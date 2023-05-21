Kia Carnival GLS vs GLX+: A Comprehensive Comparison

As someone who is considering purchasing a Kia Carnival, I was curious about the differences between the GLS and GLX+ trims. After doing some research, I found that both trims have their own unique features and benefits that may appeal to different types of drivers.

The GLS trim is the base model for the Kia Carnival, but it still comes with a variety of impressive features. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen display, an 8-speaker audio system, and a suite of advanced safety features like forward collision warning and lane departure warning.

Additionally, the GLS has a spacious interior that can comfortably seat up to eight passengers, making it a great choice for families or anyone needing extra room for passengers or cargo.

On the other hand, the GLX+ trim offers even more advanced features and technology. It includes a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, and a panoramic sunroof.

The GLX+ also comes with a range of advanced safety features like blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. While the GLX+ is more expensive than the GLS, it may be worth the investment for drivers who value luxury and advanced technology in their vehicles.

Exterior

When it comes to the exterior of the Kia Carnival, both the GLS and GLX+ trims have their own unique design features that set them apart. Let’s take a closer look at the design, dimensions, and wheels of each trim.

Design

The Kia Carnival GLS boasts a bold and sleek design that is sure to turn heads on the road. It features a chrome grille, LED headlights, and a sporty front bumper. The rear of the vehicle is equally impressive with its LED taillights and dual exhaust pipes.

On the other hand, the Kia Carnival GLX+ has a more aggressive and modern look. It features a blacked-out grille, LED headlights with daytime running lights, and a more angular front bumper. The rear of the vehicle is also unique with its LED taillights and sporty spoiler.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, both trims are quite similar. The Kia Carnival GLS measures 5,155mm in length, 1,985mm in width, and 1,740mm in height. Meanwhile, the Kia Carnival GLX+ measures 5,155mm in length, 1,985mm in width, and 1,755mm in height.

Wheels

The Kia Carnival GLS comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, while the Kia Carnival GLX+ comes with larger 19-inch alloy wheels. The GLX+ wheels have a more unique and sporty design, which complements the overall look of the vehicle.

Overall, both the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ have their own unique design features that make them stand out on the road. Whether you prefer a more traditional or modern look, both trims offer a stylish and sleek exterior that is sure to impress.

Interior

When comparing the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+, it’s important to consider the interior features of each trim level. Here are some key differences to keep in mind.

Seating Capacity

Both the GLS and GLX+ have seating for up to eight passengers. However, the GLX+ has a more flexible seating configuration, with second-row captain’s chairs that can be adjusted and removed for easier access to the third row.

Comfort and Convenience Features

The GLS and GLX+ both offer a range of comfort and convenience features, but the GLX+ has a few more premium touches. For example, the GLX+ comes with leather upholstery and a power-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar support, while the GLS has cloth seats and a manually adjustable driver’s seat.

Both trims come with three-zone automatic climate control, which allows passengers in different parts of the vehicle to set their own temperature preferences. The GLX+ also has a smart power tailgate that opens automatically when you stand near the rear of the vehicle with the key fob in your pocket or purse.

Infotainment System

The GLS and GLX+ both come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, the GLX+ has a few extra features that the GLS doesn’t offer. For example, the GLX+ has a premium Bose sound system with 12 speakers, while the GLS has a standard six-speaker audio system.

The GLX+ also comes with a wireless phone charger, which allows you to charge your compatible smartphone simply by placing it on the charging pad. This feature isn’t available on the GLS.

In summary, the GLX+ offers a few more premium features than the GLS, including more flexible seating, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a smart power tailgate, a premium sound system, and a wireless phone charger. However, the GLS is still a well-equipped minivan that offers plenty of comfort and convenience features at a more affordable price point.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ models are powered by the same 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, which provides smooth and responsive shifting.

Engine and Transmission

The engine and transmission in the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ provide ample power and acceleration, making it easy to merge onto highways or pass slower vehicles on the road. The engine is smooth and quiet, and the transmission shifts seamlessly, providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

Fuel Efficiency

In terms of fuel efficiency, the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ are both rated at 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway, which is on par with other vehicles in its class. However, it’s worth noting that the fuel efficiency can vary depending on driving habits and road conditions.

