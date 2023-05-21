Kia Carnival vs Honda Odyssey: Which Minivan is the Better Buy?
As someone who has been shopping for a family minivan, I wanted to compare two of the most popular models on the market: the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey. Both are known for their spacious interiors and family-friendly features, but which one is the better choice?
While you are here researching the Kia Carnival, bookmark our Buying and Selling page, be sure to check out these full write-ups on the Kia Carnival 11 seater and comparing the Kia Carnival vs Toyota Sienna!
Starting with the basics, the Kia Carnival has a slightly cheaper entry point than the Honda Odyssey, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious families. However, the Odyssey has been a top choice for families for years, and it has a reputation for reliability and resale value.
When it comes to performance, both vehicles offer a V6 engine and front-wheel drive. However, the Kia Carnival has a slightly less powerful engine than the Odyssey, which may impact acceleration and overall driving experience.
Additionally, the Odyssey has a higher EPA highway rating than the Carnival. These are important factors to consider when deciding which vehicle will best meet your family’s needs.
Overview
When it comes to choosing a minivan, the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are two popular options that are worth considering. Both vehicles offer spacious interiors, modern features, and reliable performance.
In this section, I will provide an overview of both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.
Kia Carnival
The Kia Carnival is a stylish and spacious minivan that offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With seating for up to eight passengers, the Carnival is a great choice for families and groups.
The interior is well-designed, with comfortable seats, ample legroom, and convenient features like a power liftgate and sliding doors.
Under the hood, the Carnival is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which delivers smooth and responsive performance.
The Carnival also offers good fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.
One of the standout features of the Carnival is its advanced safety technology. All models come with a suite of driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Higher trims also offer blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a surround-view camera system.
Honda Odyssey
The Honda Odyssey is another popular choice in the minivan segment. Like the Carnival, it offers spacious seating for up to eight passengers and a well-designed interior with plenty of amenities. The Odyssey also boasts a reputation for reliability and strong resale value.
Under the hood, the Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which provides smooth and efficient performance. The Odyssey also offers good fuel economy, with an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.
In terms of safety features, the Odyssey comes with a similar suite of driver assistance technologies as the Carnival. Standard features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Higher trims add blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a rear-seat reminder system.
Overall, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are excellent choices in the minivan segment. Each vehicle has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important to carefully consider your needs and preferences before making a decision. To help you compare the two vehicles side-by-side, I’ve included a table below that highlights some of their key features.
|Feature
|Kia Carnival
|Honda Odyssey
|Seating Capacity
|Up to 8
|Up to 8
|Engine
|3.5L V6
|3.5L V6
|Horsepower
|290
|280
|Torque
|262 lb-ft
|262 lb-ft
|Transmission
|8-speed auto
|10-speed auto
|Fuel Economy (city)
|19 mpg
|19 mpg
|Fuel Economy (hwy)
|26 mpg
|28 mpg
|Safety Features
|Advanced
|Advanced
Exterior
When comparing the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, the exterior of the vehicle is an important factor to consider. In this section, I will examine the exterior styling, dimensions, and wheels of both vehicles.
Styling
The Kia Carnival has a bold and modern look that is sure to turn heads. The front of the vehicle features a large grille with a chrome surround and sleek headlights. The body of the vehicle is boxy, giving it a more SUV-like appearance. The rear of the vehicle features a large liftgate and taillights that wrap around the side of the vehicle.
The Honda Odyssey, on the other hand, has a more traditional minivan look. The front of the vehicle features a large grille and headlights that are similar to other Honda vehicles. The body of the vehicle is more rounded and less boxy than the Carnival. The rear of the vehicle features a liftgate and taillights that are similar to other minivans on the market.
Dimensions
When it comes to dimensions, the Kia Carnival is slightly larger than the Honda Odyssey. The Carnival measures 203 inches in length, 78.5 inches in width, and 68.5 inches in height. The Odyssey measures 203.2 inches in length, 78.5 inches in width, and 68.3 inches in height. The Carnival also has a longer wheelbase than the Odyssey, which can make it feel more stable on the road.
Wheels
Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with 18-inch wheels as standard. However, the Carnival is available with 19-inch wheels on higher trim levels. The Odyssey, on the other hand, does not offer larger wheels as an option. Larger wheels can give the vehicle a more aggressive look and can improve handling and performance.
In summary, the Kia Carnival has a more modern and bold exterior than the Honda Odyssey. It is also slightly larger and has the option for larger wheels. However, the Odyssey has a more traditional minivan look that some buyers may prefer.
Interior
When it comes to the interior of the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, there are several factors to consider. In this section, I will discuss the passenger space, cargo space, infotainment, and comfort of both minivans.
