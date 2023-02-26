12 Best Tires for Subaru WRX [2023]

Choosing the best tires for a Subaru WRX can be tricky as there are many brands in the market. But which are the best tires for your WRX?

The best three tires are Michelin Pilot Sport 4S, Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050, and Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+.The best tires for your Subaru WRX must fit the unique specifications of your car. You must also ensure that they are suitable for all types of weather and within your budget.

Luckily, we’ve spoken with several Subaru WRX car experts who offered great advice about the best tires for WRX in 2023. Here is a list of the best and most popular brands in the market. Read on to learn more.

12 Best Tires for Subaru WRX

Below is a list of the best tires for your Subaru WRX.

1.Michelin Pilot Sport 4S – Best Overall in Terms of Performance

Tire specification

Brand: Michelin

Model: Pilot Sport 4S

Season: Summer

Size: 235/45R17

Tread depth:

Speed Rating: Y

Rim Width: 17

Section Width: 235 MM

Load Index Rating: 97

Tire Aspect Ratio: 45

Construction:

Tire Performance

The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S is one of the premier performance tires today. It offers superior grip and handling in dry or wet conditions thanks to its advanced tread patterns that feature two large outer blocks flanked by two smaller inner blocks designed to provide maximum traction during cornering maneuvers.

The Michelin Pilot Sport 4S also has a wide footprint that helps it maintain stability when cornering at high speeds on both paved roads and race tracks. The sidewall features offer a reinforced construction that boosts stiffness while simultaneously reducing road noise levels significantly compared to other performance tires out there.

What Sets this Tire Apart

Michelin Pilot Sport 4S is made with a mixture of polymers, offering a fantastic grip in wet and dry weather.

Recent Updates to this Tire

None

Benefits of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

Outstanding dry/wet grip and handling capabilities

Wide tread footprint increases overall stability

Reinforced sidewall construction reduces road noise levels

Excellent wear rating from independent testing outlets

Drawbacks of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

Expensive compared to other similar options on the market.

Who Should Buy this Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

This prestigious Tire is popular worldwide and can be fitted on Ferrari, Porsche, and Mercedes-AMG.

Where to Buy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S

MICHELIN Pilot Sport 4 S Performance Radial Tire-275/40ZR20/XL 106Y Ultra high performance premium tires

High speed tire for car enthusiast

A street tire suitable for some track usage

OE high performance sports cars and exotic cars

114th in wet lap time. 1st in wet braking

Priority Tires

Amazon

Simpletire

Recommended Reading: Here’s what the Michelin tire warranty covers

2. Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050 (Dry Weather)

Tire Specification

Brand: Dunlop Tires

Model: Dunlop/SP Sport Maxx 050

Seasons: Summer

Tread type: Circumferential grooves

Size: 245/45R19 98 Y

Tread depth: 10/32 nds

Speed Rating: Y

Rim Width: 7.5 – 9.0

Section Width: 9.6

Load Index Rating: 98

Tire Aspect Ratio: 35-65%

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050 P245/45R19 98Y is another top-performing performance tire with excellent braking capabilities in any weather condition. Whether wet or dry surfaces or temperatures ranging from cold winter days all the way up to hot summer days.

Its tread pattern consists of four wide circumferential grooves and directional sipes throughout its surface area. This helps disperse water quickly, ensuring maximum control over steering inputs even when encountering standing puddles. The Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050 also features an advanced silica compound that aids in providing superior grip and handling on dry and wet surfaces.

What Sets this Tire Apart

Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050 is made using silica-enhanced tread compound, a rim protector, and jointless technology that fends off uneven wear and provides the car stability when on highway speed

Recent Updates to this Tire

The brand launched an updated tire in September 2022, known as tire Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 060+, which provides ultra-high performance.

Benefits of Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050

Outstanding braking & cornering performance

Excellent traction in all weather conditions

Wide tread grooves efficiently disperse standing water

Advanced silica compounds provide superior grip/handling

Drawbacks of Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050

Tread life is not as good as other similar options

Who should buy Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050

It can be fitted on Cadillac CTS, Honda Civic, Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro, and Mitsubishi Lancer.

Where to Buy Dunlop SP Sport Maxx 050

Priority Tire

Tiretrack

Goodyear

3. Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ (High-performance All Weather)

Tire Specification

Brand: Michelin

Model: Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ ZP

Seasons: All-season

Tread type: Asymmetric tread pattern

Size:245/40R20

Tread depth: 10/32

Speed Rating: H and Y

Rim Width:195- 335 mm

Section Width: 245

Load Index Rating: 99

Tire Aspect Ratio: 25-55%

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ 245/40R20 99Y is best for wet surfaces like the rainy and snowy seasons. It can also be considered an all-season tire for those who want maximum performance levels. It has won multiple awards as the best UHP all-season tire.

