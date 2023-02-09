The 8 Best Tires You Can Get For Your Porsche 911 [A 2023 Review]

It is time to give your 911 some much-deserved love and attention by putting on a set of new tires. Before you do, here are the best tires for a Porsche 911.

What are the best tires for a Porsche 911?

The best tires for a Porsche 911 in 2023 are listed below, with some helpful information explaining why we like them.

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02

BFGoodrich G-force Comp-2 A/S Plus

Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 (performance winter/snow)

Vredestein HyperTrac

General G-Max RS

Hankook Winter i*cept evo3

For over forty years, the iconic 911 has stood as the flagship of the Porsche name. This fastback, rear-driven beauty is instantly recognizable as it glides down the road, and what’s even better is that it has the performance chops to live up to all the swag.

Owners of this sportscar are passionate motorists, moved by a need for speed and a love for the open road. But mainly, Porsche owners desire to be seen in a car that everyone else wishes they were driving. This article will examine the best tires for the 911 so that you can continue to enjoy the admiration and envy of everyone around you.

The 8 Best Tires For a Porsche 911

One of the first things you realize when shopping for a replacement set of tires for a high-powered sports car like the 911 is that there are many options. (Too many).

Every company promotes its tires like a snake-oil salesman peddling moonshine on the prairie.

But if you can sift through the hype and look past the fancy ads with beautiful models having the wind blown through their hair, you might just get lucky enough to purchase a great set of tires without breaking your piggy bank.

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

If you are looking for a premier summer tire with excellent grip and solid cornering that will get you where you need to go at high speeds with minimal effort, this is the tire for you.

The Pilot Sport is the gold standard of tires, using a dense compound of special rubber polymers and lots of other stuff to produce what many consider the finest tire on the land.

The Pilot has the luxury of being the top-rated Michelin tire with a 79 score and a CR recommendation. (In short, the nerdy guys in white coats at CR love this tire).

It is the most recommended tire by consumer reviews on many tire sites, including TireRack.com, and reports a 95% previous owner approval rating. Michelin has the distinction of winning JD Power awards for customer satisfaction nineteen years in a row.

The tire tread has three solid center circumferential bands that provide traction for all road surfaces, coupled with deep channels for water removal.

The tire’s configuration pushes the moisture from wet roads back and away while exact sipes on the side walls feather any remaining water droplets away from the center of the tire.

This tread mold keeps the tire from hydroplaning, gives excellent traction on drier road surfaces, and improves handling and responsiveness.

Michelin has always had a reputation for building stiff tires, and the Pilot Sport is true to the years of quality manufacturing.

The silica in the rubber compound helps with traction but also bonds the rubber polymers increasing tread life.

The downside of a stiffer tire is that ride quality suffers a bit, but most owners felt that the ride was comfortable and quiet enough to earn high marks still.

Michelin offers a 30k mile warranty, which includes three years of superb roadside assistance, battery start, flat tire change or a tow should the car need it, and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Michelin is the second largest tire manufacturer in the world, with tire sales of around $27.84 billion worldwide. They operate 117 facilities in 26 countries and employ over 124,000 workers.

Recently, Michelin has launched a sustainability program by introducing tires that require less carbon to produce and attempting to find more ways to recycle and reuse tires to limit their environmental impact.

NHTSA Ratings

Temperature Rating A Treadwear Rating 320 Traction Rating AA

Pros:

Best reviewed tire with strong online recommendations

Strong in dry traction even at high speeds

Wet traction is adequate

Excellent at preventing hydroplaning

Roadside assistance complimentary

Cons:

Some complaints on ride comfort

Owners found low rolling resistance.

Price:

Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02

The tire gets high marks in dry braking, handling, and hydroplaning. Conti offers the tire as their ultra-high performance tire and prices it less than Michelin’s top performer.

These non-winter tires offer a sure-footed grip on all road surfaces, come with a warranty and roadside assistance, and have decent longevity. The tire scores a 75 rating on the CR (Consumer Reports) tire evaluation and has a 97% approval rating on TireRack.com.

The ExtremeContact Sport was designed with serious input from race car drivers, and it is easy to see the influence.

Continental uses a softer compound than its competitors, which aids in tire flexibility and handling, mainly through cornering. The center stripes provide plenty of contact with the road surface, and wide side wall channels allow water to flow away.

The outside blocks are designed with SportPlus technology, which allows the tire’s sidewall to flex for additional contact while cornering.

Anyone who goes fast in their 911 understands the importance of keeping as much rubber on the road as possible.

Continental offers a 30k mile warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and a 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

Continental has joined other competitors to develop a sustainable tire with 100% recycled materials by 2050.

