9 best tires for GMC sierra 1500 [2023]
GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the market’s most versatile and powerful trucks. It’s important when you get it to pick out the best tires.
The best tires for the GMC Sierra 1500 include General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s, Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R, and Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T.
We spoke with experts from the car industry and GMC on this matter. They offered insight into the best tires for the GMC Sierra 1500 featured below.
Best Tires for GMC Sierra 1500
1. General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s
Tire Specifications
- Brand: General Tire
- Model: Grabber HTS60
- Construction: Radial
- Rim Size: 17 inches
- Speed Rating: S
- Tread Depth: 12 32nds
- Seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 70
- Size: 265/70R17
- Load Capacity: 2678.6 pounds
- Section Width: 254 mm
- Item weight: 39.1 pounds
- Fit Type: Universal Fit
Tire Performance
The General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s comes in two versions. There’s the heavier tire version that GMC owners can purchase. It comes with a reliable higher loading rating. This is important if you haul or tow heavy loads with your truck.
On the other hand, there’s a lighter HTS60 version available. The best part of this feature is you get better performance in rainy places since these tires have sipes.
Both tire versions are available on a vehicle-tuned thread. This means the tire has a better grip during wet conditions.
What Sets This Apart
This is an all-season tire that’s reliable, comfortable, durable, and performs better. Using these tires in light snow is possible since they provide all-year traction.
Recent Updates to This Tire
The tire has a flatter footprint with a stiffness that suits an improved tread pattern. The tires now have ultra-strength steel belts and spiral-wrapped nylon reinforcement.
Benefits of General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s
- Good for wet conditions.
- Durable vehicle tires
- Light duty vehicle tires
- Provides car stability
Drawbacks of the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s
- Can experience uneven treadwear
- Can squeal when taking corners
- Not suitable for the heavy winter season
Who Should Buy the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s
Folks who drive SUVs, light trucks, and crossovers are perfect for the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s.
Where to Buy the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s
- General Tire offers a tough, all-season tire that provides the perfect synergy of comfort, durability and performance for light trucks, SUVs and Crossovers
- Cut and chip resistant compound, coupled with ultra high strength steel belts and a broad, flat contour, provide confident stability, even wear and responsive handling
- An absorption layer isolates the vehicle from road disturbances, while sound barrier ribs impede sound generated in the center of the pattern
- A flatter footprint, optimized tread pattern stiffness and an improved tread compound provides long even wear
- Fit type: Universal Fit
2. Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Bridgestone
- Model: Blizzak DM-V2
- Load Index Rating: 115.0
- Rim Size: 17 inches
- Speed Rating: R
- Tread Depth: 14 32nds
- Seasons: Winter
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 70
- Size: 265/70R17
- Load Capacity: 2679 pounds
- Section Width: 265 mm
- Item weight: 40.9 pounds
- Fit Type: Universal Fit
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
Snow and ice conditions require tires that can handle the slush that becomes tougher to drive during winter. The Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R have an enhanced grip for this purpose.
There’s also an enhanced design on the tire that ensures better braking, ice traction, and hydroplaning resistance. These tires feature the adaptive NanoPro Tech Multicell compound with microscopic bite particles.
The purpose of the multicell compound is to eliminate water from snow and ice. During conditions with glare ice, the bite particles come into action to improve braking and enhance grip. There are wider lateral and circumferential grooves on the tires that ensure better ice, snow, and water removal.
What Sets This Apart
45% of the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R contains a regular winter tire compound. 55% of the same tire has a NanoPro Tech Multicell compound.
Always take note of the depth indicator the manufacturer molds into the tire to alert you when it’s 50% worn. The tire can no longer offer proper traction in ice and snow conditions at this stage.
Recent Updates to This Tire
The contact patch on the tire has enhanced, leading to uniform pressure dispersion. This is important when the tire is in contact with a road with ice and snow. Drivers experience better stability and grip.
Benefits of Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R
- Can stop on ice and snow
- Good for driving on glare ice
- Comes with a limited-time warranty
- Better tires for braking and anti-slippage
- Improves stability of the vehicle
- Enables proper grip during winter
- Better ground contact
Drawbacks of the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R
- The ability for better control diminishes with the use.
- Has a limited-time warranty.
- Only better for winter conditions.
Who Should Buy the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R
The Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R is the ideal tire for winter. Folks who drive under snow and ice need these tires for their light trucks, pickups, sporty cars, and crossovers.
