Lexus NX vs Audi Q5: A Comprehensive Comparison

When it comes to luxury compact SUVs, the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 are two top contenders in the market. These vehicles offer a winning combination of style, performance, and comfort that appeals to a wide range of consumers. However, choosing between them can be a challenging decision due to their unique strengths and weaknesses.

Is the Audi Q5 or the Lexus NX better? The Audi Q5 is better, as it outperforms the Lexus NX in most major categories. It offers superior performance, legroom, cargo capacity, handling, and steering. That said, the Lexus NX is more affordable and beats the Audi Q5 in fuel economy, safety ratings, and safety features.

Both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 offer desirable features and qualities that make them popular choices in the luxury compact SUV segment.

Considering factors like performance, interior space, safety features, and overall value will assist you in determining which vehicle best suits your requirements. Take advantage of our comparison table to make an informed decision and find the perfect luxury compact SUV for your lifestyle.

Key Takeaways:

Here is the list of comparison points mentioned in the article, along with an indication of which vehicle performs better in each category:

Comparison Point Audi Q5 Lexus NX Price ✗ ✓ Fuel Economy ✗ ✓ Performance ✓ ✗ Seating Capacity tie tie Legroom (Front) tie tie Legroom (Rear) ✓ ✗ Cargo Capacity ✓ ✗ Comfort tie tie Interior Entertainment ✓ ✗ Exterior Dimensions ✓ ✗ Wheels ✓ ✗ Handling ✓ ✗ Steering ✓ ✗ Safety Ratings ✗ ✓ Safety Features ✗ ✓

2023 Lexus NX vs Audi Q5: A Comparison

When comparing the 2023 Lexus NX and the Audi Q5, several factors come into play, including price, fuel economy, and performance. Let’s delve deeper into these aspects to help you make an informed decision.

Price

The 2023 Lexus NX starts at an attractive MSRP of $40,205, making it a more affordable option than the Audi Q5, which begins at $45,395. If you’re looking to stick to a budget without compromising on quality, the Lexus NX presents a compelling choice.

Fuel Economy

In terms of fuel economy, the Lexus NX takes the lead. It achieves an impressive 26 MPG in the city and 33 MPG on the highway, surpassing the Audi Q5’s 24 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway.

Opting for the Lexus NX means enjoying better fuel efficiency, which translates to potential long-term savings at the pump.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Audi Q5 holds a slight advantage. It boasts a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that churns out 261 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the Lexus NX features a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque.

It’s worth noting that the Audi Q5 comes equipped with standard all-wheel drive, while the Lexus NX is equipped with a front-wheel-drive system. However, the Lexus NX offers an optional hybrid powertrain, blending a gasoline engine with an electric motor, resulting in enhanced power and improved fuel efficiency.

Here’s a table that summarizes the key differences between the Lexus NX and the Audi Q5:

Feature Lexus NX Audi Q5 Starting MSRP $40,205 $45,395 Fuel Economy (City/Highway) 26/33 MPG 24/30 MPG Horsepower 203 261 Torque 184 lb-ft 273 lb-ft Drivetrain Front-wheel drive All-wheel drive Hybrid Powertrain Available Not available

The Lexus NX provides affordability and impressive fuel economy, while the Audi Q5 offers slightly better performance and standard all-wheel drive. Evaluate these factors based on your priorities to make the right decision.

Lexus NX vs Audi Q5: Interior Comparison

When examining the interior of the Lexus NX and Audi Q5, it’s evident that both vehicles prioritize comfort and luxury. However, notable distinctions set them apart.

Seating Capacity

Both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 accommodate five passengers comfortably. That said, the Lexus NX boasts slightly more front seat headroom and shoulder room, while the Audi Q5 provides a tad more front seat legroom.

Seating Capacity Lexus NX Audi Q5 Front Seat Headroom 38.3 in 38.1 in Front Seat Shoulder Room 56.3 in 57.7 in Front Seat Legroom 41 in 40.9 in

Legroom

In terms of legroom, the Audi Q5 takes the lead in the second row. With 38 inches of legroom, it surpasses the Lexus NX’s 36.1 inches.

On the other hand, the Lexus NX claims a slight advantage in front-row legroom, offering 41 inches compared to the Audi Q5’s 40.9 inches.