The company has been experimenting with recycled plastic and dandelion oils to increase the tire’s sustainability.

While more progress needs to be made, it is a joy to see more and more tire manufacturers begin recognizing the viability of environmentally friendly policies.

Continental is a German multinational and the third-largest tire manufacturer globally, but it ranks significantly behind the top two giants, Bridgestone and Michelin. The company generates about 12.37 billion dollars in revenue each year.

They employ over 232,000 workers and operate in 12 countries with 13 different manufacturing plants.

NHTSA Ratings

Temperature Rating A Treadwear Rating 340 Traction Rating AA

Pros:

One of the best-rated tires on Consumer Reports

Excellent in dry and wet traction.

Excellent at preventing hydroplaning

Roadside assistance complimentary

Made with racing industry input

Little road noise

Cons:

Some complaints on stiff ride

Price:

BFGoodrich G-force Comp-2 A/S Plus

This ultra all-season performance tire is built for yearlong use with excellent winter handling, dry braking ability, and outstanding ratings in almost every other category. The tire scored 73 on the CR charts.

The tire also scored with longer treadwear than the two summer tires reviewed above.

The tread pattern, with its distinctive v-shaped pattern, aids hydroplaning by angling moisture away from the center of the tire.

A single center channel runs deep around the tire’s circumference, allowing the water to flow toward the curved v-sipes leading to the side wall. Stiff, rugged side blocks offer good grip when cornering. The treadwear is good, better than many all-season tires.

BF Goodrich has graciously allowed a 6-year/45k mile warranty on the tire, including roadside assistance for the first two years.

Like other tire manufacturers, BF Goodrich has begun to develop a sustainable tire, but frankly, other tire makers are ahead of this company.

(Goodyear already has a 70% sustainable tire). While many 911 owners may not think much about lessening their carbon footprints, this topic will be front and center in the coming years as the automotive industry continues its “green” revolution.

BF Goodrich is an American tire company that is headquartered in Akron. They operate a couple of plants in the US, and in 1990 were purchased by the french tiremaker Michelin.

Their revenue is 44 million dollars a year, which puts them significantly down the list of tire manufacturers.

NHTSA Ratings

Temperature Rating A Treadwear Rating 340 Traction Rating AA

Pros:

One of the best-rated tires on Consumer Reports

Excellent in dry and wet traction.

Excellent at preventing hydroplaning

Roadside assistance complimentary

Made with racing industry input

Little road noise

Cons:

Some complaints on stiff ride

Price:

Vredestein HyperTrac – All Season Tires

The HyperTrac is the tire for the budget-minded consumer who wants optimal performance without spending the kids’ college education fund just to have it. This Netherlandic company has produced an affordable tire that meets all the boxes for ultra-high-performance all-season radials.

In addition, the folks at CR recommend the tire as an excellent all-around performer, with long tread life and handling character. (The Consumer Report rating is 70). TireRack rates this tire as their number one quality tire (against 27 others), with excellent ratings down the line.

The asymmetrical tread design helps with traction control on wet or dry pavements and is built for high-speed cornering. Widening sipes in the sidewalls effectively keep water flowing toward the tire’s edges.

Microgrooves with biting points in the side walls help to maintain surface contact, providing excellent ice and snow support. This tire has a lot to like, but the price mainly attracts buyers looking for value.

Vredestein offers an eight-year / 50k-mile warranty which is as strong as it gets.

The company has a 30-day trial period and offers roadside assistance for the first year or 2/32nds of wear.

The company specializes in several initiatives against poverty and living conditions for inhabitants near their facilities, including solid waste reduction and reducing carbon emissions into the environment.

The company is working to develop rubber synthetics that can be recycled and increase sustainability.

European drivers are probably more familiar with the Netherlands brand than owners on this pond, but the tire is gaining popularity with solid sales. The company is number 14 on the list of tire companies, with sales of 2.4 billion annually.

NHTSA Ratings are not available.

Pros:

70 rating on Consumer Reports

Owner satisfaction excellent.

Excellent cornering ability

Quiet with very little road noise

Cons:

Some complaints on rolling resistance – affecting fuel mileage.

Price:

Bridgestone Blizzak LM005 (performance winter/snow)

This tire allows 911 owners who live in colder climates to keep driving their sportscars during the winter months.

(Why park a car you love to drive if you don’t have to). A thick tread optimizes traction in snow and icy road conditions. The advanced tread compound provides adequate grip. The tire garners a 75 rating from the CR staff and is on their recommended list.

The tread is carefully cut with a directional pattern that shears through slush-filled roads. Snow tires usually don’t perform well in corners, but these tires handle well.

