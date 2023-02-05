Here’s the best tires for a Honda Accord [2023]

The Honda Accord is one of the most popular vehicles on the road today. We’ll take a look at some best tires you can buy for a 2023 Honda Accord.

The best tires for a Honda Accord include:

Michelin Defender T + H

Yokohama AVID Touring-S

Continental PureContact

Vredestein Hypertrac

Bridgestone Potenza

Sumitomo HTR

Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady

Michelin Pilot Sport

BFGoodrich Advantage

Kumho Ecsta

Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring

The Honda Accord is one of the most practical and dependable midsize vehicles you can buy. I like driving an Accord due to its minimal design and simple controls. To ensure I get the most out of my Honda Accord, I look for all-season tires that can handle dry, wet, and snowy roads.

The 12 Best Tires For A 2023 Honda Accord

Michelin Defender T + H

The Defender T + H from Michelin is a well-balanced tire that is a great fit for the 2023 Honda Accord.

It has durable materials, excellent tread life, and solid and performance over wet, dry, and lightly snowy roads.

Michelin’s Defender T + H tires are made with an advanced compound called EverTread that includes a high amount of silica.

The silica helps to make these tires tough while maintaining pliability, which improves traction over wet roads.

The tread compound is engineered to increase durability and tread life through all seasons of the year.

The tread design on Michelin Defender T + H tires provides Honda Accord drivers with excellent traction and defense mechanisms against water and snow.

Grooves toward the center of the tire help to push water away and prevent instances of hydroplaning.

IntelliSipe technology is used to allow these tires to better adapt to road conditions.

The sipes are placed in a zigzag pattern to provide a biting edge when more grip is needed on slippery or lightly snowy roads.

Independent tread blocks allow the tire to remain rigid for enhanced control and stability.

The construction of Michelin Defender T + H tires help to reinforce the advanced engineering and materials on these tires.

MaxTouch Construction allows these tires to be worn down more evenly, which can help to boost the longevity of the tires.

Inside these tires are two steel belts with singly-ply polyamide reinforcement to stabilize the overall tire and improve steering control.

Michelin Defender T + H tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Walmart or Priority Tire.

MICHELIN Defender T + H All-Season Radial Car Tire for Passenger Cars and Minivans, 235/60R18 103H Radial car tire for Passenger Cars and Minivans designed for All-Season performance

MaxTouch Construction maximizes the tire’s contact with the road and evenly distributes the forces of acceleration, braking and cornering, resulting in longer wear

IntelliSipe technology designed to maximize biting edges for exceptional grip and control in all seasons, while rain grooves help prevent hydroplaning

Comfort Control technology helps ensure ride satisfaction while minimizing tire noise while driving

80,000 miles manufacturer’s treadwear limited warranty; 6 years standard limited warranty; 235/60R18 103H

Yokohama AVID Touring-S

Budget-conscious Honda Accord owners will find one of the best values in the AVID Touring-S tire from Yokohama.

Though the AVID Touring-S is one of the lowest-priced tires on our list, it packs fine materials and impressive features that make it a solid buy.

The foundation of this tire is firmly set with its potent tread compound called Tri-Plex, which promotes extended tread life and enhanced road grip.

To optimize performance, the team at Yokohama gave these tires a symmetric tread pattern for more balanced tread wear and increased mileage.

The tread design features several water-rejecting grooves and biting sipes that the tires grab onto the road when it’s raining or lightly snowing outside.

The anti-hydroplaning features are bolstered with stiff tread blocks that allow for firm control of your Accord through hard turns and corners.

For the relatively low price of these tires, I appreciate the intricate details included to boost their overall effectiveness for performance and comfort.

The sidewalls of the AVID Touring-S tire have a stiff rubber insert to help stave off vibrations and bumpiness.

To foster a smoother and quieter ride, these tires feature a stability rib and shoulders with added sipes and tread blocks with various sizes.

Yokohama offers a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty and 30-day trial guarantee for the AVID Touring-S.

This is a superb all-around tire that can be purchased at a reasonable price for your Honda Accord.

Yokohama AVID Touring-S tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Walmart.

Continental PureContact LS

The PureContact LS tire from Continental is in the mid-range of prices for a Honda Accord tire, but has abundant features and capabilities that make it seem more pricey.

This tire is a fantastic all-purpose tire for driving through dry and wet roads during all seasons of the year.

The Continental PureContact LS features several state-of-the-art technologies that help to boost traction, mileage, safety, and tread life.

The EcoPlus technology in these tires promote more even rolling that can result in lower gas costs over time.

