Kia Carnival vs Toyota Sienna: A Comprehensive Comparison

When it comes to minivans, the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna are two of the most popular options on the market. Both vehicles are designed to provide ample space for families, with comfortable seating and plenty of cargo room. However, some key differences between the two are worth considering before making a purchase.

2024 Carnival

One of the biggest differences between the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna is their pricing. According to MotorTrend, the Kia Carnival tends to offer better value, with a lower base price than the Sienna. However, it’s important to note that the Sienna does come with some features that are not available on the Carnival, such as optional all-wheel drive.

Another important factor to consider is fuel efficiency. The Sienna is a hybrid vehicle, which means it tends to get better gas mileage than the Carnival.

In fact, according to Quick Facts from U.S. News, the Sienna earns 36 mpg combined, while the Carnival’s fuel efficiency has not yet been released. However, the Carnival does offer more horsepower than the Sienna, which could be a selling point for some buyers.

The Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna are both solid choices for families in need of a spacious and comfortable minivan. While the Carnival tends to offer better value, the Sienna has some features that are not available on the Carnival, such as optional all-wheel drive.

Additionally, the Sienna is a hybrid vehicle that gets better gas mileage, while the Carnival offers more horsepower. Ultimately, the choice between these two vehicles will depend on your specific needs and preferences.

Kia Carnival vs Toyota Sienna: Overview

As I compare the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Sienna, I will be looking at their design, powertrain, fuel economy, cargo space, and safety features.

Design

The 2023 Kia Carnival has a more SUV-like design compared to the 2023 Toyota Sienna, which has a more traditional minivan look. The Carnival’s exterior is more chiseled and has a more aggressive front grille, while the Sienna has a sleeker and more aerodynamic look.

On the inside, both minivans offer spacious and comfortable cabins with modern features and technologies.

Powertrain

The Kia Carnival comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque, while the Toyota Sienna comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is paired with an electric motor to produce a combined 245 horsepower.

The Carnival’s V6 engine offers more power and torque, making it a better option for those who need more hauling power.

Fuel Economy

The Toyota Sienna has a better fuel economy than the Kia Carnival. The Sienna has a combined EPA rating of 35 mpg, while the Carnival has a combined rating of 22 mpg. The Sienna’s hybrid powertrain delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making it a better option for those who prioritize fuel economy.

Cargo Space

The Kia Carnival has more cargo space than the Toyota Sienna. The Carnival has a total passenger volume of 168.2 cu-ft and a maximum cargo capacity of 145.1 cu-ft. In comparison, the Sienna has a total passenger volume of 162.5 cu-ft and a maximum cargo capacity of 101.0 cu-ft.

The Carnival’s larger cargo space makes it a better option for families who need more room for their belongings.

Safety

The Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna have advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. However, the Sienna has more standard safety features compared to the Carnival.

The Sienna also received a higher overall safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) compared to the Carnival.

Here is a table summarizing the differences between the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Sienna:

Feature Kia Carnival Toyota Sienna Design SUV-like design with aggressive front grille Traditional minivan look with sleeker and more aerodynamic design Powertrain 3.5-liter V6 engine with 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor to produce a combined 245 horsepower Fuel Economy 22 mpg combined 35 mpg combined Cargo Space Total passenger volume of 168.2 cu-ft and maximum cargo capacity of 145.1 cu-ft Total passenger volume of 162.5 cu-ft and maximum cargo capacity of 101.0 cu-ft Safety Advanced safety features, but fewer standard safety features compared to the Sienna More standard safety features and higher overall safety rating from NHTSA compared to the Carnival

Design

Exterior

Regarding exterior design, the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna have a modern and sleek look. The Kia Carnival has a more boxy and muscular design, while the Toyota Sienna has a more aerodynamic and sporty look.

The Kia Carnival measures 78.5 inches in width and 68.5 inches in height, while the Toyota Sienna measures 78.1 inches in width and 68.5 inches in height. Both minivans are available in a range of colors to suit different tastes.

Interior

The interior of the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna is where they really shine. Both minivans have spacious and comfortable cabins that can seat up to eight passengers. The Kia Carnival has a more luxurious and upscale feel with its high-quality materials and premium features.

The Toyota Sienna, on the other hand, has a more practical and functional interior with plenty of storage compartments and clever features.

The Kia Carnival has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is easy to use and comes with a range of features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the other hand, the Toyota Sienna has a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is also easy to use and comes with a range of features such as Amazon Alexa and Wi-Fi hotspot.

Optional features for the Kia Carnival include a dual sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, and a rear-seat entertainment system. The Toyota Sienna offers optional features such as a vacuum cleaner, a 10-speaker JBL sound system, and a digital rearview mirror.

In summary, both the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna have attractive and functional designs. The Kia Carnival has a more luxurious feel, while the Toyota Sienna has more practical features.

Powertrain

As I compare the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Sienna, one of the most important aspects to consider is the powertrain. In this section, I will examine both vehicles’ engine, transmission, hybrid powertrain, and AWD capabilities.

Engine

The Kia Carnival comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 262 lb-ft of torque at 5,000 rpm. On the other hand, the Toyota Sienna has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that is paired with electric motors to produce a total system output of 245 horsepower.

While the Carnival has a more powerful engine, the Sienna makes up for it with its hybrid powertrain, which offers better fuel efficiency. However, it’s important to note that the Sienna’s engine may feel unrefined due to the continuously variable transmission (CVT) that it is paired with.

Transmission

The Kia Carnival has an eight-speed automatic transmission, which provides smooth and efficient shifting. On the other hand, the Toyota Sienna has a CVT that may not feel as smooth or refined as a traditional automatic transmission.

