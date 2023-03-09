The 7 Best Tires For Your Toyota Highlander

Choosing the right tires for your Toyota Highlander may not be easy. However, it is worth every strain when done right, as it elevates your driving experience.

What Are The Best Tires For A Toyota Highlander? The best tires for your highlander are Michelin Premier LTX, Bridgestone Dueler, and Continental CrossContact. Choose the right tire based on your driving habits, which gets you closer to your vehicle. Explore the different tires available in the market and settle on the one you think matches your needs.

We wanted to know what drivers and owners of Toyota highlanders would naturally go for. Our research led us to visit different garages as we waited to spot different Toyota highlander owners who we interviewed.

The information we got from the owners and expert advice from professional mechanics helped us conclude that different owners opt for different things when shopping for the best tires for their Toyota Highlander.

Read on and find some of the best tires you can buy for your Toyota highlander.

Check out this related article! Tread Carefully: The 11 Worst Tire Brands You Should Avoid [In 2023]

Best Toyota Highlander Tires

1. Michelin Premier LTX – All-Season Tire Best

Michelin Premier LTX All-Season Radial Tire - 265/60R18 110T All-Season radial car tire designed for driving crossovers and SUVs year-round in all weather conditions

Innovative rain grooves expand and emerge as the tire wears, maintaining great wet braking and wet traction, helping to prevent aquaplaning

MICHELIN EverGrip Technologies provide superb traction and road handling for the whole life of the tire. Ensuring safe driving performance until the very last mile

Excellent handling and steering precision when cornering, braking and accelerating in low temperatures. Features MICHELIN EverGrip compound with 3-D self-locking sipes that act as biting edges to...

60,000 Miles Manufacturer's Treadwear Limited Warranty; 6 year Standard Limited Warranty; 215/65R16 98H265/60R18 110T

This is one of the best-reviewed tires for Toyota highlanders and other vehicles based on customer experience. It’s made using the ever-grip technology from Michelin.

The premier LTX has fantastic traction on the road, which makes it versatile and useful for all weather conditions.

Users also love that it has less noise when the tire hits the road hence less distraction and more focus.

It is the perfect tire to use in an environment where the weather changes frequently. It works rather well in snow.

Tire Specifications

60,000 miles Michelin warranty

9″ tread depth

44 to 51 PSI of maximum inflation pressure

26 to 37 pounds of tire weight

98 to 112 load index

620 UTQG tread wear

A – UTQG traction

A – UTQG temperature

Tire Performance

The tires have an impeccable performance on dry tarmac. This is attributed to its formidable side wall and softer treads. The combination of these traits provides a firm grip on the road surface.

The evergrip technology makes it perfect for dry road use, just as it does on wet roads. It increases tread groove diameter over time and causes newer grooves to emerge as the older ones wear off.

The action triggers perfect dry traction.

The wet performance is also quite impressive, thanks to the evergrip Michelin technology. Additionally, the treads come with rain grooves hidden whenever the treads are in perfect condition.

They only come out when the tire’s tread wears out, increasing traction on wet surfaces.

The feature enhances slippage-free driving on wet surfaces. It also prevents hydroplaning as it allows for proper water channeling.

Additionally, the evergrip technology comes with sunflower oil, enhancing flexibility whenever it is cold and increasing grip on slippery roads. The silica in the tires helps strengthen them as it increases the bonding.

These tires also perform exceptionally well in snow and ice. Driving on fairly straight roads in snowy weather is possible because of the rubber treads, which makes Michelin Premier LTX a decent performer in mild to moderate snow situations.

The silica in the tires enhances the tire’s strength, making them very stable in such weather.

However, despite their decent performance on snow, it is best to note that they are winter tires. If you live in an area where it snows heavily during winter, you are better off purchasing appropriate winter tires.

What Sets This Tire Apart

The LTX tires are set apart from the rest because of the evergrip technology, which makes the tires super stable and convenient for use in all weather.

They are also comfortable, noise-free, and long-lasting, making them ideal for most people. They easily qualify as all-weather tires.

Recent Updates to This Tire

There are no recent upgrades to the tire.

Benefits of the Michelin Premier LTX

Comfortable and quiet ride

High traction level

Flexible in cold weather and perfect grip in wet weather

Drawbacks of the Michelin Premier LTX

Michelin tires are pretty expensive and not affordable to average buyers

It may have a shorter tread life

Overall premature wear

Who Should Buy The Michelin Premier LTX?

The Michelin Premier LTX tire is considered an all-weather tire. Any car owner can use it, although they are best recommended for light trucks.

It is developed for drivers of pickup trucks, light utility vans, crossovers, and sport utility vehicles.