Passenger Space
The Kia Carnival has a total passenger volume of 168.2 cu-ft, which is slightly more than the Honda Odyssey’s 163.6 cu-ft. The Carnival can seat up to eight passengers, while the Odyssey can seat up to seven. However, the Odyssey offers more legroom in the second and third rows, making it more comfortable for taller passengers.
Cargo Space
In terms of cargo space, the Kia Carnival has a maximum cargo capacity of 145.1 cu-ft, which is slightly more than the Odyssey’s 144.9 cu-ft. However, the Odyssey offers more cargo space behind the third row, making it a better choice for families who need to carry a lot of luggage.
To illustrate this point, here is a table comparing the cargo space of both minivans:
|Minivan
|Cargo Space Behind Third Row
|Cargo Space Behind Second Row
|Cargo Space Behind First Row
|Kia Carnival
|40.2 cu-ft
|86.9 cu-ft
|145.1 cu-ft
|Honda Odyssey
|38.6 cu-ft
|92.0 cu-ft
|158.0 cu-ft
Infotainment
The Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey have a standard 8-inch infotainment screen. However, the Odyssey’s screen is more responsive and user-friendly, making navigating through menus and settings easier.
Comfort
When it comes to comfort, both minivans offer a smooth and quiet ride. However, the Kia Carnival’s seats are more supportive and comfortable, making it a better choice for long road trips.
Overall, the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey offer spacious and comfortable interiors, but they differ slightly in passenger and cargo space, infotainment, and comfort.
Performance
When it comes to performance, the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are both solid choices for families who need a reliable and powerful minivan. In this section, I will compare the two vehicles in terms of their engine, transmission, fuel economy, and ride.
Engine
The Kia Carnival comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
On the other hand, the Honda Odyssey also has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. While the Kia Carnival has a slightly more powerful engine, the difference is not significant.
Transmission
The Kia Carnival comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the Honda Odyssey has a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Honda Odyssey’s additional gears make it a smoother and more refined ride, especially at higher speeds.
Fuel Economy
In terms of fuel economy, the Kia Carnival has a slight edge over the Honda Odyssey. The Carnival has an EPA rating of 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway, while the Odyssey has an EPA rating of 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.
However, the difference in fuel economy is not significant enough to significantly impact your driving experience.
Ride
Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer a comfortable and smooth ride, but the Honda Odyssey is slightly more refined. The Odyssey’s suspension system better absorbs bumps and road imperfections, making it a more comfortable ride for passengers.
In summary, while the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have some differences in performance, they are both solid choices for families who need a reliable and powerful minivan. The Kia Carnival has a slightly more powerful engine, but the Honda Odyssey has a smoother transmission and a more refined ride. The Honda Odyssey also has slightly better fuel economy, but the difference is insignificant.
Safety
As a responsible driver, safety is always a top priority for me. When comparing the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, safety features are an important factor to consider.
In this section, I will discuss the safety features of both vehicles, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitor, Lane-Keeping Assist, and Airbags.
Safety Features
Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with a variety of safety features to keep passengers safe.
Some of the standard safety features on the Kia Carnival include:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control
The Honda Odyssey also comes with many of the same safety features, including:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Rearview Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control is a feature that is becoming increasingly common in new vehicles. This feature allows the vehicle to automatically adjust its speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of it. Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with Adaptive Cruise Control as a standard feature.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Blind-Spot Monitor is another safety feature that is becoming more common in new vehicles. This feature uses sensors to detect when a vehicle is in the driver’s blind spot and alerts the driver with a visual or audible warning.
Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with Blind-Spot Monitor as a standard feature.
Lane-Keeping Assist
Lane-Keeping Assist is a safety feature that helps drivers stay in their lane. This feature uses sensors to detect when the vehicle drifts out of its lane and gently steers it back into its lane. Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with Lane-Keeping Assist as a standard feature.
Airbags
Airbags are an essential safety feature that can help protect passengers in the event of a collision. Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with a variety of airbags, including front airbags, side airbags, and side-curtain airbags.
In conclusion, both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with a variety of safety features to keep passengers safe on the road.
From Adaptive Cruise Control to Blind-Spot Monitor and Lane-Keeping Assist, these vehicles are equipped with the latest safety technology to help prevent accidents and protect passengers in the event of a collision.
Technology
When it comes to technology, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have a lot to offer. In this section, I’ll break down some of the key features that you’ll find in both vehicles.
Infotainment System
The infotainment system is a crucial part of any modern vehicle, and both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have impressive systems.
The Carnival comes standard with an 8-inch display, while the Odyssey has a slightly larger 9-inch display. Both systems are easy to use and offer a range of features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Wireless Connectivity
Wireless connectivity is another important feature that both vehicles offer. The Kia Carnival has standard Bluetooth connectivity, while the Honda Odyssey has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.
