How To Choose The Right Tires: A Comprehensive Guide

Choosing the right tires for your vehicle is essential for your safety and driving experience. Tires are the only part of your car that touches the road, so it’s important to choose the right ones for your driving needs.

With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to decide which tires are best for you. In this article, we will provide you with some tips on how to choose the right tires for your vehicle.

Before you start shopping for tires, you need to know what size tires you need. You can find this information in your vehicle’s owner’s manual or on the tire placard located on the driver’s side door jamb.

It’s important to choose tires that are the correct size for your vehicle to ensure proper handling and safety. If you are unsure about the size, you can always consult with a tire professional.

The next thing to consider is the type of tire that is best suited for your driving needs. There are three main types of tires: all-season, summer, and winter. All-season tires are the most common and are designed to provide good performance in a variety of weather conditions.

Summer tires are designed for warm weather and provide better handling and performance than all-season tires. Winter tires are designed for cold weather and provide better traction in snow and ice. It’s important to choose the right type of tire for the climate and driving conditions in your area.

Assess Your Needs

Choosing the right tires for your vehicle can be a daunting task, but assessing your needs is the first and most important step. Here are some factors to consider:

Driving Conditions: Consider the typical weather and road conditions you will encounter. If you live in an area with heavy snow or rain, you may want to consider all-season or winter tires. If you frequently drive on unpaved or rough roads, you may need tires with more durable sidewalls.

By considering these factors, you can narrow down your options and choose the right tires for your vehicle and driving needs.

Understand Tire Types

Choosing the right tire for your vehicle can be a daunting task, especially if you don’t know what to look for. One of the most important things to consider when choosing tires is the type of tire that is best suited for your driving needs. Here are the most common types of tires:

All-Season Tires: These tires are designed to perform well in a variety of weather conditions, including rain and light snow. They provide a good balance of traction, handling, and comfort.

It’s important to choose the right type of tire for your driving needs. If you live in an area with harsh winter weather, winter tires are a must. If you have a high-performance vehicle, you’ll want to choose performance tires. If you do a lot of off-road driving, all-terrain tires are the way to go.

Tire Type Tread Pattern Material Driving Conditions Cost All-Season Symmetric or Asymmetric Rubber Compound Good in variety of weather conditions Moderate Summer Directional, asymmetrical, or slick High-performance rubber compound Best suited for warm and dry weather conditions High Winter Directional or unidirectional Soft rubber compound Best suited for cold and snowy conditions High Performance Directional, asymmetric, or unidirectional High-performance rubber compound Best suited for high-speed driving High All-Terrain Aggressive tread design Strong and durable rubber compound Suitable for on-road and off-road driving High

Note: The information in the table is general and may vary depending on the tire model and brand. It’s important to consult with a tire professional to ensure that the selected tire is suitable for the specific make and model of the vehicle and the driving conditions.

Consider Tire Size

Choosing the right tire size is essential for the performance and safety of your vehicle. Here are some factors to consider when selecting the right tire size:

Vehicle manufacturer recommendations: The best place to start is your vehicle owner’s manual, which will provide information on the recommended tire size for your specific make and model.

Keep in mind that choosing the wrong tire size can have negative consequences, including poor handling, reduced fuel efficiency, and increased risk of accidents. Take the time to research and select the right tire size for your vehicle to ensure optimal performance and safety.

Check Tire Ratings and Reviews

When you’re choosing new tires, it’s important to do your research and check tire ratings and reviews before making a purchase. This will give you an idea of how well the tire performs in various conditions and how satisfied other drivers are with their purchase.

One of the best sources for tire ratings and reviews is Consumer Reports. They conduct extensive testing on a wide range of tires and provide detailed ratings and reviews based on factors such as wet and dry braking, handling, and tread life.

Another great resource is Tire Rack, an online tire retailer that allows customers to leave reviews of the tires they’ve purchased. These reviews can be incredibly helpful in determining how well a tire performs in real-world driving conditions.

When reading reviews, it’s important to look for patterns. If multiple drivers are reporting the same issue with a particular tire, it’s likely that the issue is real and should be taken into consideration when making your decision.

Keep in mind that not all reviews are created equal. Some drivers may have unrealistic expectations or may not have properly maintained their tires, which can affect their performance. Take each review with a grain of salt and look for overall trends rather than individual opinions.

By checking tire ratings and reviews, you can make a more informed decision when choosing the right tires for your vehicle. Take the time to do your research and you’ll be rewarded with a set of tires that will provide the performance and safety you need.

