Tread Carefully: The 11 Worst Tire Brands You Should Avoid [In 2023]

The worst tire brands make cheap, low-quality, unreliable and unsafe tires. Here are the 11 worst tire brands you should avoid in 2023.

The worst tire brands that you should avoid are Chaoyang, Accelera, Westlake, AKS Tires, Geostar, Triangle, Autogreen, Sunfull, Goodride and Advanta. Tires from these brands don’t deliver sufficient grip and traction, they wear out prematurely, and the ride quality is extremely poor.

About Car Tires

Tires are one of the most important components in your vehicle and you must ensure that you get the aspect of tires right. They are the only point of contact between your vehicle and the surface. Failure to have the right tires could translate to a big problem on the road.

Therefore, it’s important to invest in a set of high-quality tires for your vehicle,and you must be keen to choose the right tire manufacturers. Indeed, you must buy tires which will last you long and offer you value for the money.

If you install a set of low-quality tires on your car, there’s always the risk of losing control of your vehicle and ending up in an accident. In fact, studies show that approximately 11,000 accidents happen every year due to poor-quality tires.

Besides the safety risk, poor-quality tires will affect ride quality. For instance, you may experience excessive vibrations and road noise when you are driving on a set of poor-quality tires.

Low-quality tires also wear out at a faster rate, compared to high-quality tires. Therefore, if you buy a set of low-quality or cheap tires, there’s a high chance you will be forced to replace them after a few months.

In the end, they will end up costing you more, compared to someone who purchased a set of high-quality tires. You are also going to be inconvenienced when you are on the road. Let’s look at the worst tire brands in the market.

The 11 Worst Tire Brands to Avoid in 2023

As you can see, you should avoid cheap tire brands at all costs. As much as they may come across as a pocket-friendly option, their drawbacks outweigh the benefits by far. And, there are hundreds of brands out there that make poor-quality tires.

So, knowing which tire brands to avoid can prove to be a challenge. Fortunately, we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. We’ve scoured the internet and identified the worst tire brands on the market.

If you are in the market for a set of tires for your van, sedan, truck, SUV or any other vehicle, here is a list of the 11 worst tire brands to avoid in 2023.

Chaoyang

Chaoyang is a subsidiary of Zhongce Rubber Group, one of the most popular tire manufacturers in China And a well known name in Chinese tire manufacturers. These Chinese tire brands, established in 1958, are not quality tire brands.

Chaoyang has mainly specialized in manufacturing bicycle tires as one of the main Chinese tire brands,and they purport to offer a cheap tire which are high quality tires.

But recently, they ventured into vehicle tires, and they now have an extensive selection of auto tires, for almost all types of vehicles on the road. While their bicycle tires perform reliably well, the situation is completely different when it comes to vehicle tires. It’s, without a doubt, one of the worst tire brands for vehicles.

According to drivers who have used tires from this brand, they are prone to punctures and bursting. And, this can be attributed to the soft rubber used to make them. Also, you can expect these tires to wear out prematurely due to this low-quality rubber.

Another reason why you should avoid Chaoyang tires is that they will only deliver dependable traction and grip when they are new,and they are generally soft tires. So, once they begin wearing out, they will not provide you with safe and reliable traction.

Accelera

Accelera started its operations more than 25 years ago. It manufactures and sells a wide range of tires for passenger tires as well as off-road tires for trucks and SUVs. This Indonesia-based company claims that it manufactures high quality tires and good tires.

However, this doesn’t happen to be the case, going by the online reviews posted by previous buyers. Most of the people that have used tires from this brand claim that they lose traction and grip completely on wet surfaces.

Also, like other cheap tires, Accelera tires are made of low-quality rubber. Therefore, they are not going to last you for long. And, you can expect to head back to the market to replace them after a short duration of use.

Westlake

Westlake is yet another subsidiary of Zhongce Rubber Group. Its tires are among the cheapest on the market today. For instance, you can get a passenger tire from this brand for as low as $50.

But, as you may have probably heard, you get what you pay for. Considering that Westlake tires are manufactured in China, they are not taken through rigorous testing and inspection, like tires made in the U.S. and Europe. Consequently, their quality is poor.

Drivers have reported that Westlake tires will only deliver reliable traction for up to 30 miles per hour. So, if you exceed this speed, these tires will lose traction considerably. Also, they wear out quite fast lasting only 12 months or around 10,000 miles.

AKS Tires

Another tire brand that you should avoid in 2023 is AKS Tires. And, there are several reasons why you should stay away from this brand at all costs, regardless of how budget-friendly its tires may appear to be.