Where To Buy The Michelin Premier LTX

2. Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus –Best for Touring

Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus is one of the best vehicles for touring services. It has the capacity to work well on multiple terrains. The features, coupled with functionality makes it a perfect choice for your tours.

Tire Specifications

100.0 load index rating

65.0 tire aspect ratio

T speed ​​rating

Tire Performance

The Bridgestone Dueler is one of the most reliable tires for use on multiple types of terrains. It delivers ease, comfort, and quietness on all the terrains it moves on, making it an excellent pick for tours, specifically for the Toyota Highlander.

It has a spike pattern that is asymmetrical together with continuous tendons in the middle.

All these features make it perfect for driving on highways, thanks to its quick response and perfect stability.

Its stable grip makes it perfect for driving at high speeds on dry roads. It also delivers short braking capabilities and ultimate smoothness, which is excellent for stopping suddenly.

You’ll love that the perfect grip remains the same on wet surfaces. It has four wides on the surface giving the tire excellent drainage performance, security, and stability.

Unfortunately, it is not great for constant off-road driving despite having the right features because it quickly wears off.

What Sets This Tire Apart

This tire is set apart because of its excellent fuel efficiency and quiet track technology, guaranteeing a comfortable and all-around quiet driving experience.

Recent Updates to This Tire

It has an improved fuel efficiency rating of up to 10% compared to its predecessors.

Benefits of the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus

It is energy saving

Increased traction due to the wide perimeter grooves

Short braking distance

Drawbacks of the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus

Less than impressive off-road performance

Not good for extreme weather conditions, especially snow

It may be expensive for tires in its category

Who Should Buy the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus?

The tires are compatible with many vehicles, majorly SUVs, crossovers, light trucks, vans, and minivans. Some SUVs that these tires suit include the Honda Pilot, Hyundai Santa Fe, And Dodge Ram, among others.

The Toyota Tundra and Nissan Frontier are a few examples of light trucks, while Nissan Quest and Kia Sedona are good minivan representatives. The bottom line is that these tires work well with several vehicles.

Where to Buy the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus

3. Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max – Best for Highway Use

The Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max is a great choice if you use the highway regularly. It offers better performance with great stability, especially in wet conditions.

Tire Specifications

Speed rating T

60.0 tire aspect ratio

105.0 load index rating

Tire Performance

The unique tire designs give it advantages, including the perfect ability to drive on wet surfaces.

It is stable on wet surfaces and delivers excellent traction on dry surfaces, especially highways. Users also love the ideal handling capabilities they get on highways.

You hardly hear any loud tire noises or suffer from skidding issues when making corners or repeated turns. It comes with zigzag and aqua channel grooves, giving it an exceptionally excellent grip on wet roads. However, you ought to be careful in winter since the upper biting angles may not maintain the strength you expect them to.

What Sets This Tire Apart

These tires are designed with a reinforced construction that makes it possible for them to take up different weights of vehicles.

It also allows for improved road contact and varied load sizes thanks to its cavity shape/ design.

Recent Updates To This Tire

There have not been any recent updates to this tire.

Benefits of the Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max

Multiple bite angles thanks to the zigzag and aqua channel grooves

Excellent stability of wet terrain

Lower rolling resistance

Drawbacks of the Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max

Poor performance on snow

Not the best steering response

It can be noisy at high-speed levels

Who Should Buy The Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max?

The Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max is designed for light trucks. This means it is perfect for sport utility auto vehicles, crossovers, and pickup trucks (the light-duty kind).

It is perfect for vehicles that need good wet traction, long-wearing traits, and low rolling resistance.

Where To Buy The Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max

dd

3. Continental CrossContact LX25 – Perfect for Wet Roads

Continental Tires CROSSCONTACT LX25 225X65R17 Tire - All Season, Truck/SUV Engineered for real-life performance on real-life roads.

Premium quality tires from a trusted brand

The actual Tread Pattern for your specific tire may vary slightly from the displayed images based on the size and/or width of the actual tire ordered.

Manufactured to meet or exceed strict quality requirements

Price is per tire

This tire is meant for wet weather and terrains. It has unique compounds that help enhance the efficiency and smoothness of your drive.

Tire Specifications

T- speed rating

65.0 – Tire aspect ratio

100.0 – load index rating

Tire Performance

The tire is great, but its exceptional performance on wet grounds makes it even more exciting.

It also has a decent performance on light snow. These capabilities are made possible thanks to the Ecoplus technology, which makes the tires strong enough to withstand damages caused by wet, snowy, and dry conditions.

Besides, it has a special tread compound that enhances smoothness and tire efficiency, especially for extended periods.

