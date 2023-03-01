The 5 Best Weight Distribution Hitches For A Ford F150

Whether you are hauling your favorite toys or using your truck to transport loads for work, a quality distribution hitch can be a game-changer for your F150.

What’s the best weight distribution hitch for a Ford F150?

The best weight distribution hitches for the Ford F150 are:

Husky 32218 Center Line TS with Spring Bars (Best Overall Hitch) CURT 17063 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch (Best Hitch for Heavy Towing) Reese Integrated Sway Control Weight Distribution Kit (Best User-Friendy Hitch) Husky 31423 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch (Best-Value Hitch) Equal-i-zer 4-Point Sway Control & Weight Distribution Hitch (Best Sway-Control Hitch)

After extensively researching Ford automotive forums and accessories, I have gathered enough information to determine the best weight distribution hitches for the F150. In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at some of the best weight distribution hitches on the market to help you find the right one for your Ford truck.

Best Weight Distribution Hitches for the Ford F150

When you tow loads from point A to point B, you want to ensure the load you are hauling is safe to transport without destabilizing your car or trailer. This can be a major problem for a lot of F150 drivers given that the stock hitch that comes with the car is not the most reliable for serious towing.

Regardless of whether you use your F150 to tow a camping trailer or a work trailer, a weight distribution hitch is going to make a huge difference in how safely you can haul loads.

Unlike a standard hitch which rests the weight at the center, a weight distribution hitch shifts the weight to the rear of the vehicle and back to the front of the trailer.

By installing a weight distribution hitch, also known as a sway-control hitch, on your Ford F150, you can greatly reduce the risks involved in towing. One of the biggest dangers of hauling a trailer is that the load can potentially destabilize your car while you’re on the road, putting you and others at risk.

A weight distribution hitch will significantly mitigate the chance of sway and it will give you a lot better control of your trailer.

With that said, there are a lot of great weight distribution hitches on the market, and some are undeniably better than others. To help you with your decision-making, I’ve shortlisted the best weight distribution hitches for the Ford F150.

1. Husky 32218 Center Line TS with Spring Bars (Best Overall Hitch)

Sale Husky 32218 Center Line TS with Spring Bars - 800 lb. to 1,200 lb. Tongue Weight Capacity (2-5/16"... Combines weight distribution and sway control in a single unit - no need for additional hardware, outstanding performance - drive it and see

Handle can be used to hook up and remove bars, universal EZ Adjust frame brackets for easy installation and adjustment

None of the noise problems other WD/sway products have - it's quiet, significantly lighter weight than competing products

Forged and hardened steel components deliver excellent long-term durability and service, hitch ball is factory pre-installed and properly torqued

Gross Trailer Weight; up to 12,000 lbs.

Husky is one of the most reliable brands for weight distribution hitches, with a variety of quality options available. However, I found the Husky 32218 Center Line TS to be the best overall weight distribution hitch for the Ford F150.

The superior design of this Husky hitch makes it one of the most dependable weight-distribution hitches that money can buy. You can safely haul around 12,000+ lbs with this hitch, which means that you should be able to safely tow most toys and cargo without overloading your F150.

Husky designed this hitch with alloy steel, making it extremely durable but also very lightweight for its heavy-duty capabilities. The hitch weighs in at just 116 lbs, which is impressive considering its towing capacity.

Installing the hitch is very simple, and its lightweight and practical design make storage very convenient. If you are looking for a weight distribution hitch that will not sway under pressure, the Husky 32218 Center Line TS with Spring Bars is an excellent model to consider for your Ford F150.

2. CURT 17063 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch (Best Hitch for Heavy Towing)

CURT 17063 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch with Integrated Lubrication and Sway Control, Up to... LEVEL TOWING. This weight distribution hitch offers a smoother ride and improved control by distributing the tongue weight of the trailer across the vehicle-trailer combination and leveling the load....

CONTINUOUS LUBRICATION. This CURT weight distribution hitch with sway control is equipped with an integrated lubrication system for smooth, quiet towing. The hitch head has two easy-access grease zerk...

RELIABLE STRENGTH. This load-leveling hitch is constructed with a fabricated head and has 31-3/16-inch long forged steel spring bars. It is rated to tow 10,000 to 14,000 lbs. gross trailer weight and...

STANDARD FIT. To ensure maximum versatility, this stabilizer hitch comes with a highly adjustable 2-inch shank that fits virtually any industry-standard 2-inch trailer hitch receiver. It also includes...

