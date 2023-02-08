What Are The Best Tires For A Widebody Charger? 2023 Answers!

Muscle cars like the Widebody Charger are impressive and aesthetically pleasing. Buying the best tires for your vehicle is important if you own one.

What Are The Best Tires For The Widebody Charger? The best tires for the Widebody Charger include Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20, Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18, Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20, Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20, and the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20.

We spoke with car experts about what sets the Widebody Charger apart and the best tires for this vehicle. When driving this impressive muscle car, they gave us reliable insight into the right tires for all seasons.

Best Tires for the Widebody Charger

1. Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20

Tire Specifications

Manufacturer: Yokohama

Model: Parada Space X

Size: 255/40R20

Rim Size: 20 inches

Tire Diameter: 25

Tread Design: Directional

Load Capacity:2039 pounds

Load Index Rating: 105.0

Section Width: 255 mm

Construction: Radial

Speed Rating: V

Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0

Tread Depth:11 32nds

Tire Performance

One of the best tires for the Widebody Charger is the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20. It’s a perfectly crafted tire to suit muscle cars and is quite aesthetically pleasing.

Plus, drivers can enjoy good traction no matter the season, even when there’s a bit of snow on the roads.

The Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20 tire has an aggressive directional tread design that suits all-season use.

Enjoy a comfortable drive, good braking and handling when cornering, and better acceleration and deceleration.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20 tire is a good option since you experience less pattern noise. This is largely due to Yokohama’s pitch technology that ensures even tire wear that maintains proper vehicle stability.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20

Noise-free ride

Good use during mild winter

Stability and longevity

Drawbacks of the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20

Non-winter vehicle tire

Who Should Use the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20

The best people to use the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20 tire are folks who own a Widebody Charger. Also, you can apply these tires if you own a muscle car, SUV, or big pickup truck.

Where to Buy the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20

Amazon

Walmart

Tirerack

2. Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18

Manufacturer: Michelin

Model: Premier A/S

Size:225/60R18

Rim Size: 18 inches

Tire Diameter: 28.6

Tread Design: Symmetrical

Load Capacity: 1764 pounds

Load Index Rating: 100.0

Section Width: 225 mm

Construction: Radial

Speed Rating: H

Tire Aspect Ratio: 60.0

Tread Depth:8.5 32nds

Tire Performance

A Widebody Charger can also benefit from the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18 tire that delivers the most comfortable ride. This is an all-season tire with even wear and good traction no matter the time of the year.

The tire has a durability that rates at S-or T- speed that you can even use during mild winter conditions.

When it’s wet, and the roads have lots of water, the rain grooves of the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18 tire expand because of the EverGrip technology.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

There’s sunflower oil in the compound of this car tire that comes in handy when temperatures drop. This allows tire flexibility because the tire stops shorter in wet conditions to provide the best traction.

Even worn tires benefit from this feature, especially during early winter when there’s light snow.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18

Better fuel efficiency

Improved driving control

Good stopping power

Drawbacks of the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18

Noisy car tire

Who Should Use the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18

Grab the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18 if you drive a Widebody Charger. Also, folks who own SUVs, Pickup Trucks, and Muscle cars can purchase them.

Where to Buy the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18

Amazon

Tirerack

Walmart

3. Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20

Tire Specifications

Manufacturer: Goodyear

Model: Eagle F1 Supercar 3

Size: 245/45R20

Rim Size: 20 inches

Tire Diameter: 28.7 inches

Tread Design: Asymmetrical

Load Capacity: 1929 pounds

Load Index Rating: 103

Section Width: 20 inches

Construction: Radial

Speed Rating: Y

Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0

Tread Depth: 7.14 mm

Tire Performance

The Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 tire suits the Widebody Charger because of its impressive features. This car tire needs 20-inch rims and is most suitable for summer or warm-season use.

If you drive a muscle car, you can maintain top performance with the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 tire.

The tire has good handling and grip no matter the season. In fact, the tire has top traction in both wet and dry conditions.

This tire features top performance thanks to the asymmetrical tread pattern. It also has a huge outboard shoulder with a low void that works to improve lateral grip when cornering at high speed.

You can also enjoy good wet traction because of the full-depth sipes on the inboard shoulder with a wider void area for better water evacuation.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 tire features racing-inspired construction, enabling better steering and handling. This tire is light and even features temperature stability.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20

Even tire wear

Good grip, especially during summer

Reliable wet and dry season traction

Drawbacks of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20

Non-winter car tire

Who Should Use the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20

Get the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 if you drive a Widebody Charger. This tire also suits folks driving high-powered and high-performance vehicles.

