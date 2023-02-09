To get the most out of a Toyota RAV4, you should consider installing one of the latest aftermarket tires to boost performance, comfort, and safety. The tires that come with your Toyota are fine for normal driving, but if you’re looking for an upgrade, consider one of the following tires for your RAV4.

What are the best tires for a 2023 RAV4?

The best tires for a RAV4 include:

Continental CrossContact LX25

Michelin Defender M/S

Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus

Goodyear Assurance

BFGoodrich T/A KO2

Michelin CrossClimate

Hankook Dynapro HP2

Yokohama Geolandar

General AltiMAX RT43

Firestone Destination LE2

Sumitomo Touring LS

Pirelli Scorpion Verde

The Toyota RAV4 is one of my all-time favorite crossover SUVs due to its unique style and consistent reliability.

Buying a new set of tires for a 2023 RAV4 can go a long way to enhance its look and driving capabilities. If the tread on your current tires is running low, you should read on to learn more about some of the best tires available today.

The 12 Best Tires For A 2023 RAV4

Continental CrossContact LX25

The Toyota RAV4 is fun and agile that can be used for a wide variety of driving activities.

Though it is often looked at as an adventurous vehicle used for road trips and outdoor excursions, it’s also fantastic for daily drives to work and school.

The CrossContact LX25 from Continental is a versatile tire that can stand up to wet and dry weather conditions through every season of the year.

It’s very reasonably priced for a tire that includes such high-quality materials and sophisticated features.

The balanced tread design on the CrossContact LX25 can assist with traction, handling, and braking on rainy or sunny days.

Though the spacing of tread blocks can sometimes increase road noise, the tread pattern in these tires are engineered to reduce road noise.

I’m all for having abundant performance and comfort features, but it can be a big letdown if those features cause the tires to wear down quickly.

Fortunately, Continental CrossContact LX25 has EcoPlus Technology that aids in improving tread life, mileage, and braking ability.

Since I don’t often have time for car maintenance, I greatly appreciate the QuickView treadwear indicators on this tire.

Continental offers a lengthy 60-day trial period, 3 years of roadside assistance, and a treadwear warranty for up to 70,000 miles.

Continental CrossContact LX25 tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Sam’s Club or Tire Rack.

Michelin Defender LTX M/S

I’m not the type of driver that likes to drive fast all the time, so I often prefer using tires that can last long and protect against the elements.

The Defender LTX M/S from Michelin is one of the most capable tires I’ve ever used on any car for dealing with a vast array of driving conditions.

Whether I drive in the rain, snow, or on dry highways, I always have tremendous control of my vehicle when these tires are on it.

If you’re looking to get consistent performance and a long tread life out of your tires, any added costs you may incur from buying these tires could be worth it in the long run.

Spending more for these tires should give you extra confidence when driving in any given place on any given day.

The Evertread compound is a core component for the durability and versatility of these Michelin tires.

They allow the tires to perform well and roll smoothly across different terrain and temperatures.

If it’s blazing hot outside, these tires can stiffen up to improve traction and handling on dry surfaces.

When the temperature drops, these tires can soften up to grab a hold of slippery roads in the rain or snow.

Michelin Defender LTX M/S tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Walmart.

Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus

The Dueler H/L Alenza Plus from Bridgestone is one of my favorites tires on this list due to its immense versatility and durability.

An adventurous vehicle like the Toyota RAV4 demands a tire that can handle all types of road and weather conditions, which is why this Bridgestone tire is a good fit.

Dueler H/L Alenza Plus tires were created with cutting-edge engineering that makes the most of its materials.

The fuel-efficient compound used to create the tread not only has great treadwear, it contributes to lower CO2 emissions due to its partially-recycled rubber content.

If maintaining a clean look is important to you, you should be delighted with the fade-resistant sidewalls of the Dueler H/L Alenza Plus.

These tires have an advanced tread design that promotes balanced treadwear and mighty traction.

The tread profile on this tire lends to greater fuel efficiency, which also has a more positive effect on the environment.

Using tires with features that can increase my mileage is a good thing for my wallet and the environment.

Bridgestone offers new Dueler H/L Alenza Plus owners one of the best treadwear warranties, which covers up to 80,000 miles.

Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Discount Tire or Tire Rack.

Goodyear Assurance All-Season

Goodyear is one of the most dependable tire brands I’ve used, so the best RAV4 tire from them should be quite an awesome tire.

Since the RAV4 is a relatively practical vehicle with a reasonable price tag, we’re focusing on finding the best tires with a similarly reasonable price.

Goodyear Assurance All-Season is an affordable tire that packs as much value as the RAV4 for the money.

It is a full-featured tire that can handle dry, wet, and snowy roads throughout every season of the year.

The tread patterns on the edges help to mitigate lateral pressure caused by hard turns and cornering when it’s raining, snowing, or sunny outside.

To manage road sounds, the Goodyear Assurance All-Season has noise-reduction features built into the tread design.

These tires include solid internal reinforcements that compliment the potent compound and well-balanced tread.

Though many of the latest tires on the market have similar features, I feel a company like Goodyear can be trusted more for effective manufacturing.

I find that Goodyear tires are among the easiest to find at local stores and on retail websites online.

The popularity of Goodyear tires make it easier for Goodyear tire owners to find facilities that properly service their tires.

Goodyear offers a commendable warranty that covers treadwear for up to 65,000 miles of driving.

Goodyear Assurance All-Season tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Pep Boys or Walmart.

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2

Though many Toyota RAV4 drivers might find themselves on basic paved roads, they might occasionally run into roads filled with hazardous bumps, moisture, and debris.

Dueler H/L Alenza Plus from Bridgestone is a tremendous tire choice for RAV4 owners wanting a dependable all-terrain tire.

This tire is undoubtedly one of the toughest around, but it also has great functional components that can help you navigate tricky roads.

To battle road objects that can damage the tires, these tires utilize thick rubber and brawny sidewall to keep the tires rolling along.

The sophisticated tread includes locking sipes to promote greater stability and more balanced treadwear.

Dueler H/L Alenza Plus tires have added reinforcement to promote a smoother ride no matter where you drive.

If you’re planning a baggage-heavy trip with extra items like surfboards and golf clubs, you can depend on these tires to get you safely to your destination with minimal adverse driving effects.

You can take these tires through the snow or mud with the confidence to maintain firm control of your RAV4.

The shoulders of the All-Terrain T/A KO2 tire have a serrated design that helps to improve traction over rugged surfaces such as snowy or muddy trails.

If you plan to drive in the snow, you might be happy to know these tires meet the requirements for traction in severe snow.

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Pep Boys.

Michelin CrossClimate SUV

Michelin is one of my favorite tire brands, so it’s almost impossible for me to not include Michelin’s CrossClimate SUV tire on this list.

I often have work projects that require me to drive to different cities with very different weather, so these tires help to navigate the roads wherever I end up going.

Many modern tread compounds are known to be strong and flexible, but the capabilities of the CrossClimate SUV compound is quite impressive.

The all-season tread compound on these tires can stand up to the elements and won’t easily crack or chip under extreme temperatures and rough road conditions.

The tread pattern has several advanced elements that assist with improving traction and braking in a wide range of temperatures.

As much as I appreciate a tire that can help me go faster and turn with more control, I also appreciate a tire that can enhance my safety.

The tread blocks on Michelin CrossClimate SUV have edges that are beveled, which can do wonders when braking on dry surfaces.

Lateral grooves along the center of the tire help to push water away and keep the contact patch firmly connected to the road.

The traverse ribs in the tread give a boost to overall stability and traction over dry and wet roads.

Michelin CrossClimate SUV tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Discount Tire or Pep Boys.

Hankook Dynapro HP2

Hankook may not be one of the more well-known tire brands, but they definitely produce great high-performance tires at reasonable prices.

Without even considering performance capabilities, I feel the luxurious look and feel of the Dynapro HP2 make them a good value for the Toyota RAV4.

The 2023 RAV4 is a somewhat simple-looking vehicle that is a common sight on roads today, so giving it an extra style boost with these tires won’t hurt anyone.

The standout performance feature of Dynapro HP2 tires is its anti-hydroplaning capabilities.

This tire has four channels along the middle that can smoothly repel water from between the tire and the road so you can maintain adequate traction.

If you happen to come across light snow on the road, these tires should be able to handle it without a fuss.

Since I’m not always driving on wet roads, I like to have tires that can get the most out of my RAV4’s dry road performance.

Tread blocks at the edge of the Dynapro HP2 tire aid with grip as more side pressure is applied while turning or swerving.

If saving money is a priority for you, you might appreciate the ability of these tires to reduce rolling resistance and increase fuel economy.

Along with a 65,000-mile treadwear warranty, the Dynapro HP2 comes with a 30-day test drive period.

Hankook Dynapro HP2 tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Big O Tires or Walmart.

Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015

Installing dependable all-terrain tires on a Toyota RAV4 can be a marvelous way to increase its durability and versatility.

Whether you want to drive on muddy off-road trails or transport heavy office boxes, you can make your RAV4 tougher and more agile with Geolandar A/T G015 tires from Yokohama.

At the heart of this tire is the tread compound made with triple polymer that can resist tears and chips.

Though I do my best to avoid hazardous road objects that might damage my tires, there’s only so much I can monitor on some of the roads I drive on.

These tires can also handle extreme snow since they are certified with the three-peak mountain snowflake symbol.

This model of the Yokohama Geolandar tire has a tread pattern that can eject small rocks and other objects I might run over, which can help limit damage and minimize tire repair or replacement costs.

As rugged and versatile as these tires are, it’s wonderful to know they have noise-reduction features that are often seen on highway tires.

These Yokohama tires are also engineered to maintain even treadwear over the life of the tires.

Along with a 60,000-mile treadwear warranty on this Geolandar tire, Yokohama offers a 30-day trial guarantee for added assurance.

Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015 tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Tire Rack or Walmart.

General AltiMAX RT43

General is not a tire brand I use often, but the sheer amount of advanced technology used in these tires make them worth buying for the Toyota RAV4.

Let’s face it, a tire is mostly a big lump of rubber shaped like a donut, so tire companies that can make that donut function in a very specialized way should be highly commended.

General does an extraordinary job at engineering a load of capabilities out of the AltiMAX RT43 tire.

These tires have a silica-based compound that can last over years of driving hot and cold conditions.

This tire is more dense along the outer layer for increased traction and less dense around the foundation to allow for reduced road vibrations and smoother rides.

These tires can manage water and slippery roads as well as any tire on this list with its circumferential grooves and anti-slip technology.

The anti-slip technology features sipes that create biting edges to improve traction on wet roads and other slick surfaces.

The internal construction of this General tire uses a special technology to lessen the amount of distortion that occurs to the tread.

The reduced distortion leads to more even treadwear and a longer overall life for the tires.

These tires come with a limited warranty that covers up to 75,000 miles, which is great for such a full-featured tire.

General AltiMAX RT43 tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Walmart or Pep Boys.

Firestone Destination LE2

I don’t often write about tires from Firestone, but their all-season Destination LE2 tire can be a good buy if you’re looking for new RAV4 tires.

Its silica-infused tread compound is durable enough to handle hours of driving whether you’re alone, with a group, or with heavy cargo.

The tread grooves in Destination LE2 tires help to dispel water from pesky puddles and rain-covered roads.

Not only do these tires have grooves around the circumference like many other tires, they have lateral grooves that further assist to sweep road water to the side.

If you find yourself on roads with a little bit of snow, you should be able to get to where you’re going just fine with these tires.

These tires not only do a good job at evacuating water and maintaining grip on wet and lightly snowy roads, they also have excellent grip when taken on dry roads.

The Firestone Destination LE2 has many of the key features RAV4 tires should have for dealing with a variety of weather and road conditions.

It features notched tread blocks on the shoulders with a continuous rib to help deliver stable handling and longer tread life.

Firestone Destination LE2 tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Priority Tire or Walmart.

Sumitomo Touring LS H

We can’t create a tire list for the RAV4 without including a tremendously low-priced tire with solid overall quality.

If you’re more of a budget-conscious tire buyer, it would be ill-advised to overlook the Touring LS H from Sumitomo.

Its tread compound and advanced design elements might trick you into thinking it’s a pricier tire.

The rubber tread compound in these Sumitomo tires are as tough as they get and make these tires very durable across varied road conditions.

Though these tires are among the lowest around for RAV4 tires, its compound promotes a longer life span for the tire’s tread.

The Sumitomo Touring LS H has a unique and effective shoulder design that significantly enhances handling capabilities.

You can drive confidently with these tires while weaving through traffic or cruising on open highways.

At the very least, this is a sensible all-season tire that can tackle common grip and handling issues on wet or dry roads.

The balanced tread pattern helps to enhance traction and promotes more even wear of the tire.

Tread that is worn down more evenly aids in achieving maximum distance and reduces the amount of gas needed to travel a certain distance.

Sumitomo Touring LS H tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Walmart or SimpleTire.

Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season

If you like driving in the fast lane, but also like to be protected from funky road conditions, the Scorpion Verde All Season might be the right tire for you.

Though I like the practical style of the Toyota RAV4, I don’t mind adding a few splashy elements to it to boost its appeal.

Pirelli is one of the most splashy tire brands in my book, so adding a set of tires to the mix is a simple way for me to improve performance and looks.

One of the most outstanding components of these tires is its high-technology tread compound.

The durable compound on Scorpion Verde All Season tires helps to support heavier loads while transporting luggage to a hotel or boxes to a storage facility.

Even though I don’t drive fast most of the time, I never know when a potentially perilous situation might be heading my way.

The Scorpion Verde All Season has notably protective features such as water-displacing grooves and high-density sipes for added grip.

These Pirelli tires are also terrific at reducing road noises by utilizing foam that absorbs sounds in the inner lining of the tire.

Pirelli Scorpion Verde All Season tires for the Toyota RAV4 can be purchased online at Walmart.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Characteristics Of The Best RAV4 Tires?

The Toyota RAV4 is quite capable for its size at delivering a versatile driving experience, so you should look at tires that can handle a range of road and weather conditions.

Some of the best tires for Toyota RAV4 are all-weather tires that are optimized for highway and slightly off-road driving.

Though I mostly drive on highways, it’s likely I will occasionally venture off to more rugged roads during camping and beach trips.

Though I’d most likely drive a RAV4 on paved roads for daily driving, I find comfort in having tires that have adaptive properties when my road conditions start to change.

Tough tires aren’t the only quality you should look for in a tire since the compound also needs to also be flexible enough to adjust to different road and weather conditions.

That means the compound will sometimes have to be more stiff and at other times be more soft or pliable.

Using tires that are too rigid may have a negative effect on handling while going through curves on wet or snowy roads.

On the other hand, tires that are too soft may not provide adequate traction for vehicles traveling at high speed on dry roads.

How Important Is A Tire Warranty And Roadside Assistance?

Since tire manufacturers are constantly producing large numbers of tires, there are bound to be faulty tires made at least once in a while.

As reliable as many tires are these days, it’s good to have protection against factory defects and excessive treadwear.

Buying a set of tires with as lengthy a warranty can protect you in case your tires have less tread life than expected.

Though having reliable tires with solid performance is one of my top priorities, it’s very reassuring to have direct human assistance within my grasp in case I run into trouble.

Several of today’s best tires for the Toyota RAV4 offer tire-related roadside assistance that can come in handy when you find yourself stranded.

To get roadside assistance, simply call the phone number provided by the tire manufacturer to have a certificated technician come to assist you wherever you are on the road.

