7 Reasons You Hear A Rubbing Noise From Front Tires While Driving

It’s become necessary to have a reliable car for many folks. Since cars are essential, it’s good to note and fix issues when they arise.

What’s the rubbing noise from my front wheel when I’m driving? If you hear a rubbing noise from the front wheel when driving, it means there’s an issue such as bad brake calipers, wheel bearings, or worn brake pads. A car needs tires and wheels to function properly at all times, especially when driving on different roads.

We spoke with car mechanics and experts who’ve encountered such a problem and have great mechanical knowledge. They gave us insight into the cause of this noise and how to fix it. The information below will help you better understand the loud rubbing noise and possible solutions.

What Is the Cause of the Rubbing Noise from the Front Wheel When Driving?

Imagine driving to work, school, or a specific destination and hearing grinding noises.

Such an experience can be a cause of concern when a rubbing noise comes from the front wheel. Different reasons cause the rubbing noise, and these include:

Bad Brake Calipers

Vehicles have specific parts that are essential for proper function and comfort. A brake caliper is a crucial part located on the front wheel of each car.

The job of a brake caliper is evident when you want to decelerate since it clenches onto the brake rotor to slow down motion.

Each braking system needs a properly functioning brake caliper when you want to slow down. However, like any other vehicle, the brake caliper suffers from wear and tear. Some wear and tear causes include emergency braking, road debris, corrosion, and de-icing salt.

Once the brake calipers clench onto the brake rotor, the release after braking must be smooth. If you happen to hear a rubbing noise, know you have a problem with the brake calipers.

Each time you try to brake, the noise keeps reminding you about the situation. It’s time to visit a mechanic with good mechanical knowledge to rectify this issue.

Bad Wheel Bearings

A squealing noise from the front wheel indicates a bad wheel bearing. Some folks think the sound means they have worn tires, but it’s most likely bad wheel bearings.

Every vehicle features numerous rotating parts that can develop issues at one time or another. This is why it’s crucial to know the different noises and what they mean. For example, the squealing noise indicates you have a bad wheel bearing that needs a replacement.

When bearings play an integral role since it reduces friction when rotating a wheel. It’s dangerous to drive a vehicle without properly functioning wheel bearings, so a squealing noise demands immediate action

Apart from the noise, you can also rock your car wheels or tires to note a bad wheel bearing.

Worn Brake Pads

A rough metallic grinding noise on the front wheel of your vehicle alerts you to work brake pads. Every car has a braking system that includes brake pads. Like different parts of a car, wear and tear start to happen with continuous use.

If you hear the loud grinding noise, it’s time for a new set of brake pads. Bad brake pads will cause your vehicle to vibrate when you try to brake.

Overly worn brake pads are worse since they start to scrap metal off the brake rotor. The thinner the brake rotor becomes, the more the vehicle vibrates when you brake.

Further failure to act can lead to a complete breakdown of the braking system, which is extremely dangerous.

Faulty Tires

How long has it been since you got replacement tires for your car? Even one faulty front tire can cause a rubbing noise.

It’s crucial always to note such noises coming from the front wheels. Defective tires pose a great safety risk with driving. The rubbing noise worsens when you move from a smooth road to rough terrain.

Issues with the CV Joint

Did you know that a CV (Constant Velocity) joint is one of the most crucial parts of a vehicle? This might seem like a mundane car part, but it plays a crucial role in safety.

A CV joint is present in front-wheel drive cars. There are 2 CV joints in these cars, one on each end of the axle drive shafts. The CV joint contains a special grease sealed in a plastic CV boot. Most CV joints remain intact for a long time as long as the CV boot is in good condition.

Issues such as tears and cracks start appearing on the CV boot, affecting the CV joint’s quality. The grease begins to leak and attracts dust and dirt that causes wear and tear. This leads to a loud clicking noise coming from the car’s front wheels.

Water Pump Problems

At times some vehicle noises happen when driving and not braking. A scraping noise is one such sound to be on the lookout for.

The water pump is a crucial part of every vehicle on the road. This ranges from small cars to big trucks.

As you drive, the role of the water pump is to move water from the radiator to the motor and back in a continuous cycle.

With time, every part needs replacement, and the water pump isn’t immune to wear and tear. This is why it’s crucial to look out for a scraping noise when driving.

Apart from the car’s noise, there are other signs of water pump problems in your car. Check out for the temperature warning light, which comes on when the vehicle starts to heat up.

Worn Brake Linings

Grinding noises from the front wheels of your vehicle should be a cause for concern. This can signify that you have worn brake linings, which can cause you to lose control when driving.

Brake linings must be present for effective braking. A brake caliper clamps the brake lining against a rotor disc. This prevents friction that can happen due to continuous rubbing.

When the protection from the brake linings isn’t present, the grinding noise begins and gets louder. This is because two metallic parts start to rub against each other on the front wheels. Continuous use of a car with worn brake linings can cause a huge safety issue.

How to Fix the Rubbing Noise from Front Wheel When Driving

It’s possible to pinpoint the cause of the rubbing noise from the front wheel when driving. It’s good to take your car for an inspection by an auto technician, to be certain. After that, they can lay down the action plan to eliminate the rubbing noise affecting the wheel hubs.

If the issue is bad brake calipers, you must get replacements. Folks with mechanical knowledge can do the replacement on their own. Otherwise, it’s better to take the vehicle to the auto shop.

The same actions apply to worn brake pads. Often, it’s not hard to note that a vehicle needs new brake pads since you hear rattling sounds when braking.

Another sign is sparking, which happens when you hit the brakes to slow down the car. It’s crucial to replace the worn-out brake pads that cause the rubbing noise immediately.

An auto mechanic can also note if the cause of the noise is bad wheel bearings or faulty tires. Again, replacement is necessary to ensure safety when driving. Be careful not to buy one of these worst tire brands.

Full vehicle diagnostics can be a lifesaver, especially of the front wheel area. Remember, it’s dangerous to drive with faulty wheels and braking systems. So, if you hear a foreign noise, something is loose, or there’s a bigger problem.

Do New Tires Make a Rubbing Noise?

The rubbing noise from the front wheel when driving may not indicate something is wrong. This is because new vehicle tires can also cause a rubbing sound. Often, it takes time for new tires to have ample lubrication, leading to the rubbing noise.

Another cause of this sound is the tires haven’t had enough time to warm up. Just like it takes time to break in new shoes, a car tire needs time to warm up. When this happens, there’s more stretch and flexibility when driving.

