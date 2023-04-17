The 6 Best Tires For A Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
Few cars can live up to the power and superior nature of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Everything about this vehicle is top-notch, including the tires.
What are the best tires for a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat?
The best tires for the Dodge Challenger are Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring, Continental ExtremeContact DWS06, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde, Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R, and the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500.
We spoke with Dodge Challenger experts and Dodge Challenger forums top contributors who know the ins and outs of this majestic vehicle.
They informed us about the top tires for this type of vehicle you should buy after the oem tires get worn out . The best options offer stability, proper handling, and traction when on the road.
1. Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
- Treadwear warranty: 70,000 miles
- All-Season Premium Luxury Touring Tire
- Designed for comfort, agile handling and an ultra-quiet ride
- Quiet and smooth ride
- Superior handling, cornering and stability
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Cooper
- Size:245/50R20 102V
- Seasons: All-season
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 50
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Load Index Rating: 102
- Tread Depth: 10.5 32nds
- Speed Rating: V
- Load Capacity: 1874 pounds
Tire Performance
One of the best performance tires for the Hellcat is the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring. In fact, this is a grand touring tire and comes with a 70000-mile treadwear warranty.
Dodge Challenger owners will delight in the coupled silica tread compound that improves fuel economy.
This is possible by the tire’s capacity to reduce rolling resistance. The Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring is some of the best choice, given the better grip capacity.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
The Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring is an all-season high-performance tire for the SRT Hellcat. It has a higher price than other good tires, but the performance is unmatched.
Recent Updates to This Tire
None
Benefits of the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
- Good dry enhanced traction
- Better stability on wet surfaces
- All-year-round use
Drawbacks of the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
- Smaller treadwear warranty
Who Should Buy the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring
Do you drive an SRT Hellcat and are looking for high-performance tires? A good option is the Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring.
2. Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
- Product Type :Tire And Wheel Assemblies
- Package Dimensions :28.661 " L X10.9 " W X28.661 " H
- Country Of Origin :Germany
- Package Weight :28.66292091744Lbs
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Continental
- Model: ExtremeContact DWS06
- Size: 255.40ZR18 92Y
- Seasons: Non-winter
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 40
- Rim Size: 25.09 inches
- Load Index Rating: 92
- Tread Depth: 10 32nds
- Speed Rating: Y
- Load Capacity: 1389 pounds
Tire Performance
The Dodge Challenger demands high-performance summer tires that can also work in light snow conditions. Welcome the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 that took Continental 3 years to create and perfect.
This is a non-winter tread that incorporates the SportPlus technology. The tread compound of the tire features +Silane additives and Silica.
Mixing the two ensures better traction during wet conditions, which other tires tend to have difficulty matching.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 tire has a 35% stiffer sidewall that improves cornering stability and adds strength. Note the proper wheel alignment and wearing rate courtesy of the Alignment Verification System and Tuned Performance Indicators.
Recent Updates to This Tire
None
Benefits of the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
- Better cornering and braking
- High-speed stability
- Good wet traction
Drawbacks of the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
- Needs improvement on dry traction
Who Should Buy the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06
Go for the Continental ExtremeContact DWS06, suitable for folks who own a Dodge Challenger. A 50000-mile limited warranty backs the tire.
3. Michelin Pilot Sport 4S
- Ultra high performance premium tires
- High speed tire for car enthusiast
- A street tire suitable for some track usage
- OE high performance sports cars and exotic cars
- 19th in wet lap time. 1st in wet braking
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Michelin
- Size: 255/35ZR19
- Seasons: All-season
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 35
- Rim Size: 19 inches
- Load Index Rating: 96
- Tread Depth: 9.5 32nds
- Speed Rating: Y
- Load Capacity: 1565 pounds
Tire Performance
Sports cars like the Dodge Challenger demand the best high-performance tires. A good example of such quality is the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.
While the Michelin Pilot 4S is an expensive vehicle tire, it’s worth the cost. This is the right tire to fit on an SRT Hellcat. I’ve seen several forum top contributors rave about the performance tires that are good for any driving style.
You get an extreme response thanks to the harder outer part of the tread pattern. Drivers also experience better handling due to the inner tread pattern.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
The Michelin Pilot 4S tire is a good option when choosing tires. It has a unique V-shape tread design that contributes to its high performance.
