Kia Carnival vs Honda Odyssey: Which Minivan is the Better Buy?

As someone who has been shopping for a family minivan, I wanted to compare two of the most popular models on the market: the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey. Both are known for their spacious interiors and family-friendly features, but which one is the better choice?

2024 Carnival

Starting with the basics, the Kia Carnival has a slightly cheaper entry point than the Honda Odyssey, making it an attractive option for budget-conscious families. However, the Odyssey has been a top choice for families for years, and it has a reputation for reliability and resale value.

When it comes to performance, both vehicles offer a V6 engine and front-wheel drive. However, the Kia Carnival has a slightly less powerful engine than the Odyssey, which may impact acceleration and overall driving experience.

Additionally, the Odyssey has a higher EPA highway rating than the Carnival. These are important factors to consider when deciding which vehicle will best meet your family’s needs.

Overview

When it comes to choosing a minivan, the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are two popular options that are worth considering. Both vehicles offer spacious interiors, modern features, and reliable performance.

In this section, I will provide an overview of both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey, highlighting their strengths and weaknesses.

Kia Carnival

The Kia Carnival is a stylish and spacious minivan that offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With seating for up to eight passengers, the Carnival is a great choice for families and groups.

The interior is well-designed, with comfortable seats, ample legroom, and convenient features like a power liftgate and sliding doors.

Under the hood, the Carnival is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which delivers smooth and responsive performance.

The Carnival also offers good fuel efficiency, with an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway.

One of the standout features of the Carnival is its advanced safety technology. All models come with a suite of driver assistance features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Higher trims also offer blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a surround-view camera system.

Honda Odyssey

The Honda Odyssey is another popular choice in the minivan segment. Like the Carnival, it offers spacious seating for up to eight passengers and a well-designed interior with plenty of amenities. The Odyssey also boasts a reputation for reliability and strong resale value.

Under the hood, the Odyssey is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. This engine is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, which provides smooth and efficient performance. The Odyssey also offers good fuel economy, with an EPA-estimated 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

In terms of safety features, the Odyssey comes with a similar suite of driver assistance technologies as the Carnival. Standard features include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Higher trims add blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and a rear-seat reminder system.

Overall, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are excellent choices in the minivan segment. Each vehicle has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important to carefully consider your needs and preferences before making a decision. To help you compare the two vehicles side-by-side, I’ve included a table below that highlights some of their key features.

Feature Kia Carnival Honda Odyssey Seating Capacity Up to 8 Up to 8 Engine 3.5L V6 3.5L V6 Horsepower 290 280 Torque 262 lb-ft 262 lb-ft Transmission 8-speed auto 10-speed auto Fuel Economy (city) 19 mpg 19 mpg Fuel Economy (hwy) 26 mpg 28 mpg Safety Features Advanced Advanced

Exterior

When comparing the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, the exterior of the vehicle is an important factor to consider. In this section, I will examine the exterior styling, dimensions, and wheels of both vehicles.

Styling

The Kia Carnival has a bold and modern look that is sure to turn heads. The front of the vehicle features a large grille with a chrome surround and sleek headlights. The body of the vehicle is boxy, giving it a more SUV-like appearance. The rear of the vehicle features a large liftgate and taillights that wrap around the side of the vehicle.

The Honda Odyssey, on the other hand, has a more traditional minivan look. The front of the vehicle features a large grille and headlights that are similar to other Honda vehicles. The body of the vehicle is more rounded and less boxy than the Carnival. The rear of the vehicle features a liftgate and taillights that are similar to other minivans on the market.

Dimensions

When it comes to dimensions, the Kia Carnival is slightly larger than the Honda Odyssey. The Carnival measures 203 inches in length, 78.5 inches in width, and 68.5 inches in height. The Odyssey measures 203.2 inches in length, 78.5 inches in width, and 68.3 inches in height. The Carnival also has a longer wheelbase than the Odyssey, which can make it feel more stable on the road.

Wheels

Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with 18-inch wheels as standard. However, the Carnival is available with 19-inch wheels on higher trim levels. The Odyssey, on the other hand, does not offer larger wheels as an option. Larger wheels can give the vehicle a more aggressive look and can improve handling and performance.

In summary, the Kia Carnival has a more modern and bold exterior than the Honda Odyssey. It is also slightly larger and has the option for larger wheels. However, the Odyssey has a more traditional minivan look that some buyers may prefer.

Interior

When it comes to the interior of the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, there are several factors to consider. In this section, I will discuss the passenger space, cargo space, infotainment, and comfort of both minivans.