Cargo Capacity

Both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 present ample cargo space within their respective classes. The Lexus NX boasts 17.7 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the second row, expandable to 54.6 cubic feet with the second row folded down.

Meanwhile, the Audi Q5 offers 25.1 cubic feet of cargo volume behind the second row, expandable to 53.1 cubic feet with the second row folded down.

Cargo Capacity Lexus NX Audi Q5 Cargo Volume Behind Second Row 17.7 cu ft 25.1 cu ft Cargo Volume with Second Row Folded 54.6 cu ft 53.1 cu ft

Comfort

When it comes to providing a comfortable and luxurious ride, both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 excel. The Lexus NX features standard leather seats, while the Audi Q5 offers leather seating as an option.

Additionally, both vehicles come equipped with power windows and power door locks. In terms of entertainment, the Lexus NX comes with a standard 9-speaker audio system, whereas the Audi Q5 offers a standard 10-speaker audio system.

The Lexus NX and Audi Q5 deliver comparable levels of comfort and luxury within their interiors. However, the Audi Q5 offers slightly more legroom and cargo capacity, while the Lexus NX provides a bit more front seat headroom and shoulder room.

Lexus NX vs Audi Q5: Exterior Comparison

When comparing the exterior designs of the Lexus NX and Audi Q5, both vehicles exhibit sleek and modern aesthetics. However, several distinctions set them apart.

Dimensions

The Lexus NX is slightly smaller than the Audi Q5 in terms of exterior dimensions. It measures 182.7 inches in length, while the Q5 boasts 184.3 inches.

Additionally, the NX has a wheelbase of 106.3 inches, whereas the Q5 boasts a longer wheelbase of 111 inches. These differences, although subtle, can impact the vehicles’ handling and ride characteristics.

Wheels

Both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 come standard with 18-inch wheels. However, the Q5 offers larger wheel options, with sizes reaching up to 21 inches.

The larger wheels not only contribute to a more assertive stance for the Q5 but can also enhance handling and overall performance.

Handling

While both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 deliver smooth and comfortable rides, the Q5 shines with its precise and sporty handling.

The Q5’s all-wheel-drive system ensures exceptional traction and stability, resulting in an enjoyable driving experience, particularly on winding roads. On the other hand, the NX offers respectable handling, but it doesn’t quite match the engaging nature of the Q5.

Steering

The Audi Q5 boasts more responsive and precise steering compared to the Lexus NX.

Additionally, the Q5’s steering system is adjustable, allowing drivers to select from various modes that modify the weight and responsiveness of the steering. This customizable steering capability enhances the driving experience. While the NX’s steering is satisfactory, it lacks the same level of customization found in the Q5.

The NX is slightly smaller in size, while the Q5 offers larger wheel options and a more engaging driving experience with its superior handling and adjustable steering.

Lexus NX Audi Q5 Exterior Length 182.7 inches 184.3 inches Wheelbase 106.3 inches 111 inches Trailer Hitch Optional Optional Ride Smooth and comfortable Smooth and comfortable Cylinder Engine 4-cylinder 4-cylinder All Wheel Drive Standard Standard Horsepower 235 hp 261 hp Handling Respectable Precise and sporty Steering Decent Responsive and customizable

While both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 offer attractive exterior designs, the Q5 has some advantages in terms of handling and steering. The Q5’s larger wheel options and adjustable steering make it a more engaging and customizable driving experience. However, the NX is still a solid choice for those looking for a comfortable and stylish SUV.

Lexus NX vs Audi Q5: Safety Comparison

When evaluating the safety features of the Lexus NX and Audi Q5, it is evident that both vehicles prioritize the well-being of their occupants. While both have received favorable safety ratings, there are noteworthy distinctions to consider.

Rating

The 2023 Lexus NX has achieved an impressive overall safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). On the other hand, the 2023 Audi Q5 holds a commendable overall safety rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Additionally, the Lexus NX has been designated as a Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), while the Audi Q5 has received a Top Safety Pick rating.

Safety Features

Both the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 come equipped with a range of standard safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, a rearview camera, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

However, the Lexus NX gains an advantage by offering additional safety features that are not present in the Audi Q5. These features include adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist, and parking assist.

These advanced safety technologies enhance overall safety and provide additional peace of mind while driving.

