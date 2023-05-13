Volvo Wagons: A Practical and Stylish Choice for Families and Car Enthusiasts Alike

As a car enthusiast, I have always had a soft spot for Volvo wagons. There’s something about their boxy shape and practicality that appeals to me. But beyond their utilitarian design, Volvo wagons have a rich history and a loyal following.

V60 Recharge T8, Silver Dawn

Volvo first introduced the wagon version of their popular 240 model in the late 1970s, and it quickly became a hit with families and outdoor enthusiasts alike. My family had a light blue 1984 240D station wagon with a navy blue interior.

It had over 240,000 miles on it when we finally sold it to a graduate student attending divinity school at Duke University for $900. I’d see it around Durham for years after we sold it. There’s no telling how long that station wagon lasted.

Volvo 265 GLE

Over the years, Volvo continued to refine and improve their wagons, adding features like all-wheel drive and turbocharged engines. Today, the latest iteration of the Volvo wagon, the V90, is a sleek and stylish vehicle that still retains the practicality and reliability that made its predecessors so popular.

Volvo Wagons At A Glance

What are Volvo Wagons?

As a car enthusiast, I have always admired Volvo Wagons for their practicality and reliability. Volvo Wagons are family-friendly vehicles that offer ample space for passengers and cargo.

They are known for their safety features, including airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control. Volvo Wagons are also equipped with advanced technology features, such as touchscreens, navigation systems, and smartphone integration.

History of Volvo Wagons

Volvo Wagons have a rich history that dates back to the 1950s. The first Volvo Wagon was the PV445, which was introduced in 1953. It was a commercial vehicle that was used for transporting goods. In the 1960s, Volvo introduced the 140 series, which was the first passenger car wagon.

The 240 series, which was introduced in the 1970s, became the most popular Volvo Wagon. It was known for its boxy design and durability. In the 1990s, the 850 series was introduced, which was the first Volvo Wagon to have front-wheel drive.

Today, Volvo Wagons continue to be popular among families and car enthusiasts. The latest models, such as the V90 and V60, offer a sleek design, advanced safety features, and hybrid powertrains.

Overall, Volvo Wagons are reliable, practical, and stylish vehicles that have stood the test of time.

Popular Volvo Wagon Models

As a Volvo enthusiast and writer, I have always been fascinated by the brand’s station wagons. In this section, I’ll highlight two of the most popular Volvo wagon models: the Volvo V60 and the Volvo V90.

Volvo V60

V60 Recharge T8, Silver Dawn

The Volvo V60 is a versatile wagon that combines style, comfort, and practicality. It is available in two trim levels: the Momentum and the Inscription. The Momentum is the base model, while the Inscription is the more luxurious version. Here are some of the key features of the Volvo V60:

Engine: The V60 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 250 horsepower.

Interior: The interior of the V60 is spacious and comfortable. It features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather upholstery, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety: The V60 comes with a host of safety features, including forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.

Volvo V90

The Volvo V90 B6 AWD Cross Country in Thunder Grey

The Volvo V90 is the brand’s flagship wagon. It is available in two trim levels: the R-Design and the Inscription. The R-Design is the sportier version, while the Inscription is the more luxurious one. Here are some of the key features of the Volvo V90:

Engine: The V90 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 316 horsepower.

Interior: The interior of the V90 is spacious and luxurious. It features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and leather upholstery.

Safety: The V90 comes with a host of safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control.

In addition to the V60 and V90, Volvo also offers the XC70 wagon, which is a more rugged and off-road capable wagon. However, the V60 and V90 are the most popular models in the brand’s wagon lineup.

Features and Performance

Safety Features

When it comes to safety, Volvo wagons are known for their exceptional features. The latest models come with advanced safety technologies such as lane departure warning, blind-spot monitoring, and forward collision warning.

Additionally, the cars have airbags, a rearview camera, and a tire pressure monitoring system. All these features work together to ensure that you and your passengers are safe on the road.

Comfort and Space

Volvo wagons are designed to provide maximum comfort and space to the driver and passengers. The cars have spacious interiors that can accommodate up to five passengers comfortably.

The seats are made of high-quality materials that make them comfortable for long journeys. Additionally, the cars have climate control systems that maintain a comfortable temperature inside the car.

S60 Recharge, Google built-in

Fuel Economy and Powertrains

Volvo wagons are known for their impressive fuel economy. The cars are designed to be fuel-efficient, which means that they consume less fuel than other cars in their class. The latest models come with powerful engines that provide excellent performance and fuel efficiency. The cars have different powertrain options, including hybrid and electric powertrains, which provide even better fuel economy.

Driving Experience

Volvo wagons are fun to drive. The cars have excellent handling, and the steering is precise and responsive. The cars come with different driving modes, including Eco, Comfort, and Dynamic, which allow you to customize your driving experience. Additionally, the cars have excellent brakes that provide excellent stopping power.

