9 best tires for GMC sierra 1500 [2023]

GMC Sierra 1500 is one of the market’s most versatile and powerful trucks. It’s important when you get it to pick out the best tires.

The best tires for the GMC Sierra 1500 include General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s, Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R, and Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T.

We spoke with experts from the car industry and GMC on this matter. They offered insight into the best tires for the GMC Sierra 1500 featured below.

Best Tires for GMC Sierra 1500

1. General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s

Tire Specifications

Brand: General Tire

Model: Grabber HTS60

Construction: Radial

Rim Size: 17 inches

Speed Rating: S

Tread Depth: 12 32nds

Seasons: Spring, Summer, Fall

Tire Aspect Ratio: 70

Size: 265/70R17

Load Capacity: 2678.6 pounds

Section Width: 254 mm

Item weight: 39.1 pounds

Fit Type: Universal Fit

Tire Performance

The General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s comes in two versions. There’s the heavier tire version that GMC owners can purchase. It comes with a reliable higher loading rating. This is important if you haul or tow heavy loads with your truck.

On the other hand, there’s a lighter HTS60 version available. The best part of this feature is you get better performance in rainy places since these tires have sipes.

Both tire versions are available on a vehicle-tuned thread. This means the tire has a better grip during wet conditions.

What Sets This Apart

This is an all-season tire that’s reliable, comfortable, durable, and performs better. Using these tires in light snow is possible since they provide all-year traction.

Recent Updates to This Tire

The tire has a flatter footprint with a stiffness that suits an improved tread pattern. The tires now have ultra-strength steel belts and spiral-wrapped nylon reinforcement.

Benefits of General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s

Good for wet conditions.

Durable vehicle tires

Light duty vehicle tires

Provides car stability

Drawbacks of the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s

Can experience uneven treadwear

Can squeal when taking corners

Not suitable for the heavy winter season

Who Should Buy the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s

Folks who drive SUVs, light trucks, and crossovers are perfect for the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s.

Where to Buy the General Tire Grabber HTS60 All-season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115s

General Tire Grabber HTS60 all_ Season Radial Tire-265/70R17 115S General Tire offers a tough, all-season tire that provides the perfect synergy of comfort, durability and performance for light trucks, SUVs and Crossovers

Cut and chip resistant compound, coupled with ultra high strength steel belts and a broad, flat contour, provide confident stability, even wear and responsive handling

An absorption layer isolates the vehicle from road disturbances, while sound barrier ribs impede sound generated in the center of the pattern

A flatter footprint, optimized tread pattern stiffness and an improved tread compound provides long even wear

Fit type: Universal Fit

2. Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R

Tire Specifications

Brand: Bridgestone

Model: Blizzak DM-V2

Load Index Rating: 115.0

Rim Size: 17 inches

Speed Rating: R

Tread Depth: 14 32nds

Seasons: Winter

Tire Aspect Ratio: 70

Size: 265/70R17

Load Capacity: 2679 pounds

Section Width: 265 mm

Item weight: 40.9 pounds

Fit Type: Universal Fit

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

Snow and ice conditions require tires that can handle the slush that becomes tougher to drive during winter. The Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R have an enhanced grip for this purpose.

There’s also an enhanced design on the tire that ensures better braking, ice traction, and hydroplaning resistance. These tires feature the adaptive NanoPro Tech Multicell compound with microscopic bite particles.

The purpose of the multicell compound is to eliminate water from snow and ice. During conditions with glare ice, the bite particles come into action to improve braking and enhance grip. There are wider lateral and circumferential grooves on the tires that ensure better ice, snow, and water removal.

What Sets This Apart

45% of the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R contains a regular winter tire compound. 55% of the same tire has a NanoPro Tech Multicell compound.

Always take note of the depth indicator the manufacturer molds into the tire to alert you when it’s 50% worn. The tire can no longer offer proper traction in ice and snow conditions at this stage.

Recent Updates to This Tire

The contact patch on the tire has enhanced, leading to uniform pressure dispersion. This is important when the tire is in contact with a road with ice and snow. Drivers experience better stability and grip.

Benefits of Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R

Can stop on ice and snow

Good for driving on glare ice

Comes with a limited-time warranty

Better tires for braking and anti-slippage

Improves stability of the vehicle

Enables proper grip during winter

Better ground contact

Drawbacks of the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R

The ability for better control diminishes with the use.

Has a limited-time warranty.

Only better for winter conditions.

Who Should Buy the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R

The Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R is the ideal tire for winter. Folks who drive under snow and ice need these tires for their light trucks, pickups, sporty cars, and crossovers.