The tread excels in ice-braking, and the grooves on the edges help prevent hydroplaning.

The trouble with temporary winter/snow tires has to change them out with the changing of seasons, but if you are going to go through the hassle, then you should ensure that you are putting a quality performance snow/winter tire on your 911).

Although there are no ratings from NHTSA. (Consumer Reports found no faults in the tire). Online reviews from owners have expressed concerns regarding durability and tread life, which is a typical complaint on almost any winter/snow performance tire.

The warranty for temporary-use tires is not as strong as for standard all-season tires. Bridgestone will pro-rate the tire as they see fit, but I wouldn’t count on them replacing them for free if they act up.

Bridgestone continues to work at sustainability by trying to close the manufacturing cycle of its products.

Their R & D departments are constantly using products that can be more easily harvested and used (and are likely more plentiful than rubber). They have also made serious commitments to reducing Co2 gases from their manufacturing facilities, so it is clear that they are attacking the issues on multiple fronts.

Bridgestone is the largest manufacturer of tires in the world, with over 29 billion dollars in sales yearly.

They are a Japanese multinational with over 130 plants and R/D facilities and sell its products in more than 150 countries worldwide.

NHTSA Ratings are not available.

Pros:

75 rating on Consumer Reports for performance in winter/snow.

Owner satisfaction is excellent.

High Hydroplaning marks

Quiet with very little road noise

Cons:

Some complaints on durability.

Price:

General G-Max RS

General has been making the G-Max RS that, when it was introduced in 2018, turned the UHP world on its head.

This ultra-high-performance summer tire excelled at dry braking and

handling, with enough traction and grip to bite into the pavement even at higher speeds. The tire scored a 73 on the CR website, with very good or excellent ratings in almost every category.

The tread is asymmetrical with a bold center strip and side siping that helps channel water away from contact points.

The traction rating from NHTSA is 360, which is a good rating for a UHP.

General’s SmartGrip Technology helps fashion effective side walls and rounded edges that are just short of perfect during cornering.

The ride is stiff, but the tire doesn’t make a lot of noise inside the cabin, as some UHP tires can do.

One of the best things about this tire is the warranty that comes with it.

At 45k miles (which is underheard of in the UHP world), the company is committed to attracting owners who have been slapping the more expensive Michelin’s on their rigs without thinking about it. I love that the General embeds the words “Replacement Tire Monitor” in the center strip, transforming into a “Replace Tire” warning when the tread reaches 2/32nds.

General is owned by Continental, and the parent company has been promoting sustainability in its product for some time.

The manufacturer employs about 8,500 workers and has sales of 1.4 billion dollars annually. The General G-Max tires are built in the United States, so you can confidently support American workers when you purchase a set.

NHTSA Ratings

Temperature A Treadwear 360 Traction AA

Pros:

73 rating on Consumer Reports.

Tires have strong owner support..

High Hydroplaning marks dry braking and handling.

Quiet with very little road noise

Cons:

Some complaints on durability.

Price:

Hankook Winter I*cept Evo3.

This offering is a performance winter/snow tire that gets excellent marks in performance on ice and snow and for affordability.

While not nearly as expensive as Michelin’s or Bridgestone’s offerings, the tire garners a 75 score on CR reports. The tire is a winner of the iF Design Award for 2020.

The tread is a broken triangular pattern, with deep water channels running consecutively around the tire’s circumference. These specially designed cuts allow the tire to achieve maximum grip on wet surfaces.

Large water pipe sipes on the sides help to keep water from the contact center of the tire.

A 20% wider lateral grove improves the car’s traction and keeps the tire centered even while steering. A water pipe sipe The tire continues to be a best-selling tire for Hankook.

The tire comes with a six-year warranty, with complimentary inspections, air, and rotations during the life of the tires.

Many owners have found that Hankook offers a reliable yet affordable tire, so if your budget is tight, go with the tires from this South Korean tire company.

Hankook is a part of the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification in 2021 and is working hard to produce innovative technologies to help guide manufacturing processes and keep environmental efforts progressive.

Dow Jones has also recognized Hankook as one of the best companies concerning sustainability.

Hankook is headquartered in South Korea and has manufacturing plants scattered around the globe, in China, the US, and Europe.

The company sells about 6.24 billion dollars annually and employs around 20,000 workers. Hankook tires have enjoyed being the OE tires for multiple brands, including Porsche.

NHTSA Ratings are not available.

Pros:

75 rating on Consumer Reports.

Great tire tread pattern makes ice and snow traction exceptional

Very affordable tire – excellent value for budget-minded consumers.

Cons:

Some complaints on rolling resistance – affects fuel economy.

Price:

Key Takeaways