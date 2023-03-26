BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire Review: The Ultimate Off-Road Performance

If you’re looking for a reliable all-terrain tire for your vehicle, the BF Goodrich KO2 is a popular option that has gained a reputation for its durability and performance. This tire is designed to handle a variety of terrains, including mud, snow, and rocky terrain, making it a versatile choice for off-road enthusiasts and daily drivers alike.

The BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tire is one of my two all-time favorite tire. I have it on 3 vehicles that I own. I have a ton of faith in the quality of this tire. In this review, I will put aside my fanboy status for this tire, and we will explore exploring its features, benefits, and potential drawbacks (no tire is perfect). We’ll examine how this tire performs in different conditions and provide insights into its tread design, construction, and overall quality.

Whether you’re planning a weekend adventure or simply want a tire that can handle the challenges of everyday driving, the BF Goodrich KO2 is a tire that is worth considering. Read on to learn more about this popular all-terrain tire and whether it might be the right choice for your vehicle.

Tire Design and Features

The BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is designed for drivers who want a tire that can handle any terrain. The tire is made from a durable rubber compound that provides excellent traction on both wet and dry surfaces. The tire’s tread pattern is designed to provide maximum grip on loose surfaces like gravel and mud. The tire also features a unique shoulder design that helps to improve handling and stability on paved roads.

The tire’s sidewall is reinforced with a thick rubber compound that helps to protect the tire from punctures and cuts. This is especially important for drivers who frequently drive on rough terrain. The tire also features a serrated shoulder design that helps to improve traction on snow and ice. This feature is particularly useful for drivers who live in areas with harsh winter weather.

The BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is also designed to provide a comfortable ride. The tire’s advanced construction helps to reduce road noise and vibrations which makes it a great choice for drivers who spend a lot of time on the highway.

From my personal experience, the way the tread pattern is constructed, these tires stay quiet for at least the first thirty thousand miles. I had one set that got louder as the tire aged, but I think that had more to do with the cupping that occurred due to a bad tire alignment. My latest set of BFGs has been very quiet, especially for such and aggressive tread pattern.

Overall, the BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is a great choice for drivers who want a tire that can handle any terrain. Its durable construction and advanced features make it a reliable and safe choice for both on and off-road driving.

Off-Road Performance

The BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is designed to provide excellent off-road performance. The tire features an aggressive tread pattern with large, interlocking tread blocks and open shoulder design that provides excellent traction on loose and uneven surfaces. The tire also has a tough sidewall construction that helps protect against punctures and cuts from rocks and other debris.

One of the key features of the KO2 is its ability to perform in a variety of off-road conditions. The tire is designed to handle mud, sand, rocks, and other challenging terrain. The tread pattern is optimized to provide maximum traction in these conditions, while the tough construction helps ensure that the tire can handle the abuse that comes with off-road driving.

The KO2 also features a unique serrated shoulder design that provides additional traction in soft soil and mud. This design helps the tire dig into the ground and provides additional grip to help keep the vehicle moving forward.

Overall, the BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is an excellent choice for off-road enthusiasts who want a tire that can handle a variety of challenging conditions. With its aggressive tread pattern, tough construction, and excellent traction, the KO2 is a tire that can take you just about anywhere you want to go.

On-Road Performance

The BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is designed to provide exceptional on-road performance without sacrificing off-road capability.

The intricate design of the tire’s tread pattern has been optimized to provide an exceptional level of traction and grip on treacherous and challenging off-road terrains. Not to mention, the durable construction of the tire ensures that it can withstand and endure the constant and unrelenting abuse that is commonplace in off-road driving scenarios.

One of the key features of the KO2 is its advanced tire construction, which includes a specially formulated rubber compound that provides excellent grip on wet and dry roads. The tire also features a unique shoulder design that helps to improve handling and stability, even at high speeds.

In addition to its superior handling and stability, the KO2 also offers excellent braking performance on both wet and dry roads. This is due in part to the tire’s advanced tread design, which includes large, interlocking tread blocks that provide excellent grip and traction in a variety of conditions.

Overall, the BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is an excellent choice for drivers who need a tire that can handle both on and off-road conditions. With its advanced construction, superior handling, and excellent braking performance, the KO2 is one of the best all-terrain tires on the market today.

BF Goodrich KO2s On My 1993 Jeep Wrangler Sahara (YJ)

Tread Life and Durability

The BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is known for its exceptional tread life, making it a popular choice among off-road enthusiasts. The tire is built with a tough, durable compound that resists cuts, chips, and tears, ensuring that it can withstand the harshest terrain.