Here is a table comparing some of the safety features of the 2023 Lexus NX and 2023 Audi Q5:

Safety Feature 2023 Lexus NX 2023 Audi Q5 Adaptive Cruise Control Standard Not Available Blind Spot Monitoring Standard Not Available Rear Cross Traffic Alert Standard Not Available Lane Keeping Assist Standard Not Available Parking Assist Standard Not Available

Overall, the Lexus NX offers additional safety features that may be important to some buyers.

Lexus NX vs Audi Q5: Comparison with Other SUVs

When it comes to midsize luxury SUVs, the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 are two popular options. However, there are other SUVs in the market that can give these two a run for their money. Let’s take a look at how the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 compare with other SUVs in their class.

Mazda CX-5d

The Mazda CX-5 is a stylish and affordable option in the midsize SUV class. It offers impressive handling and a comfortable ride, and it comes with a long list of standard features. However, it falls short in terms of cargo space and rear-seat legroom compared to the Lexus NX and Audi Q5.

Mazda CX-5 Lexus NX Audi Q5 Starting Price $25,270 $38,535 $43,300 Cargo Space 30.9 cu. ft. 17.7 cu. ft. 25.1 cu. ft. Rear Legroom 39.6 in. 36.1 in. 37.8 in.

Volvo XC60

The Volvo XC60 is a luxurious SUV that offers a comfortable ride and a long list of safety features. It also has a spacious and upscale interior. However, it comes with a higher price tag than the Lexus NX and Audi Q5, and it may not be as fun to drive.

Volvo XC60 Lexus NX Audi Q5 Starting Price $43,700 $38,535 $43,300 Cargo Space 29.7 cu. ft. 17.7 cu. ft. 25.1 cu. ft. Rear Legroom 38 in. 36.1 in. 37.8 in.

Ford Edge

The Ford Edge is a practical SUV that offers a spacious cabin and a smooth ride. It also has a long list of standard features and a relatively affordable price tag. However, it may not be as luxurious as the Lexus NX and Audi Q5, and it doesn’t offer as much handling prowess.

Ford Edge Lexus NX Audi Q5 Starting Price $33,750 $38,535 $43,300 Cargo Space 39.2 cu. ft. 17.7 cu. ft. 25.1 cu. ft. Rear Legroom 40.6 in. 36.1 in. 37.8 in.

Subaru Ascent

The Subaru Ascent is a three-row SUV that offers a spacious and practical interior. It also comes with standard all-wheel drive and a long list of safety features. However, it may not be as luxurious as the Lexus NX and Audi Q5, and it may not offer as much handling prowess.

Subaru Ascent Lexus NX Audi Q5 Starting Price $32,295 $38,535 $43,300 Cargo Space 17.8 cu. ft. 17.7 cu. ft. 25.1 cu. ft. Rear Legroom 31.7 in. 36.1 in. 37.8 in.

Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner is a rugged SUV that offers impressive off-road capabilities and a spacious interior. It also comes with standard all-wheel drive and a long list of standard features. However, it may not be as refined as the Lexus NX and Audi Q5, and it may not offer as much fuel efficiency.

Toyota 4Runner Lexus NX Audi Q5 Starting Price $36,765 $38,535 $43,300 Cargo Space 47.2 cu. ft. 17.7 cu. ft. 25.1 cu. ft. Rear Legroom 32.9 in. 36.1 in. 37.8 in.

When it comes to midsize luxury SUVs, the Lexus NX and Audi Q5 are two strong contenders. However, there are other SUVs in the market that offer different strengths and weaknesses. It’s important to research cars thoroughly and test drive them before making a final decision.

Lexus NX vs Audi Q5: Conclusion

The Lexus NX and Audi Q5 are both impressive luxury compact SUVs with their unique strengths and weaknesses. T

he Lexus NX stands out with its attractive starting price and excellent fuel economy, making it a more affordable and efficient choice. On the other hand, the Audi Q5 offers slightly better performance and standard all-wheel drive, providing a more engaging driving experience.

Whether you choose the Lexus NX or Audi Q5, both vehicles offer a winning combination of style, performance, and comfort. Consider your priorities, evaluate the key differences, and take advantage of our comparison table to make an informed decision and find the perfect luxury compact SUV that suits your lifestyle.