Here’s How Much A 350 Small Block Chevy Motor Weighs!

The 350 Chevy motor is considered to be an iconic engine in the automotive industry, and many drivers still equip their cars with them to this day.

How Much Does A 350 Small Block Chevy Motor Weigh? A 350 small block chevy motor weighs around 520 lbs, with the bare weight of the engine averaging 160 to 200 lbs. However, the weight of a classic 350 small-block Chevy motor released in the 1960s is a bit heavier, weighing roughly 570 lbs.

After extensively researching Chevy trucks, I have gathered enough information to determine the weight of a 350 small-block Chevy motor. In this article, we’ll be taking a closer look at the specs of the 350 small-block Chevy motor in more detail to help you understand the weight of this engine.

How Much Does a 350 Small Block Chevy Motor Weigh?

Chevy has released a number of 350 motors over the years, with the first model being introduced to the auto market in 1967.

Since its release, the Chevy 350 engine has been a monumental achievement in engine technology, and it’s widely considered to be one of the most popular motors of all time.

The weight of an average 350 small-block Chevy motor is 520 lbs. This is the total weight of the motor with all of its components, not just the engine block.

Most of the 350 small-block Chevy motors that were made in the last 50 years will weigh around this 520 lbs figure.

Classic vs Modern Weight of a 350 Small Block Chevy Motor

A classic 350 small-block Chevy motor that was designed in the 1960s will actually weigh a bit more, with the average weight being around 570 lbs.

With that said, GM has continued to manufacture the 350 small-block Chevy motor, and the engine now features a modernized and advanced design.

New 350 small-block Chevy motors from GM weigh even less now and average around 520 lbs per unit. GM continues to improve on the design of the 350 small-block Chevy motor by adding lighter parts, which lowers the weight of the engine significantly.

Bare Weight of a 350 Chevy Engine Block

When engines are weighed, they are generally put on the scale with all nuts, bolts, and components hooked up. These components greatly add to the weight of the 350 small-block Chevy motor.

It’s important to consider how much just the 350 Chevy engine block weighs on its own, as this greatly reduces the overall weight. While this can vary depending on the model of the block, a bare 350 Chevy engine block will weigh around 160 to 200 lbs.

How to Weigh a 350 Small Block Chevy Motor

If you own an engine and want to find out how much it weighs, you need to consider that a standard bathroom scale is probably not going to suffice. Engines weigh a lot, and simply getting it on the scale can be challenging enough.

Provided that you have all of the tools and equipment necessary to remove a 350 Small Block Chevy motor from your vehicle, you need to track down an industrial or commercial scale for the job. This is not something that you will find in someone’s home, which will require you to seek out help from a business.

For example, junk yards and feed mills are generally great places to start if you want to weigh an engine. Alternatively, some specialized garages may have a scale suitable for weighing an engine.

Before you weigh the motor, make sure to put it on the scale with all of its components attached, as this is how engines are meant to be weighed.

Why is it Important to Know the Weight of a 350 Small Block Chevy Motor?

Unless you are just a curious party that is very interested in engines, the most likely reason that someone would want to know the weight of their motor is for performance. People who are into racing, in particular, are looking for any way to improve their vehicle’s speed.

Understanding the weight of your car’s engine, helps you make calculated decisions when making modifications to your car.

Shaving off even a few pounds can make a huge difference in how a car performs in a race, which is why many drivers know the weight of their engines to the oz.

Once you know the weight of your engine, you can use this to make further adjustments to your car. Many drivers go so far as to alter the components of their engines to lower the overall weight.

How to Lower the Weight of a 350 Small Block Chevy Motor

The 350 small block Chevy motor has been around for a long time, and the weight of this engine on classic models is around 50 lbs heavier than the current standard. With that said, lowering the weight of a heavy engine is a great way to improve the overall performance of a vehicle.

The bottom line is that the more weight you need to drive around with, the slower you can expect your vehicle to drive and accelerate. While this may not be such as important factor for the average commuter, drivers who value the performance of their vehicles will hop on any opportunity to lower the weight of their cars.

Luckily, there are some great tactics that you can implement to decrease the weight of a 350 small-block Chevy motor.

A major breakthrough in modern engine technology has been the introduction of quality aluminum parts. Aluminum is durable, reliable, and much lighter than traditional engine materials, which gives modern motors a huge boost.

You can lower the weight of a 350 small block Chevy motor by replacing some of the original components with the following parts:

Aluminum heads

Aluminum intake manifold

Lighter pistons

Adjusting the design of an engine by modernizing it with current components is a great way to shave off a few pounds from the overall weight and improve the performance of a car.

What Was the First Car to Use a 350 Small Block Chevy Motor

Since its introduction, the 350 small-block Chevy motor has been used on a lot of cars. However, the first vehicle that Chevy equipped the 350 with is the 1967 Camero. Few classic cars in American automotive history can boast the reputation that the Camero has achieved.

This American muscle car is iconic inside and out, with one of its key features being the 350 small-block Chevy motor. The 350 made the 67 Camero a highly sought-after car, and it is perhaps one of the reasons why it’s such a classic to this day.

How Much Horsepower Does a 350 Small Block Chevy Motor Have?

Over the years, Chevy has released a lot of different variations of the 350 small block motor. The specs and performance capabilities of this engine can fluctuate depending on the model of the motor, as well as when it was released.

On average, a 350 small-block Chevy motor has anywhere from 145 to 370 horsepower. With that said, one of the biggest selling points of the Chevy 350 was how easily it could be modified. Many drivers improved the specs and performance of their 350 engines by replacing parts with superior ones that boosted the motor’s speed and horsepower.

A modified 350 small-block Chevy motor can have between 700 to 800 horsepower. This significantly improves how well the engine can perform in a race, which is one of the reasons the 350 was so popular among sports and muscle car drivers.

Key Takeaways