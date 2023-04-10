Best Vehicle for Long Distance Driving: Top 12 Picks for Comfortable Road Trips

Long-distance driving can be a daunting task, especially if you don’t have the right vehicle. Choosing the right car for long distances can make all the difference in terms of comfort, fuel efficiency, and overall driving experience. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to know which vehicle is the best fit for your needs.

What’s the best Vehicle For Long-Distance Driving? Based on the criteria of comfort, space, fuel efficiency, technology features, and safety, the three best model vehicles for long-distance driving are the Tesla Model S, the Subaru Outback, and the Toyota Prius. All three of these vehicles have good safety ratings and are known for their reliability.

When it comes to long distance driving, there are a few key factors to consider, such as fuel economy, comfort, and safety features. Some vehicles are better suited for long road trips than others, depending on your priorities.

For example, if you’re looking for a fuel-efficient car, you may want to consider a hybrid or electric vehicle. On the other hand, if you prioritize comfort and space, an SUV or minivan may be a better option.

Comfort and Space

When it comes to long-distance driving, comfort, and space are two of the most important factors to consider. And you don’t need to break the bank by buying the most luxurious car for daily driving to get enough space for you and your family. There are many budget options available that leave enough room for the whole family.

The vehicle should provide enough legroom and cargo space to ensure a comfortable journey. Here are some things to consider:

Legroom

Legroom is crucial for long-distance driving as it can greatly affect the comfort level of the passengers. The following table shows the legroom measurements of some of the most popular vehicles for long-distance driving:

Vehicle Legroom (front/rear) Honda Accord 42.3 in / 40.4 in Toyota Camry 42.1 in / 38.0 in Subaru Outback 42.8 in / 38.1 in Jeep Grand Cherokee 40.3 in / 38.6 in

As shown in the table, the Honda Accord and Subaru Outback provide the most legroom for both front and rear passengers.

Cargo Space

Cargo space is also important for long distance driving, especially if the trip involves carrying a lot of luggage or equipment. Here are some of the vehicles with the most cargo space:

Subaru Outback – 32.5 cubic feet (behind rear seats), 75.7 cubic feet (rear seats folded down)

– 32.5 cubic feet (behind rear seats), 75.7 cubic feet (rear seats folded down) Honda CR-V – 39.2 cubic feet (behind rear seats), 75.8 cubic feet (rear seats folded down)

– 39.2 cubic feet (behind rear seats), 75.8 cubic feet (rear seats folded down) Toyota RAV4 – 37.6 cubic feet (behind rear seats), 69.8 cubic feet (rear seats folded down)

As shown, the Subaru Outback provides the most cargo space, making it a great choice for those who need to carry a lot of items on their long distance trip.

Fuel Efficiency

Gasoline Vehicles

Gasoline vehicles are typically known for having lower fuel efficiency than electric vehicles. However, there are still some gasoline vehicles that have relatively high fuel efficiency and can be great options for long distance driving.

Here are some of the best gasoline vehicles for fuel efficiency:

Vehicle MPG (City/Highway) Toyota Prius 54/50 Honda Insight 55/49 Hyundai Ioniq 57/59

These vehicles not only have high fuel efficiency, but they also have spacious and comfortable interiors, making them great options for long distance driving.

Electric Vehicles

Electric vehicles are known for having the highest fuel efficiency, as they don’t rely on gasoline at all.

Here are some of the best electric vehicles for long distance driving:

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model 3

Hyundai Kona Electric

These electric vehicles have a range of over 200 miles on a single charge, making them great options for long distance driving. Additionally, they have spacious interiors and advanced technology features that make them comfortable and enjoyable to drive.

Technology Features

Infotainment System

The best vehicle for long distance driving should have a top-notch infotainment system that provides a seamless experience for the driver and passengers.

A good infotainment system should have a large touchscreen display that is easy to use and navigate. It should also have a user-friendly interface that allows the driver to control various features of the car, such as the climate control, audio system, and navigation.

Some of the best infotainment systems on the market include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa.

These systems allow the driver to connect their smartphone to the car and access various apps, such as music streaming services, messaging apps, and navigation apps. They also allow for voice commands, which can be a great convenience when driving long distances.

Driver Assistance Features

Another important technology feature to consider when choosing a vehicle for long distance driving is the driver assistance features. These features can help reduce driver fatigue and improve safety on the road.

Some of the most common driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind spot monitoring.

Adaptive cruise control adjusts the speed of the car based on the distance to the vehicle in front, while lane departure warning alerts the driver when they are drifting out of their lane. Blind spot monitoring warns the driver when there is a vehicle in their blind spot.

Other advanced driver assistance features include automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, and rear cross traffic alert. These features can help prevent accidents and reduce the risk of injury to the driver and passengers.

Driver Assistance Feature Description Adaptive Cruise Control Adjusts the speed of the car based on the distance to the vehicle in front Lane Departure Warning Alerts the driver when they are drifting out of their lane Blind Spot Monitoring Warns the driver when there is a vehicle in their blind spot Automatic Emergency Braking Automatically applies the brakes when a collision is imminent Pedestrian Detection Warns the driver when a pedestrian is detected in front of the car Rear Cross Traffic Alert Warns the driver when a vehicle is approaching from the side while reversing

While some features are helpful for all drivers, it’s important to consider you’re own driving needs before investing in lots of features that you may or may not need. Maybe you don’t need to spend a bunch of extra money on the best AWD car for commuting.

Safety Features

When it comes to long distance driving, safety is a top priority. Here are some of the safety features to look for in a vehicle:

Crash Test Ratings

Before purchasing a vehicle, it’s important to check its crash test ratings. These ratings are based on how well a vehicle protects passengers in the event of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are two organizations that conduct crash tests and provide ratings for vehicles.

When comparing vehicles, look for those with high crash test ratings. A vehicle with a high rating means it’s more likely to protect passengers in a crash.

Active Safety Features

Active safety features are designed to help prevent accidents from happening in the first place.

Here are some common active safety features:

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking

Lane Departure Warning

Blind Spot Monitoring

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

These features use sensors and cameras to detect potential hazards and provide warnings to the driver. Some systems can even take action to prevent an accident from occurring.

When shopping for a vehicle, look for those with active safety features. These features can help keep you and your passengers safe on long distance drives.

Make and Model Crash Test Rating Toyota Camry 5 out of 5 stars Honda Accord 5 out of 5 stars Subaru Outback 5 out of 5 stars

Conclusion

After considering the various options, it is clear that the best vehicle for long distance driving ultimately depends on the individual’s preferences and needs.

For those who prioritize fuel efficiency and affordability, the compact car may be the most practical choice. However, for those who prioritize comfort and luxury, the SUV or minivan may be the better option.

Additionally, for those who frequently travel with large groups or cargo, the full-size van or truck may be the most suitable choice.

Ultimately, the decision should be based on a combination of factors, including budget, comfort, space, and fuel efficiency. It is important to carefully consider these factors and test drive multiple vehicles before making a final decision.