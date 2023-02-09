Toyo M 55 Tires: A 2023 Review

The Toyo M-55 is a commercial-grade tire designed to tackle rough all-terrain conditions. I’ll go over more about this tire and tell you if it’s worth buying.

Is The Toyo M-55 Worth It? The Toyo M-55 is an extremely durable and well-rounded tire with features that work magnificently for industrial purposes. It has hefty tread blocks that provide sound grip over rugged surfaces like gravel trails, muddy paths, and snowy roads.

Light trucks are useful vehicles for commercial projects in industries like construction and agriculture.

They should be outfitted with tires that can carry heavier loads and move with more control on rougher terrain than consumer-grade highway and all-terrain tires. After driving with the Toyo M-55 on a light truck through various terrain, the tire proved to be quite marvelous for industrial needs.

Toyo M-55 Tire Review

Notable Features

Bulky tread blocks made with extra-durable compound

Substantial siping for slippery surfaces

Open tread shoulders for water removal and off-road grip

Rated for severe snow conditions

Pinned for TSMI #15 studs to increase ice traction

As a longtime tire enthusiast, I’m aware of many of the all-terrain tires on the market that can aid with heavier loads and grittier roads.

Many standard road tires for light trucks these days have heavy-duty components that can be useful for rougher driving activities.

Are Toyo M-55 Good Commercial-Grade Tires?

When it comes to working at actual job sites with grimier road conditions, it’s imperative a work truck be fitted with sturdier tires like the Toyo M-55.

The M-55 tire from Toyo is one of the most effective commercial-grade light truck tires for hauling, towing, and other rugged duties.

I’ve used older Toyo tires on work trucks in the past and have great confidence in any new tires they produce based on my positive past experiences.

The Toyo M-55 has most of the characteristics I look for when selecting a commercial-grade tire for a light truck.

Though I could get decent performance from standard all-terrain tires, the durability and effectiveness of those tires are far less than the M-55.

Compared to standard tires for light trucks like the Ford F-350 and Dodge Ram, the Toyo M-55 is an absolute workhorse for off-road industrial jobs.

Highly-Functional Tread

The M-55 is made with a durable tread compound that serves as a stable base for the overall tire.

The tread pattern has thick and rigid blocks that can grab onto mushy road elements such as snow and mud to help move the vehicle where it needs to go.

There’s plenty of spacing between tread blocks to allow water and small obstructions to pass through.

Whether you need to drive in hot or cold weather, the tread on Toyo M-55 tires will hold up well when it’s extremely cold or blazing hot outside.

To assist with off-road driving over dirt, rocks, and sludge elements like mud and snow, these tires have a specialized tread design that enables your light truck to manage the roughest road conditions.

The tread blocks extend all the way to the outer edges of the tire to keep rocks, water, and other hazardous items out of your way.

Toyo makes the most out of every inch of these tires to ensure commercial light trucks have the control they need on any road.

The siping on this tire is very aggressive to ensure you’ll get the traction you need when something other than solid dry road is beneath your tires.

You can count on the sipes to create a biting edge to enhance grip on wet, snowy, muddy surfaces.

To elevate traction capabilities on snow and ice, Toyo M-55 tires have contact points that can be used to attach studs for enhanced traction.

Adequate Comfort For All-Terrain Tires

Since the Toyo M-55 was primarily designed to withstand rough conditions and hefty loads, it’s not unusual for these tires to produce a fair amount of noise and bumpiness.

Typical highway tires and consumer-grade all-terrain tires tend to have less aggressive tread blocks, which allows for a wider contact patch and smoother rolling.

Though the coarseness of the M-55 tread pattern might lead to rockier rides, the pattern provides more ways for the tire to grasp whatever is under it to keep the vehicle going.

Though I definitely like smooth rides, I appreciate the agility these tires give to a light truck under harsh conditions.

I tried the Toyo M-55 out on a paved road when it was sunny and found the ride to be quite pleasant for multi-terrain tires.

I didn’t notice any particularly noisy sounds coming from the road and I felt like my truck was moving along quite evenly.

When transitioning to a dirt trail, I crossed a slightly sloped road shoulder without feeling any overly-forceful nudges.

Many construction sites tend to have road transitions that can jostle the cargo in, or, or behind the truck, so it’s good to know the Toyo M-55 won’t do much to increase the jostling.

