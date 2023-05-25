Toyota Hybrid SUV: A Comprehensive Review of the Best Models

If you’re in the market for a new SUV, but you’re also environmentally conscious, a Toyota Hybrid SUV might be the perfect choice for you. Toyota offers a range of hybrid SUVs that combine the power and size of an SUV with the fuel efficiency of a hybrid. With Toyota’s hybrid technology, you can save money on gas while also reducing your carbon footprint.

One of Toyota’s most popular hybrid SUVs is the RAV4 Hybrid. This SUV offers impressive fuel efficiency, with an estimated 41 miles per gallon in the city and 38 miles per gallon on the highway. It also comes with advanced features like all-wheel drive and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission. If you’re looking for a hybrid SUV that can handle any terrain, the RAV4 Hybrid is definitely worth considering.

Another option from Toyota is the Sequoia TRD Pro, which features a twin-turbo hybrid V-6 engine with 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft of torque. This powerful SUV is perfect for those who need a lot of towing capacity or off-road capabilities. However, it is important to note that the Sequoia TRD Pro is not as fuel-efficient as some of Toyota’s other hybrid SUVs, so it may not be the best choice if you’re primarily looking to save money on gas.

*I personally own the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4×4 as a long-term test vehicle.

Toyota Hybrid SUV Models

If you are in the market for a hybrid SUV, Toyota has a few models to choose from. Let’s take a closer look at the RAV4 Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, and Venza.

RAV4 Hybrid

The RAV4 Hybrid is a popular choice among hybrid SUVs. It comes with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor.

The hybrid system produces a total of 219 horsepower and is paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT) with sequential shift mode.

The RAV4 Hybrid also features all-wheel drive (AWD) and has an impressive fuel economy of 41 MPG in the city and 38 MPG on the highway.

Highlander Hybrid

The Highlander Hybrid is another great option if you are looking for a hybrid SUV. It comes with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors.

The hybrid system produces a total of 243 horsepower and is paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT). The Highlander Hybrid also features AWD and has an impressive fuel economy of 36 MPG in the city and 35 MPG on the highway.

Venza

The Venza is a mid-size hybrid SUV that comes with a hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and three electric motors. The hybrid system produces a total of 219 horsepower and is paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (ECVT). The Venza also features AWD and has an impressive fuel economy of 40 MPG in the city and 37 MPG on the highway.

All three models come with a lithium-ion battery pack that is located under the rear seats. The battery pack is designed to provide power to the electric motor and can be charged while driving through regenerative braking.

In terms of safety, all three models come with Toyota Safety Sense, which includes features such as pre-collision warning, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Overall, Toyota’s hybrid SUV lineup offers a great combination of fuel economy, power, and safety features. Whether you choose the RAV4 Hybrid, Highlander Hybrid, or Venza, you can rest assured that you are getting a reliable and efficient vehicle.

Features

If you’re looking for a hybrid SUV, Toyota has a great lineup to choose from. In addition to being eco-friendly, these vehicles offer plenty of features to make your driving experience comfortable and convenient. Here are some of the features you can expect from a Toyota hybrid SUV.

Interior Features

Toyota hybrid SUVs come with a variety of interior features to make your ride more comfortable. Depending on the model you choose, you can expect features like:

Leather-trimmed seats

Heated and ventilated front seats

Power-adjustable driver’s seat

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Power moonroof

JBL premium audio system

Cargo Space

One of the benefits of driving an SUV is having plenty of cargo space. Toyota hybrid SUVs are no exception. Here’s a look at the cargo space you can expect from some of the popular models:

Model Cargo Space RAV4 Hybrid 37.6 cubic feet (behind rear seats) / 69.8 cubic feet (with rear seats folded down) Highlander Hybrid 16.0 cubic feet (behind third-row seats) / 48.4 cubic feet (behind second-row seats) / 84.3 cubic feet (with both rear rows folded down)

Technology Features

Toyota hybrid SUVs also come with plenty of technology features to keep you connected and entertained while on the road. Some of the features you can expect include:

Touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Digital gauge cluster

Qi wireless charging

USB ports

Available rear-seat entertainment system

Other Features

In addition to the features mentioned above, Toyota hybrid SUVs also offer other features that may be important to you. For example, if you need to transport gear or equipment, you may appreciate the roof rack that comes standard on some models. And if you’re someone who values a quiet ride, you’ll be happy to know that Toyota has taken steps to reduce noise in their hybrid SUVs.

Overall, Toyota hybrid SUVs offer a great combination of eco-friendliness, comfort, and convenience. Whether you’re commuting to work or taking a road trip, these vehicles have plenty of features to make your journey enjoyable.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the 2023 Toyota Hybrid SUV is an excellent choice. The vehicle offers a great balance between power and fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for those who want both.

Let’s take a closer look at the engine performance and fuel economy of this vehicle.

Engine Performance

The 2023 Toyota Hybrid SUV comes with a powerful hybrid powertrain that includes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors.

This combination provides a combined output of 219 horsepower and 252 pound-feet of torque, which is more than enough power for most driving situations. The vehicle’s hybrid system allows it to accelerate quickly, making it ideal for city driving and highway passing maneuvers.

Fuel Economy

One of the most significant advantages of the 2023 Toyota Hybrid SUV is its fuel economy. The vehicle has an EPA-estimated 40 MPG combined rating, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market.

The city fuel economy is estimated to be around 41 MPG, while the highway fuel economy is around 38 MPG. This means that you can save a lot of money on gas over time, making it an excellent long-term investment.

In addition to its impressive fuel economy, the 2023 Toyota Hybrid SUV also comes with an electronic on-demand all-wheel-drive system, which helps to improve its performance in all weather conditions. The vehicle’s sport-tuned suspension provides a smooth ride, and the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) ensures smooth power delivery.

Overall, the 2023 Toyota Hybrid SUV is an excellent choice for those who want a powerful and fuel-efficient SUV. Its hybrid powertrain, electric motor, and fuel economy make it an ideal choice for city and highway driving.

Price and Trim Levels

If you’re looking for a hybrid SUV that offers a great balance of performance, fuel efficiency, and affordability, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is definitely worth considering.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is available in seven different trim levels, each with its own set of features and price point. Here’s a breakdown of each trim level:

LE

The LE is the base model of the RAV4 Hybrid, but it still comes with a lot of great features. It has an MSRP of $30,725, making it one of the more affordable hybrid SUVs on the market. Some of the features that come standard with the LE include:

17-inch wheels

LED headlights

Adaptive cruise control

Lane departure warning

Automatic high beams

7-inch touchscreen display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

XLE

The XLE is the next step up from the LE and has an MSRP of $32,725. It comes with all the features of the LE, plus a few more, including:

18-inch wheels

Power moonroof

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Blind spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

8-inch touchscreen display

Satellite radio

Limited

The Limited is the most expensive non-performance trim level of the RAV4 Hybrid, with an MSRP of $39,030. It comes with all the features of the XLE, plus:

19-inch wheels

Heated front seats

Leather upholstery

Power liftgate

Navigation system

JBL premium audio system

Platinum

The Platinum is a new addition to the RAV4 Hybrid lineup for 2023 and is the most expensive trim level, with an MSRP of $41,580. It comes with all the features of the Limited, plus:

360-degree camera system

Heated steering wheel

Ventilated front seats

Digital rearview mirror

Ambient interior lighting

Hands-free power liftgate

Nightshade

The Nightshade is a special edition trim level that adds a few extra cosmetic touches to the RAV4 Hybrid. It has an MSRP of $35,480 and comes with all the features of the XLE, plus:

Black exterior accents

Black 18-inch wheels

Black interior accents

Black headliner

TRD Pro

The TRD Pro is the performance-oriented trim level of the RAV4 Hybrid and has an MSRP of $43,580. It comes with all the features of the Limited, plus:

Off-road suspension

All-terrain tires

Skid plates

Hill descent control

Unique exterior styling

Overall, the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid offers a great range of trim levels to suit a variety of needs and budgets. Whether you’re looking for a basic and affordable hybrid SUV or a more luxurious and feature-packed model, there’s a RAV4 Hybrid trim level that’s right for you.

Expert Reviews

When it comes to hybrid SUVs, Toyota has been leading the pack for years. Experts agree that the 2023 Toyota Venza and the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid are two of the best options on the market.

Car and Driver gave the 2023 Toyota Venza a 6 out of 10 rating, praising its stylish design and fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. The Venza also features a unique electrochromic panoramic roof that can switch from transparent to frosted with the touch of a button.

The 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid received an 8.5 out of 10 rating from Car and Driver, with reviewers noting that it is quicker than the non-hybrid RAV4 and has desirable infotainment features. The RAV4 Hybrid also has impressive fuel economy, with an estimated 41 mpg in the city and 38 mpg on the highway.

Edmunds also gave the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid high marks, noting its smooth and quiet ride, spacious cabin, and user-friendly technology. The RAV4 Hybrid also has a solid reputation for reliability and resale value.

Overall, experts agree that Toyota’s hybrid SUVs offer a winning combination of fuel efficiency, performance, and practicality. If you’re in the market for a hybrid SUV, the 2023 Toyota Venza and the 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid are definitely worth considering.

Toyota Hybrid SUV vs Competitors

When it comes to hybrid SUVs, Toyota has been a leader in the market for quite some time. But how does the Toyota hybrid SUV lineup compare to its competitors? Let’s take a look.

Toyota Sequoia

The Toyota Sequoia is a full-size SUV that doesn’t currently offer a hybrid option. While it may be a powerful and spacious vehicle, it falls short when it comes to fuel efficiency.

Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition is another full-size SUV that doesn’t offer a hybrid option. It may have a powerful engine, but its fuel economy is lacking compared to hybrid SUVs.

Nissan Rogue Hybrid

The Nissan Rogue Hybrid is a compact SUV that offers impressive fuel efficiency. However, it falls short when it comes to power and cargo space compared to other hybrid SUVs.

Honda CR-V Hybrid

The Honda CR-V Hybrid is a compact SUV that offers a good balance of power and fuel efficiency. It also has a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, making it a strong competitor in the hybrid SUV market.

Toyota Prius

The Toyota Prius is a compact hybrid car that offers excellent fuel efficiency. However, it may not be the best option for those who need more space and power.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

The Toyota RAV4 Prime is a compact SUV that offers both power and fuel efficiency. It has a spacious interior, advanced technology features, and a smooth ride, making it a top contender in the hybrid SUV market.

In conclusion, while Toyota may not offer a hybrid option for all of its SUVs, its hybrid SUV lineup is strong and competitive. The Toyota RAV4 Prime and Honda CR-V Hybrid are both excellent options for those looking for a balance of power, fuel efficiency, and comfort.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toyota offers a wide range of hybrid SUVs that cater to different needs and preferences. Whether you are looking for a mid-size or compact SUV, Toyota has got you covered with its Venza, RAV4, and Highlander models.

The Venza is a great choice for those who prioritize fuel efficiency and a spacious interior. With its hybrid powertrain, it delivers impressive fuel economy numbers of up to 40/37/39 mpg city/highway/combined. Additionally, its 127.1 cubic feet of interior volume make it one of the roomiest SUVs in its class.

If you are looking for a smaller SUV, the RAV4 is an excellent option. Its hybrid powertrain provides a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it a popular choice among SUV shoppers. With its 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and an 8-speed transmission, the RAV4 delivers up to 219 horsepower and an impressive 41/38/40 mpg city/highway/combined.

For those who need a larger SUV, the Highlander hybrid is a great choice. It offers a spacious and comfortable interior, with seating for up to eight passengers. Its hybrid powertrain delivers up to 243 horsepower and an impressive 36/35/36 mpg city/highway/combined.

Overall, Toyota’s hybrid SUV lineup offers a great combination of fuel efficiency, performance, and practicality. Whether you are looking for a mid-size, compact, or large SUV, Toyota has a model that will meet your needs and exceed your expectations.