Where to Buy the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20

Amazon

Onlinetires

Walmart

4. Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20

Tire Specifications

Manufacturer: Lexani

Model: LX-Twenty

Size: 225/35R20

Rim Size: 20 inches

Tire Diameter: 25

Tread Pattern: Asymmetrical

Load Capacity: 2000 pounds

Load Index Rating: 95.0

Section Width: 245 mm

Construction: Radial

Speed Rating: W

Tire Aspect Ratio: 35.0

Tread Depth: 9.8 32nds

Tire Performance

The Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 tire offers all-weather traction for folks who drive a Widebody Charger. This tire has an asymmetrical tread pattern with a dual zone function. Both ensure the best traction and grip when driving in wet and dry conditions.

There’s impressive controllability where the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 tire is concerned. Lexani ensures the tire maintains road contact at all times thanks to the 3 center ribs.

Driving pressure is also kept minimal due to the car tire’s shape.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

Folks who purchase the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 car tire will note it has a stronger internal structure that improves performance at high-speed. This also ensures longevity for the tire.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20

Improved dry performance

Longer tread life

Better handling and cornering

Drawbacks of the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20

Non-winter car tire

Who Should Use the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20

The best people to use the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 tire are folks who own a Widebody Charger.

Also, you can apply these tires if you own a muscle car, SUV, or big pickup truck.

Where to Buy the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20

5. General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20

Tire Specifications

Manufacturer: General

Model: G-Max RS

Size: 245/R18

Rim Size: 20 inches

Tire Diameter: 28.7

Tread Design: Directional

Load Capacity: 1609 pounds

Load Index Rating: 103.0

Section Width: 245 mm

Construction: Radial

Speed Rating: Y

Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0

Tread Depth: 10 32nds

Tire Performance

The General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 is a reliable car tire used in wet and dry conditions. It features a directional tread pattern with a top-performance summer mold compound.

You can enjoy better acceleration and braking thanks to the solid center rib of the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 tire. General also features SmartGrip technology for good handling and steering response at top speeds.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

Tire longevity and cornering traction are possible with the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 tire because General uses StabiliTread Technology. This enables even pressure distribution since the tire has a wide contact patch.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20

Good for summer use

Reliable wet traction

Sporty handling

Drawbacks of the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20

Noisy car tires

Who Should Use the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20

Get the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 if you drive a Widebody Charger. This tire also suits folks driving high-powered and high-performance vehicles.

Where to Buy the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20

6. Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20

Tire Specifications

Manufacturer: Pirelli

Model: Winter Sottozero ll

Size: 275/40R20

Rim Size: 18 inches

Tire Diameter: 20 inches

Tread Design:

Section Width: 275 mm

Construction: Radial

Speed Rating: W

Tread Depth: 11 32nds

Item Weight: 29 lbs

Season: Winter

Tire Performance

The Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 winter tire suits high-performance vehicles like the Widebody Charger. This tire’s structure works well in winter conditions where the temperatures can drop negatively.

Regarding tread compound, the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 tire features new polymer formulations that maximize performance in snow and ice.

The mixture that makes up the compound is eco-friendly and ensures better traction on the road.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

It’s important to install the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 winter tire as a set of four. This tire has good thermal stability and can cope well with changing temperatures in winter.

Recent Updates to the Tire

None

Benefits of the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20

Reliable winter tire

High-level grip

Improved performance and control

Drawbacks of the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20

Expensive

Who Should Use the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20

Get the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 if you drive a Widebody Charger. This tire also suits folks driving high-powered and high-performance vehicles for winter driving.

Where to Buy the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20

7. Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18

Tire Specifications

Manufacturer: Hankook

Model: Kinergy PT H737

Size: 255/50R18

Rim Size: 18 inches

Tire Diameter: 20 inches

Section Width: 225 mm

Construction: Radial

Speed Rating: H

Tread Depth: 12 32nds

Item Weight: 25.7 pounds

Season: All-season

Tire Performance

The Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18 suits a Widebody Charger that needs better handling performance. This tire has a stiff optimized tread block that guarantees uniform tread wear while covering extensive mileage.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

Driving confidence in dry weather because of enhanced outboard stiffness on the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18 tire.

Recent Updates to This Tire

None

Benefits of the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18

Delivers high mileage

All-season car tire

Low rolling resistance

Drawbacks of the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18

Non-winter tire

Who Should Buy the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18

The best people to use the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18tire are those who own a Widebody Charger. Also, you can apply these tires if you own a muscle car, SUV, or big pickup truck.

Where to Buy the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18

Key Takeaways