BMW 5 Series Hybrid: A High-Performance, Eco-Friendly Luxury Car

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is a luxury sedan that combines fuel efficiency with high performance. The plug-in hybrid engine on the 2023 BMW 530e Executive Sedan delivers efficiency and acceleration. The car is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor with a 12 kWh battery which delivers 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The car can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds.

BMW 5 Series

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is designed to be both eco-friendly and stylish. The car’s sleek exterior is complemented by a luxurious interior that is packed with features such as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen display. The car also comes with a range of safety features such as lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking.

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is a great choice for those who want a luxury car that is both stylish and fuel-efficient. The car’s plug-in hybrid engine makes it an eco-friendly option, while its high-performance capabilities make it a joy to drive.

Whether you are commuting to work or taking a road trip, the BMW 5 Series Hybrid is a great choice for those who want a car that is both practical and fun to drive.

BMW Plugin Hybrid 5 Series

Overview of the BMW 5 Series Hybrid

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid sedan that combines the power of a gasoline engine with the efficiency of an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline 4-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor with a 12 kWh battery. This combination delivers 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, providing ample power and acceleration.

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is designed to be an efficient and environmentally friendly vehicle. It can travel up to 21 miles on electric power alone, which is perfect for short commutes or running errands around town. The hybrid system also regenerates energy during braking and coasting, which helps to recharge the battery and improve fuel efficiency.

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is available in two models: the 530e and the 530e xDrive. Both models come standard with an 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive, while the 530e xDrive adds all-wheel drive. The 530e can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds, while the 530e xDrive can do it in 5.6 seconds.

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid also comes with a host of standard and optional features to enhance the driving experience. Standard features include LED headlights, a panoramic moonroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment display.

Optional features include a head-up display, a premium sound system, and a variety of driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning.

Overall, the BMW 5 Series Hybrid is a great choice for drivers who want a powerful and efficient sedan that is also environmentally friendly. With its advanced hybrid powertrain, luxurious interior, and impressive array of features, the 5 Series Hybrid is a top contender in the hybrid sedan market.

Powertrain and Performance

Engine and Electric Motor

The 2021 BMW 5 Series hybrid is equipped with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and an electric motor. The engine produces 181 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, while the electric motor adds an additional 107 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. The combined output of the engine and electric motor is 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

Horsepower and Torque

The 530e hybrid model can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds, making it one of the quickest hybrid sedans in its class. The rear-wheel-drive model can reach a top speed of 146 mph, while the all-wheel-drive model can reach a top speed of 143 mph.

All-Wheel Drive and Rear-Wheel Drive

The BMW 5 Series hybrid is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations. The rear-wheel-drive model is standard, while the all-wheel-drive model is available for an additional $2,300.

Electric Range and Efficiency

The 2021 BMW 5 Series hybrid has an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 21 miles. When operating in hybrid mode, the vehicle can achieve an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.

The hybrid system is designed to work seamlessly, switching between the gasoline engine and electric motor as needed to optimize efficiency and performance.

In summary, the 2021 BMW 5 Series hybrid offers a powerful and efficient powertrain, with a combined output of 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle is available in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, and has an EPA-estimated all-electric range of 21 miles. When operating in hybrid mode, the vehicle can achieve an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 mpg in the city and 36 mpg on the highway.

Charging and Seating

Charging Options

The BMW 5 Series hybrid comes with various charging options that make it easy to recharge the battery. The 2023 BMW 5-series 530e Plug-In Hybrid has a 12 kWh capacity and can be charged in around 3 hours with a 220/240V charger.

The charging time is longer for a 110/120V charger, taking around 10.9 hours. The BMW Charging program provides a comprehensive charging solution for all-electric vehicles, whether you’re charging at home or on the go.

The Level 2 BMW Wallbox/Flexible Fast Charger (240V/9.6kW) can charge the 530e in approximately 3 hours 30 minutes to 4 hours 30 minutes.

Seating and Cargo Space

The BMW 5 Series hybrid is a spacious and comfortable sedan that can accommodate up to five passengers. The 530e loses some trunk space to accommodate its batteries, but it still has a respectable 14.5 cubic feet of cargo space.

The rear seats can be folded down to provide even more cargo space. The 530e comes with a 4-way power driver seat that includes power cushion and power side bolster adjustment. The front seats are also heated, providing extra comfort during colder months.