These tires also have wide tracks, giving drivers excellent steering responses when driving on highways at high speeds. The tires are responsive on all types of terrains.

The tire has IMP – Intended purpose tire technology which means they come with unique tread patterns. The IMP tech delivers improved contact, allowing the tires to be better optimized for the specific road.

Drivers are assured of top-level comfort with minimal to no noise levels. All this happens without sacrificing steering and traction. This tire passes as fuel-efficient, making it perfect for long distances.

The performance of these tires on snowy and wet tires makes them excellent for all types of weather.

What Sets This Tire Apart

The continental cross-contact LX25 stands out most for its ability to withstand wet conditions and perform exceptionally well. This is enabled by a special compound that works well on such grounds.

Recent Updates to This Tire

There are no recent updates on the tires

Benefits of the Continental CrossContact LX25

Has great hydroplaning resistance

Low rolling resistance gives it great fuel economy

Flat tire protection is top notch

Drawbacks of Continental CrossContact LX25

It is slightly pricier than most budget brands

It is not good for use in small cars or passenger vehicles

They can be noisy, especially when they land in huge potholes

Who Should Buy the Continental CrossContact LX25?

These tires are suited for various vehicles, including SUVs, long-distance crossovers, and most light trucks. They work for vehicles that travel on highways and long-distance travel.

Where to Buy the Continental CrossContact LX25

4. Yokohama Parada Spec X – Excellent Response

This Japan-made tire is a great choice for a person desiring excellent performance, especially if response matters.

Tire Specifications

V – speed rating

65.0 – Tire aspect ratio

100.0 – load index rating

Tire Performance

In summary, these tires are designed to keep users safer, take them further, and improve overall performance. They deliver exceptional handling, traction, stability, and ride comfort. The manufacturing adds a vital structure that comes with an opposing tread pattern.

This unique manufacturing style results in a softer driving experience without sacrificing the handling capabilities at all times. Additionally, the tire’s design also enhances the acceleration and works on braking capacity.

The tires also have an impressive corner and road grip in dry weather.

What Sets This Tire Apart

The signature design of the Yokohama Parada Spec X tires, which enhances its responsiveness regardless of the weather, is what sets this tire apart from the rest in its category.

Recent Updates to This Tire

There are no recent updates on this tire.

Benefits of Yokohama Parada Spec X

Excellent dry and wet traction

Ensures comfortable and effortless driving that guarantees smooth driving

Impressive corner achievements on highways

Drawbacks of the Yokohama Parada Spec X

It may be noisy on highways

Not the best to use on snow

It should deliver better distance than it does currently

Who Should Buy Yokohama Parada Spec X?

Yokohama tires are great for a variety of cars and drivers. They work perfectly in SUVs, performance pickups, and modern muscle vehicles. They also thrive in different types of terrains and deliver quite impressive results.

Where To Buy The Yokohama Parada Spec X

5. Michelin X-Ice Xi3 – Perfect Winter Tires

MICHELIN X-Ice Xi3 Winter Car Tire for SUVs, Crossovers, and Passenger Cars - 215/65R16/XL 102T This 3rd generation X-Ice winter tire provides the necessary traction to safely overcome extreme winter conditions featuring Cross Z Sipes , Micro-Pumps, and FleX-Ice compound.

The MICHELIN X-Ice Xi3 tire provides winter performance with MICHELIN MaxTouch Construction which features a unique contact patch shape - maximizing even and longer tread life.

The MICHELIN X-Ice Xi3 is also designed to be environmentally friendly to help reduce fuel consumption in addition to having excellent winter grip and long lasting tread life.

Michelin is known for its exceptional technology as far as tire manufacturing is concerned. The X-Ice XI3 is perfect for winter since it comes loaded with all the right features and performance quality.

Tire Specifications

H- speed rating

92 load index rating

60.0 – Tire aspect ratio

Tire Performance

One of the reasons why Michelin X-Ice works great for winter is its FleX-Ice silica compound, a special compound that combines aspects of flexibility and stiffness. This achieves the efficiency of the tires regardless of the weather condition.

It also has a unique design that allows for perfect handling and traction, making the tires outshine others on ice, muddy, and slippery roads.

Moreover, it surprises users since despite such excellent delivery; it still shows zero signs of decrease.

If you enjoy driving smoothly, then this is the tire to consider. It delivers a smooth and quiet experience on any terrain. It is also great on wet roads thanks to its good hydroplaning resistance feature.

What Sets This Tire Apart

The unique FleX-Ice combine in the tires has to be the aspect that sets them exceptionally apart from the rest.

The compounds allow for a perfect combo of stiff but flexible performance, which is a plus.