Passenger Space

The Kia Carnival has a total passenger volume of 168.2 cu-ft, which is slightly more than the Honda Odyssey’s 163.6 cu-ft. The Carnival can seat up to eight passengers, while the Odyssey can seat up to seven. However, the Odyssey offers more legroom in the second and third rows, making it more comfortable for taller passengers.

Cargo Space

In terms of cargo space, the Kia Carnival has a maximum cargo capacity of 145.1 cu-ft, which is slightly more than the Odyssey’s 144.9 cu-ft. However, the Odyssey offers more cargo space behind the third row, making it a better choice for families who need to carry a lot of luggage.

To illustrate this point, here is a table comparing the cargo space of both minivans:

Minivan Cargo Space Behind Third Row Cargo Space Behind Second Row Cargo Space Behind First Row Kia Carnival 40.2 cu-ft 86.9 cu-ft 145.1 cu-ft Honda Odyssey 38.6 cu-ft 92.0 cu-ft 158.0 cu-ft

Infotainment

The Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey have a standard 8-inch infotainment screen. However, the Odyssey’s screen is more responsive and user-friendly, making navigating through menus and settings easier.

Comfort

When it comes to comfort, both minivans offer a smooth and quiet ride. However, the Kia Carnival’s seats are more supportive and comfortable, making it a better choice for long road trips.

Overall, the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey offer spacious and comfortable interiors, but they differ slightly in passenger and cargo space, infotainment, and comfort.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are both solid choices for families who need a reliable and powerful minivan. In this section, I will compare the two vehicles in terms of their engine, transmission, fuel economy, and ride.

Engine

The Kia Carnival comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.

On the other hand, the Honda Odyssey also has a 3.5-liter V6 engine that generates 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. While the Kia Carnival has a slightly more powerful engine, the difference is not significant.

Transmission

The Kia Carnival comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the Honda Odyssey has a ten-speed automatic transmission. The Honda Odyssey’s additional gears make it a smoother and more refined ride, especially at higher speeds.

Fuel Economy

In terms of fuel economy, the Kia Carnival has a slight edge over the Honda Odyssey. The Carnival has an EPA rating of 19 mpg in the city and 26 mpg on the highway, while the Odyssey has an EPA rating of 19 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway.

However, the difference in fuel economy is not significant enough to significantly impact your driving experience.

Ride

Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer a comfortable and smooth ride, but the Honda Odyssey is slightly more refined. The Odyssey’s suspension system better absorbs bumps and road imperfections, making it a more comfortable ride for passengers.

In summary, while the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have some differences in performance, they are both solid choices for families who need a reliable and powerful minivan. The Kia Carnival has a slightly more powerful engine, but the Honda Odyssey has a smoother transmission and a more refined ride. The Honda Odyssey also has slightly better fuel economy, but the difference is insignificant.

Safety

As a responsible driver, safety is always a top priority for me. When comparing the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, safety features are an important factor to consider.

In this section, I will discuss the safety features of both vehicles, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitor, Lane-Keeping Assist, and Airbags.

Safety Features

Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with a variety of safety features to keep passengers safe.

Some of the standard safety features on the Kia Carnival include:

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Rearview Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

The Honda Odyssey also comes with many of the same safety features, including:

Forward Collision Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Rearview Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

Automatic Emergency Braking

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Cruise Control is a feature that is becoming increasingly common in new vehicles. This feature allows the vehicle to automatically adjust its speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of it. Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with Adaptive Cruise Control as a standard feature.

Blind-Spot Monitor

Blind-Spot Monitor is another safety feature that is becoming more common in new vehicles. This feature uses sensors to detect when a vehicle is in the driver’s blind spot and alerts the driver with a visual or audible warning.

Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with Blind-Spot Monitor as a standard feature.

Lane-Keeping Assist

Lane-Keeping Assist is a safety feature that helps drivers stay in their lane. This feature uses sensors to detect when the vehicle drifts out of its lane and gently steers it back into its lane. Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with Lane-Keeping Assist as a standard feature.

Airbags

Airbags are an essential safety feature that can help protect passengers in the event of a collision. Both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with a variety of airbags, including front airbags, side airbags, and side-curtain airbags.

In conclusion, both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey come with a variety of safety features to keep passengers safe on the road.

From Adaptive Cruise Control to Blind-Spot Monitor and Lane-Keeping Assist, these vehicles are equipped with the latest safety technology to help prevent accidents and protect passengers in the event of a collision.

Technology

When it comes to technology, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have a lot to offer. In this section, I’ll break down some of the key features that you’ll find in both vehicles.

Infotainment System

The infotainment system is a crucial part of any modern vehicle, and both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have impressive systems.

The Carnival comes standard with an 8-inch display, while the Odyssey has a slightly larger 9-inch display. Both systems are easy to use and offer a range of features, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless connectivity is another important feature that both vehicles offer. The Kia Carnival has standard Bluetooth connectivity, while the Honda Odyssey has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.

