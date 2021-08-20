Contents
- 1 What To Look Out For When Buying A New Tire For Your Honda CRV
- 2 Best Tires For Honda CRV
- 2.1 1. Michelin Premier LTX
- 2.2 2. Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max
- 2.3 3. Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Radial Tire
- 2.4 4. Yokohama Geolander GO55
- 2.5 5. Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-Season Radial Tire
- 2.6 6. Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus All-Season Radial Tire
- 2.7 7. Nitto NT421Q All-Season Radial Tire
- 2.8 8. Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2
- 2.9 9. General Altimax RT43
- 3 Best Tires For Honda CRV FAQs
- 4 Honda CR V
Crossover vehicles are very highly regarded for their versatility and comfort, and the Honda CRV is one vehicle that illustrates perfectly why crossovers are so popular. The compact CRV was Honda’s first entrant in the crossover line and while it made a huge splash when it was first released, it’s making an even bigger impression now. That’s because the Honda CRV has experienced constant evolution over several decades and today, it’s almost the perfect crossover.
While you can reasonably expect to get several decades of performance from your Honda CRV, your Honda CR V tires won’t last nearly as long. One thing about tires, no matter how carefully you maintain those OEM tires, they’ll eventually wear out and need replacing. But of course, you must have expected this. What you may not have expected is the wide array of choices you’ll have to sort through when the time comes to replace them.
Experienced drivers regularly find themselves debating what’s the best tires for their CRVs. For beginners, are for people who see cars as merely means of transportation and nothing more, the options can seem overwhelming. And there’s quite a lot of options, including highway tires, winter tires, mud tires, all-terrain tires, all-season tires, and a whole lot of others.
In this article, we’ve dug deep into the market and come up with this list of the best tires for Honda CRV available. Our selections are backed by countless hours of research, the best expert opinions, comprehensive reviews from buyers, and of course, personal testing. This guide is designed to help you decide which tire is best for your Honda CRV so that you can head to the market with greater confidence.
What To Look Out For When Buying A New Tire For Your Honda CRV
Before you head to the market in search of new tires for your Honda CR V, it’s worth it to consider certain factors, so that you don’t end up with an expensive dud. As we mentioned earlier in this article, price is definitely an important consideration, perhaps even the most important (you get what you pay for, remember), but it isn’t the only consideration.
Here, we’ll bring you the lowdown on things you need to keep your eyes peeled for when you visit the tire store or visit their website.
Types Of Tires
It’s important to know the various types of tires available because even a very expensive tire will be as good as useless if it’s not the right fit for your Honda CRV. There are five main types of tires, with each of them designed for broadly differing purposes:
All-Season Tires
These tires are designed to produce smooth and comfortable rides on all surfaces, under all weather conditions, all year round.
Touring Tires
Apart from an asymmetrical tread pattern and a higher speed rating, touring tires are similar to all-season tires. They’ve been made to cope perfectly and effectively with all weather conditions.
Performance Tires
If you’re looking for a tire that provides a great grip, especially on wet, slick roads, don’t look beyond a performance tire. Performance tires also have a higher speed rating.
Summer Tires
Summer tires are designed for wet and dry conditions, with a special focus on high temperatures.
Winter tires
On the other hand, winter tires are specifically designed for the low temperatures and snowy roads of winter.
All Terrain Tires
Similar to all-season tires, all-terrain tires are designed to drive smoothly on all road surfaces, including off-road tracks. All-terrain tires efficiently absorb shocks and deliver smooth and comfortable rides, even on bumpy surfaces.
Tire Sizes
Replacing the tire of your Honda CR V with one with different dimensions will negatively impact the handling, comfort, and traction of the car. That’s why it’s important to get the exact tire size before heading to the market in search of the best tires. If your budget permits, it’s always a great idea to go for the original model from Honda.
To find out the dimensions of your current tire, just check the tire’s sidewall for the numbers, then you can get another that matches them. Or you may use a tire selector.
