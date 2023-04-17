5 Reasons Why Your Car Won’t Start But Your Radio Works

So you’ve got a frustrating problem on your hands; the car won’t start but the radio works! Don’t panic! This is a common issue and here’s why.

Why won’t my car start but the radio works? Although your radio is working, your car might not start for several reasons including spark plug fails, faulty fuel pump, empty gas tank, dead battery, or issues with the car starter or OEM ignition switch that needs replacing or repair. It could also be an issue with the car’s electrical system.

Why does my radio work but my car won’t start?

As many car owners will attest, having a car that can’t start yet the radio is working can be so frustrating. But have you paused to wonder why?

Well, here are a few reasons why your car won’t start even though the radio is working properly.

Corrosion of battery terminals

A car’s battery is one of the most crucial components in your vehicle. A dying battery means that all the electrical components of your car won’t work at optimum.

The most probable issue could be corrosion of your battery’s terminals. Whether it’s as a result of rust in the battery, a buildup of acid inside the battery, or a filthy battery terminal, they will corrode and might make your car not start.

Use a wire brush to scrub away any rust from your battery terminal before coating it with petroleum jelly or spraying it with WD-40 to clean it.

Battery failure

The battery does have enough power to keep the radio running because it is still functional, but not sufficient to keep the engine running.

This would mean that even the dashboard lights don’t come on and most electrical accessories such as the starter solenoid, and starter motors in your car won’t work let alone the car starting.

These are, in fact, just a few signs that your car’s battery is failing. Under such a scenario, even jump-starting your car will be a total failure.

As such, you can check the battery terminals and cable connections. Make sure they’re clean and securely connected. If the battery is below 12 volts, you can consider changing it externally.

But if it’s an old battery, you have no choice but to visit an auto repair shop for a new battery. You can also have a professional mechanic look at the entire system from the bad starter motor, ignition coils, the dash lights, and all the lights.

Starter motor issues

Checking the starter is the next thing to do if the battery is good but the car still won’t work. Whenever anyone pushes on the car, you can attempt to start it if you can. It’s time to talk to a mechanic if it still won’t start.

To rectify this issue, you will need to have the starter checked and possibly replaced.

Battery cables

The battery cables should next be examined if the starter is functioning and the battery is in good shape. The wires may rust or become slack, which will make it impossible for the other car to start.

Check the cables by unplugging them and cleaning them with a wire brush.

On/Off switch

If the car won’t start, there can be an issue with the ignition switch. Overheating is an indication of a bad ignition switch. Another indication is when the key becomes stuck in the starter or is difficult to turn to the on mode.

Check the ignition switch to see if it is turned to the “on” position.

Things to check for if your car won’t start

These are the things you should quickly check for if your car won’t start but your radio is working and the tools you will use.

Checking battery terminals for rust (use a wire brush)

Starter (use a multimeter)

The vehicle’s park lock is improperly engaged (use a diagnostic scanner)

Cabled batteries (use a multimeter)

The battery is still topped off (use a voltmeter)

Ignition key (use a multimeter)

Switch box (use a multimeter)

Fuel pump (use fuel pressure gauge)

Engine filter (use a socket wrench, a fuel line disconnect tool, a flathead screwdriver, and some rags)

Spiking plugs (use a multimeter)

Factors Description Possible Solutions Tools to use Battery A dead battery or low on charge Jump-start the battery or replace it Battery charger or jumper cables Ignition switch The switch is faulty or not working Replace the ignition switch Screwdriver Fuel supply Not enough fuel to enable the engine to start Fill up the tank with fuel Fuel Spark plugs Spark plugs are dirty, worn out, or faulty components Clean or replace the spark plugs Spark plug wrench Starter motor The starter motor is faulty or not working Replace the starter motor Socket wrench

If the radio is still functional, can the car battery be dead?

When trying to start a car, most people think that the battery is still good if the radio comes on. Although technically applicable, this does not imply that the car battery is in good condition. It might surprise you to learn that just because your radio still functions, your battery is still not the problem.

Because the radio and light work come on when you attempt to ignite the car isn’t the primary diagnostic signal. It doesn’t take much power to turn them on. While the car battery may still have enough power to start the radio, the other electrical components may not be able to.

It may be difficult to pinpoint the root cause of your car’s problems because several components may be powered by a dead car battery or leaking battery.

You could also have dirty or corroded battery connections if the lights work and/or the radio turns on but the car won’t start. The electrical systems and batteries are joined by the terminals.

The connection can be harmed if these are dirty or rusted. Even though the car battery has plenty of life remaining in it, a bad connection might limit it from providing power effectively. If the terminals are corroded or unclean, it is pretty simple to detect this.

A failed attempt to jump-start your automobile might also confirm or rule out the battery as the problem. Your car battery was likely the issue if you can start the car without jumping it. This isn’t always the case, though.

How can you tell if the problem is with your starter motor or battery?

The motor in your car’s starter turns the engine with help from your batteries. It may benefit from a jump start just like a battery.

As a result, if your car won’t start after receiving a jump start, you can conclude wrongly that the problem was with the battery. It’s crucial to understand how to distinguish between a dead car battery, a dying battery, or a bad battery and a starting issue.

The most obvious sign that your starter motor is the issue is typically a clicking sound as you try to start your car. Other times, as you crank the engine, smoke could flow out of the hood.

However, sometimes the starter motor doesn’t come with any obvious warnings. Get your car repaired if you are unable to tell whether the problem is with the starter or battery. They will use their expertise and knowledge to identify the root of the issue.

What indicates a poor ignition switch?

As a car owner, you already know that an automobile is a sophisticated system made up of several relays.

Any one of these relays may fail, which would make the automobile unable to function correctly. One of the primary relays that must function properly for your automobile to start is the ignition switch. To start the automobile, this switch signals the battery. Your automobile won’t start if the ignition switch is malfunctioning.

How can you determine if the ignition switch is damaged, then? If the lights and radio work on your dash and do not light up when you try to start the car, that is the most obvious sign that you have a faulty ignition switch.

The starter motor is probably damaged if you switch the key to the second position (between on and off) and the dashboard does not light up. Similarly, the ignition switch has to be changed if the vehicle stalls right away after you turn it on.

Can a blown fuse prevent an engine from starting?

Your car might not start if your battery, starter, and ignition switch are all functioning correctly. In this case, a blown fuse box may be to blame. Your car’s electrical components have fuses, much like the ones in your home.

The engine could not start if a fuse box for the starter, faulty fuel pump, or another important component of the car blows.

You may examine the fuses on your own, but you must first make sure the car’s power is turned off and the key is out of the ignition. You should ask a professional to check the fuses for you to be on the safe side.

Spark plugs may be the problem

Spark plugs are essential to your car’s operation. In your car, these are what ignite the gasoline. They gradually deteriorate like any other component. In addition, they may simply become filthy or fracture.

Any one of these things will suffice to keep your car from starting correctly.

When you attempt to ignite the car, if the radio and lights work, the dashboard all functions properly and there’s no clicking sound, it’s quite likely that a few of the spark plugs need to be cleaned or changed.

The good news is that spark plug replacement is cheap and simple. Spark plug problems may be promptly and simply resolved by a technician even if you are not confident handling this kind of work yourself.