It offers outstanding year-round traction with excellent braking, cornering, and hydroplaning resistance thanks to its asymmetric tread pattern that features a race-inspired compound blend, giving it the perfect grip in wet and dry weather conditions.

What Sets this Tire Apart

Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+ was made using silica-based sunflower oil enriched helio compound that works best in dry, wet, and winter roads. The sunflower oil compound offers a firm grip on snow and icy roads.

Recent Updates to this Tire

None

Benefits of Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+

Outstanding all-season traction & braking capabilities

Offers the best traction in wet weather

Asymmetric tread pattern maximizes cornering performance

Award-winning tires for high-performance levels

Has a wide range of tire sizes

Drawbacks of Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+

Pricey

Doesn’t reduce fuel consumption

Who Should Buy Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+

It can be fitted on a Buick Regal. Dodge Charger, Honda Civic, Lincoln LS, Hyundai, Ford Mustang GT, and Mazda3.

Where to Buy Michelin Pilot Sport A/S 3+

MICHELIN Pilot Sport A/S 3+ All Season Tire 225/45ZR17/XL 94Y Corner with exacting control. Our Variable Contact Patch 3.0 spreads cornering pressures evenly over the contact patch for more grip and control, plus long-lasting tires.

You’re in control, even when the weather is trying to take over. Our groundbreaking Extreme Silica+ compound stays grippy when wet, while large rain grooves and 3-D sipes help prevent hydroplaning.

A little ice or snow won’t slow you down, thanks to advanced Helio+ Technology that’s built to stick even in the cold. Plus, hidden Biting Edges grab loose snow for fast starts and stops.

Tire Buyer

Tirerack

4. Continental PureContact (Touring All-season)

Tire Specification

Brand: Continental

Model: Pure Contact LS

Seasons: All-season

Tread type: Asymmetrical

Size: 235/50R17

Tread depth: 10/32nds

Speed Rating: V

Rim Width: 17 inches

Section Width: 235 mm

Load Capacity:1565.3 pounds

Load Index Rating: 96.0

Tire Aspect Ratio: 50.0

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 is a great option for those looking for an all-season tire that provides excellent Comfort and performance. Its tread pattern consists of four wide circumferential grooves designed to help disperse water quickly, allowing you to maintain maximum control over your steering inputs. This helps reduce the risk of hydroplaning on wet surfaces significantly.

The Continental PureContact also features an advanced silica compound that aids in providing superior grip and handling on dry and wet surfaces. At the same time, its Comfort Plus technology helps reduce road noise levels so you can enjoy a smooth ride with minimal disturbance from outside noise sources.

What Sets this Tire apart

The internal construction of Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 is made using a single-ply polyester casing that helps improve its performance and better handling in high-speed cases.

Recent Updates to this Tire

None

Benefits of Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

Outstanding all-season traction & braking capabilities

Wide tread grooves provide excellent hydroplaning resistance

Advanced silica compounds provide superior grip/handling

Comfort Plus Technology reduces road noise levels

Drawbacks of Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

Expensive

Who Should Buy Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

It can be fitted on Suzuki SX4, Toyota Camry, Honda Civic, Ford Focus, Mazda 6, and Volkswagen Jetta.

Where to Buy Continental PureContact LS 235/50R17 96V

CONTINENTAL PURE CONTACT All- Season Radial Tire-225/45R17 91H Continental has taken the industry-leading Pure Contact to the next level with Pure Contact LS. Reduced noise; improved wet grip, wear and robustness; combined with enhanced snow performance, delivers…

The asymmetric pattern features stable tread blocks in the shoulders for lateral grip and high-speed handling, and the wide, central rib provides solid on-center feel and confident straight-line…

Comfort Ride Technology incorporates an underlay beneath the tread that is designed to isolate the tread from the casing and reduce the amount of perceptible vibration in the cabin

Country of Origin : United States

Fit type: Universal Fit

Simple Tire

Walmart

5. Continental ExtremeContact DWS 06 Plus (High-performance for all seasons)

Tire Specifications

Brand: Continental

Model: ExtremeContact DW 06 Plus

Seasons: All-season

Tread type: Asymmetric

Size: 335/25R20, 99Y

Tread depth: 10/32

Speed Rating: Y

Rim Width: 20 mm

Section Width: 335 mm

Load Index Rating: 99

Tire Aspect Ratio: 25

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Continental ExtremeContact DWS06 is an all-season tire designed for performance vehicles like the Subaru WRX. With its X-Sipe Technology, this tire offers excellent traction and responsiveness in dry and wet conditions.

It also features an asymmetric tread pattern with grooves and chamfered edges that helps reduce road noise while providing a solid grip when needed. The ExtremeContact DWS06 also boasts impressive wear ratings, which make it an excellent choice for those looking for long-lasting tires on their Subarus.