Where to Buy the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R
- Confident Stopping Power On Snow And Ice
- Reliable Handling In Winter Conditions
- Bite Particles For Impressive Traction On Ice
- Backed by Bridgestone’s Winter Tire Limited Warranty
- Improved performance on ice: The Blizzak DM-V2 tire is designed with a next-generation Multi-Cell compound from Bridgestone that dispels water from the surface of the ice. This combats slippage and…
3. Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T
Tire Specifications
- Model: Michelin
- Load Index Rating: 112.0
- Rim Size: 16 inches
- Speed Rating: T
- Tread Depth: 12 32nds
- Seasons: All-season
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 70
- Size: 265/70R16
- Load Capacity: 2469 pounds
- Section Width: 265 mm
- Item weight: 37.8 pounds
- Fit Type: Universal Fit
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
The Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T is an all-season tire with a lasting tread. This is because of the quality Michelin EverTread Compound that ensures lasting durability even under the toughest conditions.
There’s a better improvement on tread-life that also lengthens the warranty of the Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T. This is because Michelin has incorporated a better treat pattern that holds even during rough weather.
Each tire also has a better contact patch thanks to the MaxTouch Construction. This leads to proper traction and durability since there’s even acceleration, cornering force, and braking distribution.
What Sets This Apart
Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T tire is eco-friendly. This tire is set apart from the rest thanks to its fuel-saving capacity. Vehicle owners get to save up to 65 gallons of fuel per the tire’s lifespan.
Expert Tip
If you are not sure which tires to buy for a truck or SUV and your vehicle is your daily driver, then I strongly suggest you go with the Michelin Defender LTX M/S.
As long as 95% or more of your driving is going to be on the road around town or on the highway, these will be excellent tires.
I have these tires on my Lexus GX 460, GMC Yukon, my Father’s Toyota Sequoia, my Mother’s Lexus RX350, and my father-in-law’s Mercedes ML350.
Needless to say, I am a big fan of this tire for daily driver status.
–Kern Campbell
Recent Updates to This Tire
None
Benefits of Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T
- Tires are quiet on the road
- These are the E-load range
- Have a durable tread life
- All-season tire
- Eco-friendly
Drawbacks of Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T
- Works better during dry conditions
- Not ideal for heavy trucks
- Expensive tires
Who Should Buy Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T
The Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T works best for light trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers driving through all seasons.
Where to Buy Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T
- Radial car tire for Light Trucks, SUVs and Crossovers designed for All-Season use; provides exceptional grip for shorter braking distances on wet roads
- More Mileage- MICHELIN EverTread Compound provides 10% more longevity in severe conditions, compared to its predecessor.
- Reduced risk of hydroplaning- outstanding grip for improved braking performance on wet roads and better traction on snow when compared to leading competitors.
- Fuel-efficient and eco-friendly- Features MICHELIN MaxTouch Construction to save up to 65 gallons of fuel over the tire’s life
- 70,000 Miles Manufacturer’s Treadwear Limited Warranty; 6 Year Standard Limited Warranty; 235/55R18 100T
4. BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R
Tire Specifications
- Model: BFGoodrich
- Load Index Rating: 126.0
- Rim Size: 16 inches
- Speed Rating: R
- Tread Depth: 15 32nds
- Terrain: All Terrain
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 75.0
- Size: 285/75R16
- Load Capacity: 3750 pounds
- Section Width: 285 mm
- Item weight: 57.3 pounds
- Tire Diameter: 33 inches
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
GMC trucks that get the BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R can easily go on and off-road. This all-terrain tire is built to deliver confidence on the road since there’s better control.
Tires have a unique chip-and-tear-resistant tread compound that lasts longer. Thanks to interlocking tread blocks, vehicle owners get twice as much treadwear, especially on gravel roads. These blocks are computer-optimized and have loose object ejection capabilities and innovative sipping.
The tire also has better traction thanks to the serrated design that enhances clawing action on the road. Steering control is much better with this enhanced design when driving on dirt roads with sand and gravel.
Looking into the tire’s internal structure can be an eye-opener. There are twin steel belts, spiral-wrapped nylon, and 3-ply polyester-cord sidewall ply construction. The purpose of this advanced construction is durability and power on the road.
What Sets This Apart
There’s stricter sidewall rubber on the BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R. The thickness has improved, enabling better traction.
Recent Update to the Tire
There’s a thicker sidewall rubber compound that’s part of the upper shoulder sidewall armor.
Benefits of BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R
- Reduced chip and tear
- Better longevity
- All-terrain tire
- Enhanced traction for sand and mud areas
- Has protection against stone drilling
- Offers better vehicle stability
Drawbacks of BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R
- Non-winter tire
- Expensive
Who Should Buy BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R
The BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R works for on-and-off-road light trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.