CORROSION-RESISTANT. For long-lasting resilience to the elements, this weight distribution hitch with sway control is covered in a durable carbide black powder coat finish

Ford F150 drivers that need to tow very heavy should keep the CURT 17063 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch at the top of their list.

With a tested weight capacity of 10,000 to 14,000 lbs, you can rest assured this hitch will not let you down. I find that RVers who have large campers, particularly like this hitch given that the increased weight capacity opens up doors for larger RVs such as fifth-wheels.

CURT’s corrosion-resistant weight-distribution hitch was designed to take on extreme loads, implying that you can use it for all types of rugged towing for work. Another feature that I really like about this hitch is that it has an automatic lubrication system.

This means that you do not need to lube up your hitch after using it.

3. Reese Integrated Sway Control Weight Distribution Kit (Best User-Friendy Hitch)

Reese 49912 Integrated Sway Control Weight Distribution Kit, 8,000 lbs. Capacity, Shank Included Designed to improve stability for added ride control and security

2-5/16" hitch ball - Preinstalled and torqued to proper specifications

Includes 8.5” deep drop shank – For today’s taller trucks

No-drill, clamp on brackets (fits up to 7” Trailer Frames)

High strength steel head and welded hitch bar

If you are looking for a weight-distribution hitch for your Ford F150 without any fuss or technical installations, this is it. The Reese Integrated Sway Control Weight Distribution Kit is hands down the most practical hitch on our list given that it comes with a preinstalled and torqued sway control ball and hitch ball right out of the box.

Reese designed this hitch for the F150 driver who wants a one-stop-shop solution for all of their towing needs. This weight distribution hitch is made out of alloy steel, making it very durable.

However, with a total weight of just 100 lbs, I found that it was also fairly easy to store and maneuver.

The only drawback of this hitch is that it’s not quite as heavy-duty as some of the other options on our list, with a weight capacity of 8,000 lbs.

4. Husky 31423 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch (Best-Value Hitch)

Husky 31423 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch with Bolt-Together Ball Mount/Shank Assembly 1200... Husky’s hitch head design reduces installation time. Design allows easy access to hitch ball shank. Features built-in sway control ball platform. Hitch head accepts different spring bar capacities...

Black polyester finish resists rust and corrosion. Lift brackets allow safe and easy hitch hook-up. Interchangeable spring bars fit left or right sides of hitch head. Includes assembly hardware and...

8 inch total height adjustment, rise is 5-5/8 inch, drop is 2-3/8 inch, shank length is 10 inch, ball to pin hole is 12-3/4 inch. Dual sway control platform, 1-1/4" hole on head assembly requires...

Tongue weight range is 801-1,200 pounds and gross trailer weight is 12,000 pounds

Balls not included

Husky’s 31423 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch is one of the most dynamic and easy-to-use hitches you can buy.

This weight-distribution hitch stands out among a lot of the competition given that you can haul 12,000 lbs at a price lower than virtually any other hitch in its class.

The Husky 31423 Round Bar Weight Distribution Hitch is highly recommended to any Ford F150 driver who wants a reliable hitch that they can use to haul heavy loads without breaking the bank.

With that said, one of my favorite things about this hitch is how easy it is to install. In addition, the sway control system ensures that you will have stability when towing, making it extremely safe for loads below 12,000 lbs.

5. Equal-i-zer 4-Point Sway Control & Weight Distribution Hitch (Best Sway-Control Hitch)

The Equal-i-zer 4-Point Sway Control & Weight Distribution Hitch is one the best options on the market for hauling heavy loads. This hitch has an impressive sway control system that secures everything you tow making it one of the safest hitches on our list.

While this is a great hitch for hauling toys, work-related towing is going to be much better suited for this kind of product. Whether you are towing on the farm or at a construction site, this hitch will make your job a whole lot easier.

You can confidently tow heavy loads, and you can even reverse your Ford F150 without needing to detach the hitch. All in all, this weight distribution hitch was built to last and it may be the only hitch you ever have to buy.

Do I Need a Weight Distribution Hitch for My Ford F150?

As a general rule of thumb, I find that a weight distribution hitch should be used if the weight that you’re towing is more than half of your Ford F150.

For example, given that a 2022 Ford F150 can weigh anywhere from 4,021 to 5,025 lbs, depending on the trim you selected, you should use a weight-distribution hitch if you are towing more than 2,011 to 5,013 lbs. Naturally, if you are towing considerably more than this, a weight-distribution hitch may not only be recommended but required to transport loads safely.

Key Takeaways