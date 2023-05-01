Volvo XC90 Reliability: A Comprehensive Review of Its Performance and Maintenance

When I was looking to buy a luxury SUV, the Volvo XC90 caught my eye. It’s sleek, stylish, and packed with features that make it stand out from the crowd. But as with any major purchase, I wanted to make sure that I was making a wise investment. That’s why I did my research on the XC90’s reliability.

XC90 Recharge T8 AWD, Denim Blue

I was pleased to find that the XC90 has a solid reputation for reliability. It consistently scores high in reliability ratings, outperforming many competitors, such as the Honda Pilot and Lexus RX. Additionally, the XC90’s hybrid model offers impressive fuel economy, making it a great choice for those who are environmentally conscious. And with features like a user-friendly touchscreen and advanced climate control, the XC90 is a top contender in the luxury SUV market.

Reliability of Volvo XC90

As an automotive enthusiast, I have always been intrigued by the reliability of cars. When it comes to the Volvo XC90, it is known for its reliability and safety, which is one of the reasons why it is a popular choice among car buyers. In this section, I will discuss the reliability of the Volvo XC90 in detail.

Reliability Scores

According to J.D. Power, the 2022 Volvo XC90 has a predicted reliability rating of 81 out of 100, which is above average in its class. The reliability score is based on the number of problems reported by car owners and the severity of those problems. The higher the score, the more reliable the car is considered to be.

Common Issues

While the Volvo XC90 is known for its reliability, there are a few common issues that owners have reported. These include:

Electrical problems: Some owners have reported issues with the electrical system, such as the car not starting or the headlights not working properly.

Transmission problems: There have been reports of transmission problems, such as the car jerking or slipping when shifting gears.

Suspension problems: Some owners have reported issues with the suspension system, such as the car bouncing or shaking when driving over bumps.

It is important to note that these issues are not common and are typically covered under the car’s warranty.

XC90 Recharge interior

User Reviews

When it comes to user reviews, the Volvo XC90 has received high marks for reliability. Many owners have reported that their cars have been trouble-free and have not required any major repairs. They have also praised the car’s safety features and comfortable ride.

Overall, the Volvo XC90 is a reliable car that is well-suited for families and those who value safety and comfort. While there are a few common issues to be aware of, the car’s high reliability score and positive user reviews make it a smart choice for anyone in the market for a new car.

This said, it hasn’t all been rainbows and sunshine. The Volvo XC90 received mixed reviews from its owners on Edmunds.com.

Some have had negative experiences, with one owner reporting a faulty module that caused multiple visits to the shop for repairs. Another owner experienced shuddering and jolting in reverse, and several issues with the car’s airbag light and power steering.

Despite these problems, other owners have been pleased with their XC90, with one noting the comfortable driving experience, excellent sound system, and first-rate interior quality. Another was impressed by the car’s safety features and peppy performance.

Overall, the XC90 has received an average rating of 3.5 stars, with some owners experiencing reliability issues while others have been satisfied with their purchase.

XC90 Recharge T8 AWD, Denim Blue

How To Avoid Common Reliability Issues

Being in and around the XC90, have learned a few tips and tricks to avoid common reliability issues. Here are some of my recommendations:

Regular Maintenance

Regular maintenance is crucial to keeping your Volvo XC90 running smoothly. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule and have your vehicle serviced by a certified Volvo technician.

This will help prevent common issues such as engine misfires, transmission problems, and electrical faults.

Keep an Eye on Fluid Levels

It’s important to keep an eye on your vehicle’s fluid levels, including oil, coolant, and brake fluid. Low fluid levels can cause serious damage to your engine and other components. Check your fluid levels regularly and top them up as needed.

Replace Worn Parts

Worn parts can cause a variety of reliability issues, from poor fuel economy to engine failure. If you notice any unusual noises or vibrations, or if your vehicle is not performing as well as it used to, have it inspected by a certified Volvo technician.

They can identify any worn parts and replace them before they cause more serious problems.

Drive Responsibly

Finally, driving responsibly can help prevent reliability issues. Avoid harsh acceleration and braking, and try to maintain a consistent speed while driving. This will help reduce wear and tear on your vehicle’s components and prolong its lifespan.

By following these simple tips, you can help ensure that your Volvo XC90 remains reliable and enjoyable to drive for years to come.