First, you will struggle to find any background information on this brand. No information is available on where it’s based or its contact information. And, it’s also highly likely its tires don’t have a warranty.

When it comes to performance, AKS tires will also disappoint you. Even when you are moving at slower speeds in dry conditions, tires from this brand won’t provide you with adequate traction and grip.

Just like other cheap tires, AKS tires have an extremely short lifespan. According to the posted reviews, you will notice signs of serious wear immediately after you hit the road with them. Without a doubt, this is one of the worst tire brands on the market.

Geostar

Geostar is a Taiwan-based tire brand owned by Nankang Rubber Tire. It’s one of Nankang’s budget brands, meaning quality has been compromised in exchange for low pricing.

While its dry traction is somehow decent, its wet traction is dismal. Also, some drivers have mentioned that they have experienced poor steering responsiveness when using this tire.

Also, the ride quality is extremely poor on this tire. It doesn’t absorb bumps, potholes and other surface imperfections. Furthermore, road noise levels are extremely high when driving on this tire. Therefore, it will be highly advisable to avoid this tire brand at all costs, regardless of how pocket-friendly it may be.

Triangle

Launched in 1976, Triangle is one of the newest brands to join the tire industry. When it was initially launched, this company mainly focused on making tires for street sweeper vehicles.

But after a couple of years, it shifted its focus and started making car tires. It currently makes off-road tires, passenger tires, SUV tires, light truck tires and bus tires, just to name a few.

As much as its tires come with a 60-day warranty, most of the reviews and testimonials are negative. One of the issues that drivers face with Triangle tires is loss of traction in wet conditions. Some motorists have also complained of excessive road noise, making the ride extremely uncomfortable.

Autogreen

Autogreen is yet another tire brand that you should stay away from, regardless of how tight your budget for a new set of tires may be. And, there are several reasons why you should avoid this tire brand.

First, tires from this brand pose a serious safety risk, regardless of the road surface or conditions. Online reviews show that tires from this manufacturer are prone to bursting after a short duration of use.

Second, Autogreen tires are among the least durable. A set of these tires will not last you more than 10,000 miles, even when you do most of your driving on well-paved roads. Some drivers have also reported instances of uneven tread wear, further reducing their lifespan.

Third, tires from this brand deliver poor ride quality. The ride is extremely uncomfortable, occasioned by road noise and vibrations, even when you are driving at lower speeds.

Sunfull

Sunfull is a U.S. tire brand owned by Unicorn Tire Corporation. It sells a wide range of tires, including light truck tires, SUV tires, high-performance passenger tires, all-season passenger tires, winter tires and all-weather tires, just to name a few.

Considering that this is a U.S. brand, you would expect its tires to be highly reliable. Unfortunately, this is not the case. Motorists who have used this company’s tires have repeatedly complained about their poor wet performance.

Sunfull tires deliver some of the longest stopping distances. Therefore, if you were to find yourself in a situation that required you to make an emergency stop, there’s a high chance you will end up hitting the object in front of you if you are driving on these tires.

Goodride

Goodride is another brand that falls under the Zhongce Rubber Group. It has a vast selection of tires, ranging from truck tires, passenger car tires, bus tires and truck tires. This brand also produces tires for the commercial market.

On paper, Goodride tires appear to be of high quality. But, this is not the situation on the ground. Its tires fall short when it comes to traction on wet and snowy surfaces.

And, considering that its tires go for $100 or even more, we can assure you that you won’t get value for your money.

Advanta

Advanta is a subsidiary of American Pacific Industries, based in Scottsdale Arizona. It manufactures passenger car tires, high-performance tires, SUV and truck tires as well as commercial truck tires. Its tires are among the cheapest on the market.

Advanta claims that it manufactures its tires using state-of-the-art technology, to ensure maximum durability, reliable traction, decent handling as well as a quiet and comfortable ride.

But, this doesn’t appear to be the case. According to tests conducted by Consumer Reports, Advanta tires don’t deliver adequate grip in wet and snowy conditions. Also, its tread life is quite short and the ride is noisy and rough.

Trazano

Trazano is also part of the Zhongce Rubber Group. It mainly specializes in all-season highway tires for different types of vehicles. According to the information posted on the Zhongce website, Trazano tires are reliable and safe.

But, this is not the case. Some drivers who have used tires from this brand claim they are among the worst to ever drive on. Trazano tires tend to lose traction completely in ice and snow. Also, like most of the other tires from the Zhongce Group, Trazano tires are prone to premature wear and tear.

