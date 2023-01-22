Here’s the best tires for a Tacoma [2023]

If you’re looking for new tires for a Toyota Tacoma, you should get the best tires that can handle on and off-road driving conditions.

The best tires for a Tacoma include:

Michelin Defender M/S

BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain

Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX

Falken Wildpeak

Yokohama Geolandar

General Grabber

Goodyear Wrangler Fortitude

Bridgestone Dueler A/T REVO 3

The tires on a Toyota Tacoma are a key component for having a smooth and safe ride across many types of surfaces and conditions. Some of the best tires for a Tacoma have advanced designs, engineering, and construction methods that give the tires added toughness and flexibility.

The 8 Best Tires For A Tacoma

Michelin Defender LTX M/S

Michelin is a tire brand my family has used for many years on a wide range of vehicles. They are a trusted company that continually offers high-quality tires at reasonable prices.

The Michelin Defender LTX M/S is by far my all-time favorite tire for a daily driver. I’d have no problem putting a set of these tires on any vehicle my wife or I drive.The Defender LTX M/S is an all-around great tire I highly recommend for the Toyota Tacoma.

These particular tires are among the best Michelin tires you can buy for the money. Whether you’re driving in rain or light snow, these tires can handle almost everything they encounter.

When I buy tires, I want them to last as long as possible, so I don’t have to shell out cash for new tires too quickly.

The Michelin Defender LTX M/S has extensive treadwear across many types of terrain. So if you commonly drive on bumpy, wet, or curvy roads, you should be able to get solid tread life out of these tires.

Since I often find myself in severe weather conditions, it’s important for me to have tires that can handle mud, snow, and other pesky road elements.

Michelin Defender LTX M/S tires have excellent traction on roads that are wet or have light snow.

Though many tires can handle basic rain and wet roads, not many can provide adequate performance on snowy roads.

When there is light snow on the roads, Defender LTX M/S tires help me to manage turns and get good traction without snow chains so I can quickly and safely get to where I’m going.

Michelin Defender LTX M/S tires can also drive well on flat and dry roads in the city or on the highway.

They are fuel-efficient tires that help to get the most mileage out of your fuel ups. With the price of gas these days, anything that can reduce my fuel spending is definitely welcome.

Michelin Defender LTX M/S tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Walmart.

BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain

BFGoodrich is another tire brand I trust to provide durable tires with solid features and performance.

The KO2 All-Terrain tire from BFGoodrich is a fantastic tire for the Tacoma since it performs well in a variety of weather and road conditions.

Though I mostly drive my Tacoma on flat paved roads, I need tires that can handle more uneven surfaces with mud, sand, and snow.

KO2 All-Terrain tires have an advanced shoulder design that enables them to tackle gritty road elements like dirt, rocks, and light snow.

I can maintain solid traction with the road and keep my Toyota Tacoma chugging along smoothly no matter what I encounter.

BFGoodrich’s KO2 All-Terrain tires have sophisticated tread technology that maximizes the traction I can get on all types of roads.

The center of the tires have a more stiff and stable tread while the outer edges have more grooved and spaced out tread.

The tread in the other edges of the tires can grab the road more firmly when the vehicle is turning. When it comes to driving on the snow, KO2 All-Terrain tires can be trusted to provide dependable traction.

These tires are certified to exceed the severe snow performance requirements set by the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association.

For added assurance, BFGoodrich provides a 60-day guarantee on their KO2 All-Terrain tires. I’ve always been satisfied with these tires, so I’ve never even had a thought about exchanging them.

However, it’s good to know these tires can be exchanged for other tires if I don’t feel right about them.

If you are looking for an all-terrain tire you can depend on for your Toyota Tacoma, there are few tires that can offer as good a value as the KO2 All-Terrain.

As long as I’m not in a full-on blizzard or other extreme weather scenario, I can drive through whatever comes my way with these tires on my vehicle.

BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at TireBuyer or Discount Tire Direct.

Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX

If you want tires that can handle more commercial-grade truck driving conditions, then the Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX might be a good fit for your Toyota Tacoma.

Discoverer S/T MAXX tires are designed for road driving, but they can help you deal with troublesome road elements such as rocks, stones, and ice.

Driving through roads with loose objects that might be sharp or bulky can be risky, but it can be even more risky when your Tacoma is carrying a heavy load.

Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX tires have special engineering and solid construction that give it immense strength.

These tires are constructed with Armor Tek3® technology, which gives them added reinforcement in the treads and sidewalls.

For added grip when driving on icy roads, the Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX have stud holes that can be used to attach winter studs.

Large rocks or stones can be dangerous to drive on, especially when you are near cliffs in mountainous areas.

Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX have unique walls with specially-designed grooves and ribs that can eject stones and rocks that cross your path.

To prevent your tires from being damaged due to stones and other hazardous objects, these tires have a special rubber compound that strengthens them beyond standard fortification.

If you think all the specialized tread and materials might make these tires noisy, you should be pleased to know these tires are also designed to be relatively quiet.

Discoverer S/T MAXX tires have a 4-5 rib pattern that helps to reduce tire noise from the tread pattern. I really appreciate not having to sacrifice a quiet and smooth ride to have good grip and durability on all terrains.

If you are looking for a Tacoma tire with great performance on smooth or rough roads, the Discoverer S/T MAXX by Cooper is a fantastic choice.

Cooper Discoverer S/T MAXX tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at Priority Tire or Big Brand Tire & Service.

Falken Wildpeak A/T3W

Falken may not be as well-known as tire companies like Michelin and Goodyear, but they have been in business for a long time and have produced loads of great tires.

The Wildpeak A/T3W by Falken is packed with advanced materials and features that make them great for the Toyota Tacoma.

A Tacoma is a rugged and refined all-terrain vehicle I like to use for relaxed everyday driving or to transport cargo for work.

The tires I put on my Tacoma need to be balanced to provide support for a variety of conditions.Falken’s Wildpeak A/T3W tires have the strength and durability to get me through rough rides with heavy loads.

These also have excellent reactive features that can help to repel water, rocks, and other debris that may get in the way.

When it comes to traction and handling, the Wildpeak A/T3W can get a firm hold on the road with its plentiful tread block and sipes.

Unlike other tires that have grooves, sipes, and other tread components that wear away over time, the tread components on Wildpeak A/T3W tires stay throughout the life of the tires.

The silica tread compound helps to extend the tread life on these tires while taking on cold, wet, and snowy weather.

Since Wildpeak A/T3W tires have the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol, they are qualified for use in severe snow.Though I rarely find myself driving in severe snow, it’s very reassuring to know these tires can handle it.

Even light snow on the roads can make me uneasy, so having these tires on my Tacoma when the roads aren’t perfect definitely puts me more at ease.

Falken Wildpeak tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Walmart.

Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015

The Geolandar A/T family of tires from Yokohama is available for a range of vehicles, from pickup trucks to minivans.

Geolandar A/T tires are wonderful all-terrain tires with solid durability and versatility so that you can use them for everyday or off-road driving.

In the past, I would often use off-road tires that were rigid and easy to get cut, chipped, or damaged in some manner.

Compared to those tires, the Geolandar A/T G015 are much more resilient and likely to stay intact through rough beatings on the road.

Whether I’m driving on bumpy roads or heavily-graveled trails, these tires help to provide as smooth and protected a ride as possible for my Toyota Tacoma.

Geolandar A/T tires from Yokohama are constructed with a technology called Endurocore, which helps to maximize the tire’s sturdiness.

The tire is made with a compound called Enduro, which helps to lengthen the tread life of the tire.

The tread of the Geolandar A/T G015 also has a flat profile that helps to minimize the wear of the tread.

The overall tread design is balanced enough to provide great all-terrain traction while staying relatively quiet.

Off-road tires often compromise quieter and smoother rides for increased traction and handling, but Geolandar A/T tires can manage comfort and performance quite well.

Since I drive on flat paved roads most of the time, I don’t want loud and bumpy tires that mainly benefit occasional off-road drives.

Yokohama Geolandar A/T tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at TireMart or Amazon.

General Grabber A/TX

I don’t often buy General tires, but I cannot overlook the General Grabber A/TX as quality tires for the Toyota Tacoma.

These tires have all the main components that work well with an all-terrain truck like the Tacoma.

General Grabber A/TX tires are designed for all-terrain use on light trucks and SUVs, but they can manage off-road conditions that are rougher than a basic dirt trail.

Many top-quality modern tires are engineered with special technology that makes them stronger and more effective at dealing with a variety of road conditions.

Whether it’s very hot or cold outside, the Grabber A/TX has Duragen Technology that helps to keep it strong and resilient through all seasons of the year.

The Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake on this tire means it can handle severe snow and very cold conditions.

Like other tires on this list, the General Grabber A/TX can deliver great handling and traction capabilities in on and off-road situations with minimal noise.

The design, materials, and construction of this tire lend to a longer life span and reduced treadwear.

General provides a generous 60,000-mile treadwear warranty and 6-year workmanship warranty on their Grabber A/TX tires.

They also provide a 45-day customer satisfaction warranty, which tells me they have great confidence you’ll like these tires.

