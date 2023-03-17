2023 Kia Carnival: The Flexible 11-Seater MPV You Didn’t Know You Needed

Discover the spacious 2023 Kia Carnival, a versatile multi-purpose vehicle with 11 seats and ample cargo space. Learn about the new Kia Carnival’s interior features, seating configurations, and whether it’s a minivan or MPV. Explore the flexible options of the Multiflex Seating system and compare it to other vehicles. Find out about pricing and lease options, and decide if the Kia Carnival is the right choice for your family’s transportation needs.

There’s no avoiding the fact that vehicles are getting bigger and bigger these days and there are now more vehicles than ever that can accommodate six, seven, or even eight people in varying degrees of comfort. But what if an 8-seater SUV still doesn’t have enough seating capacity for your needs? The answer has now arrived in the shape of the all-new 2023 Kia Carnival 11-seater, which is effectively a new generation of the Kia Sedona that’s been given a new look, a new name, and that massive seating capacity for those who need it.

What is the 2023 Kia Carnival? Discover the Power and Space of the 2023 Kia Carnival

The 2023 Kia Carnival is an 11-seater minivan designed to provide you with the ultimate driving experience, whether you’re taking a road trip with family or running errands around town.

Under the hood of the Kia Carnival, you’ll find a 3.5-liter V6 Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Lambda III Engine with a 12.3:1 compression ratio, delivering an impressive 290 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission for smooth and efficient shifting.

Inside the cabin, the Kia Carnival offers generous headroom, legroom, shoulder room, and hip room for all passengers. The minivan boasts a cargo space of 40.2 cubic feet, expandable up to a maximum of 145.1 cubic feet with the third-row seats folded down.

The Kia Carnival also comes equipped with modern features such as a column-mounted electric power steering, ventilated disc brakes, and an electronic parking brake. The SX and SX Prestige models include roof rails, allowing you to take additional cargo on top of the vehicle.

If you’re looking for a reliable and powerful minivan that can accommodate your family or your cargo, the 2023 Kia Carnival is the ultimate multi-purpose vehicle for you.

Kia Carnival Seating Capacity: Seating to fit 11 people?

When families get beyond a certain size the type of vehicle they need also changes. It’s a bit of a cliché that once you have more than a couple of kids your years of enjoying driving are over because you have to buy a minivan, and let’s face it, very little in life is as un-cool as a minivan, right?

However, in the last few years more and more SUVs have been looking to lure families more with seven and sometimes eight seats so they can have the seating capacity of a minivan without actually having to give in and buy a minivan.

Kia has obviously spotted a gap in the market where there are people who need the seating capacity of a minivan. Still, they don’t want their minivan actually to look like a minivan. To some extent, the Korean automaker has pretty much nailed that with the Kia Carnival for 2023, but it’s also done a lot more too.

Not only has Kia produced a minivan that does a decent impersonation of an SUV on the outside, but the 2023 Kia Carnival also manages to out-minivan other minivans by offering seating capacities of up to 11.

The standard seating capacity is 7, but the Multiflex Seating system allows up to 11 people to sit inside the Kia Carnival. That’s right, you can have a Kia Carnival 11-seater where there’s a fourth row of seats that conveniently folds away into the floor when not in use to provide a useful amount of cargo space.

But before you get too excited about the prospect of four rows of seats, to say that legroom in the fourth row is limited would be a massive understatement because, effectively, there isn’t any. In fact, to utilize the fourth row requires the third row to be slid forward, and that also reduces the third-row legroom too.

To be fair though, Kia calling the seats inside the Kia Carnival MPV (more of that later) Multiflex Seating is extremely accurate as the one thing you can certainly say about the Carnival interior is that it’s incredibly flexible. It’s hard to think of anything that can come close in this area to a Kia Carnival 11 seat.

Kia Carnival 2023 Multiflex Seats

There are plenty of SUVs, MPVs, and minivans that offer seven or even eight seats, but the 2023 Kia Carnival goes above and beyond with seating capacities of six, seven, eight, nine, and eleven. As you can see in this useful YouTube video, there are six full-size seats inside the Carnival that are arranged in three rows of two.

The second and third rows then have what are called “Assist Seats,” which are smaller seats that fit in the middle of the second and/or third rows to increase the Carnival seating capacity from six to seven or eight.

The third-row seats sit on a rail that allows them to be moved 280mm forward and 100mm backward, which is an important element of the Multiflex system, but if you want to know the full intricacies of the seating system and all its different configurations I sincerely recommend you watch the video.