Wet Performance

If there is one thing I can confidently say the M-55 from Toyo can handle, it’s the prevention of hydroplaning.

The spacing between tread blocks on this tire are plentiful enough to allow almost any amount of water to pass through smoothly.

This tire has open tread blocks on its shoulders to bolster its already sound water-expelling capabilities.

I drove a Ford F-350 with a set of Toyo M-55 on a paved road with large puddles in it to see how much of a difference there was between a wet and dry road.

When I transitioned from dry to wet road, the difference in traction was hardly noticeable.

I was able to move the truck from side to side without any significant deterioration to handling quality.

Weight didn’t seem to make a difference as solid handling was experienced with and without a heavy load on the truck.

If you live in a rainy climate and need to use a light truck for off-road work needs, the M-55 from Toyo is a reliable choice.

Snow and Mud Performance

I’ve worked at many job sites with roads drenched with rocks, mud, and many other impediments.

When the clock is ticking, important projects can’t afford to lose time due to trucks held up on the roads.

Without beefy tires that can grip mud and repel rocks, there’s a good chance I’ll get stuck more often than I’d like.

Since construction and agriculture-related projects are often set in grimier terrain, tires for an industrial light truck should be able to handle grimy elements like snow and mud.

When trying to traverse crude surfaces like mud or snow-covered roads, Toyo M-55 tires can help commercial trucks get to their destination with fewer snags.

Snow Terrain

Though I wasn’t in a full-on snow storm, I was able to try out M-55 tires on a substantially snow-packed trail.

I noticed right away that the tires were very responsive as I traveled further along the trail.

My truck was able to maintain excellent traction through straight lines and turns in the snow.

When going through icier stretches of road, I was still able to maintain solid control of the vehicle though the road surface appeared to be much more slippery.

Mud Terrain

When it comes to commercial driving, there will often be a significant amount of driving that is done in muddy environments.

Since it’s so important for work trucks to be able to drive in mud, I paid extra attention to how the Toyo M-55 performed on a muddy road.

Though my truck lost some traction when entering the muddy road, it reacted well overall and didn’t get stuck at any point in time.

I could turn my truck left and right without feeling any major imbalances or loss of control.

When traversing up steeper muddy terrain, my truck actually seemed to perform better since it was able to grab onto mud for added traction.

Dry Performance

Since driving on dry paved roads isn’t the main objective of using a set of tires like the Toyo M-55, I focused most of my reviewing efforts on grittier roads.

Roads packed with dirt and gravel are commonly encountered on work sites, so I wanted to see how these tires performed when driving on those types of terrain.

Dirt Terrain

Diving on dirt roads can be risky for work trucks due to the added risk of slippage.

If a truck is carrying a hefty load that isn’t balanced, it can be dangerous for everyone in that vehicle and anyone around them.

When an unbalanced truck is driving on dirt terrain, that can add even more danger to the situation.

I tested the Toyo M-55 on a curvy and hilly dirt road to see how it performs from many angles.

These tires traversed up the hilly parts of the road without solid power and no noticeable slipping.

When increasing my acceleration around turns, I feel there was good grip on the road and minimal deviation from my intended driving path.

When I swerved the truck on a flatter part of the road, I experienced accurate steering response and tight handling.

I didn’t feel like there was reduced control or any shakiness to the tires while accelerating, turning, or braking.

Gravel Terrain

Driving on gravel terrain can be riskier than on a dirt road due to the inherent looseness of the gravel surface.

When I drove the Toyo M-55 tires over gravel, they maintained consistent traction and handling throughout the entire stretch of road.

For the most part, these tires performed consistently well across dry surfaces that didn’t have particularly mushy matter like snow or mud.

If you drive mostly on paved, dirt, or gravel roads, you may not notice much of a driving difference between the surfaces.

Of course, there will likely be more road noises on dirt and gravel roads compared to paved roads, but your traction and handling might be quite similar.

Pros

Strong construction makes them highly resistant to damage

Delivers fantastic traction on dirt, gravel, muddy, and snowy roads

Manages water very efficiently

Excellent handling on rugged terrain

Cons

Produces a fair amount of noise

Driving on paved roads is bumpier than highway tires

Key Takeaways