In addition to its durability, the KO2 also features a unique tread design that provides excellent traction on both wet and dry surfaces. The tire’s interlocking tread blocks and deep grooves help to evacuate water, mud, and snow, while also providing extra biting edges for improved grip.

BF Goodrich also offers a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty on the KO2, which is a testament to the tire’s long-lasting performance. However, it’s important to note that the actual lifespan of the tire will depend on a variety of factors, including driving habits, road conditions, and maintenance.

Overall, the BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is a reliable and durable option for those who enjoy off-road adventures. With its exceptional tread life and reliable performance, it’s no wonder why this tire is a favorite among off-road enthusiasts.

Size and Fitment Options

The BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tire is available in a wide range of sizes to fit a variety of vehicles. From small SUVs to heavy-duty trucks, there is a size to fit your needs. The tire is available in both standard and metric sizes, making it easy to find the right fit for your vehicle.

The tire is also available in both P-metric and LT-metric sizes, with load ranges from C to E. This means that the KO2 is suitable for a wide range of vehicles, from light-duty pickups to heavy-duty work trucks. The LT-metric sizes are designed for vehicles that carry heavy loads or tow trailers, while the P-metric sizes are ideal for SUVs and light trucks.

BF Goodrich also offers a range of fitment options for the KO2. The tire is available in both standard and raised white lettering, giving you the option to choose the look that best suits your vehicle. The tire is also compatible with a range of wheel sizes, from 15 inches to 22 inches, so you can choose the size that best fits your vehicle’s style and performance needs.

Overall, the BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain tire offers a wide range of size and fitment options to fit a variety of vehicles. Whether you’re looking for a tire for your daily driver or your work truck, the KO2 has a size and fitment option to meet your needs.

Pros and Cons

The BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is one of the most popular and highly rated all-terrain tires on the market. It has a lot of benefits, but there are also some drawbacks to consider before purchasing.

Pros

Excellent off-road traction and handling

Durable and long-lasting

Quiet and comfortable on the highway

Good wet and dry traction

Reasonably priced for the quality

The KO2 has a lot of positive qualities that make it a great choice for off-road enthusiasts. It has a tough and aggressive tread pattern that provides excellent traction on loose dirt, mud, and rocks. The tire is also very durable and long-lasting, thanks to its tough construction and advanced rubber compounds. Despite its off-road capabilities, the KO2 is surprisingly quiet and comfortable on the highway, making it a great all-around tire for daily driving.

In addition to its off-road performance, the KO2 also has good wet and dry traction, which is important for those who live in areas with variable weather conditions. And, perhaps best of all, the KO2 is reasonably priced for the quality, making it an excellent value for those who want a high-performance tire without breaking the bank.

Cons

Poor snow and ice traction

Not as good on wet pavement as some competitors

Can be noisy on certain road surfaces

While the KO2 has a lot of great qualities, it does have some drawbacks to consider. One of the biggest issues is its poor performance in snow and ice, which can be a problem for those who live in colder climates. Additionally, the KO2 is not quite as good on wet pavement as some of its competitors, which can be a concern for those who live in areas with frequent rain or snow. Finally, the tire can be noisy on certain road surfaces, which may be a problem for some drivers who prioritize a quiet ride.

Current Availability and Prices

Conclusion

After conducting a thorough review of the BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire, it is clear that this tire is a top-performing option for off-road enthusiasts. Its exceptional traction, durability, and versatility make it an excellent choice for drivers who need a tire that can handle a variety of terrain types and weather conditions.

One of the standout features of the KO2 is its aggressive tread design, which provides excellent grip on both wet and dry surfaces. The tire’s sidewall is also reinforced with durable rubber, providing protection against punctures and other types of damage. Additionally, the KO2’s advanced siping technology allows for enhanced traction on snow and ice, making it a reliable choice for winter driving.

Another advantage of the KO2 is its long lifespan. Thanks to its advanced construction and high-quality materials, this tire is built to last for many miles of driving. This not only provides drivers with peace of mind but also helps to save money over time by reducing the need for frequent tire replacements.

Overall, the BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire is a tire I can personally recommend for anyone in need of a reliable, durable, and versatile tire for off-road driving (an on-road too). Its exceptional performance and long lifespan make it a worthwhile investment for any serious off-road enthusiast.