Where to Buy the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire-265/70R17 115 R

Sale Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire 265/70R17 115 R Confident Stopping Power On Snow And Ice

Reliable Handling In Winter Conditions

Bite Particles For Impressive Traction On Ice

Backed by Bridgestone’s Winter Tire Limited Warranty

Improved performance on ice: The Blizzak DM-V2 tire is designed with a next-generation Multi-Cell compound from Bridgestone that dispels water from the surface of the ice. This combats slippage and…

3. Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T

Tire Specifications

Model: Michelin

Load Index Rating: 112.0

Rim Size: 16 inches

Speed Rating: T

Tread Depth: 12 32nds

Seasons: All-season

Tire Aspect Ratio: 70

Size: 265/70R16

Load Capacity: 2469 pounds

Section Width: 265 mm

Item weight: 37.8 pounds

Fit Type: Universal Fit

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T is an all-season tire with a lasting tread. This is because of the quality Michelin EverTread Compound that ensures lasting durability even under the toughest conditions.

There’s a better improvement on tread-life that also lengthens the warranty of the Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T. This is because Michelin has incorporated a better treat pattern that holds even during rough weather.

Each tire also has a better contact patch thanks to the MaxTouch Construction. This leads to proper traction and durability since there’s even acceleration, cornering force, and braking distribution.

What Sets This Apart

Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T tire is eco-friendly. This tire is set apart from the rest thanks to its fuel-saving capacity. Vehicle owners get to save up to 65 gallons of fuel per the tire’s lifespan.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T

Tires are quiet on the road

These are the E-load range

Have a durable tread life

All-season tire

Eco-friendly

Drawbacks of Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T

Works better during dry conditions

Not ideal for heavy trucks

Expensive tires

Who Should Buy Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T

The Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T works best for light trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers driving through all seasons.

Where to Buy Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-season Radial Car Tire 265/70R16 112T

MICHELIN Defender LTX M/S All Season Radial Car Tire for Light Trucks, SUVs and Crossovers,… Radial car tire for Light Trucks, SUVs and Crossovers designed for All-Season use; provides exceptional grip for shorter braking distances on wet roads

More Mileage- MICHELIN EverTread Compound provides 10% more longevity in severe conditions, compared to its predecessor.

Reduced risk of hydroplaning- outstanding grip for improved braking performance on wet roads and better traction on snow when compared to leading competitors.

Fuel-efficient and eco-friendly- Features MICHELIN MaxTouch Construction to save up to 65 gallons of fuel over the tire’s life

70,000 Miles Manufacturer’s Treadwear Limited Warranty; 6 Year Standard Limited Warranty; 235/55R18 100T

4. BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R

Tire Specifications

Model: BFGoodrich

Load Index Rating: 126.0

Rim Size: 16 inches

Speed Rating: R

Tread Depth: 15 32nds

Terrain: All Terrain

Tire Aspect Ratio: 75.0

Size: 285/75R16

Load Capacity: 3750 pounds

Section Width: 285 mm

Item weight: 57.3 pounds

Tire Diameter: 33 inches

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

GMC trucks that get the BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R can easily go on and off-road. This all-terrain tire is built to deliver confidence on the road since there’s better control.

Tires have a unique chip-and-tear-resistant tread compound that lasts longer. Thanks to interlocking tread blocks, vehicle owners get twice as much treadwear, especially on gravel roads. These blocks are computer-optimized and have loose object ejection capabilities and innovative sipping.

The tire also has better traction thanks to the serrated design that enhances clawing action on the road. Steering control is much better with this enhanced design when driving on dirt roads with sand and gravel.

Looking into the tire’s internal structure can be an eye-opener. There are twin steel belts, spiral-wrapped nylon, and 3-ply polyester-cord sidewall ply construction. The purpose of this advanced construction is durability and power on the road.

What Sets This Apart

There’s stricter sidewall rubber on the BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R. The thickness has improved, enabling better traction.

Recent Update to the Tire

There’s a thicker sidewall rubber compound that’s part of the upper shoulder sidewall armor.

Benefits of BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R

Reduced chip and tear

Better longevity

All-terrain tire

Enhanced traction for sand and mud areas

Has protection against stone drilling

Offers better vehicle stability

Drawbacks of BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R

Non-winter tire

Expensive

Who Should Buy BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R

The BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R works for on-and-off-road light trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.

