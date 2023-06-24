Best Family Hybrid SUV: New for 2023

As the demand for eco-friendly vehicles continues to rise, choosing the best hybrid SUV for your family has become a top priority for many. With an increasing number of hybrid options on the market, there’s no better time to make the switch to a more fuel-efficient, eco-conscious vehicle. Combining practicality, efficiency, and comfort, these hybrid SUVs cater to the unique needs of families that are both environmentally conscious and in search of a functional vehicle.

We have a ton of new hybrid articles here on the site. Be sure to bookmark: Best Hybrid SUVs with Third-Row Seating, 7 Hybrid SUV and Truck Models That Tow 5000+ lbs!, and Hybrid Cars On Long Trips for further reading about hybrid vehicles. I personally just bought one, and you may find it fits your family’s needs too!

Throughout this article, we’ll delve into the top five best family hybrid SUVs, offering comparisons and key features that set them apart from the rest.

Whether you’re seeking cutting-edge technology, impressive fuel-efficiency, or ample interior space, we’ll provide insights into the 2023 lineup and suggest notable hybrid SUVs to consider based on your family’s specific needs.

Armed with this information, you will be better equipped to make an informed decision when selecting the right hybrid SUV for your family.

Key Takeaways Explore the top family hybrid SUVs to find the perfect balance of function and efficiency.

Compare the latest 2023 models, considering key features and unique offerings for your family’s needs.

Be informed and confident in your choice when selecting the right eco-friendly vehicle for your specific situation.

Top 5 Best Family Hybrid SUVs

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is popular for families seeking a fuel-efficient SUV with ample passenger space and a comfortable ride. This versatile vehicle offers a smooth, quiet ride, perfect for long road trips.

It has three rows of seats, accommodating up to eight passengers, while still providing a respectable fuel economy of around 35 mpg combined.

With standard safety features such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control, you can confidently drive knowing your family is well-protected.

*Be sure to check out the new Toyota Grand Highlander. I think it is going to be a big winner in the large family SUV space when it arrives at dealerships.

Kia Sorento Hybrid

2023 Sorento HEV

Moving on to the Kia Sorento Hybrid, this SUV is ideal for families valuing both style and performance. It features a roomy, upscale interior with seating up to six passengers, ensuring everyone has a comfortable spot.

With an estimated fuel economy of 37 mpg combined, the Sorento Hybrid lets you spend less time at the gas station and more time enjoying the drive.

Kia’s comprehensive suite of safety features, such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, ensures your family is secure on the road.

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid SUV

When considering the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, you’ll find a spacious midsize SUV with excellent fuel efficiency and a host of standard tech features.

The Santa Fe Hybrid boasts up to 34 mpg combined, perfect for minimizing fuel costs on your family outings.

Its innovative HTRAC All Wheel Drive system gives you excellent traction in various road conditions. Your family will appreciate the interior’s clean design, comfortable seating, and ample cargo space for your belongings.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Another exceptional choice, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, offers remarkable fuel economy, spaciousness, and safety features that families desire. With an estimated 40 mpg combined, you’ll appreciate the savings at the pump.

The RAV4 Hybrid’s interior provides comfortable seating for up to five passengers and plenty of cargo space for your family’s needs.

Standard safety features like Road Sign Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic High Beams will help keep your family secure on every drive.

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Lastly, keep an eye out for the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid. This anticipated hybrid version of the popular CR-V is expected to provide excellent fuel efficiency without compromising on comfort, space, and technology.

While details are still emerging, the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid promises to offer a well-rounded driving experience for families prioritizing efficiency, safety, and practicality in their choice of vehicle.

When searching for your perfect family hybrid SUV, consider these top choices to find the best fit for your needs and enjoy a confident, knowledgeable, and clear driving experience.

Comparing Hybrid SUVs

Powertrain and Acceleration

When considering a hybrid SUV for your family, evaluating its powertrain and acceleration is important. Typically, hybrid SUVs combine a gasoline or diesel engine with an electric motor to provide seamless power delivery.