What Sets this Tire Apart

The tire has a complex design, and the material used guarantees a long life. Besides, the unique tread design distributes the load, ensuring that the pressure is spread across the tread area, thus preventing pressure build-up in one area and avoiding irregular wear.

Recent Updates to this Tire

None

Befits of Continental ExtremeContact DW O6 PLus

X-Sipe Technology provides excellent traction & handling in both dry & wet conditions

Treadlife warranty covers defects up to 50 000 miles

Superb performance in wet and light snow conditions

Drawbacks of Continental ExtremeContact DW O6 PLus

Fast wear and tear

Noisy

Who Should Buy Continental ExtremeContact DW O6 PLus

They can be fitted on Nissan Sentra, Maxima, & Leaf, Lincoln MKZ, Honda Accord & Civic, and Chrysler PT Cruiser.

Where to buy Continental ExtremeContact DW 06 Plus

Sale ExtremeContact DWS06 PLUS Enhanced dry & wet handling

Unique, stylish design

Exceptional tread life

Tire Buyer

Simpletire

6. Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 (Value for Money)

Tire Specification

Brand: Firestone

Model: Firehawk Indy 500

Seasons: All-season

Tread type: Asymmetric

Size:295/50R15

Tread depth:12/32

Speed Rating: S

Rim Width: 15

Section Width: 295

Load Index Rating: 105

Tire Aspect Ratio: 50

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 is an all-season tire designed for performance vehicles such as the Subaru WRX. It features a unique asymmetric tread pattern that provides excellent grip in dry and wet conditions, making it suitable for use in nearly any type of weather. It also has grooves that help in hydroplaning.

The Tire also boasts impressive wear ratings, which make it perfect for those looking to get the most out of their tires without worrying about replacement costs soon after purchase.

What Sets this Tire Apart

Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 is the best because it is made with silica-enhanced L. L. carbon compound. The asymmetric tread pattern ensures you can drive on dry, wet, and winter roads due to its solid gripping ability. The tire also has Proprietary Pulse Grooves that make it easy to drain the water for safe driving on wet roads, preventing hydroplaning.

Recent Updates to this tire

None

Benefits of Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

Unique tread design provides superior traction & handling on both dry and wet surfaces

Provides value for money

Treadlife warranty covers defects up to 50 000 miles

Drawbacks of Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

They cannot be rotated, so when outfitting them on your vehicle, you must ensure the treads are faced a certain direction; otherwise, your vehicle’s speed stability is significantly affected.

Not suitable for winter

Who Should Buy Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

They can be fitted on Buick Regal, Chrysler 300, Ford Mustang, Honda Civic, BMW, Dodge Charger, Avenger, & Challenger, and Chevrolet Corvette.

Where to Buy Firestone Firehawk Indy 500

Firestone Firehawk Indy 500 Ultra High Peformance Tire 245/45R20 103 W Extra Load Ultra-High Summer Performance at a Great Value

Improved water evacuation for more control on wet roads

Ultra-High Performance with Bold Design

CORNER WITH CONFIDENCE – The latest Firestone Fire hawk Indy 500 tire lets you corner with confidence featuring wide shoulders that increase the tire’s stiffness to provide dynamic cornering

20 percent SHORTER STOPPING DISTANCE ON WET ROADS – With an improved rubber compound and tread design, the new Indy 500 tire gives you a 20 percent shorter stopping distance on wet roads, as compared…

Amazon

Tire Rack

Firestone Complete Autocare

7. General Altimax RT43 (Longevity)

Tire Specifications

Brand: General

Model: Altimax RT43

Seasons: All-season

Tread type: Symmetric

Size: 245/45R18

Tread depth: 11/32

Speed Rating: V

Rim Width: 18

Section Width: 245

Load Index Rating: 100

Tire Aspect Ratio: 45

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The General Altimax RT43 245/45R18 100V is designed for wet and dry weather but performs best in wet conditions. The tires use the peak Anti-slip Design Technology which gives them a firm grip in all weather conditions. The tread pattern and grooves make it easy to disperse water, thus enhancing traction.

The Tire usually lasts approximately 80,000 miles before it can be replaced. And this is longer than most of the other tires. However, they are not the quietest in the market; you’d better consider an alternative if you want a quiet and comfortable ride.

What Sets this Tire Apart?

General Altimax RT43 245/45R18 100V has a symmetric tread pattern made with Twin Cushion Silica Compound that promotes its gripping ability in all weather. It also has an anti-slip tread design that prevents hydroplaning in wet weather.

Recent Updates to this Tire

None

Bemefits of General Altimax RT43

Excellent all-season performance: The unique tread pattern provides excellent grip on dry roads.

Affordable: Despite being a premium option compared to other brands, this is one of the more affordable high-performance tires available today.

