Volvo Car USA Goes All-In on Electric with 2024 Line-up Featuring Increased Range and Fully Electric Powertrains

If you follow Volvo or are passionate about electric vehicles, I have some exciting news to share with you today. Volvo Car USA has just announced its 2024 line-up, featuring fully electric powertrains and increased range. As someone who values both sustainability and performance in their vehicles, I think you’ll be thrilled to hear about these updates.

The 2024 models of the fully electric Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge have been improved to offer increased range. This is thanks to two new powertrains that are being offered on both models, including rear-wheel drive variants, which is the first time in 25 years that Volvo Car USA is offering a rear-wheel drive product. These updates help to maintain the safety and secure driving dynamics typical of Volvo cars.

One exciting development for Volvo Cars is the second-generation permanent magnet electric motor that drives the rear axles for the fully electric C40 and XC40 models. This motor has been developed in-house at Volvo Cars, marking a significant step for the company.

The weight of the battery and motors is now more evenly distributed throughout the vehicle, which greatly improves traction for the rear wheels when compared with a traditional front-engine ICE car. The new Single Motor Extended Range C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge models feature a powerful 185 kW (248 hp) permanent magnet e-motor on the rear axle and an 82 kWh battery pack. This combination of a more energy-dense battery and efficient motor allows the C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge to achieve up to 297 and 293 miles of range, respectively on the combined EPA test cycle.

Volvo C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge

In addition to this, charging times have improved significantly, with the uprated 82 kWh battery pack allowing for charging at a top rate of 200 kW DC. Charging the car from 10-80 percent state-of-charge takes approximately 28 minutes.

The Twin Motor all-wheel drive variants also benefit from these updates, providing them with additional range. The previous set-up of two 150 kW electric motors on both front and rear axles has been replaced by our in-house developed 255 hp electric motor on the rear axle and a new 147 hp asynchronous electric motor on the front axle. As the asynchronous motor does not require a constant electrical charge, the Twin Motor conserves energy by engaging the front-axle drive only when it’s needed – contributing to the improvements in range.

The XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD can now drive up to 254 miles, a 21-mile boost over the previous iteration. The range of the C40 Recharge Twin Motor has also improved up to 257 miles from 226 miles (combined EPA cycle).

Model Drive Range (EPA estimated) C40 Recharge Single Motor RWD 297 miles C40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD 257 miles XC40 Recharge Single Motor RWD 293 miles XC40 Recharge Twin Motor AWD 254 miles

These updates aren’t just limited to the powertrains of the vehicles, either. The exterior of the cars have also been updated, with new paint colors and updates to available exterior themes. For example, a new 19-inch alloy wheel for both C40 and XC40 Recharge not only boosts the overall look of the models, but it also helps to reduce drag through its aerodynamic design.

As you can see, Volvo Cars has made significant strides in improving the range and charging capabilities of its fully electric vehicles. These updates make their fully electric models even more attractive than they already were, and show their commitment to becoming a fully electric car maker by 2030. It’s clear that Volvo reliability and innovation are still at the forefront of their designs, and I can’t wait to see what they come up with next.