Driving Dynamics

The Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ offer a comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to their well-tuned suspension and responsive steering. The vehicle feels stable and composed on the highway, and the brakes provide good stopping power when needed.

In summary, the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ offer a powerful and efficient engine, smooth transmission, and comfortable driving dynamics. Whether you’re commuting to work or taking a road trip with the family, the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ are capable and enjoyable vehicles to drive.

Safety

When it comes to safety, the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ have a lot to offer. Both models come with a range of active and passive safety features that are designed to keep you and your passengers safe on the road.

Active Safety Features

The Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ both come with a range of active safety features that are designed to help prevent accidents from happening in the first place. These include:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go

Driver Attention Warning (DAW)

The FCW system uses sensors to detect when a collision is imminent and will alert the driver with an audible warning and visual alert on the dashboard. If the driver does not respond, the AEB system will automatically apply the brakes to prevent or mitigate the impact.

The LDW system uses cameras to monitor the vehicle’s position on the road and will alert the driver if they begin to drift out of their lane without using their turn signal. The BSD system uses radar to detect vehicles in the blind spot and will provide a visual and audible warning if the driver attempts to change lanes.

Passive Safety Features

In addition to the active safety features, the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ also come with a range of passive safety features that are designed to protect passengers in the event of an accident. These include:

Advanced High-Strength Steel (AHSS) body construction

Six airbags (dual front, side, and curtain)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)

The AHSS body construction helps to absorb and distribute impact forces in the event of a collision, while the airbags provide additional protection for the driver and passengers. The ABS system helps to prevent the wheels from locking up during hard braking, while the ESC system helps to maintain vehicle control during sudden maneuvers.

The VSM system uses sensors to monitor the vehicle’s stability and will adjust the engine torque and braking force as needed to help prevent skidding or loss of control. The HAC system helps to prevent the vehicle from rolling backwards when starting on a steep hill.

Overall, the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ both offer a range of safety features that are designed to keep you and your passengers safe on the road. Whether you’re commuting to work or taking a long road trip, you can feel confident knowing that you’re driving a vehicle that is equipped with the latest safety technology.

Price and Variants

When it comes to the Kia Carnival, there are two main variants to choose from: the GLS and the GLX+. Each variant offers different features and price points, so it’s important to understand the differences before making a decision.

Kia Carnival GLS

The Kia Carnival GLS is the higher-end variant of the two, with a starting price of around $42,000. It comes with a range of features that make it a great choice for families who want a comfortable and stylish ride. Some of the key features of the GLS include:

Dual-panel sunroof

Leather seats

Power tailgate

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

19-inch alloy wheels

Smart key with push-button start

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

360-degree camera

Overall, the Kia Carnival GLS is a great choice for families who want a luxurious ride with plenty of features.

Kia Carnival GLX+

The Kia Carnival GLX+ is the more affordable variant of the two, with a starting price of around $36,000. While it may not have all the features of the GLS, it still offers plenty of value for families who want a reliable and comfortable ride. Some of the key features of the GLX+ include:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

17-inch alloy wheels

Cloth seats

Manual air conditioning

Halogen headlights

Rear parking sensors

6-speaker audio system

While the GLX+ may not have all the bells and whistles of the GLS, it’s still a great choice for families who want a comfortable and reliable ride without breaking the bank.

In conclusion, both the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ offer great value for families who want a comfortable and stylish ride. The GLS is the more luxurious of the two, while the GLX+ is more affordable but still offers plenty of features. Ultimately, the choice between the two will depend on your budget and the features you’re looking for.

Conclusion

After comparing the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+, I have come to a few conclusions.

Firstly, the primary difference between the two trims is the features and amenities that come with each. The GLS has more advanced safety features like the blind-spot collision avoidance assist and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist. On the other hand, the GLX+ has more luxurious features such as the leatherette seats and the smart power tailgate.

Secondly, the price difference between the two trims is significant, with the GLS being the more expensive option. However, the additional features and safety features on the GLS make it a worthwhile investment for families who prioritize safety.

Thirdly, both trims have the same engine and transmission, so there is no difference in performance between the two.

Overall, the decision between the Kia Carnival GLS and GLX+ ultimately comes down to personal preference and priorities. If safety features are a top priority, the GLS is the better option. If luxury features are more important, the GLX+ is the way to go.