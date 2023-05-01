Volvo SUVs: Best Models, Review, Pricing, and Specs

Volvo has been manufacturing SUVs for over two decades and has established itself as a top contender in the luxury SUV market. The company has a reputation for producing high-quality vehicles that prioritize safety and performance. In recent years, Volvo has also made significant strides in developing electric and hybrid SUVs, further solidifying its position in the market.

In this article, we’ll provide an overview of the best Volvo SUV models, their features, pricing, and specs. We’ll also provide a detailed review of each model to help you make an informed decision. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

XC90 Recharge T8 AWD, Denim Blue

Volvo XC40: Compact SUV

2023 Volvo XC40 Rear

The Volvo XC40 is the company’s compact SUV model and has won numerous awards for its exceptional design and performance. It has a stylish exterior and a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to five passengers.

The XC40 comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 187 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. It also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive available as an option.

The XC40 is equipped with several advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. It also has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Volvo XC60: Mid-Size SUV

XC60 Recharge T8, Silver Dawn

The Volvo XC60 is the company’s mid-size SUV and is one of its most popular models. It has a sleek and modern exterior and a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to five passengers.

The XC60 comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The XC60 is equipped with several advanced safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. It also has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Volvo XC90: Full-Size SUV

The Volvo XC90 is the company’s full-size SUV and is its flagship model. It has a sleek and sophisticated exterior and a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to seven

passengers. The XC90 comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. It also comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The XC90 is equipped with several advanced safety features, including adaptive headlights, lane departure warning, and cross-traffic alert. It also has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Electric SUV

Fully electric Volvo XC40 introduces brand new infotainment system

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is the company’s first fully electric SUV. It has a stylish exterior and a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to five passengers. The XC40 Recharge has a range of up to 208 miles on a single charge and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.7 seconds.

The XC40 Recharge is equipped with several advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. It also has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Volvo XC60 Recharge: Plug-In Hybrid SUV

XC60 Recharge T8, Silver Dawn

The Volvo XC60 Recharge is the company’s plug-in hybrid SUV. It has a sleek and modern exterior and a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to five passengers.

The XC60 Recharge has a range of up to 19 miles on electric power alone and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

The XC60 Recharge is equipped with several advanced safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection. It also has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Volvo XC90 Recharge: Luxury Electric SUV

XC90 Recharge T8 AWD, Denim Blue

The Volvo XC90 Recharge is the company’s luxury electric SUV. It has a sophisticated exterior and a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to seven passengers. The XC90 Recharge has a range of up to 18 miles on electric power alone and can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds.

The XC90 Recharge is equipped with several advanced safety features, including adaptive headlights, lane departure warning, and cross-traffic alert. It also has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Model Comparison Table

To help you compare the different Volvo SUV models, we’ve put together a table that highlights some of their key features and specifications:

Model Engine Power MPG (city/highway) Seating Capacity XC40 2.0L Turbo 187 hp 23/32 5 XC60 2.0L Turbo 250 hp 22/29 5 XC90 2.0L Turbo 250 hp 21/27 7 XC40 Recharge Electric 402 hp 85/72 5 XC60 Recharge Hybrid 400 hp 27/28 5 XC90 Recharge Electric 400 hp 55/63 7

Pricing and Specs

The prices of Volvo SUVs vary depending on the model and trim level. The XC40 starts at around $34,000, while the XC90 starts at around $50,000.

The electric and hybrid models are more expensive, with the XC40 Recharge starting at around $53,000, the XC60 Recharge starting at around $54,000, and the XC90 Recharge starting at around $64,000.

Here are some additional specifications for each model:

Review of Volvo SUVs

Volvo XC40

The XC40 is a stylish and practical compact SUV that offers a comfortable ride and plenty of features. The 2.0-liter engine provides sufficient power, and the front-wheel drive provides good handling.

The interior is well-designed and offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The XC40 also comes with a range of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring.

Volvo XC60

The XC60 is a versatile mid-size SUV that offers a good balance of performance, comfort, and practicality. The 2.0-liter engine provides smooth and responsive power, and the all-wheel drive provides good handling in various weather conditions. The interior is well-crafted and offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo.

The XC60 also comes with a range of advanced safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and pedestrian detection.

Volvo XC90

The XC90 is a luxurious and spacious full-size SUV that offers impressive performance and advanced features. The 2.0-liter engine provides ample power, and the all-wheel drive provides good handling and stability.

The interior is elegant and offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. The XC90 also comes with a range of advanced safety features, including adaptive headlights, lane departure warning, and cross-traffic alert.

What I would Buy

If I was buying a new car for my wife or me to drive, I would buy the Volvo XC90 Recharge. We do a lot of around-town driving, so being able to run up to 40 miles on electricity is a cool feature and should help us save on gas bills. Plus, we have two daughters and two dogs to haul around, so we need the space.

If space was not a concern, or if I wanted a small commuter SUV, I would go with the XC40. It packs so many technology and safety features into a compact SUV. If I could afford it, buying my daughters an XC40 sounds like the best bet due to all of the safety features the XC40 offers that many of its peers do not. Unfortunately, that is not in the budget, but if it was, I’d feel really good knowing they were driving the XC40.

As for the XC60… It would probably be my last Volvo SUV choice. While I have several friends that have had good luck with their XC60 SUVs, overall, the reliability and owner reviews of the XC60 seem to highlight more problems than either the XC40 or XC90.

Which one would you buy? Do you have an XC60 and love it? Maybe I am wrong — Let me know.

XC90 Recharge Interior

Conclusion

Volvo SUVs are some of the best vehicles in their class, offering exceptional performance, comfort, and safety. Whether you’re looking for a compact, mid-size, or full-size SUV, Volvo has a model that will meet your needs.

From the stylish XC40 to the luxurious XC90, each model offers a unique set of features and specifications. We hope this article has helped you in your search for the perfect Volvo SUV.

FAQs

What is the starting price of a Volvo XC40? The starting price of a Volvo XC40 is around $34,000. How many passengers can a Volvo XC60 seat? A Volvo XC60 can comfortably seat up to five passengers.

What is the horsepower of a Volvo XC90? The Volvo XC90 has a horsepower of 250. How many miles can a Volvo XC40 Recharge travel on a single charge? The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a range of up to 208 miles on a single charge.