Since the technology optimizes the amount of contact the tires make with the road, your Honda Accord can also benefit from shorter braking distances.

The compound in Continental PureContact LS tires is made of polymers that can adapt to different temperatures and deliver the best performance across all seasons.

The asymmetric tread pattern with stable blocks on the edge promotes enhanced grip and increased handling.

The solid center rib optimizes a Honda Accord’s performance on flat roads and allows it to be driven more on a straight line.

As much as I appreciate optimal traction and handling, I strongly value comfort features in a tire that help to minimize road noise and bumps.

PureContact LS incorporates technology that separates the tread from the tire casing, which can reduce the amount of vibrations felt by the driver and passengers.

Continental PureContact LS tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Walmart or Tire Rack.

Continental PureContact LS All_Season Radial Tire-235/45R18 94V Tire Diameter: 26.33″

Improved wet grip, wear and robustness

All season Traction Grooves specifically designed for improved snow performance

Comfort Ride Technology incorporates an underlay beneath the tread that is designed to isolate the tread from the casing

Vredestein Hypertrac All Season

As an ultra-high performance tire, the Hypertrac All Season tire from Vredestein is one of the top tires on this list.

The price tag for the Vredestein Hypertrac All Season is quite high, but it can be a marvelous tire for Honda Accord drivers that want the absolute best performance.

Compared to other tires, this tire has components that make me think of it more as a race car tire.

Though a Honda Accord is obviously not a race car, I occasionally find myself in a situation where I suddenly need to operate my Accord like a race car to avoid a collision.

The Hypertrac All Season tire has excellent traction and handling on wet and dry roads during high speeds, which can benefit performance and safety when it really matters.

Though you should probably avoid heavily snow-covered roads with Hypertrac All Season tires, you should be in good hands should snow start to suddenly drop your way.

The tread compound and design are crafted for all-season performance, so Honda Accord drivers should be covered during the winter and summer.

The tread pattern is designed to promote greater traction, steering control, and handling compared to other tires while having the ability to thrust water away when it’s wet outside.

The compound on Hypertrac All Season tires is made with a polymer mix that aids with grip over wet and slippery surfaces.

Other tread design elements include sipes in a zigzag pattern that can bite down on the road and improve traction through wet or lightly snowy roads.

Vredestein Hypertrac All Season tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at TireMart or Priority Tire.

Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS

Another notable ultra-high performance tire for the Honda Accord is the Potenza RE980AS by Bridgestone.

Though the Potenza RE980AS is cheaper than the Vredestein Hypertrac All Season, it is still a worthy tire for Honda Accord owners looking for sensational performance.

The Accord is often known as a somewhat basic-looking vehicle that falls in the middle of the road when it comes to style.

Adding a set of ultra-high performance tires like the Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS can quickly elevate your Accord’s over look and feel to that of a more sporty vehicle.

These tires can be driven throughout the year with its all-season tread compound that optimizes traction and handling in hot and cold weather.

You’ll get remarkable grip and traction that allows you to seize control of the roads like few other tires for the Honda Accord.

Potenza RE980AS has a tread pattern with adaptive features that enable the tires to remain stable through straight lines and sharp turns.

The sipes along the edge can interlock and provide added stability through wet road conditions.

To give you the most value for your tire dollar, these tires have full-depth sipes that allow them to be present and at your service throughout the life of the tire.

The construction of the Potenza RE980AS tire is quite magnificent compared to other tires since it is made with five polyester sidewalls that give drivers improved handling and smoother rides.

Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Sam’s Club or Walmart.

Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS All-Season Ultra-High Peformance Tire 225/45R18 91 W Crisp Handling all Year Round

Impressive Grip

Improved Wet Performance (Vs. The Bridgestone Potenza RE97AS Pole Position)

Improved Snow Performance (Vs. The Bridgestone Potenza RE97AS Pole Position)

Backed By a 50,000 Mile Limited Treadwear Warranty

Sumitomo HTR A/S P03

We’ll now go lower down on the price scale and talk about a relatively low-priced Honda Accord tire with delightful features and capabilities.

The HTR A/S P03 by Sumitomo is surprisingly packed with advanced materials and engineering that make it one of the best values on this list.

This tire is an all-season high-performance tire that can improve the performance, comfort, and safety of a Honda Accord across the board.

The Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 uses a silica-based compound that enhances performance over wet roads and promotes reduced tread wear.

The internal section of these tires features nylon bands and steel belt reinforcements to increase stability and durability.

The tread pattern is optimized for more even wear and increased tread life due to its relatively flat profile.

The tread’s fin-shaped design repels water away from the tires to prevent dangerous hydroplaning and loss of control.