How To Read Tire Sizes
In order to get the perfect match and ensure that the new tires fit, it’s important to know exactly what the numbers on that sidewall mean. Honda CR V cars come equipped with standard 235/65R17 103H all-season tires.
- 235: This identifies the tire’s width from one sidewall to the other, measured in millimeters.
- 65: The aspect ratio, or sidewall height, is expressed as a percentage of the tire’s width. In this instance, it is measured as 50 percent of the width of the tire.
- R: This simply indicates that the tire is a radial tire. Radials are the most popular form of the vehicle tire, having fabric woven in at different angles and a tread reinforced with extra layers of rubber.
- 17: The wheel diameter.
- 103: Identifies the tire’s load rating.
- H: Points out the tire’s speed rating.
Best Tires For Honda CRV
You’re likely to get several different answers when asking what the definitive best tire for Honda CRVs is. The jury’s still out as to what specific tire is best for a Honda CRV, which is why the question should be approached from a slightly different angle. Instead of wondering what the best Honda CRV tire is, you should concentrate on the best Honda CRV tire for you.
When you head to the market, what would you be looking out for most?
Would all-season versatility be at the top of your list of priorities, or would you prefer a durable tire that would potentially go the extra mile? Are performance tires more your style? While it would be best for the price to not be uppermost on your mind when trying to decide, your budget still plays an important role.
Luckily, our selections feature a little bit of everything. Whether you’re looking for something that’ll last for the long haul, something that offers all-season versatility, highway or touring tires, performance tires, summer tires, or budget tires, there’s something here for you.
The brand-name tires usually come with hefty price tags, but they generally offer a smooth driving experience. Nevertheless, you can still find tires from lesser-known tire manufacturers that still offer decent levels of performance.
1. Michelin Premier LTX
Michelin is a brand that’s renowned for delivering considerable innovation and exemplary performance and the Michelin Premier LTX lives up to this billing. This tire stands out for its stopping distance, with Michelin even stating that the Premier LTX’s engineering allows it to record shorter stopping distances when it’s worn than other brand new tires. It’s a bold claim which the tire delivers on, with serious aplomb. That’s one of the reasons why the Premier LTX nails down the number one spot on our list.
Just as you would expect from every tire that bears the Michelin logo, the Premier LTX is quiet and comfortable on the road, with solid handling on every terrain and all types of weather conditions. This is made possible by the tire’s composition, which is of treads that have been enriched with silica compound and sunflower oil. This, both in practice and theory, improves the tire’s traction on both dry and wet roads.
To improve handling and stability, the symmetric tread design features a continuous center rib with notched intermediate ribs. The linked shoulder blocks improve handling and steering response.
Michelin’s flagship EverGrip Technology also plays a part in the superb handling of the Premier LTX. Coupled with Michelin’s Expanding Rain Grooves, you get a tire that’s persistently durable while offering exemplary levels of performance.
In a single package, you get superior stopping power, improved fuel efficiency, and great traction. These qualities, combined, make the Premier LTX one of the premier tires on the market.
Pros
- Superb grip
- Excellent handling and braking
- Comfortable ride
Cons
- On the pricier end of the spectrum
2. Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max
Worried that your Honda CRV consumes more fuel than it should? You probably haven’t got the right tires fitted. Here’s the Goodyear Assurance CS Fuel Max riding to the rescue. Goodyear guarantees that the CS Fuel Max will help bring down your car’s fuel consumption, which sounds like a hollow promise, at least until you find out about the tires’ low rolling resistance.
While Goodyear chose to trumpet the Fuel Max’s fuel cost-saving feature, that’s not all that the tire offers.
It also offers superb resistance to wear, awesome handling, and a quiet ride.
This all-season touring tire boasts Goodyear’s proprietary tire design that ensures that the tire remains firmly grounded on all surfaces and offers better traction on traditionally iffy ones such as hard ice and light snow.
The tire’s inboard and outboard shoulders have strong read blocks for precise handling and traction on dry roads. The central Dual Aqua Channel grooves, on the other hand, are intended to drain water away from the contact patch. This improves traction on wet, slick, snowy, or icy roads. The numerous sipes provide the necessary biting edges to deal with changing road conditions.
If you spend a lot of the time and cover a lot of miles, this tire will make a lot of sense. In addition to Goodyear’s guarantee of improved fuel economy, the CS Fuel Max comes with a 6-year or 75,000-treadwear warranty. While the CS Fuel Max is certainly not a budget tire, it does offer good bang for your buck.
Pros
- Quiet ride
- Excellent handling
- All-season traction
Cons
- Not budget-friendly
3. Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Radial Tire
Most tires mostly concern themselves with performance and traction, but the Pirelli Scorpion Verde takes things a notch higher. This all-season touring tire also purports to reduce your car’s carbon footprints, making it the pacesetter in an exclusive list of ec0-friendly tires. Not only that, but by reducing tire rolling resistance, the Scorpion Verde tire helps increase your car’s fuel economy without any negative impact on grip and traction.
Traction is further assisted by the Scorpion Verde’s asymmetric tread design along with four circumferential grooves and longitudinal spines for enhanced grip and control on all surfaces including slippery, dry, and snowy roads.
In addition to all of these, the Scorpion Verde has clearly been built to last, with its silica treads boasting an optimized rubber-to-void ratio for longer wear.
When traveling on roads where braking and handling assume greater significance, the Scorpion Verde stands up to be counted. This tire’s treads boast a uniform ground patch that effectively improves handling and makes for a more comfortable ride.
The Pirelli Noise Cancelling System is built into each of these tires. This is a sound-absorbing foam layer that adheres to the tire and eliminates tire noise. This also improves your driving experience by absorbing impact. The Pirelli Scorpion Verde All-Season Radial Tire also comes with Pirelli’s unlimited warranty for tread life.
Pros
- Anti hydroplaning feature
- Quiet
- Improves handling and braking
Cons
- Not suitable for slick winter roads
4. Yokohama Geolander GO55
Tailor-made for both sport utility vehicles and crossovers, the Yokohama Geolander GO55 is a mid-priced option that comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from tires much higher up the price spectrum. It’s been specifically designed to guarantee confident handling, superb traction, and best of fall, keep both you and the environment safe.
This tire scores very high marks in terms of durability. Its unique construction, which combines orange oil technology and silica-enhanced all-season compound ensures that it’s prepared for all eventualities while still delivering a comfortable ride.
The tire also features innovative AI-designed treads which effectively shut down road noise and extend the lifespan of the tire. The treads are pleasantly symmetrical, with a continuous center rib and perfectly integrated shoulders extending tread life and producing better traction.
The Geolander GO55 also packs several design features that make it comfortable over dry and slippery terrains such as transition grooves and notched siping for the maintenance of block rigidity.
Its circumferential grooves are presented in a zigzag pattern that effectively prevents slush, snow, and moisture of any kind from coming in contact with the contact patch. This arrangement also provides increased traction, reduces road noise, and provides better handling in wet conditions.
In effect, the Geolander GO55 is one of the best all-season tires offered at its price range. Performance, durability, and affordability are its strong suits while it remains versatile enough to suit your Honda CR V and most other SUVs down to a tee.
Pros
- Excellent tread life
- Superb traction
- Good handling and performance
- Snow repellant
Cons
- Can get very noisy
5. Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-Season Radial Tire
Michelin is one of the best-known tire brands for several reasons but mostly because they combine quality and performance in their tires, along with several innovative and forward-thinking features that make them a favorite among drivers of all kinds. The Defender LTX is one of their most versatile tires, suitable for SUVs, light trucks, and crossovers such as the Honda CRV. It is also one of the most popular.
Speaking of features, the Defender LTX offers MaxTouch Construction that helps your vehicle save fuel by spreading pressure evenly and reducing strain on the engine. Apart from this, it also facilitates a more enjoyable and quiet ride by minimizing tire vibration and road noise.
The Defender is not afraid to do the heavy lifting. As a matter of fact, with its twin steel belts frame, it’s been designed just for that. Doing grunt work will not negatively impact the lifespan of this tire, either.
This all-season tire is built with Michelin’s tried-and-true EverTread rubber compound, which is meant to outlast most other alternatives on the market. The EverTread compound also improves the Defender’s reliability in poor road conditions by up to 10%.
Driving on slick roads, Defender LTX’s special contact patch protects your safety with its short stopping distance. The tread also features anti-hydroplaning features that simultaneously eliminate slush and snow and enhance tire performance.
The Defender LTX is one of the most affordable all-season tires available on the market.
Pros
- Excellent handling on slick roads
- Effective fuel economy
- Supports heavy loads
- Wear-resistant
- Superb tread life
Cons
- Not suitable for winter roads
6. Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus All-Season Radial Tire
If you’re in the market for a tire that ticks the durability and longevity box, then you shouldn’t look beyond the Bridgestone Dueler. This tire sets the gold standard for tread life, with a fairly astonishing warranty of 80,000 miles on offer. And with Bridgestone’s flagship Variable Tread Technology, you’re sure to travel every single one of those miles in comfort and with almost unnoticeable road noise.
The Dueler H/L Alenza Plus, with its asymmetric tread pattern and specifically developed tread compound, provides dependability and safe handling in all road conditions, including wet and dry.
The several different treads that went into the design of this tire improve braking efficiency on dry or wet roads or even roads covered in light snow, making it one of the best tires for your Honda CRV.
The Bridgestone Dueler makes special considerations for the environment. It decreases CO2 emissions by improving fuel economy and lowering engine stress. Its production is also environmentally friendly since it is produced with 5% recycled rubber.
To improve handling, the shoulder blocks are notched and have a continuous center rib boost. Also, for enhanced ride quality, the tire features stabilized sidewalls, thanks to polyester cords. Adorn your wheels with the Bridgestone Dueler and enjoy a smooth, quiet drive, supported by this tire’s specially optimized casing.
Pros
- Eco-friendly
- Superb warranty
- All-season
Cons
- Not suitable for off-road use
7. Nitto NT421Q All-Season Radial Tire
While a lot of different tires claim to be the greatest in terms of comfort, the vast majority of them fall short of actually delivering on their claims. With several impressive and subtle design touches, the Nitto NT421Q is a performance tire that’s made to deliver unparalleled comfort to all the occupants of your Honda car.
A silky-smooth operator, the Nitto NT421Q tire sports several engineering touches that allow it to power through all types of surfaces, including off-road tracks, smoothly and without compromising comfort. Best of all, it ensures that your Honda CR V remains practically noiseless and stable, even on those terrains that do not lend themselves well to a comfortable ride.
Noise is brought to a minimum by the tire’s variable tread pitch design. Traction and handling are enhanced by the tire’s 3D multi-wave and interlocking sipe and groove design that emphasizes the Nitto as an all-season tire. The Nitto NT421Q’s anti-hydroplaning features also make it possible to drive safely on wet and slippery roads, making short work of snow and slush.
The Nitto sports shock absorbers take the full brunt of the impact when you drive your car on rough or uneven surfaces. This way, you can still expect a comfortable ride even when you explore uncharted territories or go on hikes.
The outside treads have also been enlarged to increase comfort when driving over potholes or poorly maintained roads. The tire wear indicators are also a handy addition, helping you monitor the shape of your tires easily.
Pros
- Superb handling and braking
- Improves comfort
- Generous warranty
8. Bridgestone Blizzak DM-V2
Give your Honda CR V greater security and flexibility on the slickest of winter roads with the Blizzak DM-V2 tire. However, while this superb tire boasts top-notch engineering that makes it perfectly suited for vital trips on wet winter roads, it’s anything but one-dimensional. The Blizzak DM-V2 is just as comfortable on dry roads, making it one of the best winter tires for your car and one of the best available all-season tires period.
Designed to fit most light trucks, SUVs, and crossovers such as the Honda CR V, the Blizzak DM-V2 sport an impressive tread design that helps it crunch through the snow with a minimum of fuss.
The Blizzak is made with Bridgestone’s flagship multi-cell rubber, with the tire covered in a hydrophilic coat for increased traction and enhanced performance on those snow-capped roads.
Taking things even further, the Blizzak sports a cavity shape for more evenly distributed tire pressure, with the tread designed in zigzag patterns for even better handling and performance.
To bring it all home, the Blizzak boasts bigger block edges and special bite particles that enable a firmer and steadier grip on the snow, promoting even greater safety and making this tire one of the best tires for getting around during winter and indeed all year long.
Pros
- Great traction
- Improved handling
- All-weather and All-season tire
Cons
- Not designed with a lot of features
9. General Altimax RT43
General Altimax doesn’t have the same profile and instant recognizability as some of the biggest tire brands on the market, but in terms of quality and performance, tires from this manufacturer are affordable and of the highest quality. The 75,000-mile tread life guarantee of the General Altimax RT43 does not even tell the full story. If you’re on the hunt for the best tires for Honda CRV, you can do a lot worse than opting for this budget tire.
With the anti-slip technology that was incorporated in its manufacturing, the RT43 provides improved handling and traction on snowy, dry, and wet roads, making it one of the most complete all-terrain tires out there.
This tire also stands out for its noise cancellation features which include a twin silica tread arrangement along with sound wave suppression technology for quieter and smoother rides.
Tread life is protected and extended by General Altimax’s low abrasion surface technology that efficiently spreads the treads evenly, ensuring that the tread wears very slowly. Importantly, the Altimax RT43 tire comes equipped with a treadwear indicator and visual alignment indicators, letting you know the state of your tires at a glance.
Quietly efficient and extremely durable, this budget tire doesn’t provide inferior quality to a more expensive tire. Its tread configuration offers greater traction on all surfaces, while its impressive noise cancellation features and confident handling ensure a more comfortable ride.
For an attractive price, you can get your Honda car to enjoy the unique advantages this tire brings to the table.
Pros
- Quiet
- Visual alignment and treadwear indicators
- Great tread life
Cons
- No added features
Best Tires For Honda CRV FAQs
When Should I Change My Honda CRV Tires?
This would usually depend on how you use your tires and the mileage they cover. However, with proper maintenance and moderate usage, you can get a maximum of four years of usage from your tires. A more accurate method is to change your tires after they’ve passed the 50,000 to 70,000 miles mark.
How Often Should I Replace My Tire?
Tires should be replaced every six years, regardless of mileage, according to the NHTSA. Proper inflation is central to adequate care for your tires. Too much or too little air in your tires will almost certainly create problems and uneven or excessive wear over time.
What Brad Of Tires Does Honda Use?
Honda CRVs and most Honda cars come equipped with Bridgestone tires.
Honda CR V
The Honda CR V is one of the best crossover vehicles on the market. Dynamic, versatile, and durable, this car provides a very pleasurable driving experience. However, an experience that’s not so enjoyable is the hassle that drivers of this sublime car have to endure when fixing to change their tires.
The Honda CRV is a highly popular crossover, and such popularity comes with its own unique challenges. There’s an overwhelming array of choices available on the market, so much so that it can leave you confused and undecided which one to opt for.
In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the best tires for your CRV, in an attempt to help smoothen the decision-making process. We’ve also highlighted important points to take note of before you head to the market, to ensure that you come back with the perfect tire for you.