The BMW 530e hybrid also comes with a variety of seating and practical features that make it a great car for long drives. The front seats are designed to provide excellent lumbar support, and the rear seats are spacious enough to accommodate adults comfortably.

The BMW 5 Series hybrid also has a variety of storage compartments, including a center console storage bin and a glove compartment. The rear seats also come with a fold-down armrest that includes cup holders.

Overall, the BMW 5 Series hybrid is an excellent choice for those looking for a comfortable and practical hybrid sedan. With its spacious seating, cargo space, and fast charging options, the BMW 5 Series hybrid is a great car for both city and long drives.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

The 2023 BMW 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid comes with a host of advanced safety and driver assistance features that make it a reliable and safe car to drive.

Blind-Spot Monitoring

The Blind-Spot Monitoring system uses radar sensors to detect vehicles in the driver’s blind spot. If a vehicle is detected, a warning light appears in the side mirror.

If the driver signals to change lanes while a vehicle is in the blind spot, the system will issue an audible warning to alert the driver of the potential danger.

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

The Rear Cross-Traffic Alert system warns the driver of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space. The system uses radar sensors to detect vehicles approaching from the side and rear, and alerts the driver with a warning sound and visual notification on the dashboard.

Parking Assistance Package

The Parking Assistance Package includes a range of features that make parking easier and safer. The package includes a 360-degree camera system, which provides a bird’s eye view of the car’s surroundings, making it easier to park in tight spaces. The package also includes front and rear parking sensors, which alert the driver of obstacles when parking.

Other advanced safety features that come standard on the 2023 BMW 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid include automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control. These features work together to help prevent accidents and keep the driver and passengers safe.

The 2023 BMW 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid is a safe and reliable car with advanced safety and driver assistance features. The Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Parking Assistance Package are just a few of the features that make this car a great choice for drivers who value safety and convenience.

Technology and Infotainment Features

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is equipped with advanced technology and infotainment features that provide a seamless driving experience. Here are some of the highlights:

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid comes with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, allowing drivers to access their favorite apps and content on the go easily.

With Apple CarPlay, drivers can use their iPhone to make calls, send and receive text messages, and access Apple Music, Maps, and other apps directly on the car’s dashboard display. Android Auto provides similar functionality for Android users.

USB Ports

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid comes with multiple USB ports, providing convenient charging and connectivity options for passengers. The car features one USB-C port and two USB-A ports, allowing passengers to charge their phones, tablets, and other devices on the go.

With these features, drivers and passengers can stay connected and entertained during long drives. The BMW 5 Series Hybrid’s advanced technology and infotainment features make it a top choice for drivers who want a comfortable, connected, and eco-friendly driving experience.

Styling and Dimensions

The 2023 BMW 5 Series Hybrid boasts a sleek and modern design that is both eye-catching and aerodynamic. The car’s exterior styling features a bold kidney grille, sharp LED headlights, and a sporty front bumper. The car’s low-slung roofline and sculpted body give it a muscular and athletic appearance.

Exterior Styling

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid has a sporty and aggressive look, with a low and wide stance that gives it a commanding presence on the road. The car’s aerodynamic design helps to reduce drag and improve fuel efficiency, while also giving it a sleek and modern appearance. The car’s front fascia features a large kidney grille that is flanked by sharp LED headlights, giving it a distinctive and recognizable look.

Interior Styling

The interior of the BMW 5 Series Hybrid is just as impressive as its exterior, with a modern and luxurious design that is both comfortable and functional. The car’s spacious cabin features high-quality materials and finishes, including leather upholstery and wood trim.

The car’s dashboard is dominated by a large touchscreen display that controls the car’s infotainment system, while a digital instrument cluster provides the driver with all the necessary information.

Dimensions

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid is a mid-size luxury sedan that offers plenty of interior space for passengers and cargo. The car’s overall length is 194.6 inches, while its width is 73.5 inches and its height is 58.2 inches.

The car’s wheelbase measures 117.1 inches, providing ample legroom for rear-seat passengers. The car’s trunk has a capacity of 14 cubic feet, which is more than enough space for luggage or groceries.

Overall, the BMW 5 Series Hybrid is a stylish and spacious sedan that offers a perfect blend of luxury and performance. Its sleek and aerodynamic design, high-quality interior, and ample interior space make it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a premium hybrid sedan.

Trims and Packages

The 2023 BMW 5 Series Hybrid comes in one trim, the 530e, which is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). The 530e trim offers a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it a popular choice among buyers who want a luxury sedan that is also environmentally friendly.

530e Trim

The 530e trim is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that is paired with an electric motor. This combination produces a total output of 288 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, which is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 530e can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 5.7 seconds, making it one of the fastest PHEVs in its class.

The 530e trim comes standard with a variety of features, including LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, a power sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 14.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that provides an all-electric range of up to 21 miles.

The 530e also comes with a host of advanced safety features, such as automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and adaptive cruise control.

Executive Package

The Executive Package is an optional package that adds several premium features to the 530e trim. These features include soft-close automatic doors, a head-up display, wireless charging, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround sound system.

The Executive Package also includes the Connected Package Professional, which provides real-time traffic information and on-street parking information (select cities).

In addition to the Executive Package, buyers can also opt for other packages, such as the M Sport Package, which adds sporty styling elements and performance upgrades, or the Luxury Seating Package, which adds ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Overall, the 2023 BMW 5 Series Hybrid offers a compelling combination of luxury, performance, and fuel efficiency. With its advanced hybrid powertrain and long list of standard and optional features, the 530e trim is a great choice for buyers who want a premium sedan that is also eco-friendly.

Driving Dynamics and Handling

The BMW 5 Series Hybrid offers an impressive driving experience with its state-of-the-art hybrid technology and typical BMW 5 Series high standards of driving dynamics, safety, and comfort. The car’s chassis specifications include double-wishbone front and integral rear suspensions, Servotronic speed-sensitive power steering, a high-performance brake system, and 18-inch wheels.

The Driving Dynamics Control feature allows the driver to choose between ECO PRO, COMFORT, and SPORT modes, adjusting the car’s performance to suit the driving situation.

The ECO PRO mode optimizes the car’s energy efficiency, while the COMFORT mode provides a smooth and comfortable ride. The SPORT mode enhances the car’s agility and responsiveness, making it ideal for a more dynamic driving experience.

The car’s handling is precise and responsive, thanks to its well-tuned suspension and steering systems. The car’s low center of gravity and balanced weight distribution provide excellent stability and control, even at high speeds.

The car’s regenerative braking system also contributes to its handling by providing smooth and consistent braking performance.

Overall, the BMW 5 Series Hybrid offers a balanced and refined driving experience, combining impressive performance with exceptional fuel efficiency. Whether driving in the city or on the highway, the car provides a comfortable and engaging ride that is sure to satisfy even the most discerning drivers.

Cost and Warranty

The 2023 BMW 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid Sedan offers a balance of performance, luxury, and efficiency. However, owning this vehicle comes with certain costs and warranties that buyers should consider before making a purchase.

Cost

The cost of owning a 2023 BMW 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid Sedan can vary depending on factors such as the model, location, and driving habits. According to Edmunds, the True Cost to Own a 2022 BMW 5 Series includes depreciation, taxes, financing, fuel costs, insurance, maintenance, repairs, and tax credits over the span of 5 years of ownership. The total cost can range from around $60,000 to $80,000 or more.

One of the main advantages of owning a BMW 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid Sedan is the potential for savings on fuel costs.

The vehicle’s electric motor can power the car for up to 21 miles on a single charge, which can be enough for many daily commutes. When the battery runs out, the car switches to a gas-powered engine, providing a combined range of up to 380 miles.

Warranty

BMW offers a comprehensive warranty for the 2023 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid Sedan. The New Vehicle Limited Warranty for Passenger Cars and Light Trucks 2023 Models covers the car for 4 years or 50,000 miles, whichever comes first. This warranty is valid only in the USA.

In addition to the standard warranty, the hybrid components of the vehicle are covered by an 8-year/80,000-mile high-voltage battery warranty. This warranty covers defects in materials or workmanship of the battery, including the battery control module and charging module.

Overall, the cost and warranty of owning a 2023 BMW 5 Series Plug-in Hybrid Sedan are competitive with other luxury hybrid vehicles in its class. While the upfront cost may be higher than some non-hybrid models, the potential savings on fuel costs and the peace of mind provided by the warranty can make it a worthwhile investment for those in the market for a luxury hybrid sedan.