The 6 Best Tires For A Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Few cars can live up to the power and superior nature of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Everything about this vehicle is top-notch, including the tires.

What are the best tires for a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat? The best tires for the Dodge Challenger are Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring, Continental ExtremeContact DWS06, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde, Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R, and the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500.

We spoke with Dodge Challenger experts and Dodge Challenger forums top contributors who know the ins and outs of this majestic vehicle.

They informed us about the top tires for this type of vehicle you should buy after the oem tires get worn out . The best options offer stability, proper handling, and traction when on the road.

6 Best Tires for Hellcat

1. Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring All-Season 185/65R15 88H Tire Treadwear warranty: 70,000 miles

All-Season Premium Luxury Touring Tire

Designed for comfort, agile handling and an ultra-quiet ride

Quiet and smooth ride

Superior handling, cornering and stability

Tire Specifications

Brand: Cooper

Size:245/50R20 102V

Seasons: All-season

Tire Aspect Ratio: 50

Rim Size: 20 inches

Load Index Rating: 102

Tread Depth: 10.5 32nds

Speed Rating: V

Load Capacity: 1874 pounds

Tire Performance

One of the best performance tires for the Hellcat is the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring. In fact, this is a grand touring tire and comes with a 70000-mile treadwear warranty.

Dodge Challenger owners will delight in the coupled silica tread compound that improves fuel economy.

This is possible by the tire’s capacity to reduce rolling resistance. The Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring is some of the best choice, given the better grip capacity.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring is an all-season high-performance tire for the SRT Hellcat. It has a higher price than other good tires, but the performance is unmatched.

Benefits of the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Good dry enhanced traction

Better stability on wet surfaces

All-year-round use

Drawbacks of the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Smaller treadwear warranty

Who Should Buy the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Do you drive an SRT Hellcat and are looking for high-performance tires? A good option is the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring.

Where to Buy the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Tire Specifications

Brand: Continental

Model: ExtremeContact DWS06

Size: 255.40ZR18 92Y

Seasons: Non-winter

Tire Aspect Ratio: 40

Rim Size: 25.09 inches

Load Index Rating: 92

Tread Depth: 10 32nds

Speed Rating: Y

Load Capacity: 1389 pounds

Tire Performance

The Dodge Challenger demands high-performance summer tires that can also work in light snow conditions. Welcome the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 that took Continental 3 years to create and perfect.

This is a non-winter tread that incorporates the SportPlus technology. The tread compound of the tire features +Silane additives and Silica.

Mixing the two ensures better traction during wet conditions, which other tires tend to have difficulty matching.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 tire has a 35% stiffer sidewall that improves cornering stability and adds strength. Note the proper wheel alignment and wearing rate courtesy of the Alignment Verification System and Tuned Performance Indicators.

Better cornering and braking

High-speed stability

Good wet traction

Needs improvement on dry traction

Go for the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06, suitable for folks who own a Dodge Challenger. A 50000-mile limited warranty backs the tire.

3. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 S Summer Tire 305/30ZR20/XL (103Y) Ultra high performance premium tires

High speed tire for car enthusiast

A street tire suitable for some track usage

OE high performance sports cars and exotic cars

19th in wet lap time. 1st in wet braking

Tire Specifications

Brand: Michelin

Size: 255/35ZR19

Seasons: All-season

Tire Aspect Ratio: 35

Rim Size: 19 inches

Load Index Rating: 96

Tread Depth: 9.5 32nds

Speed Rating: Y

Load Capacity: 1565 pounds

Tire Performance

Sports cars like the Dodge Challenger demand the best high-performance tires. A good example of such quality is the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

While the Michelin Pilot 4S is an expensive vehicle tire, it’s worth the cost. This is the right tire to fit on an SRT Hellcat. I’ve seen several forum top contributors rave about the performance tires that are good for any driving style.

You get an extreme response thanks to the harder outer part of the tread pattern. Drivers also experience better handling due to the inner tread pattern.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Michelin Pilot 4S tire is a good option when choosing tires. It has a unique V-shape tread design that contributes to its high performance.