This means that passengers in both vehicles can easily connect their devices to the car’s audio system and enjoy their favorite music or podcasts.

Rear-Seat Entertainment System

If you have kids, a rear-seat entertainment system can be a lifesaver on long road trips. Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer this feature, with the Carnival having an available 12.3-inch display and the Odyssey offering an available 10.2-inch display.

Both systems are easy to use and offer various entertainment options, including video and games.

USB Ports

In today’s world, having plenty of USB ports in your vehicle is essential. Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey have multiple USB ports, with the Carnival offering up to nine and the Odyssey offering up to seven. This means that everyone in the car can keep their devices charged and ready to go.

Hard Disk Drive

A hard disk drive is a feature that allows you to store music and other media directly on your vehicle’s system.

The Kia Carnival has an available 12-speaker Bose audio system with a 12.3-inch display and a 2.5GB hard drive, while the Honda Odyssey has an available 11-speaker premium audio system with a 10.2-inch display and a 1.5GB hard drive.

Universal Garage Door Opener

If you have a garage, a universal garage door opener can be a handy feature to have. Both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer this feature, with the Carnival having an available HomeLink system and the Odyssey offering an available HondaLink system.

Wi-Fi Hotspot

Finally, a Wi-Fi hotspot is a feature that can be incredibly useful, especially if you’re traveling with multiple devices.

The Honda Odyssey has this feature available, while the Kia Carnival does not. With the Odyssey’s hotspot, you can connect up to seven devices at once, making it easy for everyone in the car to stay connected.

Feature Kia Carnival Honda Odyssey Infotainment Display 8-inch 9-inch Bluetooth Connectivity Standard Standard Wi-Fi Hotspot Not Available Available Rear-Seat Entertainment System Available Available USB Ports Up to 9 Up to 7 Hard Disk Drive 2.5GB 1.5GB Universal Garage Door Opener Available Available

Overall, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey offer a wide range of technology features that will make any road trip more enjoyable. Whether you’re looking for a great infotainment system, a rear-seat entertainment system, or plenty of USB ports, both vehicles have you covered.

Trim Levels

When it comes to choosing between the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, one of the most important factors to consider is the available trim levels. Both vehicles offer multiple trim levels with varying features and price points. In this section, I will go over the trim levels available for each vehicle and the features that come with each.

Standard Features

The Kia Carnival comes in four trim levels: LX, EX, SX, and SX Prestige. The LX is the base model and comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, an 8-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. It also comes with a variety of standard features, including:

17-inch wheels

LED headlights

Rear parking sensors

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

8-inch touchscreen display

Six-speaker audio system

Moving up to the EX trim level adds several features, including:

Power sliding doors

Power liftgate

Heated front seats

Wireless phone charger

Blind-spot monitoring

The SX trim level adds even more features, such as:

19-inch wheels

Dual sunroofs

Ventilated front seats

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster

12-speaker Bose audio system

SX Prestige

The top-of-the-line SX Prestige trim level adds even more luxury features, including:

20-inch wheels

Premium leather upholstery

Heated and ventilated second-row seats

12.3-inch touchscreen display

360-degree camera system

On the other hand, the Honda Odyssey comes in six trim levels: LX, EX, EX-L, Touring, Elite, and Sport. The LX is the base model and comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive. It also comes with a variety of standard features, including:

18-inch wheels

LED headlights

Power sliding doors

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

5-inch touchscreen display

Seven-speaker audio system

Moving up to the EX trim level adds several features, including:

Magic Slide second-row seats

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

Power liftgate

8-inch touchscreen display

The Touring trim level adds even more features, such as:

10.2-inch rear-seat entertainment system

CabinTalk in-car PA system

Built-in vacuum cleaner

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot

11-speaker premium audio system

Comparison Table

Trim Level Kia Carnival Honda Odyssey LX Standard Standard EX Standard Standard SX Standard N/A SX Prestige Standard Elite Touring N/A Standard Sport N/A Standard

Overall, both the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey offer a range of trim levels with varying features and price points. It’s important to consider your needs and budget carefully when choosing between the two.

Comparison

When it comes to comparing the Kia Carnival and the Honda Odyssey, it’s important to consider how they stack up against other minivans and SUVs in their class.

Here, I’ll take a look at how these two minivans compare to the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna, as well as how they compare to SUVs.

Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler Pacifica is another popular minivan that has been around for a few years. When comparing the Pacifica to the Carnival and Odyssey, it’s important to note that it is available in gas and hybrid models.