Drawbacks of General Altimax RT43

Noise level: While not extremely loud, some customers have noted that these can be slightly noisier than other tires due to their design/tread pattern when driving at higher speeds or during intricate cornering maneuvers.

Low levels of performance

Low profile: Due to its shallow tread depth, the General Altimax RT43 may not be suitable for certain terrain or off-roading.

Who Should Buy General Altimax RT43

It can be fitted on Honda Civic, Volvo Wagon, and Corolla

Where to Buy General Altimax RT43

Discount Tire

Amazon

Walmart

8. Cooper CS5 Ultra Tour (Best Touring Tire)

Tire Specifications

Brand: Cooper

Model:CS5 Ultra Touring

Seasons: All-season

Size: 205/65R15

Tread depth: 11/32

Speed Rating: H

Rim Width: 15

Section Width: 205 mm

Load Index Rating: 99

Tire Aspect Ratio: 65

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring 205/65R15 99H is an excellent option for touring vehicles. This Tire offers incredible value with its lower price point and durable construction.

The Cooper CS5 Ultra offers a smooth ride, good handling in wet conditions, and a responsive steering feel. The tread pattern helps reduce noise levels while providing reliable traction on dry roads and in light snow or rain.

What Sets this Tire Apart

Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring, 205/65R15 99 H, is made with Stabiledge Technology that outfits bumpers in the tread pattern, allowing the grooves to remain open, thus improving tire control, stability, and handling.

Recent Updates to this Tire

None

Bemefits of Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Affordable Price Point: With their competitive pricing structure, you can get them without breaking your bank account

Good All-Season Performance: They provide exceptional performance throughout most weather conditions, including snow or rain, as well as hot asphalt surfaces during the summer months

Excellent Handling Capabilities: You will enjoy secure cornering capability thanks to their solid construction and specially formulated materials used in their manufacturing process.

Impressive tread warranty

Smooth and comfortable ride

Drawbacks of Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Limited Availability: These may not always be easy to find because they don’t have a wide distribution network like some bigger brands out there have, so availability might be an issue if you’re looking into getting them delivered right away

Not Suitable for High-Performance Driving: If you plan on using your Subaru WRX mainly doing high-speed runs, these probably won’t cut it since their purpose isn’t built around that specific type of application.

Who Should Buy Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

I can be fitted on Subaru, Nissan Altima, Mercedes-Benz E320, sedans, Crossovers, SUVs, Volkswagen Jetta, Passat, and Honda CRVs.

Where to Buy Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring

Cooper CS5 Ultra Touring All-Season 185/65R15 88H Tire All-Season Premium Luxury Touring Tire

Designed for comfort, agile handling and an ultra-quiet ride

Quiet and smooth ride

Superior handling, cornering and stability

Exceptional traction for all weather conditions

Tire rack

Amazon

Cooper Tire

9. Fullrun F6000 (Budget-Friendly)

Tire Specifications

Brand: Fullrun

Model: F6000

Seasons: Summer

Tread type: Asymmetric

Size: 185/ 60R15

Tread depth: 10/32

Speed Rating: H

Section Width: 185

Load Index Rating: 84

Tire Aspect Ratio: 60

Construction: Radial

Tire Performance

The Fullrun F6000 185/60R15, 84H is another popular choice when searching for quality tires designed for Subarus’ infamous sports car lineup, such as the WRXs’. This model stands out from others due to its ribbed footprint design, which helps increase overall stability by reducing irregular patterns caused by aquaplaning (driving through water).

The wide grooves enhance your car’s cornering ability while taking advantage of the biting edges that grip the road surface. The Tire’s asymmetric patterns are attributed to the Tire’s braking ability, thus shortening the distance and enhancing control.

What Sets this Tire Apart

The tire has a ribbed footprint that improves controllability and steering responsiveness. And its internal construction is reinforced to protect it against heat, thus boosting its speed without deforming.

Recent Updates to this Tire

None

Benefits of Fullrun F6000

Improved Stability: Thanks advanced directional groove system, the vehicle remains stable under hard braking situations, ensuring passenger safety.

Enhanced Traction: Traction levels improve significantly regardless of whether we’re talking about dry, wet, or icy roads, thus ensuring the driver has full control over the wheel at any given moment.

Reduced Wear & Tear: Advanced silica compound maintains flexibility even at high temperatures, thus extending usable life span.

High-speed performance

Performs best during summer

Drawbacks of Fullrun F6000

Not suitable harder track racing scenarios:

Slower responsiveness compared to other models: asymmetrical design gives added layer protection; however same properties slow down the response rate causing slight latency issues between input-output ratio.

Who Should Buy Fullrun F6000

It can be fitted on Audi A4 & A6, Mercedes-Benz E-class, Mitsubishi Lancer, Volvo, and Volkswagen.

Where to Buy Fullrun F6000

Priority Tires

Simpletire

Tires-easy

Key Takeaway