What Are The Best Tires For A Widebody Charger? 2023 Answers!
Muscle cars like the Widebody Charger are impressive and aesthetically pleasing. Buying the best tires for your vehicle is important if you own one.
The best tires for the Widebody Charger include Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20, Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18, Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20, Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20, and the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20.
We spoke with car experts about what sets the Widebody Charger apart and the best tires for this vehicle. When driving this impressive muscle car, they gave us reliable insight into the right tires for all seasons.
Best Tires for the Widebody Charger
1. Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20
Tire Specifications
- Manufacturer: Yokohama
- Model: Parada Space X
- Size: 255/40R20
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Tire Diameter: 25
- Tread Design: Directional
- Load Capacity:2039 pounds
- Load Index Rating: 105.0
- Section Width: 255 mm
- Construction: Radial
- Speed Rating: V
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0
- Tread Depth:11 32nds
Tire Performance
One of the best tires for the Widebody Charger is the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20. It’s a perfectly crafted tire to suit muscle cars and is quite aesthetically pleasing.
Plus, drivers can enjoy good traction no matter the season, even when there’s a bit of snow on the roads.
The Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20 tire has an aggressive directional tread design that suits all-season use.
Enjoy a comfortable drive, good braking and handling when cornering, and better acceleration and deceleration.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
The Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20 tire is a good option since you experience less pattern noise. This is largely due to Yokohama’s pitch technology that ensures even tire wear that maintains proper vehicle stability.
Recent Updates to the Tire
Benefits of the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20
- Noise-free ride
- Good use during mild winter
- Stability and longevity
Drawbacks of the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20
- Non-winter vehicle tire
Who Should Use the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20
The best people to use the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20 tire are folks who own a Widebody Charger. Also, you can apply these tires if you own a muscle car, SUV, or big pickup truck.
Where to Buy the Yokohama Parada Space X 255/45R20
2. Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18
Michelin Tire Specifications
- Manufacturer: Michelin
- Model: Premier A/S
- Size:225/60R18
- Rim Size: 18 inches
- Tire Diameter: 28.6
- Tread Design: Symmetrical
- Load Capacity: 1764 pounds
- Load Index Rating: 100.0
- Section Width: 225 mm
- Construction: Radial
- Speed Rating: H
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 60.0
- Tread Depth:8.5 32nds
Tire Performance
A Widebody Charger can also benefit from the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18 tire that delivers the most comfortable ride. This is an all-season tire with even wear and good traction no matter the time of the year.
The tire has a durability that rates at S-or T- speed that you can even use during mild winter conditions.
When it’s wet, and the roads have lots of water, the rain grooves of the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18 tire expand because of the EverGrip technology.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
There’s sunflower oil in the compound of this car tire that comes in handy when temperatures drop. This allows tire flexibility because the tire stops shorter in wet conditions to provide the best traction.
Even worn tires benefit from this feature, especially during early winter when there’s light snow.
Recent Updates to the Tire
Benefits of the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18
- Better fuel efficiency
- Improved driving control
- Good stopping power
Drawbacks of the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18
- Noisy car tire
Who Should Use the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18
Grab the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18 if you drive a Widebody Charger. Also, folks who own SUVs, Pickup Trucks, and Muscle cars can purchase them.
Where to Buy the Michelin Premier A/S 225/60R18
3. Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20
Tire Specifications
- Manufacturer: Goodyear
- Model: Eagle F1 Supercar 3
- Size: 245/45R20
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Tire Diameter: 28.7 inches
- Tread Design: Asymmetrical
- Load Capacity: 1929 pounds
- Load Index Rating: 103
- Section Width: 20 inches
- Construction: Radial
- Speed Rating: Y
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0
- Tread Depth: 7.14 mm
Tire Performance
The Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 tire suits the Widebody Charger because of its impressive features. This car tire needs 20-inch rims and is most suitable for summer or warm-season use.
If you drive a muscle car, you can maintain top performance with the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 tire.
The tire has good handling and grip no matter the season. In fact, the tire has top traction in both wet and dry conditions.
This tire features top performance thanks to the asymmetrical tread pattern. It also has a huge outboard shoulder with a low void that works to improve lateral grip when cornering at high speed.
You can also enjoy good wet traction because of the full-depth sipes on the inboard shoulder with a wider void area for better water evacuation.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
The Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 tire features racing-inspired construction, enabling better steering and handling. This tire is light and even features temperature stability.
Recent Updates to the Tire
Benefits of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20
- Even tire wear
- Good grip, especially during summer
- Reliable wet and dry season traction
Drawbacks of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20
- Non-winter car tire
Who Should Use the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20
Get the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20 if you drive a Widebody Charger. This tire also suits folks driving high-powered and high-performance vehicles.
