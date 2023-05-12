Volvo S60 Reliability: A Comprehensive Review

The Volvo S60 is a popular luxury sedan that is known for its sleek design, advanced safety features, and impressive performance. However, when it comes to purchasing a new car, reliability is a key factor that many buyers consider. In this article, we will take a closer look at the reliability of the Volvo S60 and provide you with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Volvo has always been known for producing safe and reliable vehicles, and the S60 is no exception. The car has received high ratings for its reliability from various sources, including Consumer Reports and J.D. Power. These ratings are based on feedback from owners who have driven the car for an extended period of time and have reported any issues they have encountered.

Volvo S60 Reliability At A Glance

The Volvo S60 is a luxury sedan that has been around since 2000. Over the years, it has gained a reputation for being a reliable car, with many drivers praising its durability and longevity. Here’s a look at the reliability of the Volvo S60 at a glance.

Reliability Ratings

According to J.D. Power, the 2021 Volvo S60 received a score of 79 out of 100 for quality and reliability, which is above average for the industry. Additionally, Consumer Reports gave the 2021 Volvo S60 a predicted reliability rating of 4 out of 5, which is also above average.

Common Issues

Like any car, the Volvo S60 has its share of common issues. Some drivers have reported problems with the car’s electrical system, including issues with the battery and alternator.

Others have reported problems with the car’s engine, including issues with the timing belt and oil leaks. However, these issues appear to be relatively rare, and most drivers have not experienced any significant problems with their Volvo S60.

Warranty

The Volvo S60 comes with a four-year/50,000-mile warranty, which covers most repairs and maintenance. Additionally, Volvo offers a five-year/unlimited-mile corrosion warranty, which protects against rust and corrosion.

Overall, the Volvo S60 has a reputation for being a reliable car that is built to last. While there are some common issues to be aware of, most drivers have had positive experiences with their Volvo S60.

Reliability Rating

The reliability of a car is a crucial factor for car buyers. A car that is not reliable can cause frustration and cost the owner a lot of money in repairs. The reliability of the Volvo S60 has been rated by J.D. Power, a trusted name in the automotive industry.

J.D. Power provides an overall reliability rating for each car model based on the number of problems reported by owners. The rating is based on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most reliable. The 2023 Volvo S60 has a reliability rating of 3.5 out of 5, which is above average for the industry.

The J.D. Power reliability rating is based on several factors, including the quality of the materials used in the car, the design of the car, and the performance of the car. The rating takes into account the number of problems reported by owners, as well as the severity of those problems.

While the Volvo S60 has a good reliability rating, it is important to note that no car is perfect. Owners may still experience problems with their S60, but the likelihood of those problems is lower than many other cars on the market.

Overall, the Volvo S60 is a reliable car that is well-designed and built with high-quality materials. The J.D. Power reliability rating is a testament to the car’s reliability, and car buyers can feel confident in their decision to purchase an S60.

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, the Volvo S60 is a top performer. The car comes with a range of safety features that help keep the driver and passengers safe on the road.

Automatic Emergency Braking

One of the key safety features of the Volvo S60 is Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB). This feature uses sensors and cameras to detect if a collision is about to occur and can automatically apply the brakes to prevent or reduce the severity of the impact. The system is designed to work at speeds of up to 30 mph and can detect pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has given the Volvo S60 a 5-star overall safety rating, with the car scoring top marks in all crash test categories. The car also received a Superior rating for its front crash prevention system, which includes AEB.

In addition to AEB, the Volvo S60 comes with a range of other safety features, including:

Lane departure warning

Blind spot monitoring

Rear cross traffic alert

Adaptive cruise control

Driver drowsiness monitoring

Road sign recognition

All of these features work together to help prevent accidents and keep the driver and passengers safe.

Overall, the Volvo S60 is a safe and reliable car that is packed with advanced safety features. Whether you’re commuting to work or taking a long road trip, you can feel confident knowing that you’re driving a car that puts safety first.

Maintenance Costs

When it comes to owning a car, maintenance costs are a crucial factor to consider. The Volvo S60 has a reputation for being a reliable car, but how much does it cost to maintain it?

According to RepairPal, the average annual maintenance cost for a Volvo S60 is around $750. This cost is slightly higher than the average for other midsize luxury cars. However, it’s important to note that this cost can vary depending on several factors such as the age of the car, the mileage, and the location.

The good news is that the Volvo S60 has a lower-than-average repair frequency, meaning that it requires fewer repairs than other cars in its class. This translates to lower repair costs over time. Additionally, the S60 has a reputation for being a well-built car, which can help reduce the likelihood of costly repairs.

It’s also worth noting that Volvo offers a complimentary maintenance plan for the first three years or 36,000 miles of ownership. This plan covers basic maintenance services such as oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections.

In summary, while the Volvo S60 may have slightly higher maintenance costs compared to other midsize luxury cars, its lower repair frequency and complimentary maintenance plan can help offset these costs.

Repairs and Recalls

Major Issue

The Volvo S60 is a reliable car overall, but there have been some reported major issues. One of the most common problems is related to the transmission. Some owners have reported issues with the transmission slipping or failing altogether.