The 3D sipes in this tire help to ensure drivers also get a hefty amount of traction and handling capabilities through wet, dry, and snowy weather.

The sidewalls of the Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 feature a mighty bead apex that allows for improved cornering abilities.

Along with a treadwear warranty for up to 65,000 miles, you’ll get a 30-day test guarantee and a year of road hazard protection with these tires.

When it comes to performance and value for my money, it’d be hard to pick another tire that can deliver the sporty look and performance at this price.

Sumitomo HTR A/S P03 tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Walmart or Tire Rack.

Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady

With all the high-performance tires we mentioned, we should dive deeper into tires focused more on versatility in different weather conditions.

Assurance WeatherReady tires from Goodyear are one of the most versatile and capable tires for the Honda Accord when it comes to dealing with varied weather.

Though the price tag is a bit on the higher side compared to other tires on this list, I feel these tires are a good value coming from a top tire company like Goodyear.

Goodyear has given me great customer service over the years, so I don’t mind spending a little more to have the added assurances of their quality service.

I have gotten a great deal of miles out of my Assurance WeatherReady tires, so my overall costs for tires has been greatly minimized over the years.

These tires have all the hallmarks of well-performing tires with its Evolving Traction and Weather Reactive technology that help to fend off water and enhance road grip wherever I drive.

Along with these distinctive features, Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady’s severe snow certification makes these tires a sound investment in performance and safety.

No matter how cutting-edge a tread design might be, it may be greatly ineffective without the proper ingredients.

The soybean oil-based rubber tread compound in Assurance WeatherReady tires allows for more flexibility and resilience when the tires are faced with dropping temperatures.

The compound should give Honda Accord drivers more confidence their car will stay connected to the road when colder temperatures and snow come their way.

Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Walmart.

235/45R18 94V GOODYEAR ASSUR WEATHERREADY VSB All-season tread

Black sidewall

60,000-mile limited manufacturer tread life warranty

A specialized tread compound helps drivers grip wet, snowy, and icy roads.

Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4

Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires are hard to beat for Honda Accord drivers looking for durability and well-balanced capabilities.

These all-season tires are renowned for the magnificent materials, design, and craftsmanship.

One of the main things that stands out about the Pilot Sport All Season 4 tire from Michelin is its considerably long tread life.

According to Michelin, the tread life on these tires is up to 29% longer-lasting than other top tires in its class.

With all of the advanced materials and tread designs used in many of the best tires today, it’s quite noteworthy for Michelin to achieve such an engineering feat.

Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires have responsive technology that allow the tread to adjust to a range of temperatures and force levels.

This technology helps to distribute tread wear more evenly and increase the lifespan of the tires.

As the name of this tire model suggests, the Pilot Sport All Season 4 can perform well through all seasons including wet, dry, and snowy weather.

One of the core factors that gives these tires all-season flexibility is its silica-enhanced tread compound.

The compound is based on race engineering methods that promote greater traction on flat surfaces.

The tread pattern features an array of designs and technology that contribute to improved and longer-lasting traction in hot or cold weather.

The tread also has grooves and biting edges that can grip the road and stop a Honda Accord more reliably.

Michelin Pilot Sport All Season tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Priority Tire or Walmart.

BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport

When it comes to finding the best value for a Honda Accord tire, there aren’t many better tires than the Advantage T/A Sport by BFGoodrich.

One of the most important features of a tire is the compound and construction of the tire.

Advantage T/A Sport tires are made with a silica-enhanced compound that allows it to be strong and durable over a variety of road services and conditions.

Though a Honda Accord is capable of providing solid handling on roads and highways, its handling capabilities can be strongly complimented with a set of Advantage T/A Sport tires.

The sipe technology in these tires allow for more even wear and a firm grip on the road, which can also improve the lifespan of the tires.

Though the Honda Accord is generally considered a safe vehicle, it can be very dangerous driving it on wet roads.

Advantage T/A Sport tires have technology known as Aqua-Flume that can smoothly move water away with a sophisticated network of water-dispersing grooves.

Regardless of the weather conditions you may be facing in your Honda Accord, you’ll have cutting-edge technology with these tires that aid with almost every aspect of driving.

The ETEC System comes into play when dealing with hard turns and cornering while driving at high speeds.

Along with a stabilizer for the sidewalls, these tires feature a wealth of sophisticated technologies that improve overall control and comfort.

BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Walmart.

Kumho Ecsta PS31

Kumho might not be one the most popular tire brands for a Honda Accord, but they surely offer a good deal with their Ecsta PS31 tire.

This tire is one of the lowest-cost tires, but it is filled with as many high-quality components as many higher-priced tires out there.