There’s so much you can do to customize the interior of the Carnival to suit whatever combination of seating and cargo space you require, Kia could probably develop a college course devoted entirely to the subject.

Kia Carnival Compared to Competitors

When it comes to the minivan segment, the 2023 Kia Carnival has some strong competitors. Here’s a comparison of the Kia Carnival with some of its rivals:

Model Seating Capacity Cargo Space (behind 1st row) Engine Fuel Economy (city/highway/combined) Starting MSRP Kia Carnival 11 145.1 cu. ft. 3.5-liter V6 19/26/22 mpg $33,100 Honda Odyssey 8 158.0 cu. ft. 3.5-liter V6 19/28/22 mpg $32,090 Toyota Sienna 8 101.0 cu. ft. 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid 36/36/36 mpg $34,460 Chrysler Pacifica 8 140.5 cu. ft. 3.6-liter V6 19/28/22 mpg $35,045 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 140.3 cu. ft. 3.6-liter V6 17/25/20 mpg $28,730

As the table shows, the Kia Carnival is the clear winner in terms of seating capacity and cargo space. It also has a powerful 3.5-liter V6 engine and decent fuel economy numbers. The Honda Odyssey is the closest competitor in terms of cargo space and fuel economy, but it has a slightly lower seating capacity of 8.

The Toyota Sienna stands out for its hybrid engine, which delivers excellent fuel economy, but it falls short in terms of cargo space. The Chrysler Pacifica offers a similar cargo space as the Honda Odyssey, but it is slightly more expensive. The Dodge Grand Caravan, on the other hand, has the lowest starting MSRP, but it falls behind in terms of seating capacity and fuel economy.

Overall, the 2023 Kia Carnival is a strong contender in the minivan segment, offering ample space, power, and fuel efficiency at a competitive price point.

Kia Carnival Trim Options

The 2023 Kia Carnival is available in four trim levels: LX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. Each trim level builds on the previous one, adding more features and luxury options.

The LX trim is the base model, and it comes standard with an impressive set of features. It is equipped with the powerful 3.5-liter V6 GDI engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque. It also features an 8-speed automatic transmission, MacPherson strut front suspension, and multi-link rear suspension. Inside the cabin, the LX trim offers comfortable seating for up to 8 passengers, with cloth-trimmed seats and a 3-passenger 2nd-row bench seat. Other standard features include a 8-inch touch screen display, rearview camera, smart key with push-button start, and LED daytime running lights.

The EX trim is the next level up and adds more luxury features to the Carnival. It comes with all the features of the LX trim plus several upgrades such as a power sunroof, heated front seats, leather-trimmed seats, and a 7-passenger seating configuration with second-row captain’s chairs. It also features a larger 12.3-inch touch screen display, wireless phone charger, and a hands-free smart liftgate. The EX trim also includes advanced safety features such as blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

The SX trim level takes the luxury features up a notch with several exterior and interior enhancements. It features 19-inch alloy wheels, full LED lighting, power-folding heated outside mirrors, and a dual-panel sunroof. The interior includes an 11-speaker Bose audio system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and ventilated front seats. The SX trim also includes the Kia Drive Wise suite of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and lane keeping assist.

Finally, the SX Prestige is the top-of-the-line trim level, offering the most luxurious features and technology. It includes all the features of the SX trim, plus a 12.3-inch touch screen display, 360-degree camera system, head-up display, and an interior mood lighting system. It also features a premium 12-speaker Bose audio system and a rear-seat entertainment system with two 10.1-inch touch screens.

The 2023 Kia Carnival offers a range of trim levels to suit a variety of needs and budgets. From the base LX trim to the fully-loaded SX Prestige, the Carnival is a versatile and luxurious minivan that delivers exceptional value and performance.

So, is the 2023 Kia Carnival a minivan or MPV?

The Kia Carnival, also known as the Kia Sedona in some markets, has been marketed as a minivan for many years. However, some argue that it should be classified as a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) due to its versatile design and capabilities.

On one hand, the Carnival has many features commonly associated with minivans, such as a spacious interior with multiple seating configurations, large cargo space, and sliding rear doors. These features make it an ideal choice for families with children and those who need to transport large items.

On the other hand, the Carnival’s design and features are also well-suited for a multi-purpose vehicle classification. For example, the Carnival has a relatively high ground clearance, which makes it suitable for driving on rough terrain. Additionally, it has a powerful engine and can tow up to 3,500 pounds, making it an ideal choice for those who need to transport heavy loads.

