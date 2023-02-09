7 Reasons Why Michelin Tires Are So Expensive (Are They Worth It?)

Michelin is one of the most recognized and respected names in the tire industry, but many drivers find their tires to be cringingly expensive.

Why Are Michelin Tires So Expensive? Michelin tires are expensive because they make quality tires, feature high-performance models, have high safety ratings & superior tread life, are a well-recognized brand, have exceptional customer reviews, and offer an impressive warranty on the bulk of their tires.

After extensively researching Michelin tire designs and customer reviews, I’ve gathered enough information to determine why their tires are so expensive. In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at the factors that make Michelin tires among the most expensive on the tire market.

How Much Do Michelin Tires Cost?

Budget shoppers tend to stay clear of Michelin tires due to their increased price tag, and understandably so.

Michelin prides itself in releasing top-of-the-line tires that range in class and performance capabilities, which results in a higher tag than most of the competition.

With that said, the price of Michelin tires can greatly vary across the board, with most people paying an average price of $90 to $209 per tire.

High-end tires from Michelin can be very pricey, with some of the most expensive models costing upwards of $500+ per tire, but it’s important to understand that this manufacturer designs a variety of tires at different price ranges.

While buying a tier-1 high-performance tire from Michelin may be more than what most people are willing to spend. Michelin does offer a range of budget-friendly models that cost around $90 to $150 per tire.

How Much Are Michelin Tires Compared to Competitor Tire Brands?

There is a lot of competition in the tire industry, and some brands are more expensive than others.

After researching various tire brands on the market, I was able to confirm that Michelin’s tire models are priced higher than the bulk of its competition.

This is a breakdown of how much Michelin tires cost, on average, compared to other well-known brands:

Michelin Tires – $90 to $209 per tire

Bridgestone – $160 to $178 per tire

Continental – $126 to $170 per tire

Pirelli – $139 to $158 per tire

Goodyear – $119 to $192 per tire

Why Michelin Tires Are So Expensive

When you evaluate tire models on the market, Michelin’s can be considerably more expensive than other brands.

This can be quite frustrating for drivers who prefer the feel of Michelin models, given that not everyone has $600 to $800 to spend on a new set of tires.

Although their tires may be expensive, many drivers would argue that Michelin’s prices are totally justified. There are a number of factors that need to be considered to determine exactly why Michelin tires are so expensive.

1. Tire Quality

The bottom line is that Michelin makes quality tires that are guaranteed to deliver exceptional performance and reliability.

Michelin has been designing tires for over a century, and they continue to prove themselves as of the best manufacturers in the industry by releasing state-of-the-art tires annually.

When you buy a Michelin tire, it will be one of the best models in its class that money can buy. Overall, Michelin’s rubber compounds are superior, improving driving performance and increasing passenger safety.

2. High-Performance Models

Every tire model from Michelin is designed for a specific type of driving condition. Some models are more practical such as all-season tires, whereas other models are intended to maximize the performance of your vehicle.

Michelin’s high-performance tires tend to feature a higher price tag. Many professional drivers rely on Michelin for this very reason and the enhanced performance capabilities of their tires are often a key reason behind the increased cost.

3. High Safety Rating

The most important feature that every driver values in a set of tires is safety.

Although driver safety is connected to so many of the vehicle’s components, the tires you equip your car with are crucial for determining how well your car performs in the most hazardous situations.

Michelin tires are regarded as being among the safest on the market. The tires in Michelin’s line-up are tested extensively before they are released, and the company has a very good track record within the industry.

4. Superior Tread Life

When you evaluate how much tires cost, you need to consider the tread life of the rubber as well as the initial price.

A cheap set of tires with only 20,000 to 40,000 miles may not be as good of a deal as a more expensive model with two or three times the tread life.

Michelin’s tires have a superior tread life that trumps a lot of the other brands in the industry. On average, you can expect a tread life of 50,000 to 70,000 miles for most of Michelin’s all-season models, which means that you will only need to change your tires every 4 or 5 years.

Although Michelin’s tires are expensive, the longevity that you get often results in a better deal compared to other brands given that you will have less frequent tire changes over the years.

5. Brand Recognition

When you design high-quality tires for over a century, you build trust within the industry as a brand that customers can rely on.

Given Michelin’s long-standing within the tire industry, many people buy their tires simply because they recognize the name.

This kind of widespread brand recognition is a justification for Michelin to increase its prices.

6. Customer Reviews

These days, customer reviews are more important than ever. The rapport that companies like Michelin build with their customers can either make or break them.

Customer reviews will often dictate the success of a product, and Michelin’s track record and customer satisfaction rating are extremely high. With exceptional customer reviews, Michelin can raise its prices considerably higher than newer brands.

7. Warranty

As a vote of confidence and commitment to the satisfaction of their customers, Michelin offers an impressive warranty on the bulk of its tires.

Michelin guarantees nothing short of quality when you buy their tires, which is why they offer the following benefits as part of their tire warranty package:

Roadside assistance (3 years)

60-Day money-back guarnatee

Limited tread life warranty

Standard limited warranty

Offering these perks as part of their warranty is a selling point for many people to buy Michelin’s tires, which further justifies the price increase.

Are Michelin Tires Worth It?

Michelin tires are not the most affordable option on the market, but there is a reason for it.

As a leading manufacturer in the tire industry, Michelin specializes in releasing world-class tires that stand out amongst the competition.

If you are looking for a quality set of tires that are reliable and can outperform the bulk of the other brands, yes, Michelin tires are definitely worth it.

Quality comes at a price, and many drivers are willing to pay the extra cost to own a set of Michelin tires if it means they will have increased safety and performance on the road.

You ultimately need to consider what you value in a set of tires and decide if a set from Michelin fits into your budget. The truth is that there are a lot of world-class tires that you can buy from competitive brands, which may be on par with what Michelin has to offer

Many people still prefer to buy from Michelin because they know the name is correlated with quality and reliability. With that said, one of the main reasons that Michelin tires are worth it is because you are guaranteed 100% customer satisfaction or your money back.