Hybrid Powertrain

The Toyota Sienna’s hybrid powertrain is one of its standout features. It offers impressive fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined. The Kia Carnival has a gasoline-only powertrain that gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined.

AWD

The Toyota Sienna is the only minivan in its class that offers an available all-wheel drive (AWD) system. This is a great feature for drivers who live in areas with inclement weather or who need to tackle rough terrain. The Kia Carnival, unfortunately, does not offer an AWD option.

Vehicle Engine Transmission Hybrid Powertrain AWD Kia Carnival 3.5-liter V6 8-speed automatic No No Toyota Sienna 2.5-liter four-cylinder + electric motors CVT Yes Available

In conclusion, the Kia Carnival has a more powerful engine and a traditional automatic transmission, while the Toyota Sienna has a hybrid powertrain and an available AWD system. It’s up to the individual buyer to decide which powertrain features are most important to them.

Fuel Economy

When it comes to fuel economy, the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna have some notable differences. Let’s take a closer look at how they compare in terms of city and highway MPG.

City

In terms of city driving, the 2023 Toyota Sienna has an estimated gas mileage of up to 36 MPG, which is considerably better than the Kia Carnival’s fuel economy of up to 19 MPG. This means that the Sienna is more fuel-efficient in stop-and-go traffic and urban driving conditions.

Highway

On the highway, the Sienna still outperforms the Carnival. The EPA rates the Carnival for 22 MPG combined, whereas the Sienna has a stellar 35 MPG combined rating. That’s right around one-third better, which is huge.

The only greener minivan is the Sienna’s hybrid sibling, which can achieve up to 36 MPG combined for front-wheel-drive models.

MPG

To summarize, the Toyota Sienna has a clear advantage when it comes to fuel economy. This is due in part to its standard hybrid setup, which allows it to make outstanding gas mileage. The Kia Carnival, on the other hand, has a less fuel-efficient gas engine.

However, it’s worth noting that the Carnival has a larger fuel tank than the Sienna, which means it can travel farther on a single tank of gas.

Here’s a table to help illustrate the differences in fuel economy between the two minivans:

Model City MPG Highway MPG Combined MPG Kia Carnival Up to 19 Up to 26 22 Toyota Sienna Up to 36 Up to 36 35

Overall, if fuel economy is a top priority for you, the Toyota Sienna is the clear winner. Its hybrid powertrain delivers exceptional gas mileage, especially in city driving conditions. However, if you value a larger fuel tank and the ability to travel farther on a single tank of gas, the Kia Carnival may be the better option.

Cargo Space

As I compare the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna, the cargo space is one of the important factors to consider. Let’s take a closer look at the cargo capacity, towing, and storage of both vehicles.

Cargo Capacity

When it comes to cargo capacity, the Kia Carnival offers a maximum cargo volume of 145.1 cubic feet, which is larger than the Toyota Sienna’s 101.0 cubic feet.

The Kia Carnival’s cargo space is slightly bigger and more flexible, making it easier to fit in larger items. However, the Sienna still offers a decent amount of space for cargo.

Towing

If you’re looking for a minivan that can tow, the Kia Carnival is the better choice. It has a maximum towing capacity of 3,500 pounds, while the Toyota Sienna can only tow up to 3,000 pounds. With the Kia Carnival, you can easily tow a small trailer or boat.

Storage

Both the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna offer plenty of storage options for passengers. The Kia Carnival has a total of 14 cupholders, which is more than the Sienna’s 12 cupholders. In addition, the Kia Carnival has a large moonroof that provides a more open and airy feel to the cabin.

When it comes to storage in the third row, the Toyota Sienna has a slight advantage. It offers more legroom in the third row, making it more comfortable for adult passengers. However, the Kia Carnival’s third row is still spacious enough for children or shorter adults.

The Kia Carnival offers more cargo space and towing capacity, while the Toyota Sienna has a slight advantage in third-row legroom. Both vehicles offer plenty of storage options for passengers, making them great options for family road trips.

Vehicle Cargo Capacity (cu-ft) Towing Capacity (lbs) Kia Carnival 145.1 3,500 Toyota Sienna 101.0 3,000

Safety

When it comes to safety, both the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna are equipped with a host of features to keep you and your passengers safe on the road. In this section, I will discuss both vehicles’ safety features, reliability, and roadside assistance.

Safety Features

Both the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna come with a range of standard safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction control. However, the Sienna has the advantage when it comes to safety ratings.

For the previous model year, the Sienna earned an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, which is the highest IIHS rating. However, the Carnival received the second-tier IIHS award.

In terms of advanced safety features, both vehicles offer adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning. However, the Sienna also offers a blind-spot monitoring system and rear cross-traffic alert, which are not available on the Carnival.

Reliability

When it comes to reliability, Toyota has a reputation for producing dependable vehicles. The Sienna has consistently ranked highly in reliability studies, with J.D. Power giving it an above-average rating for dependability.

On the other hand, Kia has a mixed reputation for reliability, with some models ranking highly and others falling short.

Roadside Assistance

Both Kia and Toyota offer roadside assistance programs for their vehicles. Kia’s program covers the first five years of ownership, while Toyota’s program covers the first two years. Both programs offer services such as battery jump-starts, flat-tire changes, and towing.

In summary, the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna offer a range of safety features to keep you and your passengers safe. While the Sienna has an advantage in safety ratings and advanced safety features, the Carnival offers a longer roadside assistance program. When it comes to reliability, the Sienna has a better track record, but Kia has been improving in recent years.