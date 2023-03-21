Why Black Car Interiors Dominate the Market: 10 Facts and Quotes

If you’ve ever shopped for a new car, you may have noticed that most car interiors are black. But have you ever wondered why this color dominates the market? As an automotive writer, I’ve done my research and uncovered some fascinating reasons why car interiors are predominantly black. From practicality to style, the color black plays a significant role in the design and functionality of today’s cars. In this article, we will delve deeper into the facts and quotes about black car interiors versus lighter car interiors.

✅ Note to Reader – This Article Supports The Primary Article: Black Interior Cars: Here’s Why Most Car Interiors Are Black

10 Quick Facts and Quotes About Black Car Interiors

“Black is by far the most popular choice for car interiors,” according to a report by AutoTrader. Source: AutoTrader – Why are most car interiors black? Black is the most practical choice for car interiors because it hides dirt better than lighter colors, according to Kristin Varela, editor at CarsDirect. Source: Forbes – Why Are Car Interiors Mostly Black? Darker colors, including black, absorb more heat than lighter colors, according to a study by the Berkeley Lab. Source: Berkeley Lab – Cool Colors Project Lighter-colored interiors can reflect up to 70% more light than darker interiors, which can reduce heat absorption and help keep the car cooler, according to 3M. Source: 3M – Automotive Window Films “If you’re in a hot, sunny climate, lighter colors are the way to go,” says Jodi Lai, editor at AutoGuide.com. Source: AutoGuide.com – Should You Choose a Light Interior for Your Next Car? Light-colored leather upholstery tends to wear better than black leather, according to Tim Esterdahl, editor at PickupTruckTalk.com. Source: PickupTruckTalk.com – The Advantages and Disadvantages of Light Colored Interiors “If you have children, dogs or anything that could cause a mess, a black interior will be your best bet,” says automotive journalist, Andrew Maness. Source: Men’s Journal – Why Are Most Car Interiors Black? Light-colored interiors can also help prevent fading and cracking of plastic surfaces, according to Michael Simari, editor at Car and Driver. Source: Car and Driver – Your Car Interior: How to Keep It Looking New “There’s a sense of luxury to a light interior, especially in higher-end cars,” says George Peterson, president of automotive research firm, AutoPacific. Source: Business Insider – Why black is the most popular color for cars “The reality is, the industry is in the business of selling cars, and black interiors sell,” according to Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com. Source: NBC News – Black is the new black: The rise of the dark-colored car interior

Black is the Most Popular Color for Car Interiors

According to a report by AutoTrader, black is by far the most popular choice for car interiors. Kristin Varela, editor at CarsDirect, says black is the most practical choice for car interiors because it hides dirt better than lighter colors.

Black is also the first choice for most people, especially those with pets and children, as it is more practical than a light interior.

Black Interiors Can Make Cars Hotter

Darker colors, including black, absorb more heat than lighter colors. This can lead to discomfort while driving, especially in warm and sunny climates.

According to a study by the Berkeley Lab, dark interiors can get much hotter than light interiors, with the difference in temperature ranging from a few degrees to over 20 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lighter Interiors Can Help Keep Cars Cooler

Lighter-colored interiors can reflect up to 70% more light than darker interiors, which can reduce heat absorption and help keep the car cooler, according to 3M.

Jodi Lai, editor at AutoGuide.com, advises that if you’re in a hot, sunny climate, lighter colors are the way to go.

Light-Colored Leather Upholstery Tends to Wear Better

Tim Esterdahl, editor at PickupTruckTalk.com, notes that light-colored leather upholstery tends to wear better than black leather.

Tanners can get away with using lower quality leather if it is going to be colored black than if it was going to be a light color. This is because light colors are much less forgiving, so better quality hides have to be used, which makes them more durable.

Black Interiors are Good for Resale Value

One of the best things about a black car interior is that it won’t deter buyers when you try to sell your vehicle.

It’s a safe bet, and you’ll have to go through a lot of potential buyers before you’ll come across a single one who will say they’d buy the car, but only if it didn’t have a black interior. Automakers produce black interiors because it is what customers prefer. They want to build and sell what people want, and most people choose black.

How to Keep Your Interior Looking New

To keep your interior looking new, avoid eating and drinking in the car, clean up spills immediately, and use a UV protectant on your dash and other plastic surfaces to prevent fading and cracking.

Black interiors can show scratches and scuffs more easily than lighter interiors, so it’s important to take extra care to keep them looking their best.

Light Interiors are a Good Option for Hot Climates

If you live in a hot, sunny climate, a light interior may be a better option. Light-colored interiors reflect more light, including ultraviolet rays, than darker colors, which can help reduce the amount of heat absorbed by the car’s interior and keep it cooler.

Disadvantages of Black Interiors

Black interiors can get very hot in warm and sunny climates, which can be uncomfortable for passengers. Black leather interiors tend to wear faster than lighter-colored leather, and they can show scratches and scuffs more easily.

Additionally, lighter colors can reflect more light, which can make it easier to see in the car and locate items that have fallen under seats or between cushions. Lastly, black interiors may not be as visually appealing as lighter interiors, especially in cars with larger windows that let in a lot of light.

Summary

Black car interiors dominate the market for several reasons, including practicality, style, and resale value. However, they can also be hotter and show wear more easily than lighter interiors. Lighter interiors are a good option for those living in hot climates and those who want a more visually appealing interior. Ultimately, the decision between a black or light-colored interior comes down to personal preference and the climate in which you live.

FAQ

Why do so many new cars have black interiors? Black is the most popular color for car interiors because it goes with any exterior color, it’s more practical than a light interior because it hides dirt better, and that means it’s the first choice for most people, especially those with pets and/or children. The car industry is in the business of giving people what they want, and a large majority of buyers want black interiors. Do black interiors make cars hotter? Yes, black interiors absorb more heat than lighter interiors, which can lead to discomfort while driving, especially in warm and sunny climates.

How much hotter are dark interiors vs. light interiors? According to a study by the Berkeley Lab, the difference in temperature between dark and light interiors can range from a few degrees to over 20 degrees Fahrenheit. How Can I Keep My Interior Looking New? To keep your interior looking new, avoid eating and drinking in the car, clean up spills immediately, and use a UV protectant on your dash and other plastic surfaces to prevent fading and cracking.

Should you opt for a light car interior on your new car? If you live in a hot, sunny climate, a light interior may be a better option. Lighter-colored interiors reflect more light, including ultraviolet rays, than darker colors, which can help reduce the amount of heat absorbed by the car’s interior and keep it cooler. What Are Some Disadvantages Of Black Interiors? Black interiors can get very hot in warm and sunny climates, which can be uncomfortable for passengers. Black leather interiors tend to wear faster than lighter-colored leather, and they can show scratches and scuffs more easily. Additionally, lighter colors can reflect more light, which can make it easier to see in the car and locate items that have fallen under seats or between cushions.