Where to Buy the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 245/45R20
4. Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20
Tire Specifications
- Manufacturer: Lexani
- Model: LX-Twenty
- Size: 225/35R20
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Tire Diameter: 25
- Tread Pattern: Asymmetrical
- Load Capacity: 2000 pounds
- Load Index Rating: 95.0
- Section Width: 245 mm
- Construction: Radial
- Speed Rating: W
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 35.0
- Tread Depth: 9.8 32nds
- Tire Performance
The Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 tire offers all-weather traction for folks who drive a Widebody Charger. This tire has an asymmetrical tread pattern with a dual zone function. Both ensure the best traction and grip when driving in wet and dry conditions.
There’s impressive controllability where the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 tire is concerned. Lexani ensures the tire maintains road contact at all times thanks to the 3 center ribs.
Driving pressure is also kept minimal due to the car tire’s shape.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
Folks who purchase the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 car tire will note it has a stronger internal structure that improves performance at high-speed. This also ensures longevity for the tire.
Recent Updates to the Tire
Benefits of the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20
- Improved dry performance
- Longer tread life
- Better handling and cornering
Drawbacks of the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20
- Non-winter car tire
Who Should Use the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20
The best people to use the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20 tire are folks who own a Widebody Charger.
Also, you can apply these tires if you own a muscle car, SUV, or big pickup truck.
Where to Buy the Lexani LX-Twenty 225/35R20
5. General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20
Tire Specifications
- Manufacturer: General
- Model: G-Max RS
- Size: 245/R18
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Tire Diameter: 28.7
- Tread Design: Directional
- Load Capacity: 1609 pounds
- Load Index Rating: 103.0
- Section Width: 245 mm
- Construction: Radial
- Speed Rating: Y
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 45.0
- Tread Depth: 10 32nds
Tire Performance
The General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 is a reliable car tire used in wet and dry conditions. It features a directional tread pattern with a top-performance summer mold compound.
You can enjoy better acceleration and braking thanks to the solid center rib of the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 tire. General also features SmartGrip technology for good handling and steering response at top speeds.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
Tire longevity and cornering traction are possible with the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 tire because General uses StabiliTread Technology. This enables even pressure distribution since the tire has a wide contact patch.
Recent Updates to the Tire
Benefits of the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20
- Good for summer use
- Reliable wet traction
- Sporty handling
Drawbacks of the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20
- Noisy car tires
Who Should Use the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20
Get the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20 if you drive a Widebody Charger. This tire also suits folks driving high-powered and high-performance vehicles.
Where to Buy the General G-Max RS 245/45ZR20
6. Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20
Tire Specifications
- Manufacturer: Pirelli
- Model: Winter Sottozero ll
- Size: 275/40R20
- Rim Size: 18 inches
- Tire Diameter: 20 inches
- Tread Design:
- Section Width: 275 mm
- Construction: Radial
- Speed Rating: W
- Tread Depth: 11 32nds
- Item Weight: 29 lbs
- Season: Winter
Tire Performance
The Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 winter tire suits high-performance vehicles like the Widebody Charger. This tire’s structure works well in winter conditions where the temperatures can drop negatively.
Regarding tread compound, the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 tire features new polymer formulations that maximize performance in snow and ice.
The mixture that makes up the compound is eco-friendly and ensures better traction on the road.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
It’s important to install the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 winter tire as a set of four. This tire has good thermal stability and can cope well with changing temperatures in winter.
Recent Updates to the Tire
Benefits of the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20
- Reliable winter tire
- High-level grip
- Improved performance and control
Drawbacks of the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20
- Expensive
Who Should Use the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20
Get the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20 if you drive a Widebody Charger. This tire also suits folks driving high-powered and high-performance vehicles for winter driving.
Where to Buy the Pirelli Winter Sottozero Series ll 274/40R20
7. Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18
Tire Specifications
- Manufacturer: Hankook
- Model: Kinergy PT H737
- Size: 255/50R18
- Rim Size: 18 inches
- Tire Diameter: 20 inches
- Section Width: 225 mm
- Construction: Radial
- Speed Rating: H
- Tread Depth: 12 32nds
- Item Weight: 25.7 pounds
- Season: All-season
Tire Performance
The Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18 suits a Widebody Charger that needs better handling performance. This tire has a stiff optimized tread block that guarantees uniform tread wear while covering extensive mileage.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
Driving confidence in dry weather because of enhanced outboard stiffness on the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18 tire.
Recent Updates to This Tire
Benefits of the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18
- Delivers high mileage
- All-season car tire
- Low rolling resistance
Drawbacks of the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18
- Non-winter tire
Who Should Buy the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18
The best people to use the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18tire are those who own a Widebody Charger. Also, you can apply these tires if you own a muscle car, SUV, or big pickup truck.
Where to Buy the Hankook Kinergy PT H737 225/50R18
Key Takeaways
- Widebody Charger muscle cars need high-performance tires
- Wet and dry condition traction is crucial
- There needs to be good steering response and handling at top speeds