One of the features I first noticed about the Ecsta PS31 tire is the four wide circumferential grooves.

These grooves help to push water away from under the tire and help the tires stay in good contact with the road.

With reduced road contact, even a relatively light mid-sized car like the Accord can get into major trouble.

Having such wide grooves and other spaced out tread features requires a strong compound to be effective.

If the tire has a weak compound that crumbles under certain conditions, the intended effects of those features might come to fruition.

Since the ability to fend off water isn’t the only thing I look for in a tire, I appreciate the many other features the Ecsta PS31 has to improve performance, comfort, and safety.

This low-priced tire from Kumho has a solid center rib that enhances stability, traction, and braking throughout all weather conditions.

There are also 3D dimples that can reduce the amount of heat that accumulates on tread blocks.

This is just the kind of tire I would want when facing unforeseen conditions while driving a Honda Accord on a daily basis.

Kumho Ecsta PS31 tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Walmart or Priority Tire.

Sale Kumho Ecsta PS31 Summer Performance Tire – 235/45ZR17 94W A solid centre rib and stylish lateral grooves reinforce block stiffness and improve wet braking

Wide lateral grooves maximize water displacement when cornering and prevent irregular wear due to the 0–10 degree angle range.

Wide four-channel circumferential grooves improve hydroplaning resistance.

3D dimple design minimizes heat build-up on tread blocks, enhancing high-speed durability.

Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack

Since we’ve already gone over a few lower-priced high-value tires for the Honda Accord, we’re going to now take a closer look at a higher-priced tire.

If money isn’t much of a factor to you, you might want to take a closer look at the Turanza QuietTrack by Bridgestone.

Though this tire is one of the higher-priced tire models on this list, I can be a wonderful buy if you value a smooth and quiet ride.

I often like to reference specific technologies and materials used to help a tire perform one way or another, but having an in-depth understanding of how they work can be challenging.

Though many tire models for the Honda Accord have noise-reducing features, the Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack can simply do a better job at reducing noise.

One of the main components for this tire’s noise-reduction capabilities is its unique asymmetric tread pattern that uses pitch sequencing to cleverly outsmart noisy bumps and vibrations.

The Turanza QuietTrack is also made with a technology called ComfortCruise, which uses a computer-optimized cavity shape to promote the smoothest and quietest ride possible.

This tire doesn’t just ride smoothly and quietly, it can also deliver outstanding traction and handling through a wide range of road conditions.

Whether you are on dry, wet, or snowy roads, you’ll have terrific traction, balance, and control that should last through most of the extensive life of these Bridgestone tires.

Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Walmart.

Sale Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack All-Season Touring Tire 235/40R19 96 V Extra Load Engineered to Quietly Impress

Control In Wet and Snowy Conditions

Long-Lasting Performance for 80,000 Miles

Comfortable and Quiet Ride

3D Full-Depth Sipes On All Ribs For Enhanced Snow Traction And Improved Wear Throughout The Tire’s Limited Mileage Warranty Period.

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring

We’re going to end this Honda Accord tire list with one of the more practical tires at a mid-range price point.

Cooper is another tire brand that might not be as well-known as some of the other brands on this list, but their CS5 Grand Touring is a very solid tire choice for the Honda Accord.

Though many drivers may face a variety of weather and road conditions, most Accord owners I know tend to drive on dry paved roads and look for tires that are most suited for that.

With all of the technology and materials available to tire manufacturers today, it’s unlikely you’ll have to fully commit to highly-specific driving conditions when choosing a tire.

The CS5 Grand Touring tire from Cooper can help you get the most out of your daily driving while protecting you against more adverse conditions that may arise.

When it’s wet on the roads, the wide channels in the tread can help to alleviate hydroplaning and more other traction issues you may face when rolling through water.

For dry roads, these tires have a technology called Stabiledge that enables solid handling and grip.

For added convenience when it comes to tread monitoring, the Cooper CS5 Grand Touring tire comes with a simple tread wear indicator that gives you a good read on the status of your tread life.

Compared to other Honda Accord tires on this list, the CS5 Grand Touring comes with a much more generous treadwear warranty of up to 80,000 miles and test drive period of 45 days.

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring tires for the Honda Accord can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Sam’s Club.

Cooper CS5 Grand Touring All-Season 225/60R17 99T Tire Treadwear Warranty: 80,000 Miles

All-Season Premium Luxury Touring Tire

Long-lasting comfortable ride in a wide range of sizes for cars, SUVs and CUVs

Quiet tread design

Superior handling, cornering and stability

Key Takeaways