In terms of pricing, the Pacifica is generally priced similarly to the Odyssey, with a starting price of around $35,000. However, the Pacifica does have a higher-end Limited trim that can cost upwards of $50,000.

When it comes to interior space, the Pacifica offers slightly more cargo room than the Carnival and Odyssey, with up to 140.5 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third rows folded down.

However, the Pacifica falls short in terms of standard features, with many features that come standard on the Carnival and Odyssey only available as options on the Pacifica.

Toyota Sienna

The Toyota Sienna is another popular minivan that has been around for several years. When comparing the Sienna to the Carnival and Odyssey, it’s important to note that the Sienna is only available as a hybrid model.

The Sienna is generally priced similarly to the Carnival and Odyssey, with a starting price of around $35,000.

When it comes to interior space, the Sienna offers slightly less cargo room than the Carnival and Odyssey, with up to 101 cubic feet of cargo space with the second and third rows folded down.

However, the Sienna offers many standard features that are only available as options on the Carnival and Odyssey, such as a 9-inch touchscreen display and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

SUVs

While the Carnival and Odyssey are both minivans, it’s worth considering how they compare to SUVs in their class. When comparing the Carnival and Odyssey to SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, it’s important to note that SUVs generally offer more towing capacity and all-wheel drive options than minivans. However, SUVs generally don’t offer as much interior space or flexibility as minivans.

In terms of pricing, SUVs like the Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander are generally priced similarly to the Carnival and Odyssey, with a starting price of around $35,000. However, SUVs like the Pilot and Highlander often come with more standard features than minivans, such as all-wheel drive and advanced safety features.

Overall, when comparing the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey to other minivans and SUVs in their class, it’s clear that both minivans offer a lot of value in terms of interior space, features, and pricing.

While the Chrysler Pacifica and Toyota Sienna offer some unique advantages over the Carnival and Odyssey, such as hybrid options and more standard features, the Carnival and Odyssey still hold their own in terms of overall value and flexibility.

Price and Warranty

When comparing the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey, Price and Warranty are two important factors to consider. As a potential buyer, I want to know how much I’ll be spending and what kind of warranty coverage I can expect.

Price

The Kia Carnival has a lower starting price than the Honda Odyssey. The 2023 Kia Carnival starts at $32,100, while the 2023 Honda Odyssey starts at $32,090. However, the price difference between the two vehicles increases as you move up the trim levels.

For example, the top-of-the-line 2023 Kia Carnival SX Prestige costs $47,100, while the top-of-the-line 2023 Honda Odyssey Elite costs $50,765.

Powertrain Warranty

When it comes to warranty coverage, the Kia Carnival has the advantage. The Carnival comes with a 5-year/60,000-mile basic warranty and a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. In comparison, the Honda Odyssey comes with a 3-year/36,000-mile basic warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Resale Value

Resale value is an important consideration for many buyers. According to Kelley Blue Book, the Kia Carnival has a slightly higher projected resale value than the Honda Odyssey. After five years, the Kia Carnival is expected to retain 41% of its value, while the Honda Odyssey is expected to retain 38% of its value.

When it comes to price and warranty, the Kia Carnival has the advantage over the Honda Odyssey. The Carnival has a lower starting price, a more generous powertrain warranty, and a slightly higher projected resale value.

However, the price difference between the two vehicles increases as you move up the trim levels. It’s important to consider your budget and priorities when making a decision between these two minivans.

2023 Kia Carnival 2023 Honda Odyssey Starting Price $32,100 $32,090 Top Trim Price $47,100 $50,765 Basic Warranty 5-year/60,000-mile 3-year/36,000-mile Powertrain Warranty 10-year/100,000-mile 5-year/60,000-mile Projected Resale Value after 5 years 41% 38%

Conclusion

I have come to a few conclusions after comparing the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey. Both vehicles have their strengths and weaknesses, and ultimately, the decision between the two will come down to personal preference and specific needs.

In terms of performance, the Kia Carnival has a slightly more powerful engine than the Honda Odyssey, but the Odyssey has quicker acceleration. The Carnival also has a slight edge in fuel efficiency. However, the Odyssey has a more advanced transmission, which could make a difference for some drivers.

When it comes to interior space, the Carnival comes out ahead, with slightly more passenger volume and cargo capacity behind the third row. However, the Odyssey has more standard and available features, including a built-in vacuum and rear-seat entertainment system.

In terms of safety, both vehicles have received high ratings from reputable sources. However, the Odyssey has more standard driver assistance features, such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Overall, both the Kia Carnival and Honda Odyssey are excellent minivans that offer a lot of value for families. It’s important to consider your specific needs and preferences when making a decision between the two. Below is a table summarizing some of the key differences between the two vehicles.