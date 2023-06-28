BMW CPO: What You Need to Know About BMW’s Certified Pre-Owned Program

If you’re in the market for a luxury car, BMW is a brand that is likely on your radar. While buying a brand new BMW can be expensive, an alternative option can save you money: BMW Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicles.

While researching CPO BMWs, be sure to save these other popular topics: Which Is The Better Buy: Audi, BMW Or Mercedes?, What To Look For When Buying A Used BMW X5, and BMW Hybrid: A Comprehensive Review Of The Best Models On The Market.

BMW CPO vehicles are pre-owned BMWs that have gone through a rigorous inspection process to ensure that they meet BMW’s high standards for quality and performance. These vehicles come with a comprehensive warranty and other benefits that make them an attractive option for buyers who want a luxury car without the luxury price tag.

One of the main benefits of buying a BMW CPO vehicle is the warranty.

BMW’s CPO warranty provides comprehensive coverage for every BMW CPO vehicle for 1 year with unlimited miles after the expiration of the 4 year / 50,000 mile BMW New Vehicle / SAV Limited Warranty.

This means that you can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with knowing that your vehicle is covered in case something goes wrong.

In addition to the warranty, BMW CPO vehicles also come with roadside assistance and other benefits, making owning a BMW more affordable and convenient.

What is BMW CPO?

BMW CPO stands for BMW Certified Pre-Owned. It is a program that certifies pre-owned BMWs to ensure that they meet BMW’s high standards. To be certified, a vehicle must meet specific criteria, including being less than six years old and having fewer than 60,000 miles on the odometer.

Once a BMW is certified, it comes with a one-year, unlimited-mile warranty that extends beyond the original new-car warranty. This warranty provides peace of mind to the buyer, knowing that the vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and is backed by BMW.

In addition to the warranty, BMW CPO vehicles also come with 24/7 roadside assistance, a vehicle history report, and a comprehensive inspection by a BMW-trained technician. This inspection covers everything from the engine and transmission to the brakes and suspension.

To better understand the benefits of the BMW CPO program, here is a table comparing it to buying a regular used BMW:

Regular Used BMW BMW CPO Age No age limit Less than six years old Mileage No mileage limit Fewer than 60,000 miles Warranty No warranty One-year, unlimited-mile warranty Inspection No inspection required Comprehensive inspection by a BMW-trained technician Roadside Assistance No roadside assistance 24/7 roadside assistance Vehicle History Report No vehicle history report Vehicle history report provided

Overall, the BMW CPO program provides a level of assurance and confidence to buyers that they are purchasing a high-quality pre-owned BMW that has been thoroughly inspected and comes with a comprehensive warranty.

Benefits of Buying a BMW CPO

If you’re in the market for a BMW, buying a Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle can be a great option. Here are some benefits of buying a BMW CPO:

Lower Cost Compared to a New BMW

One of the main benefits of buying a BMW CPO is that it is less expensive than buying a new BMW. According to BMW USA, a CPO BMW can cost up to 30% less than a new BMW.

This can be a significant cost savings for those who want a BMW but don’t want to pay full price.

2015 BMW SUV

Comprehensive Warranty Coverage

Another benefit of buying a BMW CPO is the comprehensive warranty coverage. BMW’s CPO warranty is a one-year, unlimited-mile warranty that tacks onto the end of the car’s original new-car warranty. The additional year has no mileage limit, which gives high-mileage drivers good peace of mind.

The primary benefit of the BMW Certified warranty is its comprehensive protection: BMW’s certified pre-owned plan offers one year of additional coverage beyond the factory warranty of 4 years or 50,000 miles, meaning cars can be covered for up to 5 years.

Read more about the factory BMW Warranty (not the CPO Warranty)

Thorough Inspection Process

All BMW CPO vehicles undergo a rigorous inspection process to ensure they meet BMW’s high standards. The inspection process includes a comprehensive vehicle history check, a 360-degree vehicle inspection, and a road test.

BMW technicians inspect everything from the engine and transmission to the brakes and suspension. If any parts are found to be faulty, they are replaced with genuine BMW parts.

Roadside Assistance

BMW CPO vehicles come with 24/7 roadside assistance for the duration of the warranty period. This includes services such as emergency towing, battery jump-start, and lockout assistance.