Where to Buy BFGoodrich All-terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire 285/75R16 126R

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 Radial Tire – 285/75R16 126R CoreGard Technology: Tougher Sidewall Rubber: Split & bruise resistant sidewall rubber, derived from BFGoodrich’s race proven Baja T/AKR2 tire. Thicker, Extended Shoulder Rubber: Increased rubber…

Specially formulated tread rubber: Optimally blended to reduce chip and tear for superior gravel road endurance. Advanced tire footprint shape: results in more evenly distributed stress, for longer…

Upper Sidewall Traction Bars: Protruding sidewall rubber blocks that provide increased mud, snow & rock traction, especially in aired-down driving situations. Mud-Phobic Bars: Raised bars in the…

Serrated Shoulder Design: Staggered shoulder blocks that provide greater maneuverability in soft soil and deep snow conditions. Locking 3-D Sipes: 3-D active sipe technology, that provides more biting…

5. Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H

Tire Specifications

Model: Falken Ziek

Load Index Rating: 109.0

Rim Size: 20 inches

Speed Rating: H

Tread Depth: 13 32nds

Tread Type: Non-directional

Tire Aspect Ratio: 50.0

Size: 255/50R20

Load Capacity: 2271 pounds

Section Width: 255 mm

Item weight: 39.1 pounds

Tire Diameter: 30.15 inches

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H is an all-season tire with the latest tread compound. It also features the best construction technology featuring M+S non-directional design perfect for all seasons.

This tire works well even when rotating in all directions, optimizing the tread life. It features tread blocks that are double-tapered and has staggered shoulder lug grooves. Enjoy smooth drives after adding the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H tire to your vehicle.

Vehicle owners can use the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H when there’s light snow only.

What Sets This Apart

There’s better stiffness with the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H tire, thanks to the wider shoulder blocks. As a result, the vehicle has better stability and handling during wet and dry conditions. High-speed conditions are safer with better handling because of the solid center rib.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H

Better vehicle stability

Use during light snow conditions

Suits dry and wet conditions

Offers smooth and easy drives

Quiet vehicle tire

Deep tread pattern

Drawbacks of the Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H

Doesn’t have the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake certification

Who Should Buy Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H

The Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H works for on-and-off road light trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

Where to Buy Falken Ziek S/TZ05 Radian Tire- 255/50R20 109H

Sale Falken Ziex S/TZ05 Radial Tire – 255/50R20 109H All-season performance and comfort for luxury SUV’s and light trucks

Five-rib symmetric tread design provides increased high-speed stability and the freedom of tire rotation, enhancing tread life.

Wide shoulder blocks increase tread stiffness allowing for maximum wet and dry handling and stability.

Solid center rib offers excellent handling response especially in high-speed conditions.

Wide and narrow shoulder lug grooves designed to optimize noise reduction.

6. Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR

Tire Specifications

Brand: Yokohama

Model: Parada Spec X

Load Index Rating: 105.0

Rim Size: 20 inches

Speed Rating: V

Tread Depth: 11 32nds

Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0

Size: 255/45R20

Load Capacity: 2039 pounds

Section Width: 255 mm

Item weight: 32.2 pounds

Tire Diameter:25 inches

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The radial construction of the Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR provides all-year traction for light trucks. This tire is perfect for use during the better part of the year, except during heavy winter conditions.

It features an aggressive molded design that has an all-season tread compound. There are linked shoulder blocks with intermediate tread blocks of variable size. Drivers get to experience better acceleration as a result of the double continuous center rib.

There’s better braking and cornering when you get the Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR. The tire features a center groove with a wide circumference and sweeping lateral grooves. These are ideal for better evacuation of water for proper hydroplaning resistance.

Each tire features a twin steel belt structure that makes up the internal part. These have a nylon-wrapped spiral that’s reinforced to increase strength and durability. The vehicle also benefits from the uniformity that benefits the quality of the ride.

This tire features a unique tread peak technology that keeps it quiet. Enjoy less noise and a comfortable ride quality thanks to the smooth tread pattern. There’s also a polyester cord body on the tire’s internal structure that also enhances ride quality.

What Sets This Apart

The Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR works well all-year. It’s even a great option for light snow conditions. It even has a proper hold during extremely wet conditions.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR

It holds its own even during wet conditions

It can work when there’s light snow

All-season tires

Can work for the driver and passenger sides

Better control of the car

Longevity and strength

Drawbacks of Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR

Can slip a bit during horrible wet conditions

Not ideal for heavy snow and ice

Who Should Buy Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR

Folks who can buy the Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR drive light trucks, SUVs, and crossovers.

Where to Buy Yokohama Parada Spec X 255/45R20 105VR

7. Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW

Tire Specifications

Brand: Cooper

Model: Discoverer HTP ll

Load Index Rating: 117.0

Rim Size: 20 inches

Speed Rating: H

Tire Aspect Ratio: 55.0

Size: 275/55R20

Load Capacity: 2833 pounds

Section Width: 275 mm

Item weight: 34 pounds

Tire Diameter: 31.9 inches

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW is an all-season tire that works best on highways. It comes with a 55,000-mile treadwear warranty for light trucks. SUVs come with a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty.