Some models may offer a plug-in hybrid option, allowing you to charge the battery and drive for short distances on electric power only. You should look for a hybrid SUV that offers smooth acceleration and ample power for your driving needs.

2023 Sorento HEV

Fuel Economy and Range

Fuel efficiency is often a primary reason for choosing a hybrid SUV. These vehicles are known for offering better fuel economy than their traditional counterparts.

Check each model’s EPA-rated fuel economy figures and compare them to your anticipated driving habits.

Additionally, consider the electric-only driving range for plug-in hybrid options and whether it meets your needs for local commutes.

Interior Comfort and Space

For family vehicles, interior comfort and passenger space are essential features. Evaluate the seating arrangement, legroom, and headroom of each hybrid SUV on your list.

Pay particular attention to the ease of ingress and egress, especially for children or elderly passengers.

Many hybrid SUVs also offer features such as climate control, heated and ventilated seats, and premium materials to improve the overall comfort of your ride.

Cargo Capacity

With a family vehicle, cargo capacity is a crucial factor to consider. Hybrid SUVs can offer ample cargo space behind the rear seats and versatile storage options when the rear seats are folded down.

When comparing models, consider the cargo volume and how it will accommodate your family’s gear, groceries, and luggage for road trips.

Safety Features and Rating

Safety should always be a top priority when selecting a family vehicle. Look for hybrid SUVs that offer advanced safety features like forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning systems.

Additionally, consult the safety ratings from organizations like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) to ensure you choose a vehicle with a strong safety record.

2023 Hybrid SUVs

2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is an excellent choice for a family hybrid SUV. This stylish and efficient vehicle offers a comfortable ride with plenty of space for passengers and cargo.

The cabin is well-appointed, featuring modern technology and high-quality materials.

Some highlights of the 2023 Tucson Hybrid include:

Fuel efficiency: With its advanced hybrid powertrain, you can expect impressive fuel economy numbers, helping you save on fuel costs.

With its advanced hybrid powertrain, you can expect impressive fuel economy numbers, helping you save on fuel costs. Safety features: Your family’s safety is paramount, and the Tucson Hybrid comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist.

Your family’s safety is paramount, and the Tucson Hybrid comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced safety technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist. Interior spaciousness: The 2023 Tucson Hybrid offers ample passenger space and a generous cargo area, making it a practical option for family road trips or daily errands.

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid

2023 Sportage HEV

The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is another strong family hybrid SUV segment contender. With its striking design and feature-packed interior, the Sportage Hybrid offers a satisfying driving experience for your family.

Here are some key aspects to consider when looking at the 2023 Sportage Hybrid:

Ride quality: You and your family will enjoy a comfortable ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension and insulation from road noise.

You and your family will enjoy a comfortable ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension and insulation from road noise. Interior features: The Sportage Hybrid’s cabin is loaded with user-friendly technology and high-quality materials, giving it an upscale feel.

The Sportage Hybrid’s cabin is loaded with user-friendly technology and high-quality materials, giving it an upscale feel. Price range: With an MSRP starting at $27,490, the 2023 Sportage Hybrid offers an attractive price point for families considering a hybrid SUV.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has long been a popular choice among families, thanks to its reputation for reliability, safety, and efficiency.

The latest iteration of this beloved hybrid SUV retains these strengths while introducing new features and refinements.

Here’s what you can expect from the 2023 RAV4 Hybrid:

Performance and efficiency: With its responsive hybrid powertrain, the RAV4 Hybrid delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency.

With its responsive hybrid powertrain, the RAV4 Hybrid delivers a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency. Safety and reliability: Toyota’s commitment to safety and reliability is evident in the RAV4 Hybrid, which comes with advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.