Expected Maintenance Costs

With the Volvo XC90, I have found that the maintenance costs are reasonable for such a high-end vehicle. It’s important to keep up with regular maintenance to ensure the longevity of your XC90, but the costs are not excessive.

Maintenance Intervals

Volvo recommends regular maintenance at specific intervals to keep your XC90 running smoothly. Here are some of the maintenance intervals and what you can expect to pay:

Oil Change: Every 10,000 miles or 12 months, whichever comes first. Expect to pay around $100 for a synthetic oil change.

Brake Fluid: Every 2 years. Expect to pay around $150 for a brake fluid flush.

Air Filter: Every 30,000 miles or 3 years. Expect to pay around $50 for a new air filter.

Cabin Air Filter: Every 15,000 miles or 1 year. Expect to pay around $50 for a new cabin air filter.

Spark Plugs: Every 60,000 miles or 6 years. Expect to pay around $300 for new spark plugs.

It’s important to note that these are estimated costs and can vary depending on your location and the specific service center you go to. However, these intervals and costs should give you a good idea of what to expect when it comes to maintaining your XC90.

Overall, I have found that the expected maintenance costs for the Volvo XC90 are reasonable and are in line with other luxury SUVs on the market. By keeping up with regular maintenance, you can ensure that your XC90 will continue to run smoothly and reliably for years to come.

Comparison with Competitors

2022 Honda Pilot Elite

I have found that the Honda Pilot is a popular competitor to the Volvo XC90. While the Pilot is a reliable and practical SUV, the XC90 offers a more luxurious and refined driving experience.

The XC90 also has a more powerful engine and better fuel economy than the Pilot. However, the Pilot has a lower starting price point, which may make it a more attractive option for some buyers.

Lexus RX

When compared to the Lexus RX, the XC90 offers a more spacious and comfortable interior. The XC90 also has a more powerful engine and better fuel economy than the RX.

However, the RX has a reputation for being one of the most reliable SUVs on the market. While the XC90 is also a reliable vehicle, it may not be able to match the RX’s track record for dependability.

Acura MDX

The Acura MDX is another popular competitor to the XC90. While the MDX has a lower starting price point, the XC90 offers a more luxurious and refined driving experience. The XC90 also has a more powerful engine and better fuel economy than the MDX.

However, the MDX has a reputation for being a reliable SUV, and it may be a better option for buyers who prioritize dependability over luxury.

Mercedes GLE

The Mercedes GLE is a luxury SUV that competes with the XC90. While the GLE is a stylish and powerful vehicle, the XC90 offers more interior space and better fuel economy.

The XC90 also has a reputation for being a reliable vehicle, whereas the GLE has had some issues with reliability in the past.

Toyota Highlander

The Toyota Highlander is a practical and reliable SUV that competes with the XC90. While the Highlander has a lower starting price point, the XC90 offers a more luxurious and refined driving experience.

The XC90 also has a more powerful engine and better fuel economy than the Highlander. However, the Highlander has a reputation for being one of the most reliable SUVs on the market, and it may be a better option for buyers who prioritize dependability over luxury.

FAQ

How Reliable Is The Volvo XC90? As an owner of a Volvo XC90, I can confidently say that it is a reliable car. According to various reliability reports, the XC90 has above-average reliability ratings. However, like any car, it is not immune to problems.

Here are some common issues that XC90 owners may experience:

What are some common problems with the XC90?

Transmission issues: Some XC90 owners have reported problems with the transmission, such as slipping or shifting roughly.

Electrical problems: Some XC90 owners have reported issues with the electrical system, such as the infotainment system freezing or the car not starting due to a drained battery.

Suspension problems: Some XC90 owners have reported problems with the suspension, such as a bumpy ride or knocking noises.

How Can I Avoid These Problems? Regular maintenance is key to preventing problems with your XC90. Make sure to follow the manufacturer’s recommended maintenance schedule and address any issues as soon as they arise. Additionally, consider purchasing an extended warranty to cover any unexpected repairs. How Long Does The XC90 Typically Last? With proper maintenance, the XC90 can last for many years. Some owners have reported driving their XC90s for over 200,000 miles without major issues. However, the lifespan of any car depends on various factors such as driving habits, maintenance, and environmental conditions.

Volvo XC90 Reliability:

