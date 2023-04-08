If you’re shopping for a new vehicle and reliability is a big factor in your buying decision, Subaru and Toyota are two brands that you’ll probably want to consider. These two brands are both well-established manufacturers of affordable cars, SUVs, trucks, and crossovers with dynamic handling and rugged looks. And while both companies have impressive reputations for reliability among their target market, there’s only so much you can know from marketing materials. The real proof of whether a car brand is reliable is in how their vehicles perform over time. Read on to find out about Subaru vs Toyota Reliability: who is more reliable when it comes to dependability and long-term durability?

How Is Reliability measured?

For starters, it’s important to look at the different types of reliability that are available for cars. This determines how likely you are to experience problems in your vehicle over time, and if those issues are likely to be a significant problem.

The first thing to consider is how reliable vehicles are today. In the case of Toyota and Subaru, these companies have been around for a while now, and their cars are fairly well-known. They’ve been in business since the 1940s, so they’ve got quite a bit of experience with building quality vehicles.

The cars themselves have been getting better as time goes on too, so if you’re looking for an affordable car that will last you years to come, these two brands are definitely worth checking out.

As for other factors that can contribute to determining how reliable your vehicle is over time, it’s important to take into account possible failures from accidents or damage from other sources such as water or mud after the fact.

Dependability – This refers to the quality of a car’s components that makes it suitable for everyday use. If a particular model is dependable, it will usually have consistent performance over time and rarely needs repairs.

Durability – This refers to the overall longevity of a car. Durable cars can typically last for hundreds of thousands of miles before needing major repairs.

Safety – While this is its own category, safety also factors into reliability. A vehicle that is less likely to break down on the road is also less likely to cause an accident.

How reliable are Toyota and Subaru?

Toyota is one of the most reliable car brands available in the United States, but there is a lot more to it than that. For comparison, the average car rating is just a Double A. Toyota’s reliability is so high that it was the first car manufacturer to ever receive a Triple A rating for dependability, which is almost unheard of in the auto industry.

While most cars lose about 35% of their value during the first year, the average Toyota loses only 19%. Toyota has such a strong reputation for dependability that it now offers a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty on all of its new cars, which is similar to what many other car manufacturers offer on used cars. The Toyota Camry, Corolla, and RAV4 are some of the most reliable models in the entire Toyota lineup, with the RAV4 being one of the most reliable SUVs on the road today.

The top-end models from Toyota like the Avalon, Lexus, and Prius are also very reliable and have proven to withstand the test of time. However, even entry-level models are also well-built and have a reputation for longevity.

Subaru reliability VS other brands

Subaru is known for being an extremely reliable brand, but just how reliable is it compared to Toyota? The short answer is that Subaru has one of the highest dependability ratings in the industry, but falls just a little behind the dependability of Toyota.

The Outback and Forester are two of the most reliable SUVs in their class, making them staple SUVs for people across many different professions. The Impreza and WRX are reliable models that are designed to take a beating, making them great cars for outdoors enthusiasts, while the Legacy and Forester are dependable family sedans that are perfect for interstate driving.

Pros of Owning a Toyota

High resale values – Even on the low-end models, Toyota vehicles hold their value exceptionally well. This means that you can sell your current Toyota and recoup a significant portion of your investment when you’re ready to upgrade.

Outstanding safety record – There are many reasons why you should want to buy a safe vehicle, and Toyota is one of the safest car brands on the road today. From active safety features to extensive crash testing, Toyota is leading the way when it comes to safety.

Excellent reliability – The average model will last over 100,000 miles without needing significant repairs. All of these numbers are significantly higher than those of most other car brands, thanks to Toyota’s reputation for offering reliable cars. Thanks to the brand’s reputation for reliability, you can also expect to get great value for money from your new Toyota, with depreciation being lower than average in most cases.

Pros of Owning a Subaru

Off-road capability – If you’re looking for a car that can tackle just about any terrain, a Subaru is an excellent choice. With brands like Outback, Forester, and WRX in their lineup, Subaru has models for every type of off-roading.

Durable engines – Subaru’s engines are extremely durable, with many of them having the ability to last well over 300,000 miles without wearing out. The 2.5-liter engine in the WRX is a prime example of this, with many owners seeing it hit 400,000 miles.

Strong safety record – Subaru has a proven track record with crash testing, and their vehicles are excellent choices for families with young children.

Excellent reliability – Subaru has one of the highest dependability ratings in the country, making it a brand that you can trust to last for years.

2023 Subaru Crosstrek

Cons of Owning a Toyota

High maintenance costs – While Toyota’s reliability makes up for it, the brand has a reputation for being a bit harder to maintain. This can be an issue if you’re not mechanically inclined, as some repairs may be a bit more complicated than those of other brands.

Lack of excitement – While you have to credit Toyota for its enviable reputation for reliability, it’s not a brand many of us would associate with excitement. Models like the RAV4, Corolla, and Camry sell in massive numbers, but they’re not the kind of vehicles you have pictures of on the wall or dream of owning one day.

Cons of Owning a Subaru

Higher insurance rates – Subaru is a great brand, but the company’s high insurance rates are a bit of a black mark on its reputation. If you own a Subaru and want to keep your insurance premiums low, it’s best to stay away from high-risk sports models.

High maintenance costs – This is another aspect of Subaru ownership that may be a turn-off for some people. While Subaru engines and transmissions are extremely durable, they also require more frequent maintenance than some comparable models.

Potential reliability issues – While Subaru is a very reliable brand, there are a few models that have been known to have reliability issues. The WRX is a model you need to be careful with as there have been reports of turbo cracking, which is a major safety concern. Subaru has issued a few recalls for this problem, but some models may not have been fixed yet.

The WRX has loads of power, but it is also very expensive to maintain. The maintenance schedule for this car is very strict, and you will probably have to take it to the shop often. There have also been complaints about the transmission failing. If you are considering this car, you may want to test drive it to make sure it shifts smoothly.

My Thoughts On Which Is More Reliable: Subaru vs Toyota?

When you really look at the facts, Toyota is the brand that comes out on top. The Japanese manufacturer has a reputation for making dependable vehicles that can last for years without needing significant repairs.

Subaru has its merits, especially when it comes to off-roading, and you can’t say its vehicles look like anything else out there. Subaru has a good track record for reliability, but Toyota is in a class of its own in this important area.

If you’re looking for a great driving experience and something a little different, a Subaru would probably be a better choice than Toyota. However, if you’re in the market for something you can depend on and excitement isn’t too high on your agenda, you’re going to go with a Toyota over a Subaru every time.