This means that passengers in both vehicles can easily connect their devices to the car’s audio system and enjoy their favorite music or podcasts.
Rear-Seat Entertainment System
If you have kids, a rear-seat entertainment system can be a lifesaver on long road trips. Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer this feature, with the Carnival having an available 12.3-inch display and the Odyssey offering an available 10.2-inch display.
Both systems are easy to use and offer various entertainment options, including video and games.
USB Ports
In today’s world, having plenty of USB ports in your vehicle is essential. Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have multiple USB ports, with the Carnival offering up to nine and the Odyssey offering up to seven. This means that everyone in the car can keep their devices charged and ready to go.
Hard Disk Drive
A hard disk drive is a feature that allows you to store music and other media directly on your vehicle’s system.
The Kia Carnival has an available 12-speaker Bose audio system with a 12.3-inch display and a 2.5GB hard drive, while the Honda Odyssey has an available 11-speaker premium audio system with a 10.2-inch display and a 1.5GB hard drive.
Universal Garage Door Opener
If you have a garage, a universal garage door opener can be a handy feature to have. Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer this feature, with the Carnival having an available HomeLink system and the Odyssey offering an available HondaLink system.
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Finally, a Wi-Fi hotspot is a feature that can be incredibly useful, especially if you’re traveling with multiple devices.
The Honda Odyssey has this feature available, while the Kia Carnival does not. With the Odyssey’s hotspot, you can connect up to seven devices at once, making it easy for everyone in the car to stay connected.
|Feature
|Kia Carnival
|Honda Odyssey
|Infotainment Display
|8-inch
|9-inch
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|Standard
|Standard
|Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Not Available
|Available
|Rear-Seat Entertainment System
|Available
|Available
|USB Ports
|Up to 9
|Up to 7
|Hard Disk Drive
|2.5GB
|1.5GB
|Universal Garage Door Opener
|Available
|Available
Overall, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer a wide range of technology features that will make any road trip more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for a great infotainment system, a rear-seat entertainment system, or plenty of USB ports, both vehicles have you covered.
Trim Levels
When it comes to choosing between the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, one of the most important factors to consider is the available trim levels. Both vehicles offer multiple trim levels with varying features and price points. In this section, I will go over the trim levels available for each vehicle and the features that come with each.
Standard Features
The Kia Carnival comes in four trim levels: LX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. The LX is the base model and comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. It also comes with a variety of standard features, including:
- 17-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Rear parking sensors
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 8-inch touchscreen display
- Six-speaker audio system
Moving up to the EX trim level adds several features, including:
- Power sliding doors
- Power liftgate
- Heated front seats
- Wireless phone charger
- Blind-spot monitoring
The SX trim level adds even more features, such as:
- 19-inch wheels
- Dual sunroofs
- Ventilated front seats
- 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster
- 12-speaker Bose audio system
SX Prestige
The top-of-the-line SX Prestige trim level adds even more luxury features, including:
- 20-inch wheels
- Premium leather upholstery
- Heated and ventilated second-row seats
- 12.3-inch touchscreen display
- 360-degree camera system
On the other hand, the Honda Odyssey comes in six trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite, and Sport. The LX is the base model and comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. It also comes with a variety of standard features, including:
- 18-inch wheels
- LED headlights
- Power sliding doors
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 5-inch touchscreen display
- Seven-speaker audio system
Moving up to the EX trim level adds several features, including:
- Magic Slide second-row seats
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- Power liftgate
- 8-inch touchscreen display
The Touring trim level adds even more features, such as:
- 10.2-inch rear-seat entertainment system
- CabinTalk in-car PA system
- Built-in vacuum cleaner
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot
- 11-speaker premium audio system
Comparison Table
|Trim Level
|Kia Carnival
|Honda Odyssey
|LX
|Standard
|Standard
|EX
|Standard
|Standard
|SX
|Standard
|N/A
|SX Prestige
|Standard
|Elite
|Touring
|N/A
|Standard
|Sport
|N/A
|Standard
Overall, both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey offer a range of trim levels with varying features and price points. It’s important to consider your needs and budget carefully when choosing between the two.
Comparison
When it comes to comparing the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, it’s important to consider how they stack up against other minivans and SUVs in their class.
Here, I’ll take a look at how these two minivans compare to the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna, as well as how they compare to SUVs.
Chrysler Pacifica
The Chrysler Pacifica is another popular minivan that has been around for a few years. When comparing the Pacifica to the Carnival and Odyssey, it’s important to note that it is available in gas and hybrid models.
In terms of pricing, the Pacifica is generally priced similarly to the Odyssey, with a starting price of around $35,000. However, the Pacifica does have a higher-end Limited trim that can cost upwards of $50,000.
When it comes to interior space, the Pacifica offers slightly more cargo room than the Carnival and Odyssey, with up to 140.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third rows folded down.
However, the Pacifica falls short in terms of standard features, with many features that come standard on the Carnival and Odyssey only available as options on the Pacifica.
Toyota Sienna
The Toyota Sienna is another popular minivan that has been around for several years. When comparing the Sienna to the Carnival and Odyssey, it’s important to note that the Sienna is only available as a hybrid model.
The Sienna is generally priced similarly to the Carnival and Odyssey, with a starting price of around $35,000.
When it comes to interior space, the Sienna offers slightly less cargo room than the Carnival and Odyssey, with up to 101 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third rows folded down.
However, the Sienna offers many standard features that are only available as options on the Carnival and Odyssey, such as a 9-inch touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
SUVs
While the Carnival and Odyssey are both minivans, it’s worth considering how they compare to SUVs in their class. When comparing the Carnival and Odyssey to SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, it’s important to note that SUVs generally offer more towing capacity and all-wheel drive options than minivans. However, SUVs generally don’t offer as much interior space or flexibility as minivans.
In terms of pricing, SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander are generally priced similarly to the Carnival and Odyssey, with a starting price of around $35,000. However, SUVs like the Pilot and Highlander often come with more standard features than minivans, such as all-wheel drive and advanced safety features.
Overall, when comparing the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey to other minivans and SUVs in their class, it’s clear that both minivans offer a lot of value in terms of interior space, features, and pricing.
While the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna offer some unique advantages over the Carnival and Odyssey, such as hybrid options and more standard features, the Carnival and Odyssey still hold their own in terms of overall value and flexibility.
Price and Warranty
When comparing the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey, Price and Warranty are two important factors to consider. As a potential buyer, I want to know how much I’ll be spending and what kind of warranty coverage I can expect.
Price
The Kia Carnival has a lower starting price than the Honda Odyssey. The 2023 Kia Carnival starts at $32,100, while the 2023 Honda Odyssey starts at $32,090. However, the price difference between the two vehicles increases as you move up the trim levels.
For example, the top-of-the-line 2023 Kia Carnival SX Prestige costs $47,100, while the top-of-the-line 2023 Honda Odyssey Elite costs $50,765.
Powertrain Warranty
When it comes to warranty coverage, the Kia Carnival has the advantage. The Carnival comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. In comparison, the Honda Odyssey comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.
Resale Value
Resale value is an important consideration for many buyers. According to Kelley Blue Book, the Kia Carnival has a slightly higher projected resale value than the Honda Odyssey. After five years, the Kia Carnival is expected to retain 41% of its value, while the Honda Odyssey is expected to retain 38% of its value.
When it comes to price and warranty, the Kia Carnival has the advantage over the Honda Odyssey. The Carnival has a lower starting price, a more generous powertrain warranty, and a slightly higher projected resale value.
However, the price difference between the two vehicles increases as you move up the trim levels. It’s important to consider your budget and priorities when making a decision between these two minivans.
|2023 Kia Carnival
|2023 Honda Odyssey
|Starting Price
|$32,100
|$32,090
|Top Trim Price
|$47,100
|$50,765
|Basic Warranty
|5-year/60,000-mile
|3-year/36,000-mile
|Powertrain Warranty
|10-year/100,000-mile
|5-year/60,000-mile
|Projected Resale Value after 5 years
|41%
|38%
Conclusion
I have come to a few conclusions after comparing the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey. Both vehicles have their strengths and weaknesses, and ultimately, the decision between the two will come down to personal preference and specific needs.
In terms of performance, the Kia Carnival has a slightly more powerful engine than the Honda Odyssey, but the Odyssey has quicker acceleration. The Carnival also has a slight edge in fuel efficiency. However, the Odyssey has a more advanced transmission, which could make a difference for some drivers.
When it comes to interior space, the Carnival comes out ahead, with slightly more passenger volume and cargo capacity behind the third row. However, the Odyssey has more standard and available features, including a built-in vacuum and rear-seat entertainment system.
In terms of safety, both vehicles have received high ratings from reputable sources. However, the Odyssey has more standard driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.
Overall, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are excellent minivans that offer a lot of value for families. It’s important to consider your specific needs and preferences when making a decision between the two. Below is a table summarizing some of the key differences between the two vehicles.
|Feature
|Kia Carnival
|Honda Odyssey
|Engine
|290-hp 3.5-liter
|280-hp 3.5-liter
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|10-speed automatic
|Fuel Efficiency
|Slightly better
|Slightly worse
|Interior Space
|Slightly more
|Slightly less
|Features
|Slightly less
|More standard and available
|Safety
|High ratings
|High ratings, more standard driver assistance features