Toyota’s commitment to safety and reliability is evident in the RAV4 Hybrid, which comes with advanced safety features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning. Cargo space: The 2023 RAV4 Hybrid provides plenty of room for your belongings, so you can easily pack for a family weekend getaway or tackle your day-to-day activities.

When considering a family hybrid SUV, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, and 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid all have their unique strengths and features. Evaluate your family’s needs and preferences to determine which vehicle best fits you.

2023 Sportage HEV

Additional Notable Hybrid SUVs

This section will discuss some other noteworthy family hybrid SUVs, including the 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, Lexus RX, and Ford Explorer Hybrid.

Each of these vehicles offers a unique combination of features and benefits that make them appealing choices for families in search of a fuel-efficient SUV.

2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

The 2022 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a well-rounded, fuel-efficient choice for your family. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, your family will have plenty of room to stretch out. Here are some key features of this hybrid SUV:

Fuel efficiency : The Highlander Hybrid boasts an impressive EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options in its class.

: The Highlander Hybrid boasts an impressive EPA-estimated 35 mpg combined, making it one of the most fuel-efficient options in its class. Safety features : Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of driver assistance technologies includes features such as forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control.

: Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of driver assistance technologies includes features such as forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control. Trim levels: The Highlander Hybrid is available in multiple trim levels to suit your preferences and budget, including the LE, XLE, Limited, and Platinum.

Lexus RX

If you’re looking for a more luxurious family hybrid SUV option, the Lexus RX might be the perfect choice. Combining style, comfort, and efficiency, this SUV offers a premium driving experience.

Here’s what you can expect from the Lexus RX:

Performance : The RX 450h hybrid model features a 3.5-liter V6 engine combined with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 308 horsepower.

: The RX 450h hybrid model features a 3.5-liter V6 engine combined with an electric motor, delivering a total output of 308 horsepower. Luxurious interior : Inside the RX, you’ll find high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a wide range of standard features such as dual-zone automatic climate control and a power liftgate.

: Inside the RX, you’ll find high-quality materials, comfortable seating, and a wide range of standard features such as dual-zone automatic climate control and a power liftgate. Advanced technologies: Lexus’s suite of safety and driver assistance features (Lexus Safety System+ 2.0) includes lane departure warning, low-speed adaptive cruise control, and pedestrian detection.

Ford Explorer Hybrid

The Ford Explorer Hybrid is another solid choice when selecting a family hybrid SUV. Offering ample space and versatility, combined with useful features, the Explorer Hybrid could be ideal for your needs.

Here are some highlights of this model:

Powertrain : The Explorer Hybrid’s powertrain consists of a 3.3-liter V6 engine and an electric motor, generating a combined 322 horsepower.

: The Explorer Hybrid’s powertrain consists of a 3.3-liter V6 engine and an electric motor, generating a combined 322 horsepower. Spaciousness : Ford Explorer Hybrid offers seating for up to seven passengers, ensuring your family has plenty of room for both passengers and cargo.

: Ford Explorer Hybrid offers seating for up to seven passengers, ensuring your family has plenty of room for both passengers and cargo. Convenience features: Equipped with the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite of driver assistance features, you’ll have access to helpful technologies such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist.

Now that you have an overview of these additional noteworthy hybrid SUVs, you can consider each of these options alongside your other favorite models while searching for the perfect family hybrid SUV.

Selecting the Right Hybrid SUV

2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Car Rankings and Best Price Program

When looking for the best hybrid SUVs for your family, it’s important to consider reputable car rankings, such as those provided by U.S. News and Edmunds.

These rankings take into account factors like safety, performance, and fuel efficiency. Additionally, utilizing a Best Price Program can help you find the most competitive local prices for your top hybrid SUV choices.

Powerful Performance and Electric Vehicles

As you evaluate the performance of hybrid SUVs, focus on those that offer a powerful yet efficient driving experience. Many hybrid models deliver impressive acceleration, making them suitable for various driving activities.

