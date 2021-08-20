Crossover vehicles are very highly regarded for their versatility and comfort, and the Honda CRV is one vehicle that illustrates perfectly why crossovers are so popular. The compact CRV was Honda’s first entrant in the crossover line and while it made a huge splash when it was first released, it’s making an even bigger impression now. That’s because the Honda CRV has experienced constant evolution over several decades and today, it’s almost the perfect crossover.

While you can reasonably expect to get several decades of performance from your Honda CRV, your Honda CR V tires won’t last nearly as long. One thing about tires, no matter how carefully you maintain those OEM tires, they’ll eventually wear out and need replacing. But of course, you must have expected this. What you may not have expected is the wide array of choices you’ll have to sort through when the time comes to replace them.

Experienced drivers regularly find themselves debating what’s the best tires for their CRVs. For beginners, are for people who see cars as merely means of transportation and nothing more, the options can seem overwhelming. And there’s quite a lot of options, including highway tires, winter tires, mud tires, all-terrain tires, all-season tires, and a whole lot of others.

In this article, we’ve dug deep into the market and come up with this list of the best tires for Honda CRV available. Our selections are backed by countless hours of research, the best expert opinions, comprehensive reviews from buyers, and of course, personal testing. This guide is designed to help you decide which tire is best for your Honda CRV so that you can head to the market with greater confidence.