In some cases, the transmission needed to be replaced, which can be a costly repair. Other major issues reported include problems with the fuel system, engine, and electrical system.

Safety Recall

The S60 has had a few safety recalls over the years, but none of them have been major. In 2019, Volvo issued a recall for S60 models manufactured between 2011 and 2017 due to a potential issue with the seat belts. The recall affected over 300,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Owners were advised to bring their cars to a Volvo dealer for a free repair.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has not reported any major safety concerns with the S60. The car has received high safety ratings in crash tests, and Volvo is known for its commitment to safety.

Overall, while there have been some reported major issues and safety recalls, the Volvo S60 is a reliable car with a good reputation for safety. Owners should stay up to date on any recalls and have their cars serviced regularly to prevent major issues from developing.

Trim Levels and Features

The Volvo S60 is available in four trim levels: Momentum, Inscription, R-Design, and Polestar Engineered. Each trim level comes with a different set of features, allowing buyers to choose the one that best fits their needs.

All-Wheel Drive

All-wheel drive is available on all trim levels of the Volvo S60. This feature provides better traction and handling in poor weather conditions, making it a great option for those who live in areas with harsh winters.

Panoramic Sunroof

The panoramic sunroof is available on the Inscription, R-Design, and Polestar Engineered trim levels. This feature provides a greater sense of openness and allows more natural light into the cabin.

Infotainment System

The Sensus infotainment system is standard on all trim levels of the Volvo S60. This system includes a 9-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 10-speaker audio system. The Inscription and R-Design trims come with a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

Seats

The Volvo S60 comes with comfortable and supportive seats, with leather upholstery standard on all trim levels. The Inscription and R-Design trims come with power-adjustable front seats with memory settings, while the Polestar Engineered trim features sport seats with Nappa leather and suede upholstery.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all trim levels of the Volvo S60. These features allow drivers to seamlessly integrate their smartphones with the car’s infotainment system, providing access to apps, music, and more.

In summary, the Volvo S60 offers a range of trim levels and features to suit different needs and preferences. All-wheel drive provides better handling in poor weather conditions, while the panoramic sunroof and premium audio systems add to the overall driving experience. The Sensus infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard on all trims, making it easy to stay connected on the road.

Performance and Fuel Economy

T6

The Volvo S60 T6 is a high-performance variant that comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged four-cylinder engine that produces 316 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system. The T6 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.3 seconds, making it one of the quickest cars in its class.

T5

The T5 variant of the S60 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is also paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive system. The T5 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

2.0-Liter Turbo

The base model of the S60 comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive system. The base model can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds.

MPG

The fuel economy of the S60 varies depending on the engine and drivetrain configuration. The T6 and T5 variants with all-wheel drive have an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 21 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. The base model with front-wheel drive has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 23 mpg in the city and 34 mpg on the highway.

Fuel Costs

The fuel costs of the S60 are relatively low compared to other luxury sedans in its class. The T6 and T5 variants with all-wheel drive have an estimated annual fuel cost of $1,600, while the base model with front-wheel drive has an estimated annual fuel cost of $1,500.

Ride Quality

The S60 offers a comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-tuned suspension system. The ride quality is further enhanced by the available adaptive dampers that adjust the suspension based on road conditions and driving style.

Steering

The steering of the S60 is precise and responsive, providing a good connection between the driver and the road. The steering is further enhanced by the available variable-ratio steering system that adjusts the steering ratio based on vehicle speed.

Handling

The S60 offers agile and composed handling, thanks to its well-tuned chassis and suspension system. The handling is further enhanced by the available all-wheel drive system that provides better traction and stability in all driving conditions.

Warranty Information

When it comes to buying a new car, one of the most important things to consider is the warranty that comes with it. The Volvo S60 comes with a comprehensive warranty that provides peace of mind for its owners.

The basic warranty for the Volvo S60 covers 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship and includes roadside assistance. In addition, the powertrain warranty covers 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first.

For those who want even more coverage, Volvo offers an extended warranty that can be purchased at the time of sale. This warranty extends the basic warranty to 6 years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first. It also includes coverage for wear and tear items such as brake pads and wiper blades.

One thing to note is that the warranty is transferable to a new owner if the car is sold within the warranty period. This can be a great selling point for those who are looking to sell their Volvo S60.

Overall, the warranty provided by Volvo for the S60 is comprehensive and provides peace of mind for its owners. With the option to purchase an extended warranty, owners can have even more coverage for their vehicle.

Conclusion

The Volvo S60 is a reliable vehicle model that has proven to be a great long-term investment for many drivers. With its front-wheel drive and S60 sedan or V60 wagon options, the S60 offers a reliable and versatile driving experience.

According to J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, the Volvo S60 ranks among the top ten most reliable vehicles in the compact premium car segment. This ranking is based on a survey of owners of three-year-old vehicles, which indicates that the S60 maintains its reliability over time.

Regarding specific reliability issues, the S60 has had some reported problems with the infotainment and electrical systems. However, these issues are not common and have not affected the vehicle’s overall reliability.

Overall, the Volvo S60 is a reliable option for those in the market for a long-term vehicle. Its solid performance and dependability make it a great choice for drivers who value reliability and versatility in their cars.

FAQ