Where to Buy BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R
- CoreGard Technology: Tougher Sidewall Rubber: Split & bruise resistant sidewall rubber, derived from BFGoodrich’s race proven Baja T/AKR2 tire. Thicker, Extended Shoulder Rubber: Increased rubber…
- Specially formulated tread rubber: Optimally blended to reduce chip and tear for superior gravel road endurance. Advanced tire footprint shape: results in more evenly distributed stress, for longer…
- Upper Sidewall Traction Bars: Protruding sidewall rubber blocks that provide increased mud, snow & rock traction, especially in aired-down driving situations. Mud-Phobic Bars: Raised bars in the…
- Serrated Shoulder Design: Staggered shoulder blocks that provide greater maneuverability in soft soil and deep snow conditions. Locking 3-D Sipes: 3-D active sipe technology, that provides more biting…
5. Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H
Tire Specifications
- Model: Falken Ziek
- Load Index Rating: 109.0
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Speed Rating: H
- Tread Depth: 13 32nds
- Tread Type: Non-directional
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 50.0
- Size: 255/50R20
- Load Capacity: 2271 pounds
- Section Width: 255 mm
- Item weight: 39.1 pounds
- Tire Diameter: 30.15 inches
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
The Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H is an all-season tire with the latest tread compound. It also features the best construction technology featuring M+S non-directional design perfect for all seasons.
This tire works well even when rotating in all directions, optimizing the tread life. It features tread blocks that are double-tapered and has staggered shoulder lug grooves. Enjoy smooth drives after adding the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H tire to your vehicle.
Vehicle owners can use the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H when there’s light snow only.
What Sets This Apart
There’s better stiffness with the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H tire, thanks to the wider shoulder blocks. As a result, the vehicle has better stability and handling during wet and dry conditions. High-speed conditions are safer with better handling because of the solid center rib.
Recent Updates to the Tire
None
Benefits of the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H
- Better vehicle stability
- Use during light snow conditions
- Suits dry and wet conditions
- Offers smooth and easy drives
- Quiet vehicle tire
- Deep tread pattern
Drawbacks of the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H
- Doesn’t have the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake certification
Who Should Buy Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H
The Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H works for on-and-off road light trucks, SUVs and crossovers.
Where to Buy Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H
- All-season performance and comfort for luxury SUV’s and light trucks
- Five-rib symmetric tread design provides increased high-speed stability and the freedom of tire rotation, enhancing tread life.
- Wide shoulder blocks increase tread stiffness allowing for maximum wet and dry handling and stability.
- Solid center rib offers excellent handling response especially in high-speed conditions.
- Wide and narrow shoulder lug grooves designed to optimize noise reduction.
6. Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Yokohama
- Model: Parada Spec X
- Load Index Rating: 105.0
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Speed Rating: V
- Tread Depth: 11 32nds
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0
- Size: 255/45R20
- Load Capacity: 2039 pounds
- Section Width: 255 mm
- Item weight: 32.2 pounds
- Tire Diameter:25 inches
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
The radial construction of the Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR provides all-year traction for light trucks. This tire is perfect for use during the better part of the year, except during heavy winter conditions.
It features an aggressive molded design that has an all-season tread compound. There are linked shoulder blocks with intermediate tread blocks of variable size. Drivers get to experience better acceleration as a result of the double continuous center rib.
There’s better braking and cornering when you get the Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR. The tire features a center groove with a wide circumference and sweeping lateral grooves. These are ideal for better evacuation of water for proper hydroplaning resistance.
Each tire features a twin steel belt structure that makes up the internal part. These have a nylon-wrapped spiral that’s reinforced to increase strength and durability. The vehicle also benefits from the uniformity that benefits the quality of the ride.
This tire features a unique tread peak technology that keeps it quiet. Enjoy less noise and a comfortable ride quality thanks to the smooth tread pattern. There’s also a polyester cord body on the tire’s internal structure that also enhances ride quality.
What Sets This Apart
The Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR works well all-year. It’s even a great option for light snow conditions. It even has a proper hold during extremely wet conditions.
Recent Updates to the Tire
None
Benefits of Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR
- It holds its own even during wet conditions
- It can work when there’s light snow
- All-season tires
- Can work for the driver and passenger sides
- Better control of the car
- Longevity and strength
Drawbacks of Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR
- Can slip a bit during horrible wet conditions
- Not ideal for heavy snow and ice
Who Should Buy Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR
Folks who can buy the Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR drive light trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.
Where to Buy Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR
7. Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Cooper
- Model: Discoverer HTP ll
- Load Index Rating: 117.0
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Speed Rating: H
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 55.0
- Size: 275/55R20
- Load Capacity: 2833 pounds
- Section Width: 275 mm
- Item weight: 34 pounds
- Tire Diameter: 31.9 inches
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
The Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW is an all-season tire that works best on highways. It comes with a 55,000-mile treadwear warranty for light trucks. SUVs come with a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty.
