drivers to extend their warranty for up to 10 years or 120,000 miles. The extended warranty covers the same components as the standard warranty and includes roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.

Volvo also offers a Certified by Volvo program, which provides additional warranty coverage for used XC60s. The program includes a five-year/unlimited-mile warranty, which covers the engine, transmission, and other major components. The Certified by Volvo program also includes complimentary roadside assistance and trip interruption coverage.

Overall, Volvo’s warranty program for the XC60 is comprehensive and provides drivers with peace of mind. The extended warranty and Certified by Volvo program are excellent options for drivers who want additional coverage beyond the standard warranty.

2022 Volvo XC60

The 2022 Volvo XC60 is a midsize luxury SUV that offers a comfortable ride, a spacious interior, and a range of advanced safety features. It is available in three trim levels: Momentum, R-Design, and Inscription.

Under the hood, the 2022 XC60 is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive available as an option.

In terms of fuel economy, the 2022 XC60 gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in the city and 29 mpg on the highway, which is on par with other vehicles in its class.

Inside, the XC60 offers a comfortable and well-appointed cabin with plenty of room for passengers and cargo. Standard features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a panoramic sunroof, and a 10-speaker audio system.

Safety features on the 2022 XC60 include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and a rearview camera. Optional safety features include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and a 360-degree camera system.

Overall, the 2022 Volvo XC60 is a reliable and well-rounded luxury SUV that offers a comfortable ride, advanced safety features, and a spacious interior.

2023 Volvo XC60

The 2023 Volvo XC60 is a luxury compact SUV that boasts impressive reliability and performance. With its sleek design and advanced features, the XC60 is a popular choice among drivers who value safety, comfort, and style.

Recharge Plug-In Hybrid

One of the most notable features of the 2023 Volvo XC60 is the Recharge Plug-In Hybrid option. This innovative system combines a gasoline engine with an electric motor, providing drivers with the best of both worlds in terms of power and efficiency.

The electric motor produces instant torque, giving the XC60 a quick and responsive acceleration. Meanwhile, the gasoline engine provides additional power and range, ensuring that drivers can go the distance without worrying about running out of battery power.

In addition to its impressive performance, the Recharge Plug-In Hybrid system also helps to reduce emissions and save on fuel costs. With an estimated 19 miles of electric-only range and a combined fuel economy rating of 27 mpg, the XC60 is an eco-friendly choice for drivers who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Vibration and Wind Noise

Despite its advanced features and impressive performance, the 2023 Volvo XC60 is not without its flaws. Some drivers have reported experiencing vibration and wind noise at high speeds, which can be a distraction and detract from the overall driving experience.

However, these issues are relatively minor and can be mitigated through proper maintenance and care. Regular tire rotations, wheel alignments, and balancing can help to reduce vibration, while ensuring that the vehicle’s doors and windows are properly sealed can help to minimize wind noise.

Overall, the 2023 Volvo XC60 is a reliable and capable vehicle that offers a range of advanced features and impressive performance. With its Recharge Plug-In Hybrid system, drivers can enjoy the benefits of both gasoline and electric power, while reducing their environmental impact and saving on fuel costs.

Competition

When it comes to luxury compact SUVs, the Volvo XC60 faces tough competition from the BMW X3 and Audi Q5. Both the X3 and Q5 are known for their reliability, performance, and premium features.

BMW X3

The BMW X3 is a sporty and agile SUV that offers a smooth ride and precise handling. It comes with a choice of two engines, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder or a 3.0-liter six-cylinder, both of which provide plenty of power. The X3 also has a reputation for reliability, scoring high in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

In terms of features, the X3 comes with a standard 10.25-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a host of advanced safety features. However, some drivers may find the X3’s infotainment system to be less intuitive than that of the XC60.

Audi Q5

The Audi Q5 is another popular choice in the luxury compact SUV segment. It boasts a refined interior, smooth ride, and impressive fuel economy. The Q5 comes with a standard 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers ample power and acceleration.

Like the XC60, the Q5 has earned high marks for reliability, making it a solid choice for drivers who prioritize dependability. The Q5 also comes with a range of standard features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a suite of advanced safety features.

However, the Q5’s infotainment system may not be as user-friendly as that of the XC60, and some drivers may find the ride quality to be less engaging than that of the X3.

Overall, the BMW X3 and Audi Q5 are both strong contenders in the luxury compact SUV market, offering a range of features and impressive reliability. However, the Volvo XC60 stands out with its sleek design, advanced safety features, and intuitive infotainment system.