Benefits of the Michelin Pilot 4S

Great tire tread life

Good grip and cornering stability

Excellent traction on wet surfaces

Drawbacks of the Michelin Pilot 4S

The tire is expensive

Who Should Buy the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

Vehicle owners driving an SRT Hellcat should opt for the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S for its top performance.

Where to Buy the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

4. Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde

235/55R18 100H PIRELLI SCORPION VERDE AS OE BW PIRELLI SCORPION VERDE ALL SEASON -235/55R18 100H

Manufacturer Part Number: 2744300

Premium Highway Tire Developed And Designed For Light Trucks

Item Package Weight: 30.63 Pounds

Tire Specifications

Brand: Pirelli

Size: 235/55R18 100H

Seasons: Non-Winter

Tire Aspect Ratio: 55

Rim Size: 18 inches

Load Index Rating: 100

Tread Depth: 11 32nds

Speed Rating: H

Load Capacity: 1764 pounds

Tire Performance

Pirelli has the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde tire that matches the SRT Hellcat. This is one of the best tires for Dodge Challenger owners who strive to go green.

It’s all-season eco-friendly with Ecoimpact ions on the sidewalls.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

Choosing tires requires precision to get the best quality. Gladly, the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde tires are good for noise reduction thanks to the inner liner.

Benefits of the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde

Excellent dry and wet traction

Can work in light snow conditions

Offers good driving comfort

Drawbacks of the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde

Fair tire treadwear

Who Should Buy the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde

Go for the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde tire if you want an eco-friendly option for the SRT Hellcat. Folks who drive SUVs or Crossovers can also enjoy them.

Where to Buy the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde

5. Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 Ultra-High Summer Peformance Tire 225/40R18 92 W Extra Load Ultra-High Summer Performance at a Great Value

Improved water evacuation for more control on wet roads

Ultra-High Performance with Bold Design

Improved wet rubber compound and tread deisgn provides 20% shorter stopping distance on wet roads

Proprietary Pulse Groove Technology improves water evacuation and helps increase resistance to hydroplaning

Tire Specifications

Brand: Firestone

Model: Firehawk Indy 500

Size: 245/45R20 103W

Seasons: Non-Winter

Tire Aspect Ratio: 45

Rim Size: 20 inches

Load Index Rating: 103

Tread Depth: 10 32nds

Speed Rating: W

Load Capacity: 1709 pounds

Tire Performance

The For a platform is where I first saw the discussion about the best tires for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Folks were talking about the right summer tires to purchase, and one person suggested the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500.

Wet surfaces have a better contact patch because of the impressive Firestone Pulse Groove Technology. There’s less hydroplaning, given the numerous grooves that get rid of the water.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

Driving at high speeds needs additional grip when entering existing corners. The Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 meets this condition which is how you avoid spinning out of control.

Benefits of the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

Good to use during rainy wet conditions

Proper summertime tires

High performance highly responsive tires

Drawbacks of the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

Not suitable for winter and icy conditions

Who Should Buy the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

Get the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. This is a good tire for driving in the rain or on a wet highway.

Where to Buy the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

6. Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R

Sale Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R Ultra-High Peformance Summer Tire 225/45R18 95 W Extra Load Unique construction and tread compounds are designed for maximum grip

Engineered with Bridgestone's most-extreme racing-inspired technology

Shoulder Stiffness allows for confident cornering

Extreme summer performance tire

Unique Tread Compound Provides Maximum Contact And Grip When Braking And Cornering.

Tire Specifications

Brand: Bridgestone

Size: 285/35R20

Seasons: Summer Tires

Tire Aspect Ratio: 35

Rim Size: 20 inches

Load Index Rating: 100

Tread Depth: 8 32nds

Speed Rating: W

Load Capacity: 1764 pounds

Tire Performance

I’ve realized that the Bridgestone summer tire Potenza RE-71R is an exceptional tire that works well with the Dodge Challenger.

These tires retain their shape even when the weather gets hot, and other tires start to feel the effects on the highway. The advanced compound makes this a good tire with good resisting power.

What Set’s This Tire Apart

The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tire combines symmetrical treads with dual parallel rear tracks.

Benefits of the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R

Good for summer

Proper response

Sufficient grip

Drawbacks of the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R

Noticeable noise

Who Should Buy the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R

The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R is a good option for the SRT Hellcat.

Where to Buy the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R

Key Takeaways