In summary, Volvo wagons are known for their excellent safety features, spacious interiors, impressive fuel economy, and fun driving experience. These cars are designed to provide maximum comfort and performance to the driver and passengers.

The Volvo V90 B6 AWD Cross Country in Thunder Grey

Volvo Wagon Cross Country Models

As a Volvo enthusiast, I have always been impressed with the brand’s wagon models, especially the Cross Country variants. These wagons are designed to handle any terrain and weather conditions with ease while providing a comfortable and luxurious ride. In this section, I will discuss the V60 Cross Country and V90 Cross Country models.

V60 Cross Country

The V60 Cross Country is a versatile wagon that combines the practicality of a wagon with the ruggedness of an SUV. It comes with all-wheel drive as standard, making it capable of handling any terrain. The V60 Cross Country has a ground clearance of 8.3 inches, which is higher than the standard V60, making it ideal for off-road adventures. It also has hill descent control, which helps maintain a steady speed when descending steep hills.

Inside, the V60 Cross Country is spacious and comfortable. It has heated front seats, a panoramic moonroof, and a premium audio system. The cargo area is also generous, with up to 50.9 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded down.

V90 Cross Country

The V90 Cross Country is the ultimate wagon for those who want luxury, performance, and off-road capability. It has a ground clearance of 8.3 inches, which is higher than the standard V90, making it ideal for off-road adventures. It also has all-wheel drive as standard, making it capable of handling any terrain.

The V90 Cross Country has a spacious and luxurious interior. It has leather seats, a panoramic moonroof, and a premium audio system. The cargo area is also generous, with up to 53.9 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded down.

In conclusion, the V60 Cross Country and V90 Cross Country are impressive wagon models from Volvo. They offer a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and off-road capability. If you are looking for a wagon that can handle any terrain and weather conditions, then these models are worth considering.

Comparison to Other Volvo Models

Volvo SUVs

As a Volvo wagon enthusiast, I often get asked how it compares to other Volvo models. In terms of SUVs, the Volvo XC60 and XC90 are the most popular models. Both offer spacious interiors, advanced safety features, and impressive performance. However, they do come with a higher price tag compared to the wagon models.

The XC60 is a mid-size SUV with a starting price of around $42,000. It offers a range of engine options, including a plug-in hybrid, and can seat up to five passengers. On the other hand, the XC90 is a full-size SUV with a starting price of around $50,000. It can seat up to seven passengers and also offers a plug-in hybrid option.

While both SUVs offer more space than the wagon models, they also come with a higher price point. For those who prioritize cargo space and affordability, the wagon is a better option.

XC60 Recharge T8

Volvo Sedans

In terms of sedans, the Volvo S60 and S90 are the most comparable to the wagon models. The S60 is a compact luxury sedan with a starting price of around $40,000. It offers a range of engine options, including a plug-in hybrid, and can seat up to five passengers. The S90, on the other hand, is a mid-size luxury sedan with a starting price of around $51,000. It can seat up to five passengers and also offers a plug-in hybrid option.

Both sedans offer a sleek and luxurious design, advanced safety features, and impressive performance. However, they do come with a smaller cargo space compared to the wagon models. For those who prioritize cargo space over luxury features, the wagon is a better option.

Overall, it really depends on your personal preferences and priorities. If you need more space, the SUV models may be a better fit. If you prioritize luxury features, the sedan models may be a better fit. However, if you’re looking for a balance between space, affordability, and luxury features, the wagon models are a great option to consider.

S60 Recharge T8, Thunder Grey

Pros and Cons of Owning a Volvo Wagon

As an owner of a Volvo wagon, I have experienced both the pros and cons of owning this type of vehicle. Here are some of my observations:

Pros

Safety: Volvo is known for its commitment to safety, and the wagon is no exception. With features like advanced airbags, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, I always feel secure when driving my Volvo wagon.

Safety: Volvo is known for its commitment to safety, and the wagon is no exception. With features like advanced airbags, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, I always feel secure when driving my Volvo wagon.
Cargo Space: The wagon's spacious interior and large cargo area make it ideal for hauling groceries, furniture, or anything else I need to transport. The rear seats can also be folded down for even more space.

Comfort: The wagon's comfortable seats and smooth ride make it a pleasure to drive, especially on long trips. The cabin is also relatively quiet, which adds to the overall comfort level.

All-Wheel Drive: Many Volvo wagons come with all-wheel drive, which provides better traction and handling on slippery roads and in inclement weather.

Cons

Fuel Economy: While the wagon's large size and cargo capacity are a plus, they also mean that it's not the most fuel-efficient vehicle on the road. I find myself filling up more frequently than I would with a smaller car.

Maintenance Costs: As with any luxury vehicle, maintenance and repairs can be expensive. While my Volvo wagon has been relatively reliable, I have had to pay more for routine maintenance than I would with a more basic vehicle.

Price: Volvo wagons are not cheap, and the price can be a barrier for some buyers. However, I believe that the safety features and overall quality of the vehicle justify the higher price tag.