If you are not familiar with the General tire brand, they are definitely worth checking out if you’re looking for new tires for a Tacoma.

General Grabber A/TX tires may not have the lowest prices, but they might have just the right grip and responsiveness you want.

General Grabber A/TX tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at TireBuyer or Priority Tire.

Goodyear Wrangler Fortitude HT

If you want one of the best deals on all-terrain tires for a Toyota Tacoma, you should definitely check out Wrangler Fortitude HT tires from Goodyear.

People that don’t know much about cars or tires will likely know about the Goodyear tire brand.

Goodyear has been at the top of the tire industry for countless years for good reason.

They provide high-quality dependable tires at often reasonable prices and the Wrangler Fortitude is no exception.

These tires have outstanding design, engineering, and materials that offer many of the same comfort and performance benefits of other tires on this list.

A big difference between Wrangler Fortitude tires and other tires is these Wrangler tires cost much less.

Some of the standout features of all-terrain tires for a Tacoma include a strong tread compound and a tread design with optimized grooves and sipes to enhance grip, remove water, and reduce noise.

Goodyear’s Wrangler Fortitude HT tires have all these components along with an excellent tread life warranty that covers up to 65,000 miles.

Since the tread compound is very durable, there is a good chance you won’t need to make use of the warranty.

These dependable tires should hold up well across whatever terrain, weather conditions, and road elements you throw at them.

With so many years of experience, it’s no surprise Goodyear applies smart construction techniques to reinforce the tires even further for hefty loads and added stress.

Goodyear Wrangler Fortitude HT tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Amazon.

Bridgestone Dueler A/T REVO 3

One of the design elements that stands out in the Dueler A/T REVO 3 is the sidewall tread.

The tread pattern on these tires extends from the tire bottoms to the edge of the sidewalls.

Though I’m not sure the sidewall tread can enhance grip or traction much, it’s nice to know it’s there in case I need it.

The pattern is unique and interesting to me from an artistic standpoint, so I can also appreciate the purely aesthetic value of the design.

Regarding the performance of this tire, the Bridgestone Dueler A/T REVO 3 holds up across different terrain within wet or dry driving conditions.

This tire can also handle snowy roads, so you won’t have to bother with snow chains if it’s snowing a bit outside.

Traction Claw is the advanced technology used in these tires that allows for improved performance on snowy or wet roads.

If you’re driving on wet surfaces, you’ll want a tire that can repel water to prevent dangerous hydroplaning.

Bridgestone Dueler A/T REVO 3 tires have specially-designed shoulder slots and 3D steps that can help remove water and maintain contact with the road.

When you drive on uneven surfaces, the staggered tread pattern and biting edges on the shoulder of Dueler A/T REVO 3 tires can help with handling, traction, and acceleration.

You can have all the all-terrain and all-weather benefits of these tires while having a relatively smooth and quiet ride.

The advanced tread design also helps to reduce tire wear and increase the longevity of these tires.

Bridgestone Dueler A/T REVO 3 tires for the Toyota Tacoma can be purchased online at Walmart or Amazon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are A/T Or H/T Tires Better For A Tacoma?

A/T (All-Terrain) tires may work better for a Tacoma if you plan to drive a variety of surfaces such as paved, dirt, and snowy roads.

A/T tires are generally better at managing harsher road and weather conditions compared to H/T tires.

A/T tires also have features that can deal with water, snow, and stones that the tires may drive over.

Tread patterns, grooves, and sipes in A/T tires can expel water and rocks that might damage or adversely affect the performance of the tires.

H/T (Highway Terrain) tires have designs and features that help them perform well on standard flat roads like paved neighborhood streets and highways.

There is often less spacing between tread blocks in H/T tires, which allows for greater traction and reduced tire noises while driving.

Where Are The Best Places To Buy Tires For A Tacoma?

There are many places to buy tires for a Tacoma and just about any car today.

If you’re looking to get tires installed as soon as possible, you may want to head to your local tire shop or a retail store like Discount Tire or Costco.

You might be able to find good deals at online tire stores like TireBuyer or Tire Rack.

These online retailers can ship tires directly to your local tire installer or to your door for self-installation.

How Can I Maximize The Life Of My Tacoma Tires?

Your driving habits, style, and frequency play a big part on the wear of your tires.

The more of a beating you put on your tires, the faster they will need to be replaced.

Reducing the frequency you drive and driving in gentler conditions might help to increase the lifespan of your tires.

You should also look into buying tires with more durable materials and construction.

Tires with advanced engineering and materials can do a good job at dealing with the conditions that add more wear to your tires.

Key Takeaways