Recent Updates to This Tire
None
Benefits of the Michelin Pilot 4S
- Great tire tread life
- Good grip and cornering stability
- Excellent traction on wet surfaces
Drawbacks of the Michelin Pilot 4S
- The tire is expensive
Who Should Buy the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S
Vehicle owners driving an SRT Hellcat should opt for the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S for its top performance.
4. Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde
- PIRELLI SCORPION VERDE ALL SEASON -235/55R18 100H
- Manufacturer Part Number: 2744300
- Premium Highway Tire Developed And Designed For Light Trucks
- Item Package Weight: 30.63 Pounds
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Pirelli
- Size: 235/55R18 100H
- Seasons: Non-Winter
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 55
- Rim Size: 18 inches
- Load Index Rating: 100
- Tread Depth: 11 32nds
- Speed Rating: H
- Load Capacity: 1764 pounds
Tire Performance
Pirelli has the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde tire that matches the SRT Hellcat. This is one of the best tires for Dodge Challenger owners who strive to go green.
It’s all-season eco-friendly with Ecoimpact ions on the sidewalls.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
Choosing tires requires precision to get the best quality. Gladly, the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde tires are good for noise reduction thanks to the inner liner.
Recent Updates to This Tire
None
Benefits of the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde
- Excellent dry and wet traction
- Can work in light snow conditions
- Offers good driving comfort
Drawbacks of the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde
- Fair tire treadwear
Who Should Buy the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde
Go for the Pirelli 235/55R18 100H Scorpion Verde tire if you want an eco-friendly option for the SRT Hellcat. Folks who drive SUVs or Crossovers can also enjoy them.
5. Firestone Firehawk Indy 500
- Ultra-High Summer Performance at a Great Value
- Improved water evacuation for more control on wet roads
- Ultra-High Performance with Bold Design
- Improved wet rubber compound and tread deisgn provides 20% shorter stopping distance on wet roads
- Proprietary Pulse Groove Technology improves water evacuation and helps increase resistance to hydroplaning
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Firestone
- Model: Firehawk Indy 500
- Size: 245/45R20 103W
- Seasons: Non-Winter
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 45
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Load Index Rating: 103
- Tread Depth: 10 32nds
- Speed Rating: W
- Load Capacity: 1709 pounds
Tire Performance
The For a platform is where I first saw the discussion about the best tires for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. Folks were talking about the right summer tires to purchase, and one person suggested the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500.
Wet surfaces have a better contact patch because of the impressive Firestone Pulse Groove Technology. There’s less hydroplaning, given the numerous grooves that get rid of the water.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
Driving at high speeds needs additional grip when entering existing corners. The Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 meets this condition which is how you avoid spinning out of control.
Recent Updates to This Tire
None
Benefits of the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500
- Good to use during rainy wet conditions
- Proper summertime tires
- High performance highly responsive tires
Drawbacks of the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500
- Not suitable for winter and icy conditions
Who Should Buy the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500
Get the Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. This is a good tire for driving in the rain or on a wet highway.
6. Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R
- Unique construction and tread compounds are designed for maximum grip
- Engineered with Bridgestone's most-extreme racing-inspired technology
- Shoulder Stiffness allows for confident cornering
- Extreme summer performance tire
- Unique Tread Compound Provides Maximum Contact And Grip When Braking And Cornering.
Tire Specifications
- Brand: Bridgestone
- Size: 285/35R20
- Seasons: Summer Tires
- Tire Aspect Ratio: 35
- Rim Size: 20 inches
- Load Index Rating: 100
- Tread Depth: 8 32nds
- Speed Rating: W
- Load Capacity: 1764 pounds
Tire Performance
I’ve realized that the Bridgestone summer tire Potenza RE-71R is an exceptional tire that works well with the Dodge Challenger.
These tires retain their shape even when the weather gets hot, and other tires start to feel the effects on the highway. The advanced compound makes this a good tire with good resisting power.
What Set’s This Tire Apart
The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R tire combines symmetrical treads with dual parallel rear tracks.
Recent Updates to This Tire
None
Benefits of the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R
- Good for summer
- Proper response
- Sufficient grip
Drawbacks of the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R
- Noticeable noise
Who Should Buy the Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R
The Bridgestone Potenza RE-71R is a good option for the SRT Hellcat.
Key Takeaways
- The Dodge Challenger requires high-performance tires.
- All-season tires improve stability and handling for the SRT Hellcat
- Good Dodge Challenger tires enable noise reduction at high speeds.
- Excellent tires have good dry and wet traction