This can benefit those who travel frequently or live in areas with extreme weather conditions.

Table: Cost Comparison

Entity New BMW BMW CPO Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price $50,000 $35,000 BMW Center $2,500 $2,500 Sale Price $47,500 $32,500 Tax $3,800 $2,600 Title $500 $500 License $100 $100 Registration $200 $200 Adjusted Market Value $54,700 $38,600

As you can see from the table above, buying a BMW CPO can save you a significant amount of money compared to buying a new BMW.

With comprehensive warranty coverage, a thorough inspection process, and roadside assistance, a BMW CPO can be a great option for those in the market for a BMW.

How to Buy a BMW CPO

If you’re in the market for a BMW, a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle might be a great option for you.

Buying a CPO BMW is a smart choice because you get the peace of mind of knowing that the car has been thoroughly inspected and certified by BMW, and you can save money compared to buying a new car. Here are some steps to follow when buying a BMW CPO.

Finding a BMW CPO Vehicle

The first step is to find a BMW CPO vehicle that meets your needs and budget. You can start by searching BMW’s website or visiting a local BMW dealership.

BMW dealerships typically have a large inventory of CPO vehicles, so you can test drive different models and trims to see which one you like best.

Inspection and Certification Process

All BMW CPO vehicles go through a rigorous inspection and certification process to ensure that they meet BMW’s high standards for quality and performance.

The inspection covers everything from the engine and transmission to the brakes and suspension. Any issues are repaired using genuine BMW parts before the vehicle can be certified.

Pricing Information

One of the benefits of buying a BMW CPO vehicle is that you can save money compared to buying a new car.

The price of a CPO BMW depends on several factors, including the model, year, and mileage. You can use BMW’s website to search for CPO vehicles in your area and compare prices to get a sense of what you can expect to pay.

Lease Payment Options

If you’re interested in leasing a BMW CPO vehicle, BMW Financial Services offers lease payment options that can be customized to your needs.

You can choose the length of the lease, the amount of the down payment, and the monthly payment amount. BMW also offers lease-end options, such as the ability to buy the car or trade it in for a new BMW.

Consulting with a BMW Sales Advisor

When you’re ready to buy a BMW CPO vehicle, consulting with a BMW sales advisor is a good idea.

They can help you find the right car for your needs, answer any questions you have about the inspection and certification process, and provide pricing information. A sales advisor can also help you explore financing and lease payment options.

Entity Relevant Information Pricing Information Compare prices on BMW’s website Consult Consult with a BMW sales advisor for help finding the right car and exploring financing options

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BMW Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) program provides a range of benefits to buyers looking for a high-quality used car. The program is designed to ensure that vehicles meet certain standards and come with a warranty that provides peace of mind to the buyer.

One of the benefits of the BMW CPO program is the warranty that comes with the vehicle. The warranty covers the car for a period of one year with unlimited mileage, which is a great benefit for those who plan to drive their car frequently.

Additionally, the BMW CPO program provides a range of other benefits, such as roadside assistance and trip interruption benefits.

Another advantage of the BMW CPO program is that it provides a rigorous inspection process that ensures the car is in excellent condition.

The inspection process includes a 150-point check to ensure that the car meets the program’s standards. This inspection process provides buyers with the assurance that they are buying a car that is in excellent condition.

Overall, the BMW CPO program is an excellent option for buyers who want a high-quality used car that comes with a warranty and other benefits. While the program may not be the cheapest option, it provides a range of benefits that make it a worthwhile investment.

Benefit Description One-year warranty Covers the car for one year with unlimited mileage Roadside assistance Provides 24/7 roadside assistance for the duration of the warranty Trip interruption benefits Provides reimbursement for expenses if the car breaks down while on a trip Rigorous inspection process Includes a 150-point check to ensure the car meets the program’s standards

The BMW CPO program is a great option for buyers looking for a high-quality used car. The program provides a range of benefits, including a warranty, roadside assistance, and trip interruption benefits.

Additionally, the program provides a rigorous inspection process that ensures the car is in excellent condition. While it may not be the cheapest option, the BMW CPO program is a worthwhile investment for those who want a high-quality used car.