In addition to traditional hybrid SUVs, consider electric vehicles (EVs) that offer extended range and increased fuel efficiency. With advancements in EV technology, you can now find models with more than ample power and greatly reduced emissions.

Space, Style, and Comfort

2023 Sportage HEV

A family-friendly hybrid SUV should provide sufficient space, style, and comfort. Key features to consider include:

Seating Capacity: Prioritize SUV models with enough seating for your entire family, including third-row options when possible.

Prioritize SUV models with enough seating for your entire family, including third-row options when possible. Cargo Space: Assess the available cargo space to ensure it accommodates your family’s needs for daily activities and road trips.

Assess the available cargo space to ensure it accommodates your family’s needs for daily activities and road trips. Interior Design: Opt for an SUV that boasts a stylish, modern, and well-designed interior to make your journeys more enjoyable.

Opt for an SUV that boasts a stylish, modern, and well-designed interior to make your journeys more enjoyable. Comfort and Convenience: Evaluate the presence of comfort features like heated seats, user-friendly infotainment systems, and ample legroom for all passengers.

By focusing on these criteria – car rankings, best price programs, powerful performance, electric vehicles, as well as space, style, and comfort, you can confidently choose the perfect hybrid SUV that meets your family’s needs.

2023 Sorento HEV

Conclusion

As you consider your options for a family hybrid SUV in 2023, it’s important to focus on a few key aspects: fuel efficiency, safety features, handling, and interior space. With the growing trend towards electrification, numerous hybrid SUV options are available to suit your needs.

Researching expert reviews and rankings from reliable sources, such as U.S. News and Edmunds, can help narrow down your choices. Pay attention to real-world test results, as they provide valuable insights into the hybrid SUV’s performance and suitability for family use.

Comfort and practicality are essential factors when looking for a family vehicle. A well-designed interior with ample cargo space and seating capacity for passengers is crucial. Additionally, the latest infotainment technology can enhance your driving experience and help keep your family entertained on long drives.

Finally, remember that opting for a hybrid SUV could reduce your carbon footprint and saves you money at the pump. By choosing a hybrid vehicle, you are taking a step towards a greener future while providing a comfortable and efficient means of transportation for your family.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the most fuel-efficient family hybrid SUVs?

When it comes to fuel efficiency, some of the top hybrid SUVs include the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid, 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, and the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid. These models offer impressive fuel economy without compromising on space and comfort for your family.

Which hybrid SUVs offer the best safety features for families?

Safety is always a top priority for families. Hybrid SUVs like the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid, 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid, and 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid are known for their advanced safety features. Look for models equipped with driver assistance technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and automatic emergency braking to keep your family safe on the road.

What are the top-rated hybrid SUVs with 3-row seating?

Three-row seating is essential for many growing families. Hybrid SUVs like the Kia Sorento Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, and the upcoming 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV offer 3-row seating options, giving you plenty of space for family road trips and daily commutes.

How do hybrid SUVs compare in terms of affordability?

Hybrid SUVs can be more expensive than their non-hybrid counterparts, but they can save money on fuel costs in the long run. Affordable options include the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, with a starting MSRP of $27,490, and the 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. Remember to factor in potential tax incentives and long-term savings when comparing the cost of hybrid models.

Which luxury hybrid SUV models are best for families?

If you’re searching for a luxury hybrid SUV for your family, consider models like the Audi Q5 Plug-in Hybrid, BMW X5 xDrive45e, and Volvo XC90 Recharge. These luxury SUVs offer a combination of performance, efficiency, and advanced technology that can elevate your family’s driving experience.

What features should be considered in a family hybrid SUV?

When searching for the perfect family hybrid SUV, keep an eye out for features like spacious interiors, comfortable seating, ample cargo space, and user-friendly infotainment systems. Additionally, consider fuel economy, safety ratings, and overall reliability to ensure that your chosen vehicle meets your family’s needs for years to come.