One of the advantages of the Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW is its ability to work under all weather conditions. The optimal tread design is a huge contributing factor, plus quality tire materials.

There’s better traction with the tire, thanks to the sipping design and extra biting edges. There are circumferential grooves that eliminate water during wet conditions and slush when there’s light snow on the roads.

A car remains stable and drivable with the Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW because of the optimal tread design. There are better vehicle handling dynamics, steering responsiveness, and road contact once the tires are in place.

Enjoy a comfortable driving experience with the Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW with a longer tread life. There’s better load distribution that prevents fast wear.

What Sets This Apart

The Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW tire responds better to drive commands thanks to the optimal tread design. Even during intense driving pressure, structure security and braking ability are better.

Recent Updates to Tire

None

Benefits of Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW

Comfortable driving

Stability when braking and cornering

All-season tire

Protects against premature wear and tear

Noise-free tire

Better road contact

Drawbacks of Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW

Expensive

Not ideal for cornering when on high speed

Who Should Buy Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW

The Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW is perfect for light trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers.

Where to Buy Cooper Discoverer HTP ll Radial Tire-275/55R20 XL 4-Ply BSW

8. Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T

Tire Specification

Brand: Continental

Model: CrossContact LX20

Load Index Rating: 111.0

Rim Size: 20 inches

Speed Rating: T

Tire Aspect Ratio: 55.0

Size: P275/55R20

Load Capacity: 2403 pounds

Section Width: 275 mm

Item weight: 37.5 pounds

Tire Diameter: 31.9 inches

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T tire features EcoPlus technology that aligns with eco-friendly standards. This is an all-season non-winter tire better for highways and mild off-roading.

Drivers benefit from comfort and peace when driving a car with Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111 tires. There’s a firm grip that supports the vehicle when you brake during wet and slippery conditions.

Get all-season traction mixed with better wear and tear resistance, improving the tread lifespan. The eco-friendly tire saves you money because you can also save on fuel.

This tire features an all-season tread with Tg-F polymers and +Saline additives. The combination improves fuel efficiency, protects against treadwear, and provides better traction when the roads are wet. The symmetric tread design of the tire features this mold, plus outboard shoulders with notches.

There are twin belts in the internal structure of the Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T tire. And there are spirally wrapped polyimide to reinforce its internal structure.

What Sets This Apart

The Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T has unique traction grooves that enable 3-dimensional snow-to-snow traction. There’s also enhanced wet traction thanks to the 4 circumferential grooves.

Recent Updates to Tire

None

Benefits of Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T

Works well during the wettest conditions

All-season traction

Functions even on light snow

Offers comfortable driving

Noise-free tire

Drawbacks of Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T

Not good for heavy snow and ice

Who Should Buy Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T

Folks who own and drive SUVs, Light Trucks, and Crossovers will enjoy the Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T.

Where to Buy Continental CrossContact LX20 Radial Tire- P275/55R20 111T

9. Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll

Tire Specifications

Brand: Pirelli

Model: Scorpion Verde

Load Index Rating: 100.0

Rim Size: 16 inches

Speed Rating: T

Tire Aspect Ratio: 70.0

Size: P215/70R16 100T

Load Capacity: 1764 pounds

Section Width: 215 mm

Item weight: 31.3 pounds

Tire Diameter: 27.87 inches

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll is an environmentally compatible tire. This is largely thanks to the tire design that enhances performance by reducing rolling resistance. The tire is also light and works to improve fuel economy and emit fewer greenhouse gasses.

This tire tread comprises a silica compound you can observe in the asymmetric tread design. An optimized rubber-to-void ratio and symmetrical contact patch lead to uniformity of wear patterns.

It’s possible to drive in dry and wet conditions once you have the Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll tires. These all-season non-winter tires enable maximum driving comfort, even when you meet some light snow.

What Sets This Apart

The Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll experiences enhanced wet traction thanks to the 4 circumferential grooves.

Recent Updates to the Tire

Better environmental compatibility leads to fuel efficiency and fuel economy.

Benefits of Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll

Works well during all seasons

Good for dry and wet conditions

Quiet tires

Offers better driving comforts

Better stability on the road

Lightweight tires

Drawbacks of Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll

It can get a bit loud at high speeds

Who Should Buy Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll

Folks who own and drive SUVs, Light Trucks, and Crossovers will enjoy the Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll.

Where to Buy Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-season Plus ll

Key Takeaway