Ultimately, whether the Kia Carnival is classified as a minivan or MPV may depend on the specific features and capabilities that are most important to the buyer. However, its versatility and range of capabilities make it a strong contender in either category.

The Kia Carnival can be seen as both a minivan and an MPV. It offers the spacious interior and convenience features of a minivan, as well as the versatility and capability of an MPV.

How much does a 2023 Kia Carnival cost?

2023 Kia Carnival Pricing Model Description Msrp Carnival LX 3.5L GDI – 8AT – FWD $33,100.00 Carnival EX 3.5L GDI – 8AT – FWD $38,600.00 Carnival SX 3.5L GDI – 8AT – FWD $41,800.00 Carnival SX Prestige 3.5L GDI – 8AT – FWD $46,200.00 Factory Installed Options Msrp Comments LX EX SX SX Prestige LX Seat Package $2,000.00 Yes – – – – 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat including 2-way power adjustable lumbar support – 8-passenger seating with 2nd-row center multi-function free mode seat – Artificial leather seat trim – Leather-wrapped steering wheel and transmission gear shift knob – Heated front seats (3-level) Smart Power Liftgate Delete ($350.00) – Yes – – Rear Seat Entertainment Package $1,000.00 – – Yes Yes – Dual screen rear seat entertainment system SX Prestige Seat Package $0.00 – – – Yes – 7-passenger seating – 2nd-row power adjustable VIP lounge seats with wing-out headrests and leg extension ottoman – Heated 2nd-row seats (3-level) – Ventilated 2nd-row seats (3-level) Snow White Pearl Paint $495.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Aurora Black Pearl Paint $495.00 LX requires LX Seat Package Yes Yes Yes Yes Ceramic Silver Paint $495.00 – Yes Yes Yes Astra Blue Paint $495.00 – Yes Yes Yes Port Installed Options Msrp Comments LX EX SX SX Prestige Bumper Applique – Textured $75.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Cargo Mat $95.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Cross Bars $360.00 – – Yes Yes Carpeted Floor Mats (7-Passenger) $225.00 Yes – – – Carpeted Floor Mats (8-Passenger) $225.00 LX requires LX Seat Package, SX Prestige not available with SX Prestige Seat Package Yes Yes Yes Yes Carpeted Floor Mats (Luxury) $225.00 Requires SX Prestige Seat Package – – – Yes Cargo Net $55.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Cargo Tray $115.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes EC mirror with Homelink® $350.00 Yes Yes Yes – Interior Light Kit $450.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Mud Guards $125.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Paint Protection Package $200.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear Seat Entertainment $1,500.00 Not available with Rear Seat Entertainment Package Yes Yes – – Illuminated Door Sill Plates $325.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Tow Hitch (PNP) $575.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Wheel Locks $65.00 Yes Yes Yes Yes Destination Charge: $1,365.00 Price, equipment, and specifications are subject to change without notice. All prices are F.O.B. Port of Entry. Freight, state and local taxes, advertising, and promotional fees, if any, are additional. Dealers are free to establish their own selling prices.

*Data Source: Kia

Should you buy an 11 Seater 2023 Kia Carnival?

It’s hard for me to make an authoritative recommendation when it comes to vehicles like this because if I didn’t have a dog, I’d probably be driving a Mercedes-Benz SLC, Mazda Miata, or Subaru BRZ. I only need two seats (apart from if the dog is with us), and I’ve never actually needed anything bigger than a sedan, hatch, or sports car.

Even so, I know a bargain when I see one, and if you need to transport a lot of people around on a regular basis, it’s hard to think of a more stylish and affordable new vehicle for the job or for the money.

Frequently Asked Questions About The New Kia Carnival

Does Kia Carnival Have 11 Seater? Yes, the Kia Carnival offers an 11-seater configuration in some markets. How Does The Carnival Fit That Many Seats? The Carnival’s spacious interior allows for multiple seating configurations, including an 11-seater layout. The second-row seats can be replaced with a bench seat, and the third-row seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space.

Is Kia Carnival 11 Seater Available In The US? Yes, the Kia Carnival is available in the US with an 11-seater configuration. Which Kia Carnival Has 11 Seats? The Kia Carnival SX Prestige is available with an 11-seater configuration.

Does The 2023 Kia Carnival Come In AWD? No, the 2023 Kia Carnival is not available with all-wheel drive (AWD). Does The 2023 Kia Carnival Have Wi-Fi? Yes, the 2023 Kia Carnival comes with a standard built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, which allows passengers to connect to the internet while on the go.