One of the advantages of the Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW is its ability to work under all weather conditions. The optimal tread design is a huge contributing factor, plus quality tire materials.
There’s better traction with the tire, thanks to the sipping design and extra biting edges. There are circumferential grooves that eliminate water during wet conditions and slush when there’s light snow on the roads.
A car remains stable and drivable with the Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW because of the optimal tread design. There are better vehicle handling dynamics, steering responsiveness, and road contact once the tires are in place.
Enjoy a comfortable driving experience with the Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW with a longer tread life. There’s better load distribution that prevents fast wear.
What Sets This Apart
The Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW tire responds better to drive commands thanks to the optimal tread design. Even during intense driving pressure, structure security and braking ability are better.
Recent Updates to Tire
None
Benefits of Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW
- Comfortable driving
- Stability when braking and cornering
- All-season tire
- Protects against premature wear and tear
- Noise-free tire
- Better road contact
Drawbacks of Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW
- Expensive
- Not ideal for cornering when on high speed
Who Should Buy Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW
The Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW is perfect for light trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers.
Where to Buy Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW
8. Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T
Tire Specification
- Brand: Continental
- Model: CrossContact LX20
- Load Index Rating: 111.0
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Speed Rating: T
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 55.0
- Size: P275/55R20
- Load Capacity: 2403 pounds
- Section Width: 275 mm
- Item weight: 37.5 pounds
- Tire Diameter: 31.9 inches
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
The Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T tire features EcoPlus technology that aligns with eco-friendly standards. This is an all-season non-winter tire better for highways and mild off-roading.
Drivers benefit from comfort and peace when driving a car with Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111 tires. There’s a firm grip that supports the vehicle when you brake during wet and slippery conditions.
Get all-season traction mixed with better wear and tear resistance, improving the tread lifespan. The eco-friendly tire saves you money because you can also save on fuel.
This tire features an all-season tread with Tg-F polymers and +Saline additives. The combination improves fuel efficiency, protects against treadwear, and provides better traction when the roads are wet. The symmetric tread design of the tire features this mold, plus outboard shoulders with notches.
There are twin belts in the internal structure of the Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T tire. And there are spirally wrapped polyimide to reinforce its internal structure.
What Sets This Apart
The Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T has unique traction grooves that enable 3-dimensional snow-to-snow traction. There’s also enhanced wet traction thanks to the 4 circumferential grooves.
Recent Updates to Tire
None
Benefits of Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T
- Works well during the wettest conditions
- All-season traction
- Functions even on light snow
- Offers comfortable driving
- Noise-free tire
Drawbacks of Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T
- Not good for heavy snow and ice
Who Should Buy Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T
Folks who own and drive SUVs, Light Trucks, and Crossovers will enjoy the Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T.
Where to Buy Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T
9. Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Pirelli
- Model: Scorpion Verde
- Load Index Rating: 100.0
- Rim Size: 16 inches
- Speed Rating: T
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 70.0
- Size: P215/70R16 100T
- Load Capacity: 1764 pounds
- Section Width: 215 mm
- Item weight: 31.3 pounds
- Tire Diameter: 27.87 inches
- Construction: Radial
Tire Performance
The Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll is an environmentally compatible tire. This is largely thanks to the tire design that enhances performance by reducing rolling resistance. The tire is also light and works to improve fuel economy and emit fewer greenhouse gasses.
This tire tread comprises a silica compound you can observe in the asymmetric tread design. An optimized rubber-to-void ratio and symmetrical contact patch lead to uniformity of wear patterns.
It’s possible to drive in dry and wet conditions once you have the Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll tires. These all-season non-winter tires enable maximum driving comfort, even when you meet some light snow.
What Sets This Apart
The Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll experiences enhanced wet traction thanks to the 4 circumferential grooves.
Recent Updates to the Tire
Better environmental compatibility leads to fuel efficiency and fuel economy.
Benefits of Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll
- Works well during all seasons
- Good for dry and wet conditions
- Quiet tires
- Offers better driving comforts
- Better stability on the road
- Lightweight tires
Drawbacks of Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll
- It can get a bit loud at high speeds
Who Should Buy Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll
Folks who own and drive SUVs, Light Trucks, and Crossovers will enjoy the Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll.
Where to Buy Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll
- High Performance
- Product Type: Tires
- Item Package Dimension: 27.87″ L x 8.7″ W x 27.87″ H
- Item Package Weight: 31.31 lb
Key Takeaway
- The GMC Sierra 1500 requires proper all-season tires.
- A comfortable drive needs a noise-free tire.
- Opt for tires that are usable in light snow.