Overall, owning a Volvo wagon has been a positive experience for me. While there are some drawbacks, the pros outweigh the cons, and I feel confident and comfortable driving my Volvo wagon on a daily basis.

Shopping for a Volvo Wagon

When I started shopping for a Volvo wagon, I knew I wanted a reliable car that could comfortably fit my family and all of our gear. Here are some of the shopping tools, expert reviews, car buying and loan options, and warranty information that I found helpful during my search.

Shopping Tools

Volvo’s website is a great place to start when shopping for a wagon. They have a variety of tools to help you build and price your vehicle, including a comparison tool to see how different models stack up against each other. I also found it helpful to search for used Volvo wagons on sites like Autotrader and Cars.com to get an idea of what was available in my area.

Expert Reviews

I always like to read expert reviews before making a big purchase. Car and Driver, Edmunds, and Consumer Reports all have comprehensive reviews of Volvo wagons that cover everything from performance to safety features. I also found it helpful to read reviews from current Volvo wagon owners on forums like Swedespeed and Volvo Forums.

Car Buying and Loans

When it came time to buy my Volvo wagon, I used sites like TrueCar and Kelley Blue Book to get an idea of what a fair price was. I also considered financing options from Volvo’s financing department as well as my own bank and credit union.

Warranty

Volvo offers a comprehensive warranty on their vehicles, including a 4-year/50,000-mile basic warranty and a 4-year/Unlimited-mile corrosion warranty. They also offer a variety of extended warranty options for added peace of mind. It’s important to read the fine print and understand what is and isn’t covered under your warranty.

Overall, shopping for a Volvo wagon was a smooth and enjoyable experience. By using these shopping tools, expert reviews, car buying and loan options, and warranty information, I was able to find the perfect car for my family’s needs.

Conclusion

As someone who has spent a considerable amount of time researching and driving Volvo wagons, I must say that these cars are truly exceptional. They offer a unique blend of comfort, style, and practicality that is hard to find in other vehicles. Here are a few key takeaways from my research:

Volvo wagons are incredibly safe. They have a long history of prioritizing safety features, and it shows in the crash test ratings and real-world accident statistics. If safety is a top priority for you, a Volvo wagon is an excellent choice.

These cars are also quite reliable. With proper maintenance, they can easily last for hundreds of thousands of miles. Of course, like any car, they will require some repairs and upkeep over time, but overall they are very dependable.

Volvo wagons are known for their spacious, comfortable interiors. They are great for families, road trips, and anyone who wants to stretch out and relax on a long drive.

Finally, Volvo wagons are stylish and unique. They stand out from the crowd, and their distinctive design is sure to turn heads. If you want a car that is both practical and eye-catching, a Volvo wagon is a great choice.

Overall, I highly recommend Volvo wagons to anyone who is in the market for a new car. They offer a winning combination of safety, reliability, comfort, and style that is hard to beat.

The Volvo V90 B6 AWD Cross Country in Thunder Grey

FAQ

Do they still make Volvo wagons? Yes, Volvo continues to produce and offer wagon models in their lineup. They have a long-standing reputation for manufacturing wagons that combine practicality, safety, and comfort.

Are Volvo wagons reliable? Volvo wagons have earned a reputation for being reliable vehicles. They are known for their sturdy construction, advanced safety features, and durable components. However, like any car, maintenance and care play a crucial role in ensuring the longevity and reliability of a Volvo wagon.

What is the least expensive Volvo wagon? The pricing of Volvo wagons can vary depending on the specific model and trim level. As of my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, the Volvo V60 was among the least expensive wagon models in Volvo’s lineup. However, it’s worth noting that prices may have changed since then, and it’s always best to check with a Volvo dealership or the official Volvo website for the most up-to-date information on pricing.

The Volvo V90 B6 AWD Cross Country in Thunder Grey

How many miles do Volvo wagons last? Volvo wagons have a reputation for being durable and capable of high mileage. With proper maintenance and regular servicing, it is not uncommon for Volvo wagons to last well over 200,000 miles. Some owners have reported their vehicles reaching even higher mileage milestones. However, individual driving habits, maintenance routines, and environmental factors can all influence the lifespan of any vehicle.

Are Volvos high maintenance? While Volvo vehicles are generally well-built and reliable, they do require regular maintenance to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Routine maintenance tasks such as oil changes, fluid checks, and filter replacements are necessary for any vehicle. Volvo’s recommended maintenance schedule should be followed to keep the car in good condition. It’s also worth mentioning that luxury vehicles, in general, may have higher maintenance and repair costs compared to non-luxury cars. Which Volvo wagon gets the best gas mileage? Volvo offers a range of wagon models with varying fuel efficiency. The Volvo V60 T8 Plug-in Hybrid is one of the most fuel-efficient wagon options in the Volvo lineup. It combined a gasoline engine with an electric motor, offering improved fuel economy compared to traditional gasoline-only models. It’s advisable to check with Volvo or visit their official website for the most up-to-date information on fuel efficiency for their wagon models.

Volvo Wagons