Recent Updates To This Tire

There are no recent updates to this tire.

Benefits of the Michelin X-Ice Xi3

Exceptional low-rolling resistance

It comes with increased tread stability

Allows for an improved acceleration

Drawbacks of Michelin X-Ice Xi3

May deliver a poorer performance on dry roads

It may not have the best cornering stability

Dry road traction is not to mention the long braking distances

Who Should Buy Michelin X-Ice Xi3?

These particular winter tires are great for various vehicles, including SUVs, passenger vehicles, and crossovers.

Where To Buy Michelin X-Ice Xi3

6. Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Plus – Perfect Budget Tire

Pirelli SCORPION VERDE Season Plus Touring Radial Tire - 285/45R22 114H H- and V-speed rated High Performance All-Season radials for sports cars, coupes, sedans, and crossovers

Designed to combine performance, comfort and treadlife along with year-round traction, even on light snow-covered roads

Optimized contact patch featuring a five-rib directional pattern that blends performance with all-season traction

Linked shoulder blocks and a continuous tapered center rib increase tread rigidity to improve straight-line tracking and handling

Twin steel belts reinforced by a jointless nylon belt cover to provide long-term integrity under high-speed conditions

Tire Specifications

V- speed rating

107 – load index rating

60.0 – tire aspect ratio

Tire Performance

Pirelli is the tire brand that allows drivers to get good performance without necessarily having to break the bank. One of the greatest performance perks is fuel economy. The tires are also environmentally friendly.

It also has stable delivery and excellent grip. They have asymmetric tread patterns with contact pads arranged uniformly, with specific rubber ratios.

These traits make it quite great for handling off-road driving sessions quite well.

The noise-canceling technology in these tires will be a pleasant surprise for drivers who enjoy smooth rides. The tire delivers comfort, smoothness, and noiseless driving all in one.

Overall, these tires have exceptional performance on dry terrains. It also performs exceptionally well on slippery and snowy roads and has improved performance on wet terrains, thanks to the circumferential grooves that have been extended.

What Sets This Tire Apart?

Its affordability without jeopardizing comfort has to be one of the most important traits that set it apart. You never have to worry about driving at high speeds, as smoothness and comfort are guaranteed.

Recent Updates to This Tire

There are no recent updates to this tire.

Benefits of Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Plus

Accessible at affordable rates

Has uniform wear and tear

It has reasonably good handling regardless of the terrain

Drawbacks of Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Plus

The braking performance may be a bit dismal

Some customers complain about the shorter lifespan

Some users have registered complaints about the long-distance highway traveling

Who Should Buy Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Plus?

This type of tire is best suited for luxury pickup trucks and sport utility. This type of tire

Where To Buy Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Plus Tires

7. Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 – Perfect Snow Capabilities

Sale Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 Winter/Snow SUV Tire 225/65R17 102 S Confident Stopping Power On Snow And Ice

Reliable Handling In Winter Conditions

Bite Particles For Impressive Traction On Ice

Backed by Bridgestone's Winter Tire Limited Warranty

Fit type: Vehicle Specific

Tire Specifications

S- speed rating

65.0 – tire aspect ratio

102.0 – load index rating

Tire Performance

The Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2 has perfect handling in snow. The tires are equipped with the best technologies, including The Nano Pro-Tech Multicell compound, which is behind the ideal handling on snow.

This makes the tires exceptionally great on thick snow and ice terrains.

Coupled with the tire’s zigzag design, this series of tires has an enhanced braking capability on ice and enhanced traction. The tires come with improved safety and impressive acceleration. It also comes with an all-wheel drive feature.

The performance of this tire on snow is entirely satisfactory. Its performance on snow and ice is excellent because of the ice traction. The tires offer safety, precise maneuvering capabilities, and quick performance.

The design and zigzag pattern allow for perfect traction, which makes it possible to work well in wet terrain. At high speeds, the tires also deliver maximum comfort and are noiseless. The dry performance is also great as it offers enough strength.

What Sets This Tire Apart

The tire stands out because of the zigzag design, which makes the braking on ice relatively seamless and enhances traction.

Recent Updates To This Tire

There are no recent updates to this tire.

Benefits of the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2

It comes with good antislip

Good Anti Slip capabilities

It has some of the best ice brakes

Zigzag design improves braking on ice.

Drawbacks of the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2

Prone to easy and quick wear and tear

It does not come with a tire warranty service

It has a shorter tread life

Who Should Buy the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2

These tires are best suited for various vehicles, including trucks, crossovers, and sport-utility vehicles. The tires allow for greater loads and offer four-wheel power trains.

Where to Buy the Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2

Key Takeaways