Bridgestone Tires On my 2023 Toyota Sequoia (OEM from the factory)

Factor in Cost and Warranty

When it comes to buying new tires, cost and warranty are important factors to consider. While it may be tempting to choose the cheapest option available, keep in mind that the quality of the tire can affect its performance and durability.

Consider the following when evaluating cost:

Price: Look for tires that fit your budget, but don’t sacrifice quality for a lower price.

Warranty is another important factor to consider. Most tire manufacturers offer some type of warranty, which can provide peace of mind and protection in case of defects or other issues. When evaluating warranties, consider the following:

Length: Look for warranties that provide coverage for a longer period of time, as this can offer more protection and value.

Overall, it’s important to balance cost and warranty with the quality and performance of the tire to ensure the best value and safety for your vehicle.

My Thoughts On Buying Tires

Choosing the right tires for your vehicle is crucial for your safety and the performance of your car. It’s important to consider the driving you do, the weather conditions you’ll be driving in, and your budget when selecting tires.

When deciding on a tire, be sure to check the tire’s load index and speed rating to make sure it’s appropriate for your vehicle. Additionally, consider the tread pattern and material to ensure the tire will provide the necessary traction for your driving needs.

It’s also important to keep in mind that maintaining your tires is just as important as choosing the right ones. Regularly checking your tire pressure, rotating your tires, and keeping them properly inflated will help ensure their longevity and performance.

Overall, taking the time to research and choose the right tires for your vehicle will not only improve your driving experience but also keep you and your passengers safe on the road.

My Go To Tires

I am a passionate owner, diver, and collector of four-wheel drive SUVs. I tell you this so you know my knowledge and experience is slanted toward tires for SUVs, even though I have owned numerous cars throughout the years too.

#1 Pick: Michelin Defender M/S 2

Michelin Defender M/S Tires on my wife’s GMC Yukon

My #1 favorite tire for an SUV serving as a daily driver where 90% or more of your driving will be on the pavement is the Michelin Defender M/S 2. The tire is quiet, has excellent tread life, and has an amazing warranty.

I have this tire on my daughter’s SUV, my wife’s SUV, my parent’s SUV, and my in-law’s SUV. The only reason my daily driver doesn’t have it is that it came with the Bridgestone Dueler tires from the factory. The Dueler is another great tire, but the MS 2 is hands down my most recommended tire.

Quick Tip: Did you notice in the photo above of the Michelin tires that the tires were turning brown? If so, you may be interested to read the article about why Michelin tires turn brown.

I am full of random trivia – ha!

MICHELIN Defender LTX M/S All Season Radial Car Tire for Light Trucks, SUVs and Crossovers,… Radial car tire for Light Trucks, SUVs and Crossovers designed for All-Season use; provides exceptional grip for shorter braking distances on wet roads

More Mileage- MICHELIN EverTread Compound provides 10% more longevity in severe conditions, compared to its predecessor.

Reduced risk of hydroplaning- outstanding grip for improved braking performance on wet roads and better traction on snow when compared to leading competitors.

Fuel-efficient and eco-friendly- Features MICHELIN MaxTouch Construction to save up to 65 gallons of fuel over the tire’s life

70,000 Miles Manufacturer’s Treadwear Limited Warranty; 6 Year Standard Limited Warranty; 275/65R18 116T

#2 Pick: BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tire

BF Goodrich KO2s On My 1993 Jeep Wrangler Sahara (YJ)

The Michelin MS 2 is my go-to tire for comfort and reliability for daily driver duty. For everything else, my favorite tire is the BFG KO2. I have this on three of my Jeeps. I absolutely love the traction and performance of this tire on and offroad.

If you are looking for a tire that offers on and off-road performance, I really suggest the KO2 all-terrain tire. Not to mention it looks amazing with an aggressive side wall and a unique tread pattern that many other tire companies have tried to copy over the years.

Honorable Mention: Yokohama Geolandar Series (We had the CV)

My buddy, who owns a used car dealership that specializes in luxury and high-quality used vehicles from Mercedes, BMW, etc., put me onto the Yokohama Geolander tire. We had it on a Volvo XC90, and they were great tires. They don’t last quite as long as the Michelin MS2, but they were very quiet and held up great over time.

They were also a bit less expensive than my go-to Michelins. We had the Geolandar CV tire, which is an all-season tire ideal for mid-size SUVs. I would definitely recommend checking the price on the Geolandar when you shop for tires.

**Note the Geolander comes in many different tread types, from highway tread all the way to ultra-aggressive mud-terrain tires, so be sure to find the one that fits your driving.

Key Takeaways: