Contents
- 1 Choosing the Best Nissan Rogue Tires
- 2 Re-sizing Your Wheels
- 3 Replacing the Tires on Your Nissan Rogue
- 4 How to Read Tires
- 5 Best Tires for Nissan Rogue
- 6 All Season Tires
- 7 Winter Tires
- 8 Wet Condition Tires
- 9 Touring Tires
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullam
When you look at the SUV pie, there’re many options for you to choose from. However, the Nissan Rogue ultimately trumps many of its competitors, and it takes a great share of the compact SUV pie. The Nissan Rogue comes with an aura that breathes premium. More so, it provides a pleasant experience when behind the wheel. This car would delight a driver that loves style and great performance.
Its simple, less radical design can also be a delight for many fans of the SUV car range. The latest Nissan Rogue comes with an updated exterior and interior design.
The Nissan Rogue is seen by many as Nissan’s biggest statement in the SUV market., especially for SUVs within its price range. Compared to its previous range, Nissan Rogue feels more modern and uplifting. Its responsive steering is one of its biggest catches. A lot about this vehicle makes it different from its competitors in a unique way.
One of its amazing features is that it comes with a great suspension. More so, it has great mileage per gallon. Also, you can’t ignore its amazing styling. Inside is a well-organized, but decent infotainment system.
Speaking of Nissan Rogue tires, there’re many options for the Nissan Rogue range. This article will focus on which tires are best for the Nissan Rogue SUV range and why.
Enjoy.
corper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo.
Choosing the Best Nissan Rogue Tires
Now, let’s learn about Nissan Rogue tires.
You’ll need to consider a lot of options when choosing your preferred rogue tires. The first of them is the terrain. Tires don’t work the same on highways and off the roads. So, when choosing a tire based on the terrain, you’d want to consider which tires work best for highways and which tires work best off the road.
Another option to consider when buying your Nissan Rogue tires is your driving needs and choices. While some drivers prefer gentle rides, others prefer to drive vehicles with tires that can allow them to go at a very high pace and cut through corners. Therefore, consider your driving needs and choices when selecting a tire range for your Nissan Rogue.
Furthermore, all-terrain tires are built to maximize off-road traction and provide good durability overall. Their construction means more noise and less comfort on the road, but winter traction and tread wear are acceptable.
As for winter and snow tires, they’re made with special rubber compounds that maintain grip and pliability when temperatures drop. This helps to maximize the vehicle’s ability to start and stop on very slippery roads.
Performance tires on the other hand are focused on providing confident handling, better wet and dry traction, and a sporty feel. Their high grip speed ratings come with a trade-off of shortened tread life and reduced ride quality.
But What If I Still Want a More Responsive Driving Experience?
Truth be told, the Nissan Rogue isn’t the sportiest compact crossover right now. It was designed to be comfortable and quiet, while the engine is only a four-cylinder.
Another option is the Street/Sports tires. They have higher levels of traction. This means that when you step on the gas pedal, the tires will immediately transfer the power to the ground without much slippage. They’re also good for driving around corners and they’re great to handle.
However, these tires aren’t as durable as touring or highway tires. The tread compound on Street/Sport tires is stickier, which aids performance but also wears faster. The best tires for Nissan Rogue in this category usually come with a 50,000 to 60,000-miles treadwear warranty.
Re-sizing Your Wheels
There are several reasons why many people may want to re-size their wheels. Let’s highlight them here.
Off-Road Use
Many people choose to downsize wheels for off-road use to increase the vehicle’s shock absorption capabilities and bump traction on loose surfaces.
Handling
On the other side of the coin, going up in tire size has its benefits: It improves handling because slimmer profile tire size makes for less rubber to move around.
Better Looks
This one’s subjective, but many people feel that larger wheels look better than smaller wheels with more rubber.
Better braking
Larger, wider wheels provide a bigger patch of rubber on the ground to slow the vehicle reducing braking distance.
Replacing the Tires on Your Nissan Rogue
Two regular milestones will suggest that it’s time to replace the rogue tire on your Nissan Rogue: Time and Mileage. Considering most drivers cover between 12,000 and 15,000 miles per year, the vast majority of Rogue owners are going to be past the mileage that their original equipment tires were intended to cover before they’ll go past the tire’s usable age. The life of your tire can be somewhat predicted by its UTQG (Uniform Tire Quality Grade) rating. Tire manufacturers apply their grades to tires for wet surfaces.
The best tires for Nissan Rogue should be able to give you outstanding traction regardless of the weather outside. In addition, it should also be durable and reliable and offer high levels of comfort. There are a lot of rogue tires on the market that can satisfy the needs of Rogue owners in North America. However, not a single one of them works for everybody. It is simple – everyone experiences different weather conditions in their areas. Some people even drive more aggressively than others, which is another thing that affects tires.
How to Read Tires
When reading tire sizes, it’s important to understand what the numbers mean. Let’s use an all-season tire with a 235/65r17 103H specification as an example: 235 – indicates the width of the tire from one sidewall to the other in millimeters.
Tires run on a 640-kilometer course for 11,520 km. Every 1,280 km, the tread depth is measured, to provide a projected tread life. The higher the number, the longer the predicted tread life.
A – This is the Traction rating of a tire, which indicates how well a tire stops in wet conditions. The highest letter grade is AA, followed by A, B, and C.
A – The second letter in the UTQG is the Temperature rating, which indicates how well a tire holds up to extreme heat. A is the highest, followed by B and C. An original equipment Yokohama Geolander tires Nissan fits the Rogue earns a 700 AA.
Best Tires for Nissan Rogue
Now you know what comes on the new Rogue and how to read the size numbers, let’s look at the different types of tires available to you. As stated earlier, depending on the type of driving you’re doing, where you live, and the weather, you have a variety of choices for tire types: Touring and All-season – tires provide a smooth ride, good wet and dry traction, decent winter traction, and longer tread life.
For the Nissan Rogue tires, we’re providing you with a wholesome guide to picking the best tires for any of the categories briefly highlighted.
All Season Tires
Michelin Premier LTX
The is a middle-range tire in terms of pricing from a popular brand.
If you’re a safety-focused Nissan Rogue driver, then this tire range is fit for you. This all-season tire provides much balance of performance for many situations. Some of such situations include comfort, efficiency, higher grip, control. All tires lose traction as they wear. However, Michelin’s ever-grip tread technology uses expanding rain grooves and emerging groves to help retain more of the tire’s traction in the wet and wintry conditions throughout the tire’s life. No doubt, Michelin is one of the best tires for Nissan rogue.
In addition, it has a UTGQ code of 740 A B meaning long life, great traction, and a good temperature rating. Our research shows that this is one tire with solid owner ratings and great specifications that fits all three Nissan Rogue tire sizes.
Pros
- cornering abilities and better handling
- shorter braking distance on wet surfaces
- fewer vibrations and a quiet driving experience
- longer tread life
- better mileage and fuel efficiency
Cons
- deeper grooves for deep snow and muddy surfaces
- tread blocks are bigger and sidewalls are thicker for gravely surfaces
Yokohama Geolandar G055 Tire
Taking about the best tires for Nissan rogue, Yokohama will be in the top five. This tire is designed specifically for SUVs and crossovers such as the Nissan Rogue. If you’re looking for quality all-season tires, then the Yokohama Geolander G055 Tire is built for you. More so, it delivers dependable traction and longer treadwear.
This tire is built with a premium all-season tread compound that contains Yokohama’s unique Orange Oil technology, higher amounts of silica, and high-tech polymers. This makes the tire eco-friendly. More so, it helps to increase dry and wet traction, as well as grip on snow and ice.
Furthermore, the continuous center rib improves the steering response when driving the Nissan Rogue. Another catch is that this tire has an asymmetric tread pattern, and Yokohama’s Transition Groove strengthens the tread blocks which helps for much better cornering grip and stability.
Pros
- Dry traction
- Ride comfort
- Treadlife
Cons
- Harder cornering
- Winter performance
Winter Tires
Winter driving presents special challenges for vehicle mobility. We recommended that you use winter tires when driving during the winter period.
Winter tires are best applied to all wheel positions. If they are applied to the front axle of any vehicle, they must also be installed on the rear. Do not apply them to only the front axle. This applies to all passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks, including front-wheel drive, 4X4, and all-wheel drive vehicles. If they are applied to the rear axle, it is recommended (but not required) that they be installed on the front axle. All winter tires applied should be the same speed rating.
Defender LTX M/S
The Michelin Defender LTX M/S tire destroys its competition in every segment. Like most Michelin tires, the Defender LTX M/S is very quiet and comfortable, yet it still provides outstanding high-speed stability and handling.
This tire works on dry and wet roads equally, so you don’t need to be too concerned about driving your Nissan Rogue on these surfaces.
Nonetheless, we would’ve wanted better light-snow traction. That’s why this tire range is more suitable for the winter season. The treadwear warranty is excellent, though; at 70,000-miles, it is the record-holder in the highway category.
Pros
- Excellent dry handling in warm and cold conditions
- Outstanding wet traction
- Can be used for towing and hauling
Cons
- Relatively expensive
- Comprises a little on dry weather to achieve added winter grip
Wet Condition Tires
Cross Contact LX20
The Cross Contact LX20 features smooth response technology for reduced noise and improved handling. This tire comes with eco plus technology that works with traction groups and it provides optimum balance, extended tread life, and exceptional grip even in the rain and light snow. Backed by continental’s total confidence plan that includes three years of roadside assistance, 12 months of road hazard coverage, and a 60-day consumer satisfaction trial, this tire range combines fuel efficiency, traction, and a quiet ride is a powerful choice for your Nissan Rogue.
Finally, the Cross Contact LX20 is offered with a 70,000-mile tread-wear warranty, an excellent result that is bettered by only a few competitors.
Pros
- Excellent handling in dry conditions
- Very good performance in wet conditions
- Plush ride quality
- Quiet on the highway
- Improves fuel economy
Cons
- Some competitors offer better treadwear warranties
Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus
This tire range is built for all-season performance. Also, if you’re looking for a quiet, comfortable ride, then the Bridgestone Dueler H/L Alenza Plus is for you. It’s engineered for SUVs such as the Nissan Rogue. Also, it offers the best traction on dry, wet, snowy, and icy surfaces.
That said, Bridgestone still doesn’t offer any treadwear warranty in their Blizzak lineup, something that we hope they would rectify soon.
Pros
- Outstanding traction and braking in the snow
- Excellent handling in dry and wet conditions
- Works on ice as well
Cons
- No treadwear warranty
General AltiMAX RT43
General AltiMAX RT43 was engineered to be a well-rounded performer with composed refinement on the road plus a confident grip in wet conditions and light snow. The General AltiMAX RT43 uses high silica all-season and anti-slip sipes for traction in slippery conditions and it stands out well on wet tracks.
The General AltiMAX RT43 is one of the safest choices for the Nissan Rogue in its price range. Despite the budget-oriented price, General’s product offers excellent responsiveness, accompanied by high levels of grip and traction, almost on the level of the best premium tires. Wet traction and braking are also excellent, even in light snow. Like the best touring tires, the ride quality is quite plush.
Pros
- It’s within budget
- Smooth & comfortable ride
- Steering is impressive
- Fantastic grip
- Handles light snow well
- Substantially quiet
- Impressive tread life
Cons
- It jars a little when hitting a pothole
- Can pose big challenges when trying to corner at high speeds
Touring Tires
Touring tires for Nissan rogue are the Best Choice for the average Nissan Rogue driver. Touring tires for crossovers and SUVs are the most popular type on the market right now. One good take with this kind of tire is that there isn’t a lot of noise on the highway with them installed.
If you mostly use this vehicle to transport your family around, the best Nissan Rogue tires are touring tires. The main advantage of these tires is their value. Even the best premium touring tires aren’t very expensive to buy, especially when considering the prices of other tire types. They are also available in many different sizes, covering many different crossovers and SUVs.
CS5 Ultra Touring
This is tire range is designed to deliver a quiet and comfortable ride combined with confident traction in wet conditions or light snow.
On the road, the CS5 Ultra Touring provides the Nissan Rogue driver with excellent responsiveness, as well as excellent handling and braking on dry and wet surfaces. It is also very comfortable and quiet.
The 70,000-mile treadwear warranty is another great advantage it has over its nearest competitors in the budget segment. That said, light snow traction could be better.
Pros
- Outstanding responsiveness and grip on dry pavement
- Excellent traction on wet surfaces Very good braking performance
- Low price
- Excellent tread life
Cons
- Worse snow traction than premium competitors.
Well, you now have a handful of information for you to use before getting your Nissan Rogue tire. All the tires listed here are well tested to guarantee optimal safety. In addition, they’re all durable and you are sure to get your money’s worth.
Also worthy of mention is that there’re numerous tests carried out to guarantee that it’s safe to use these tires.
As a final recommendation, ensure you go for the high-quality tires as they’ll guarantee better performance and safety on the wheel.